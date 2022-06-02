Getting Out Of Gotham

Stefan Tomic/E+ via Getty Images

I love New York. You can pop out of the Underworld in Central Park, hail a taxi, head down Fifth Avenue with a giant hellhound loping behind you, and nobody even looks at you funny."― Rick Riordan

New IRS data is out, and it shows what I have dubbed the "Great Exodus" over the past two years continues to gain strength. This has some ramifications for the economy and specific companies and markets. Here is a good synopsis from a recent article on this data.

Florida attracted over $41.1 billion in Adjusted Gross Income or AGI from 624,000 new residents (tax filers and their dependents) that moved into Florida in 2020. On the flip side, Florida lost $17.4 billion in AGI from 457,000 people who left. Overall, Florida came out ahead with 167,000 net new people and $23.7 billion in net new taxable income. That's a total gain of about 3.3 percent of the state's total 2019 AGI ($711 billion). Texas was the runner up with a net income gain of $6.3 billion, followed by Arizona with $4.8 billion. North and South Carolina rounded out the top five with net gains of $3.8 billion and $3.6 billion, respectively. New York suffered the worst outflow of money of any state in 2020. The Empire State lost a net $19.5 billion in income, or 2.5 percent of its 2019 AGI, while a net of nearly 250,000 residents moved out. California was next, losing a net $17.8 billion and 263,000 people. Illinois was third with a net loss of $8.5 billion and 101,000 people. Massachusetts and New Jersey were in 4th and 5th place, with $2.6 and $2.3 billion in income losses, respectively."

U.S. Census

One thing the states attracting this migration have in common is low to no income taxes. Something that is starting to get increasing attention from other states, including Ohio, where a new bill introduced last month by Ohio legislators named SB 327 could eventually make the Buckeye State the eighth in the nation with no income tax.

The legislation, if passed, would gradually phase out Ohio's non-business income tax over the next decade, with a planned 10% reduction annually. The hope is lower income taxes will attract new businesses and workers, as well as reduce the existing tax burden on residents. Given the huge migration of both businesses and individuals into places like Texas, Florida, and Tennessee over the past decade, that seems a solid and logical assumption.

Seeking Alpha

One of biggest beneficiaries of the flood of new migration has been Florida real estate. One of the stocks that has benefited from this flood of primarily former tri-state residents is The St. Joe Company (JOE) which even with the stock recently giving back ten bucks a share, is up some 150% since the beginning of Covid-19 and the lockdowns. I first recommended this equity on Real Money Pro.

March 2018 Company Presentation

St. Joe owns approximately 175,000 acres in the Florida Panhandle north of Tampa Bay, where real estate values have exploded since the pandemic. This obviously is rapidly increasing the value of lots the company holds. A recent article on Seeking Alpha projected that this will result in the company delivering 30% to 50% annual revenue growth for many years to come as this land gets developed.

Obviously, people leaving places like New York City will be a headwind to property values in the city. This is especially true for commercial real estate, as office workers have been reluctant to return to offices after being part of the vastly increased "virtual workforce." The explosion of crime in New York's subways and other parts of the Big Apple is also making people reluctant to go back to their pre-pandemic office routines with their long commutes. Violent crime is up 40% through the first five months of this year in Gotham. After seeing less than 300 murders in both 2017 and 2018, there were 488 murders in the city in 2021. In the first two months of this year, transit crime in the five boroughs was up 73% from the same period a year ago.

Before the pandemic, about 10% of the U.S. workforce worked fully remotely, according to The Society for Human Resource Management. That number is expected to be 20% by 2024. As of mid-April, 38% of Manhattan office workers were at a physical workplace on an average weekday, but only 8% were in the office five days a week, according to The Partnership for New York City. The percentage of fully remote office workers in the city is dropping, but is still near 30%. Remote work also seems here to stay. A recent survey of 160 employers showed that 78% of employers indicated a hybrid office model will be their predominant post-pandemic policy, up from just 6% pre-pandemic.

These are not good trends for office real estate values in NYC, Chicago, or other cities that are seeing significant out-migration. REITs with large exposure to commercial real estate in New York City include Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) and SL Green Realty (SLG), which is Manhattan's largest office landlord. Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) and Paramount Group (PGRE) also have large exposure to the city's commercial real estate market. As you can see below, and unlike JOE, SLG is still down some 40% from where the shares traded prior to Covid-19 washing up on our shores early in 2020.

Seeking Alpha

Where a company is headquartered in the United States is of little importance from an investment perspective if it is an S&P 500-sized concern. Small cap companies should get more of a marginal benefit from being in a state with low taxes, fewer regulations, lower costs of doing business, and a flood of potential customers and employees moving into the state. It is one thing I keep in mind when looking at small cap firms in various industries.

And those are some quick thoughts as the 'Great Exodus' continues to play out across the nation.