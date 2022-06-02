KenWiedemann/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Introduction To Business Development Companies ("BDCs")

Business development companies ("BDCs") invest shareholder capital in privately owned, small- and medium-sized U.S. companies. BDCs aim to generate income and capital gains when the companies they invest in are sold, much like venture capital or private equity funds. Anyone can invest in BDCs, as they are public companies traded on major stock exchanges.

BDC Buzz Similar to Real Estate Investment Trusts ("REITs"), Business Development Companies are regulated investment companies ("RICs") required to pay at least 90% of their annual taxable income to shareholders, avoiding corporate income taxes before distributing to shareholders. This structure prioritizes income to shareholders (over capital appreciation), driving higher annual dividend yields that mostly range from around 7% to 12% (see table below). This article discusses Hercules Capital (HTGC) which is currently the highest yielding BDC at over 12% including special dividends as shown below. I firmly believe that higher-yield investments will become even more attractive in an inflationary and rising interest rate environment (as discussed later), especially as investors are seeking additional income from invested capital. Also, this article discusses the following for HTGC: Portfolio mix and changes in book/net asset values

Dividend coverage

Impacts from rising interest rates

Pricing and valuation Please note that the yield for HTGC shown below only assumes $0.40 per share of supplemental and special dividends paid annually compared to the "supplemental cash distribution of $0.60 per share, to be distributed equally over four quarters" as discussed later. BDC Google Sheets

HTGC provides "senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries". As discussed next, many of these companies have experienced volatility in the public equity markets, resulting in lower valuations and are partially responsible for the recent decline in HTGC's stock price. As shown below, HTGC has been following the NASDAQ lower:

Yahoo

Even after taking into account the recent market pullback, my average annualized returns for HTGC still average over 26% and likely headed higher due to the market rebounding at some point. The "Annualized" return shown does not use a simple average, but shows the actual compounding of annual returns. This is the true return each year.

BDC Buzz

HTGC

HTGC Portfolio Mix And NAV Per Share

Author's Note: The following information was provided to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends along with a constantly updated full risk profile and rankings for HTGC.

I have included HTGC in my suggested 'Total Return' portfolio due to mostly first-lien debt positions and equity investments primarily in venture capital ("VC") backed technology companies historically providing realized gains and supporting supplemental dividends. Management continues to position the portfolio toward later-stage and more established higher-quality companies:

Based on the current market volatility and increasingly challenging macro environment, we are being even more selective than normal in terms of underwriting new credits with an increasing emphasis on later stage and more established companies where we believe the risk adjusted profile is better at this time. We have absolutely over the course of the last two quarters begun to position the portfolio into more later stage, more established scaled companies, both on the tech side and on the life sciences side. If you look at the majority of deals that we booked in Q4 and the majority of deals that we booked in Q1, you would see those two themes pretty meaningfully in terms of later stage, more established scaled tech companies and then larger public borrowers on the biotech side, diversified drug discovery, drug development platform companies that are very strong from a liquidity perspective."

Source: HTGC Earnings Call

HTGC

As of March 31, 2022, HTGC had common shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), DoorDash (DASH), Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM), Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC), Nextdoor Holdings (KIND), and Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) valued at $51 million. However, most of these stocks have declined 40% to 50%, resulting in expected unrealized depreciation of around $20 million or $0.16 per share. Please keep in mind most of these are still valued above cost and there is a chance that management will sell at some point or hold until price improves before selling. It is also important to note that these are only 6 positions that could deliver realized gains and NAV reflation over the coming quarters, especially as market prices recover.

Yahoo

Yahoo

The following comment is from management on the recent earnings call (May 5, 2022) which discusses the recent decline in NAV per share but also the potential for increased portfolio growth as more companies use debt capital given the current equity markets:

As a result of the continued volatility across the equity markets, particularly for growth stage companies, we expect our pipeline to continue to strengthen near to medium-term as companies continue to look for creative and non-dilutive structured capital solutions from debt providers that they trust. Our scale, permanent equity capital base and 17 plus year track record are clear differentiators of our business, particularly in periods of equity market volatility. As we indicated on our last call in February, while the continued equity market volatility for certain growth stage companies may negatively impact net asset value short-term, as it did in Q4 and in Q1, we expected to be a long-term net benefit to our business in terms of increased investment opportunities and net debt portfolio growth. This is exactly what we have seen year-to-date."

Source: HTGC Earnings Call

Why Would Venture-Backed Companies Use Venture Debt?

Less dilutive than new VC round Lengthens time before next equity round Provides negotiating leverage for higher valuations Leverages returns for equity investors

HTGC

The following table shows a handful of the metrics used to compare BDCs, but please keep in mind that this information is oversimplified and needs discussion. For example, not all "first-lien" is the same credit quality. I would feel much safer with second-lien in a higher quality BDC than first-lien in a lower quality one. Many of the BDCs that were the worst performers had plenty of first-lien, only to have huge declines in book values or net asset values ("NAV") in the following quarters.

BDC Buzz

Dividend Coverage

Author's Note: The following information was provided to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends along with three quarters of financial projections using base, best, and worst-case assumptions to test the sustainability and potential growth of the current dividends for HTGC.

HTGC's dividend coverage needs to be assessed on an annual basis due to the lumpy nature of repayment activity. HTGC was not expected to fully cover its Q1 2022 regular dividend due to the following factors:

Lower prepayment-related and fee income

Duplication of borrowing expenses related to the recent refinancing of notes

Higher payroll tax incurred in Q1

Lower expense reimbursements from the adviser

1 million additional shares from the recently repaid convertible notes

HTGC

Also, a good portion of the new investments were near the end of the quarter and did not provide a full quarter of interest income:

During Q1, our funding activity was backend waited towards the end of the quarter with over 55% of the quarterly fundings occurring during the month of March. Since the close of Q1, and as of May 2, 2022, our deal team has already closed $335 million of new commitments and we have pending commitments of an additional $622 million in signed non-binding term sheets. Combined, our year-to-date closed and pending new commitments currently exceeds $1.5 billion, which is the strongest start to any year that we have ever had through this period. Early loan repayments were approximately $85 million well below our guidance of $150 million to $250 million and a significant decrease from $426 million in Q4 2021. While the lower level of early loan prepayments reduced our Q1 NII per share, it resulted in record net debt portfolio growth, which positions us well for strong earnings growth beginning in Q2. As a result of the lower levels of prepayments, total fee income during the quarter was $2.9 million, down $4.6 million from $7.5 million in Q4 2021."

Source: HTGC Earnings Call

Dividend cover will improve over the coming quarters due to the following items taken into account with the updated projections:

Full quarter of interest income from new investments

Higher portfolio yield from rising interest rates

Lower prepayments resulting in higher portfolio growth

Recently reduced cost of borrowings

These positive developments were discussed on the recent call:

HTGC previously announced an increase in the supplemental dividend from $0.07 to $0.15 per share, plus its regular dividend of $0.33 per share for $0.48 per share in Q2 2022. The increase was driven by "a new supplemental cash distribution of $0.60 per share, to be distributed equally over four quarters." The $0.15 per share supplemental cash distribution will be paid out of undistributed taxable income (taxable income in excess of distributions paid) which remains around $171 million or $1.39 per share as of March 31, 2022. This was discussed on a previous call with management mentioning that $0.60 per share of supplementals in 2022 is to reduce the amount of spillover closer to $1.00 and assumes no additional "realized activity". This implies that there is a good chance of an additional supplemental dividend for Q4 2022 and/or 2023.

We exited Q1 with undistributed earnings spillover of over $171 million or $1.39 per share. The undistributed earnings spillover continues to provide us with the added flexibility with respect to our shareholder distributions going forward and the ability to continue to invest in our team and platform. We will continue to evaluate the quarterly variable base distribution with a particular focus on the debt portfolio growth and NII growth that we are expecting to materialize."

Source: HTGC Earnings Call

BDC Buzz

Rising Interest Rates

There is currently a 64% chance of the fed funds upper target rate increasing to 3.00% or higher over the next 5 meetings (less than 7 months from now):

CME

This is important because the last time the Fed increased rates started in late 2015 took 3 full years before reaching 2.50% as shown below. Please note that the current fed funds upper target rate is 1.00% implying an increase of 200 basis points or 2.00% over the next 6.5 months. Most BDCs will have a meaningful impact to earnings from a 100 basis points increase, including HTGC.

FRED

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in interest rates. As of March 31, 2022, HTGC had mostly fixed-rate borrowings and 95% of portfolio loans bore interest at variable rates. As shown in the Interest Rate Sensitivity Comparison report, HTGC is one of the best-positioned BDC for rising interest rates.

And the fact that Hercules debt portfolio is highly asset sensitive with 94.7% of our loans being variable rate with floors. Our liabilities are fixed with the exception of our credit facilities. As the FOMC raises interest rates each 25-basis point increase generates an additional approximately $0.04 of earnings annually."

Source: HTGC Earnings Call

The following table shows the change from Q4 2021 to Q1 2022 with the impact from a 100 basis points increase, changing from $0.15 per share (as of December 31, 2021) to $0.16 per share (as of March 31, 2022).

BDC Buzz

Pricing BDCs

Author's Note: The following information was provided to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends along with a constantly updated target prices and suggested limit orders (for making purchases) for HTGC.

There are very specific reasons for the prices that BDCs trade driving higher and lower yields mostly related to portfolio credit quality and dividend coverage potential (not necessarily historical coverage).

Also, and this is very important, the price-to-book/NAV is highly dependent on the amount of dividends that a BDC is paying as a percentage of NAV (but also taking into account risk profile and projected dividends). Please see the comparison of dividends-to-NAV ratios below.

BDCs with higher quality credit platforms and management typically have higher quality portfolios and investors pay higher prices. This drives higher multiples to NAV and lower yields.

BDCs with lower expenses and higher potential dividend coverage typically have stable to growing dividends and investors pay higher prices. This drives higher multiples to NAV and lower yields.

BDC Buzz As mentioned earlier, HTGC previously announced an increase in the supplemental dividend from $0.07 to $0.15 per share, plus its regular dividend of $0.33 per share for $0.48 per share in Q2 2022. I'm expecting additional dividend increases plus quarterly supplemental and likely a special dividend in Q4 2022 for the reasons discussed earlier.

Assuming that HTGC only pays its current regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share plus $0.60 per share of supplemental dividends annually (likely very conservative) would be $1.92 per share every 12 months.

As shown in the table below, HTGC is currently paying the highest amount of dividends relative to its NAV per share, which is why it has the highest dividend yield, as shown earlier.