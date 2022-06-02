Jonathan Kitchen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I think the way we frame something largely determines how we feel about it. Here’s an example of what I mean; if I write “since putting out my latest bullish Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) article, the shares are down about 19.3% against a loss of ~7.4% for the S&P 500”, that’s bad. So I won’t begin this article in that manner. Rather, I’ll write “Since posting my latest bullish Entravision Communications Corporation article, the shares are down about $1.25, versus a whopping loss for the S&P 500 of 7.4%!”

Although both statements are true, I’ll go with the latter because it’s less damaging to my very brittle soul. I may buttress my ego further by reminding readers that the shares are still up 42.6% since I turned bullish way back in May of 2018. So, uh, yeah. There’s that.

Now that my little therapy session is over, it’s time to review the stock. The company has posted earnings since I last reviewed the name. Also, a stock trading at $5.12 is definitionally less risky than it was when it was trading at $6.37, so it deserves a look in also. Finally, I recommended a short put trade in my latest article, and I’m absolutely champing at the bit to write about how that trade has gone. Spoiler alert: the short puts have held up very, very well, indicating, yet again, the risk reducing, yield enhancing potential of these things.

Welcome to the “thesis statement” paragraph. I write this in case you missed the title, and the bullet points above, I’ll reiterate my perspective for you here. I think Entravision is an even more compelling investment now than it was a few months ago. The shares are even cheaper, the dividend is even more sustainable, and the company performed a buyback that I think was quite successful. The only hair in the soup is the increased cost of digital from last year to this. If this remains a permanent level for this cost, I’ll revisit this name. In the meantime, though, I’ll buy some more shares today. At the same time, the options market is offering some decent income yet again, and I recommend people new to the trade sell the August put with a strike of $5. These are currently bid at $.25. In case you don’t have your calculator handy, that’s 5% for three months of, uh, “work.” This concludes my regularly scheduled thesis statement.

Financial Snapshot

I’ll just come out with it. I’d characterize the financial performance during the most recent quarter as being “mixed.” I’ll start with the bad news. While revenue during the first quarter was up by about 32% relative to the same period a year ago, net income was actually about 65% lower. This is obviously because expenses grew at a faster rate. Specifically, the cost of digital increased by $45 million, or 53%. SG&A expenses were just under 16% higher, and the ambiguously named “corporate expenses” jumped by just under 22% relative to Q1 last year. While I generally like to compare the most recent period to previous years, I’m skeptical of doing so in this case because Entravision of today is very different of Entravision of 2018. That is because this company is, shall we say, “highly acquisitive.”

That means that the question is “are these elevated expenses permanent or temporary?” As I’ve written many, many times on this site already, rising revenue is great, but it’s only relevant to owners if increased sales lead to increased profits. That’s because owners aren’t compensated with sales. They’re compensated with whatever’s left over after employees, various governments, suppliers etc. are paid. It’s mildly embarrassing to me that I have to write this, but it’s a truism that investors seem to forget sometimes.

All that said, there’s reason to feel rather good about the most recent financial performance. Specifically, the capital structure has improved fairly dramatically during the year. In particular, long-term debt declined slightly, but cash on hand has exploded higher by ~28%. I suggested in earlier work why I consider the dividend to be sustainable, and that I think the company will soon be in the position to get back to the years of $18 million spent on dividends. This uptick in the cash hoard strengthens that view.

Some more good news can be found on the cash flow statement, as CFO increased fully 127% in Q1 relative to the same period last year. Given that cash is much more important than accruals when it comes to dividend growth, I think this is a very positive development.

Finally, I want to write about the company’s buyback activity during the quarter, so I’m going to write about the company’s buyback activity during the quarter. Entravision started the quarter with 86,676,140 shares outstanding. They ended the quarter with 84,928,815 shares outstanding. Using the skills so lovingly imparted to me by the good people at Holy Spirit School many, many decades ago, I’ve calculated that the company took 1,747,325 shares off the board. According to the cash flow statement, the company spent $6,924,000 to retire these shares to treasury. Employing some of the skills imparted to me far less lovingly by a different group of people at Holy Spirit School, I calculate that the company spent an average of $3.96 to retire these shares. I judge buybacks not by whether or not they happened above or below the current stock price. I judge them based on whether or not the company acquired the shares at an objectively cheap price, so please “put a pin” in that $3.96 for now.

Taking all of the negatives and positives above into account, I’d be happy to buy more of this stock at the right price.

Entravision Financials (Entravision investor relations)

The Stock

I've made the point that a stock is quite distinct from the underlying business to the point of tedium. That doesn’t mean there’s no room for further tedium, though. I can do the tedium dance all day, and all night. Anyway, I’ll make the point again. A business buys a number of inputs, including labour, performs value adding activities to those, and sells the results at a profit. In the final analysis, that's what every business is. The stock, on the other hand, is a traded instrument that reflects the crowd's aggregate belief about the long-term prospects for a given company. The crowd changes its views very frequently which is what drives the share price up and down. It's typically the case that the lower the price paid for a given stock, the greater the investor's future returns. In order to buy at these cheap prices, you need to buy when the crowd is feeling particularly down in the dumps about a given name. This is easier said than done.

I also want to make a related point that the only source of returns from investing in stocks comes from spotting a discrepancy between the crowd’s expectations and future events. If a growth stock, for instance, is expected to grow at 20%, and the shares are priced as though it’ll grow at 20%, there’s not much profit in the trade. This is a painful lesson that I finally learned over many, many years. As the saying goes, “too soon old, too late smart.”

Anyway, as my regulars know, I measure the relative cheapness of a stock in a few ways ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, sales, free cash, and the like. Once again, cheaper wins.

In the previous article on this name, I was pretty happy about the fact that the shares were trading near the low end of their historical range. Specifically, price to free cash flow was ~6.3 times, and price to sales was about .78 times. By these measures, shares are cheaper by about 20.6% and 29.55 respectively, per the following:

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value." I've heard from some people in my so-called "real world" that this book is a bit too academic, and so you may want to check out "Expectations Investing" by Mauboussin and Rappaport, which is a book that goes over the same ideas in a slightly more accessible way. Anyway, the idea is to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves using the stock price itself as a source of information. You can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a formula to answer the question “what does the current stock price imply about the company’s future growth rate?” You can then determine whether or not you think that growth rate is reasonable. Applying this approach to Entravision at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow at a rate of about 2% over the long term. This is a reasonable forecast in my view.

Assessing The Buyback

Remember when I wrote that the company retired shares at an average price of $3.96? Well, it’s time to judge whether that was a good or bad use of owner capital. That acquisition price works out to about 3.9 times free cash, and a price to sales of ~.43. That acquisition price also lines up with a long-term growth forecast in the negatives, which is nicely pessimistic. So, I’d suggest that management did an excellent job of using shareholder wealth effectively with this buyback.

Given all of the above, I’ll be buying some more shares today.

Options Update

In my previous missive on this name, I recommended selling the August Entravision puts with a strike of $5 for $.35 each. In spite of the drop in the stock price, these are currently bid at only $.25, so I think the options trade has worked out rather well. I obviously think $5 would be a reasonable acquisition price. For that reason, if you’re just joining us, I would recommend selling these puts, because a 5% yield (.25/5) is not a bad return for 3 months of what I refuse to call “work.” If you sold when I did earlier, I would recommend waiting until those puts expire before potentially entering a new trade. I consider this to be a “win-win” trade because the outcome is very positive no matter what happens. If the shares remain above $5 over the next few months, the investor simply pockets fairly decent premia. If the shares drop in price, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at an even more attractive price.

Now I get to write about the risk of put options. This is the point in the article where I get to indulge in my semi-sadistic tendency to spoil people's moods by pointing out that the phrase "win-win" is really just a bit of rhetoric. This trade, like all others, comes with risk. I consider the risks associated with these instruments to fall into two broad categories: the economic and the emotional, and you should be aware of these before you sell these or any other puts.

Starting with the economic risks, I'd say that the short puts I advocate are a small subset of the total number of put options out there. I'm only ever willing to sell puts on companies I'd be willing to buy, and at prices I'd be willing to pay. So, I would never advocate that people simply sell puts with the highest premia. In my view, that strategy would lead to disastrous results. So my first bit of advice is to only ever sell puts on companies you want to own at (strike) prices you'd be willing to pay. So, don’t go selling puts either “willy” or “nilly.” The two other risks associated with my short puts strategy are both emotional in nature. The first involves the emotional pain some people feel from missing out on upside. To use this trade as an example, let's assume that Entravision’s stock price climbs massively to, say, $13 per share between now and the third Friday of August. Obviously, my puts will expire worthless, which is a great outcome in some ways. I will not catch any of the upside in the stock price, though. So, short put returns are capped by the premium received. This is emotionally painful for some people more than others. You should try to work out whether you can handle this emotional risk, because I’ve seen some people absolutely “lose it” because they missed out on a price pop.

Secondly, it can be emotionally painful when the shares crash below your strike price. Whenever this has happened to me, things have worked out well over the long term, because I insist on only ever writing puts at "screaming buy" strike prices. That said, it has been emotionally stressful in the short term on occasion. If you're going to sell puts, please be aware of this phenomenon.

If you understand these risks, and can tolerate them, I would recommend that you sell the Entravision August $5s. These offer either a 5% return over a few months or they allow you to buy this stock at a near 7% discount to today’s already cheap price. Reminding you of the “win-win” characteristics of these short puts might be a strange way to end a discussion of risk. I can be strange. Get used to it.

Conclusion

In my view, the only dark cloud on the horizon here is the potential for a permanently elevated cost structure. I’ll be paying attention to that going forward. In spite of that, I think this is an even more attractive investment now than when I last wrote about it. The dividend is very sustainable, and buying today obviously boosts the yield. In addition, the shares are near multi-year lows, which is just too compelling to pass up. Finally, the options market continues to offer some generous premia here. As I write frequently, I think “price” and “value” can remain disconnected for long stretches of time, but they will eventually meet. I think investors would be wise to buy now before “price” catches up with “value.”