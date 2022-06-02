Why We Are Buying 7-10% Yielding Corporate Credit

Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on May 26.

Financial markets tend to move in sync with underlying fundamentals. For instance, corporate credit yields tend to be low when fundamentals are strong and yields tend to be high when fundamentals are poor. This can make investing in credit difficult in most periods - investors have to either earn low yields in a strong environment or have to take more risk in return for higher yields.

The situation facing income investors today is fairly unusual in the sense that corporate credit yields (as well as credit spreads) are at fairly elevated levels, while the overall macro and corporate fundamentals are reasonably strong.

Obviously there is always a risk that the macro picture will deteriorate or that defaults will rise unexpectedly. But the reality is that this kind of risk is always there - the question is whether the compensation on offer in credit gives investors a margin of safety or not. As we discussed many times in 2021, the margin of safety in credit was non-existent, as corporate bond yields were trading around 4%. With yields now close to 8%, that margin of safety is now substantial while the overall environment is not much changed.

Why Corporate Credit Looks Attractive Here

First, we have already seen a significant move in both Treasury yields as well as credit spreads. This means that high-yield corporate bond yields are at high levels relative to history, as the following chart shows. They have only been higher in the last decade during exceptionally challenging times, which, needless to say, were much more challenging than today.

Systematic Income

Two, it is fairly unusual to see a move higher in Treasury Yields and corporate credit spreads at the same time. The two tend to move in opposite directions in "normal" markets, as the following chart shows. This means that when credit spreads are rising Treasury yields are "subtracting" from the overall corporate bond yield and vice-versa. This time around, both have pushed corporate bond yields higher at the same time. Obviously this is not coincidental - it is due to the Fed's aggressive hiking trajectory as well as the potential for a hard landing, but it is still notable.

Systematic Income

Three, one way to think about the currently high level of current credit yields is that it's easier to be less wrong. For instance, with an underlying high-yield corporate bond yield of roughly 8% and a duration of roughly 4, that means that yields can move higher by 2% each year and a High-Yield corporate bond fund will be flat, i.e., with a roughly zero total return over the year (we are ignoring defaults in this exercise). In other words, the 8% carry will roughly offset the 4 x 2% mark-to-market loss in case yields rise further by 2%.

When yields were at 4% in 2021, you could only be wrong by 1% a year, i.e., if yields moved more than 1% year-on-year, the high-yield corporate bond fund would lose money overall on an annual basis.

What this means is that if we do see corporate bond yields rise further in the coming months, it will be much less painful than it would have been at the start of the year because of the additional 4% yield cushion. Another way to look at it is that investors are getting a 1% margin-of-safety rise in yields on an annual basis.

Three, default rates are at historically low levels. They are obviously unlikely to remain there forever, but it's a good place to start. Default rates also tend not to spike immediately after troughing, so we are unlikely to find ourselves at a 10% default rate next month.

TCW

To give some perspective on the relationship between the default rate and current yields, let's calculate the net result for holders of high-yield corporate bonds if the default rate zooms up to the highest level in the last 15 years of 12.8% from the current 0.9%. If that happens, the annual loss to investors would be very roughly the current yield of around 8% less the loss experienced, which is the 12.8% default rate x (1 - historic average recovery of 40%) = 1.1%. What this shows is that investors should still end up in the green on this basis.

Obviously, such a high default rate will lead to significant mark-to-market losses as credit spreads will move higher. Recovery rates may also move below their historic level, as tends to happen when default rates are very high, but this back-of-the-envelope calculation gives us some confidence that net-net the asset class offers decent value today even if conditions deteriorate more than the consensus expects.

Four, it's easy to be nervous about the steady rise in corporate credit debt (which has tripled to $12bn from the start of the century) combined with the fact that rising interest rates will put pressure on the borrowers' ability to service their debt in the coming years. However, it's important to highlight that a big share of corporate debt is locked into a low level of financing at fixed-rates, particularly if we are talking about bonds rather than loans as we are in this article. And while bond borrowers will not remain immune forever from rising borrowing costs if interest rates remain at current levels, their interest cost will rise only gradually as their currently outstanding bonds mature over time.

The upshot here is that interest coverage in the non-financial corporate sector is at the highest level in four decades. Obviously, given the recent rise in interest rates, the coverage ratio is going to fall over the coming years if rates remain where they are now or rise further. However, according to Wells Fargo (WFC), even in the scenario in which interest rates rise significantly further, the ratio falls to roughly the midpoint of its range during the prior expansion.

Wells Fargo

Five, the macro environment remains robust, although it is clearly slowing from the torrid reopening pace of the previous couple of years. Labor markets remain tight, corporate margins are still high, consumers continue to spend, and manufacturing output is well above its 2019 level despite significant supply chain issues.

Six, corporate balance sheets are in a good place. Leverage levels are in the stronger part of their rating ranges, as the following chart shows. Corporate cash levels are high as well. Across 2022 and 2023, there is only $130bn of maturities coming due across both bonds and loans, which is just 4% of the entire outstanding total - a relatively low level.

Guggenheim

Six, for investors looking to allocate to closed-end funds ("CEFs"), High-Yield bond CEF discounts are trading at historically attractive levels.

Systematic Income

Finally, Treasury yields have started to behave more "normally," falling on risk-off days and rising on risk-on days. If this behavior continues, we can expect Treasury yields to fall further if a hard landing does indeed come to pass - something that tends to happen during recessionary environments. This will support the prices of bonds over loans.

The key risks to corporate bonds are that many companies have seen significant cost pressures and not all will be able to pass it through to consumers, causing margins to fall. Others have stumbled in positioning for the current phase in consumer appetite, as we have seen with Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT). And yet others will face lower demand from regions like Europe, which is much more likely to move into recession in the medium term.

That said, no environment is without risk, and on balance we view the current environment for high-yield corporate bonds as an attractive one for income investors.

Some Ideas

Not all investors have the same level of risk appetite even if they see the value proposition in high-yield corporate bonds. For investors with a less aggressive outlook, we like either shorter-duration exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") or lower-leverage target term CEFs.

The two ETFs we highlight are significantly lower-beta options than high-yield bond CEFS for three reasons. First, they don't have the same kind of discount dynamic as CEFs, which adds another layer of volatility for CEFs. Second, they carry no leverage, which also reduces volatility for obvious reasons. And their shorter-duration profile will allow them to be more resilient in case yields unexpectedly zoom up. The other advantage of their shorter-duration profile is that investors don't necessarily have to give up any yield when allocating to these funds because the high-yield corporate yield curve is pretty flat.

The two funds we have highlighted and continue to favor are the following.

The SPDR Barclays Capital Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is trading at a 7.78% portfolio yield-to-worst with a duration of 2.4. The fund has a more conservative trailing twelve-month distribution yield of 4.64% and a 0.4% fee.

SJNK

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) at a 7.95% portfolio yield-to-worst. IBHF has an effective duration of 3.2 and a weighted-average maturity of 3.84 years. The fund's trailing twelve-month yield is a more conservative 5.13%. The fund has a 0.35% fee.

IBHF

In this lower-beta bucket, we would also put the Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA). The fund has leverage of 25%, which is well below the average leverage in the High-Yield bond sector of 30-35%. It also has a very short duration of near 1 (versus about 4-5 for the broader sector) and it is also overweight BB bonds (the highest rating of the sub-investment grade sector).

For investors who are happy to take a more aggressive stance, we continue to prefer the Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (CIK), trading at a 7.1% discount (vs. 7.2% average) and 9.8% current yield (vs. 9.6% average). The fund has been one of the strongest performers in the sector.

We would also watch the Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD), trading at a 8.5% discount and 10.3% current yield. The fund will be cutting its distribution over the coming months because of its programmatic managed distribution policy. This will likely push its discount to even more attractive levels creating a better entry point.

For investors who want a slightly lower bond profile and a more multi-sector flavor, we like the Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI), trading at a 12.8% discount and a 9.9% yield. The fund has a 42% allocation to high-yield corporate bonds, with the rest split across loans, MBS and ABS.