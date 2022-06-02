Booking Holdings Inc.'s (BKNG) CEO Glenn Fogel Presents at Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Call June 2, 2022 10:50 AM ET

Great. Thanks everyone for being here at Cowen's 50th Annual TMT Conference. My name is Kevin Kopelman. I cover hotels and online travel for Cowen. We're very excited today to have Booking Holdings. We have Glenn Fogel, the CEO; and David Goulden, the CFO of Booking Holdings. So, thank you so much for being here.

Thanks.

My pleasure.

Great. So, let's kick it off. First, you know, one of the questions on everyone's mind, how would you describe the travel environment right now as we're heading into summer, and are you seeing any impact from your customers' behavior on inflation in the economy?

Glenn Fogel

Yeah. So, yeah, we announced our earnings and are very happy [they'll] [ph] tell about April about, you know, the booking numbers were good up above where they were April in 2019, and the EDRs were above. Everything was, it's very nice to see that. The booking window getting more normal, which shows that the traveler community is getting more confident and being able and going out to travel. Look, there's no doubt. There are clouds [indiscernible] that we read the same stuff and all that. The truth is, [indiscernible] said, looking at the numbers. We didn't see any impact from that, though, of course, it’s hard to prove what would have been otherwise.

One of the question we’re asked a lot about is, well, ADRs, you know, they go up, what happens and stuff, and in the issue, you can't really say, well, if ADRs had not been higher, what would have been the result? You know, historically, usually you saw people with a [trade down] [ph] in the star level, maybe they were going to travel, or maybe they'd cut a day or two from the way they're going to do, but they still spent the same amount of money. But right now, it's hard to say, well, would they end up going with the [four star] [ph], if the price segments are high, would they've gone five star or not? I don't know, and it's not that relevant.

For us, they're still spending the money to travel, which is really, really good. And we talked about looking at our summer numbers, and we said that the bookings were 15% ahead of where they were at the same point in 2019 for our summer season, our peak summer season. And that was for the whole world. And if you restricted it just to Europe and the U.S., we're seeing 30%. It's impressive. We're happy. We're pleased. So, generally speaking, we’re very happy with what we were able to report.

Kevin Kopelman

Yeah. And kind of a variation on that that we're hearing now is, investors are wondering, is this a peak summer travel season, and then we're going to see things fall off after summer. And as you're looking at your business, how do you – what kind of things are you looking at and do you have any visibility beyond that summer season as we start looking into fall and beyond?

Glenn Fogel

Yeah. That is an interesting question, isn't it? And I think, you know, I was reading yesterday. I read in the news about yesterday's meeting with a whole bunch of CEOs of Banks talking about what's the future going to be and everybody has got different opinions, [etcetera] [ph]. Like, we're looking at our numbers and stuff. We're trying to look something that far ahead and post summer season. The numbers generally, the way people set out their travel, that’s such a small number, that's not really that helpful in trying to really predict what the future is going to go looking today versus something in the fourth quarter. That's not the way the business where people set-up their travel inside.

So, it's not really helpful at all. But I don't think anybody has any certainty, and I can tell you just looking how it's been the last three years, the world – if you've said, oh, nine months ahead is going to be or whatever, it's been really hard for anybody to predict anything. So, what we are going to do is just keep on producing great products, great services, and try and get as much of the share as possible and hope that no new wars and the current war goes away. No new pandemic, and the current pandemic goes away. No Monkeypox, and people continue to enjoy travel.

Kevin Kopelman

Yeah. Cross-border has historically been a really big part of your business. That was hurt significantly by the pandemic, but more recently it started to pick up again. What are you seeing in terms of customer behavior with domestic, which has been so strong? Now that cross-border is coming back, and how are you seeing that play out?

Glenn Fogel

Yeah. Look, there's no doubt you can't take the same trip at the same time in two – you can’t go domestic and international at the same time. You got to chosen one or the other [indiscernible]. And you're right. Over time, there has been a trend that's more and more countries have opened up. People want to travel. You hear [all-say] [ph] anecdotally, I want to go to Europe two years ago. I want to go Europe last year, now finally, I'm going to Europe from the U.S. So, it will happen, that will be a trend, etcetera. The question is, does this end up with more total travel, less total travel or not, do people spend more money, less money? I don't think there's much, again, I go with the general macro view.

People have X amount of money, they want to travel, they will travel, and we'll get a good portion because we are strong both domestically and internationally.

Kevin Kopelman

Yeah. So, I want to dig into the booking numbers. Strong quarter. You said that in April, your room nights were 10% above where they were in April 2019, and this is globally despite Asia and Russia-Ukraine, what are the key drivers of the share gains and are those sustainable or [what are you seeing] [ph]?

Glenn Fogel

Yeah, I think – first of all, I think shares, something we best looked out over a long period of time, right, maybe on a year-on-year basis, but so me comment upon that Kevin and come back to April. So, we know that when we look at 2021 versus 2019, we gained a few share points particularly in the U.S. and in Europe or that period of time. We know we continue with the growth rate you talked about to stay ahead of where travel recovery is globally in 2022. So, we feel good about what we’ve done.

In terms of where the gains are and how sustainable the [outlook] [ph] question come back to the U.S. we intend to build on the programs that were successful for us in 2021. We believe there is lot of opportunity for us there. We see incremental opportunities in a few areas in the U.S. including increasing consumer awareness of our brand, we have been doing that with the branding campaign, so we’ve all seen some of that this year more than you have seen before.

Improving the competitiveness of our alternative accommodation properties in the U.S. where we have opportunity, we’re are so [underweight] [ph] there. [Ramping] [ph] off flight offering, which is still early days on Booking.com, of course, we have Priceline for quite some time. And then optimizing the cross-sell of accommodation with flights and payments are all things that we are driving in the U.S. [indiscernible] build on top of what we've already gained.

We do expect in the U.S. that managed corporate travel and group travel things that we under index in a little bit, we'll probably recover more. And there'll be a little bit of a headwind for us to overall share points, but longer term, we believe that gaining share is a function of the quality of our broadband services and how well we market those to existing new customers, and we feel pretty good about all three of those.

Kevin Kopelman

Yes. Let's talk about flight, what was the impetus behind kind of going into that? How big do you see it getting? And also how do you think about monetization of flights?

Glenn Fogel

Okay. Sure. So, the impetus really relates to our thinking around the connected trip and just solving a bigger piece of the travel problem for our customers. Later travel is still full of friction. All this either do it ourselves or have somebody else in the family do it for us and we know how frustrating and complicated it can be even if you are using great service like ours for one piece of the trip, but the rest of it you can have left to the wild to the travel industry.

So, we have a lot of input from our customers. They like us to solve more of the problem for them in travel. We look at this quite extensively. Obviously, at Booking.com where we're making the bigger shifts. We've focused upon accommodations for many, many years. We did our research and customers said, look, we love what you do for us there. Make flight simple. Make ground transportation simple, make it clear, make it transparent. Let me pay for it in one place, and I'll do more with you. That's the impetus.

In terms of where we are, we're making good progress. We're now live in Booking.com with flight in 40 countries, up from 34 countries that [quote before] [ph]. So, over 70% of our accommodation bookers can now see a flight if they want to from Booking.com. The total company we're making great progress. We sold 5 million tickets in the first quarter. It's 2.5x what we sold in the first quarter 2019. So, it's ramping very rapidly.

What we find on Booking.com is some interesting data points from what we've seen so far. So, what we're seeing is that 70% for people booking a flight on Booking.com, 70% of those bookers, the flight was the first or the only thing that we booked. The only thing is the opportunity for us to sell some more, but what that tells us is it is in fact a new funnel for us. It's a funnel for us getting customers into the system we weren't getting before, and then a good percentage of those people are booking flights, are booking additional things on the [indiscernible].

So, we have good data that flight is really an anchor for us to [raft] [ph] new customers. And then finally, what we're seeing is that all those flight customers, about a quarter of them are brand new to us that we've never seen before, which is again is good for us early in this stage of rolling our flights, because we've not been marketing flights extensively. So, we're finding that even without the marketing, we're getting a good yield of new customers. Again, those are also getting healthy accommodation tax rates.

In terms of where it could go, we haven't kind of given a single data point out, but we think that flights can be multiple time to sizes right now, and can actually become a meaningful part of our total TGV. It will not eclipse the size of the combinations, but it can certainly be a meaningful part of our total TGV as you ramp this up over time.

David Goulden

The important thing to think about too is how big our business was that we didn't have flights at Booking.com at all. And that's a very relatively recent expansion. Yet, we're the biggest travel company in the world without it. And this is [true for] flight is [running after] [ph] accommodation with the next biggest vertical there is. It is the idea that we can now enter that now the opportunity there is just huge for us.

Kevin Kopelman

In these early flights customers, how are the finding Booking.com flights, is it through advertising or are they already on the side and they kind of see it on the side?

Glenn Fogel

It’s all different ways. And what’s really interesting too about that is how, David just said that, we haven't really gone out marketing this thing big time. So, part of the question was, where are those people who we've never seen before? How did they show up for us at all? Where did they come from? Well, there's a little bit of [matter] [ph]. There's some right now. We're really not doing a lot of Google flight stuff there at all. And certainly, there's a portion of people who do. They ended up at our site on another reason. They saw flights and now they are, [indiscernible] flights there. And all the other things, but I'll tell you, again, looking where we are without having done a big marketing campaign for flight check. That, again, opportunity.

Kevin Kopelman

Yeah. And so on that, you announced the acquisition of Etraveli, what will that change? What does Etraveli bring to the table?

Glenn Fogel

Yeah. So, our Booking.com flight product, it's our flight product, but Etraveli powers the back-end of that product. We don't have the contracts with the airlines. We're not doing all the intricate and back office stuff. That's all being done by any [Traveline] [ph], etcetera. They have some fairly sophisticated different things that they do. And it's always a question of build or buy. And the idea is, look by combining the two companies, we could really operate much more efficiently together to really try and turbo charge our flight product, and that's why we really want to bring. They got some great management there.

They got some great expertise, great, you know, basically, AI stuff [indiscernible] what is the right offer to give to the right customer, things like that? So, we're really looking forward for that because we do believe it's going to accelerate what we're doing right now, which is fairly nice, but we can do it even better.

Kevin Kopelman

Okay. And when is that expected to close?

Glenn Fogel

And we’d say, it would close this year.

Okay. Let's talk about alternative accommodations. It’s been a big growth area during the pandemic. Where are you? And then can you touch on the push in the U.S.? You talking about going after [U.S. subs] [ph], what do you say to [U.S. host] [ph] to convince them to list on Booking.com when they're probably already on Airbnb and Vrbo here and to get them to go to that platform?

Glenn Fogel

Yeah. No. And I've talked about this for a long time about how it's important to have a competitive product. So that a host in the U.S. does think of using us as a way for them to get more customers. Look, we have a great, great market share in Europe in the alternative accommodation business, but people in the U.S. aren't quite as aware of that. And I know that if you go around anywhere in, let's say, outside this building. You said, I need a place on the beach for a haul and a vacation, who can I use? Now, I'm going to say, I'll go to Booking.com and go get that Villa on the beach.

So, we know we need to have a product that is better than it was and we've done some things recently to improve, and I'll give you examples like, [first of all] [ph], liability insurance. If you own a home and you want to rent it out to strangers, one of the things you may be concerned about what would happened, they slip in the kitchen, they break the leg. Who's going to pay you for that? And it's – if you had to think that some distributor is going to give you free insurance for you, oh, that's good, but we didn't do that, other people did, we didn't. Now we do. That's a reason [indiscernible].

Now, I'll use it because I wasn't going to use it because I don't want to worry about that. And then you end up with some of the really big property management companies and dealing with payments and the way we do all sort of reconciliation. In the past, it was kind of let's say, it was in the best system. And one of the things they would say to us, they’d say, look, you got to improve upon.

We got to say, it's clunky, it's not easy, and could you please fix it? And we did. And now we have a much better payment system working with the very large property managers so that the flows and the reconciliates, everything works lot better, that’s another way to get more inventory. And we have a list of things because we talk with these hosts. And we don't talk to just the hosts who are already on. We talked, why aren't you on us? We can bring new customers, and they could give us reasons. And those are things that go to the list of things that need to be developed and we're developing them. And it's a step by step process and we're getting there and making it more and more [indiscernible].

Then there's the awareness going back to the people outside the building saying, what are you going to use? Nobody thinks that, well, you got to make sure they're aware of that. And we are going to make sure that there is that demand driven marketing too, but you can't do that until you have enough of the product out there that makes it worthwhile, who actually come visit, they don't see what they want, they don't buy.

I absolutely know that we are not where I would like us to be. I've said this many years, but we are under indexing that. We have a great product in Europe. It works very well. We're a very big player there, and we're building slowly here. We're going to continue to work on that.

Kevin Kopelman

Is the resumption of international travel a potential driver there and you can – when it's easier to say, hey, we can bring all these customers coming in from…

Glenn Fogel

Well, it's always that, you always bring to the host. You're always, sort of, anybody who has a product they want to sell and tell them how you're going to bring them a customer and you're going to bring them to them efficiently at the right price and it's going to be easy to use and you're going to love it and you're making life wonderful, and therefore, please put it onto our shelf in that side and that's the pitch. And it's something that we continue.

We just recently did a campaign, it was in Vegas. There were a [indiscernible] lot of people there in that for a conference, and we made sure they were more aware of us. We're going to keep on doing that, because one of the things too is make sure people are aware that we have this product, and that we can bring them incremental demand, which is what it's all about.

Kevin Kopelman

So, yeah, that's a good segue and to talk about payments, as you mentioned there, what is driving, is the move to payments, is it all about alternative accommodations? Is it also happening at [indiscernible] hotels? And can you just elaborate on how the customer experience is changing? And then also how it – and [that's the financials] [ph]?

David Goulden

Yeah. Payments is incredibly important for so many different reasons. Let's start off with some of the basics about payments. And really that's what I think is the glue. So, if you want to offer more than just an agency based hotel product where somebody shows up at the hotel and pays – use a credit card and pays, [indiscernible] do anything more than that, you got to have a payment system, right.

You want to do alternative accommodations. Well, there is no desk to show up at alternative combinations, put your credit card down and get paid because there's nobody there. You got to have payments that's in there. But even more so, if you want to do merchandising, if you want to combine things, you want to have a packet type product, we'll connect deeper for them, given our size, our volume, and all those things. And we can do all sorts of, it’s like hedging for ourselves to make things easier. And we can eventually do things like buy now pay later things, and we can do things like paying your own currency.

And there are just so many things that can be done. And to do that, you got to have payments. And that's how we're building step by step by step. Did I miss anything big that we should mention?

Glenn Fogel

I think you covered the main points. I think one extra point in Europe, I think the payment regulation is getting quite complicated. So, particularly the card not present transactions, you have to have multi-factor authentication, not all small properties have got the investment to set that up in their payment system. So, they maybe, can't take those transactions now. And somebody like ourselves who put money into that, we can take a second or third form of authentication at the time of the booking, we can provide that service to the hotel so they continue to take that kind of booking.

David Goulden

And that's one of the elements. What do we do? Why do we exist? We are providing services to other people who either don't have that service or to use as that service is more expensive. So, we are making it easier for them to operate their business, their hotels, and payments is one of them. There's so many other parts of the customer service stuff that we do, that they can't do. The marketing that we do, that they cannot do nearly as efficiently and on a lot. We provide a value proposition is why hotels use us. Otherwise, they wouldn’t.

Kevin Kopelman

Let's talk about merchandising for a minute. I believe it's tied into what you're doing in payments, but how important has merchandising been, what are you doing there?

David Goulden

What's important in the long run to continue to provide more value to our customer and provide more opportunities for our partners to get more customers. So, merchandising comes in different shapes and flavors, etcetera. Let's give the simplest example of an issue where a hotel, for example, may want to offer a free breakfast, it's a kind of merchandising. You're sticking into the process, and there's an issue to get in the way. Another thing that we merchandising is we combine two products.

Let's say, we're combining where somebody has to get off the flight, now they have to get ground transportation and now to get from the airport to the hotel, we can offer up a product like, for example, a Limo type service, car service. And the car service could offer up at a less – a lower price than they would offer up to the general public through our process. So, it's hidden combined, but you can only do that because of the payments.

You can go with so many different variations. And the great thing is using AI, using all the data we have that we make sure that the offer that is being presented is the one that's going to convert provide great value to the consumer on the one side. At this on this side, it provided a great opportunity for the partner supplier to get incremental business without cannibalizing its other channels.

Kevin Kopelman

Let's switch and talk about the marketing, big part of – you touched on it, but can you talk about your plans to lean in this year? And then looking at what's happened so far, why – have we really seen that, you had some, I think, on a GBV basis, you had some leverage in the first quarter. So, why haven't we may be seen that kind of leaning in more so far?

Glenn Fogel

Sure. So, longer-term, let's be clear. Longer-term, our plan is to leverage our marketing spend, right, by having a higher [indiscernible] mix. We saw it happening in 2019. We saw it happening in 2021. But this year, we said we wanted to take a different approach, right, going to your question. And part of it is, we're coming out of an environment where people have not been traveling for two years. And, you know, this year is certainly going to be a year where travel surgeon is strong.

If they have been traveling, maybe they're kind of not quite as familiar with the platforms as they used to be, right/ Maybe that loyalty has gone down a little bit because they haven't traveled for two years. So, in a recovering environment where we see hopefully things bouncing back, which, of course, we saw happening through the first quarter, April, we think it's a once in a generation opportunity potentially to kind of lean in and capture demand, giving more customers to the platform.

The best way to get a customer just to come back to us again is to use us in the first place. So, we got leveraging our strength and our financial strength and our marketing strength to lead in. We've done it before. Last year, you saw us lever our marketing spend compared to our gross bookings in Q1 and Q2 and then we delevered in Q3, we saw strong summer happening. This year, we still think we're going to basically lean in and delever our marketing spend compared to our gross bookings.

Q1, not a big surprise. We said that we will be flat we thought from ROIs, they're slightly positive. So, we didn't expect the first quarter will be the quarter where we'd see all the demand come back. We think there's more question of Q2 and Q3 like it was last year. So, plans haven't changed.

Kevin Kopelman

Okay. How's the reaction been on the – the response been to the new T.V. campaign in the U.S. with [indiscernible]?

Glenn Fogel

We're pleased with it. We like the campaign. I think a lot of people we talk to like the campaign. We saw good activity on social media around the launch, around the Super Bowl. We saw good follow-up as well. Importantly, for us, we've seen a nice uptick in unaided awareness in the U.S. at Booking.com. So, we see that. And of course, we're still doing well in the U.S. and we have to attribute some of that success to the campaign, although it's early days. So, we're pleased about this campaign. We think it’s got legs and the early indications for us are good.

Kevin Kopelman

How would you describe the competitive environment on Google given the markets recovering your competitors want that business as well? How is that, kind of playing out?

David Goulden

Yeah. Well, it's competitive. That's how I describe it. Never been anything, but competitive on that thing. Look, every day, everybody, we all go out and try and get those customers. So, we look at what do we think we got to bid. We use all the science we can to make sure we get the right ROI for the right bit and figure out that it's unfortunately, and you can’t do anything about this, this is a competitive world and everybody is trying to [that's kind of] [ph] and there's a lot of [game theory] [ph] going, how much you'd bid, what's going to happen or not?

We've done very well over 20 something – 20 years in this business. And Google and all of the people who are in, whether it be Google or our other friends, everybody has always tried to get a higher percentage of the pie in their business and we can do try and get the produce higher us, we've done it very good, no matter what the change has been, we’ve reacted well to them, adjusted well and sometimes, we've actually come out better because of those changes. So, I assume we're going to keep going because can we work hard, and I think we'll do well.

Kevin Kopelman

It's fair to say, I think that there have been a lot of changes as well.

Glenn Fogel

Yeah. There have been.

Kevin Kopelman

Kind of an area maybe you don't talk about as much, but I know you're active in is that affiliate B2B side, and given it's – your competitor is talking more about it and it's been a focus there, what is booking strategy and also how does Getaroom fit in the recent acquisition?

Glenn Fogel

So, it's been part of the business since the very beginning. I mean, we call it affiliate marketing back in before the turn of the century when [indiscernible] a price line and, you know, in 1999 there was affiliate marketing going on there. And we can do it. We can also call it strategic partners as we're [indiscernible]. There are customer – potential customers on other sites. And the question is, can you get that customer to come over and buy something from you at a lower cost, that would be to get that customer another way? And if you don't do it, will somebody else fill that spot and will they go over there or not? That's the overall strategy.

So, basically, it's a way to get customers. Just another way to get them to come in at a certain price. The price scores can be [rev share] [ph]. It can be all different ways you do it or not. And it goes everything from the obvious one. You're working with an airline. You're providing hotels for that. That's easy and obvious where you go. So, not as obvious, you know, [indiscernible] I know you put [some in] [ph] across nothing and somebody buys traveler. God knows why they do, but they do, and everything in between.

Banks are big on this stuff. Lots of different ways to do it. We have always believed that if you come up with a way that's doing good ROI, you should do it. Of course, the ROI is not only what the amount – the cost of – or the individual transactions will develop things, because sometimes some of these [partners] [ph] want to bespoke things that are very complex. and you’re looking at what the request is, and don’t know if I can do that one.

Other ones you do, because you think the volume's going to be worth it or not. And it's certainly a lot lower risk because you're not putting up front a brand marketing for example, you're going to get paid when you actually make some money. You get paid and you pay them.

We bought Getaroom, because Getaroom was a great player in the space with some great contracts with some, you know, some of the end retail areas that we wanted to part in our thing too, and they have some great technology and there’s really good things, that fits underprice line. So, we've had a number of different companies that all have the strategic partnership.

We have price line has one. And then there’s a company called Rocketmiles, which is all B2B, [indiscernible] has its own and with the Rocketmiles there, we have Booking.com has there. Yeah. The Getaroom one is U.S.-oriented, it is almost all U.S. businesses. It fits under a price line. I'm very pleased with what's been going there. Good management and I can't say enough about the team down there.

Kevin Kopelman

Let's touch on margins. We talked about advertising, but if we kind of look at all of your overhead lines, you've got about 4 billion a year between personnel and G&A IT. What kind of investment level is needed in the business? And how do you see that kind of playing out versus the top line?

Glenn Fogel

Sure. So, if you – within there, there are some transactional or [interest expenses] [ph], so DST goes against G&A, so you have to put that off to one cycle, that's just going to grow with volumes. But take that out – taking out the transactional expenses, indirect taxes, the DST, etcetera, and we expect to be able to lever those lines over time. We clear this is a business that needs investment. We're going to invest in building our new products. We talked about air. We talked about the connected trip, but we believe that we can lever that once we get back to steady state and back to market growth rates.

So normalized, we can grow faster market, we can lever that line. We also continue to look for potential efficiencies there as well. So, long-term, don't expect it to be a huge shift in the shape of the income statement there., taking out these transactional expenses.

Kevin Kopelman

Okay. Capital allocation, how are you evaluating repurchases that you've resumed and also potential acquisitions. And then on that, how do you view the growing inflows that you have from your merchant business where you're collecting the money upfront. Is that something that has to be totally opposite side or is that funding the business?

Glenn Fogel

Sure. So, repurchases versus acquisitions, they're not mutually exclusive and we demonstrated that recently. We just completed one acquisition at the end of last year. [Indiscernible], we talked about that. We expect to complete one this year. Etraveli and then, of course, we start share repurchases at the beginning of this year as well. So, we have the ability to do both.

Our bigger picture view on capital allocation hasn't changed. First priority for cash is to invest in the business. It could be through organic investments. It could be through to partnerships or M&A. And beyond that, we continue to return excess cash to shareholders we've done through share repurchases.

Kevin, on your last question, the [indiscernible] balances will increase as payments grow in the business. We view that as other people's money. I mean, ultimately, we are going to have to put it out to the hotel partners in return for the cash that came in to go with our booking. So, we watched that balance carefully, but we do view that as other people's money and not as a source of cash flow repurchase. We'll think about that.

Kevin Kopelman

Okay, understood. Well, with that, I think we have maybe time [Technical Difficulty]

Kevin, two different questions. First one was just as we look past summer, can you speak to both supply and demand separately? Obviously, there's some supply constraints, I see this when we look at pricing of things, you know, into next year? And then how do you think demand behaves after this summer? And then the second question I had was actually around car sharing, get around, [indiscernible] stuff like that. In some ways, it seems to fit well with your model in terms of cars in remote locations. It fits with alternative accommodations, that sort of thing. Is this something given your knowledge of rental and all that, is this a space that you guys would want to grow into at some point?

Glenn Fogel

So I'll start with the second one first because relatively, it is the easy think to talk about. But we'll always look at supply that may fit our consumers' needs. And so, I could Getaroom, wood to fit, there are always different ways to things in terms of getting their inventory into our system and all different things. And we always look – we look at that sort of stuff all the time, what fits, what would be appropriate and that's the best I can say with anything.

The second thing about beyond, you know, the summer peak and into the fall, etcetera, etcetera, my crystal ball for the longer-term has been cloudy since 2000, and it doesn't really work that well. So, the basic thing I come out always is, the one thing I do know is that travel will continue to grow in the long run, slightly better than GDP globally. Our job is not to worry too much exactly what the volatility is going to be and how much this month, this quarter, next quarter really is to continue to build a better product for both sides of this marketplace, for the consumers who travel and are supplier partners so they can do their business better.

And if we continue to be successful and make it better for both sides providing value to both sides, we will win by taking a larger and larger share of what is absolutely going to be a growing market. Absolutely. It's been happening forever. People will always want to travel. They always have it. World War II end and a couple years later, America is all over Europe. It's going to happen, pandemics end, people want to travel. Our job is get as bigger part of that as we can.

I have little confidence and I can make a better yes than anybody else in this room or any economists saying exactly how is the fourth quarter going to end up, and I'm not going to try. Instead, what I will continue to do is make sure our team has worked on the important things to provide better services, better products, and that's how we'll win in the long run.

Kevin Kopelman

Great. Thanks, Glenn. Thanks, David. Thanks, everybody.

Glenn Fogel

Thank you.