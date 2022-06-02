Aleksandra Malysheva/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction to Bear Market

The crypto bull run is over and the bear market is settling in. Investors are experiencing elevated volatility and increased fear. Capital and attention are being diverted from cryptocurrencies to lower-risk assets. In history, Small-cap and new crypto communities will struggle the most, with many to be abandoned by the time the next bull market begins. It is now more important than ever to invest in only the strongest currencies. For now, I am distributing my crypto-allocated investment capital solely into Cardano and Bitcoin. This article focuses on Cardano (ADA-USD) and serves as an update to my previous thesis published in January 2022.

Revisiting My Thesis

On January 25th I analyzed the Cardano blockchain for the first time, laying out my view that Cardano is a contrarian investment due to the overwhelming amount of unjust criticism compared to the blockchain's fundamentals. Since then, the fundamentals have improved dramatically, however, the negative macroeconomic environment is severely impacting Cardano's price action. This shouldn't come as a surprise as I specifically highlighted that the federal funds rate increases would pose a risk to the thesis. More surprising is the black swan event of Terra (UST-USD) and Luna (LUNC-USD) capitulating, piling more fear and anxiety on the already unstable crypto environment. At this point, savvy investors may accumulate more assets if they believe the worst is behind them.

Lower Demand due to Fed Funds Rates

Inflation is wreaking havoc on American consumers with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% in March 2022 compared to the previous year. The Federal Reserve pivoted policy from a low rate environment to stimulate growth to a "soft-landing" where rates can lower inflation without causing a serious recession. With 5 remaining FOMC meetings in the year, the current predictions for the fed funds rate are between 2.5-3.5% by the end of 2022. If the FED continues its path the U.S. will see a 14-year high in increased rates. Investors are allocating more money to risk-averse assets such as bonds. This lowers demand in the crypto market and will last for months. I expect that the decreased demand will carry over into 2023. At this point, the macroeconomic environment will not be favorable for a couple of months.

Important Price Levels

Although it is very difficult to predict where the exact bottom will be in an asset, it is important to understand the historical key levels. The pivotal price range for Cardano before the explosion in demand was between $0.35-$0.45. Around the same time, Bitcoin had hit its $20,000 price level before the crypto market took off. I suspect that Bitcoin and Cardano will return to these levels before sellers fully capitulate due to the aforementioned decreases in demand. I do not think investors will see a sustained price below these levels because of the improvements in the Cardano ecosystem and awareness of crypto as a whole.

Cardano's Fundamentals Improve

When analyzing any asset, it is important to purchase an asset with improving fundamentals. Cardano is attempting to solve the problem of expensive transaction fees without forgoing security. One way to measure blockchain utility is to analyze transaction volume. Cardano's transaction volume and adjusted transaction volume continue to increase with Dapp integration. This can also be attributed to the increase in CNFT's popularity on the network. Keep in mind, that transaction volume is not as clear as it seems, and there are many issues with reporting translation volume. Interested investors should read more about the difficulty of reporting and adjusted transaction estimates. To put it simply, transaction volume, in general, has improved over the months.

Messari Research May 31st Messari Research January 24th, 2022

Decentralized Exchange Implementation

Cardano developers continue to improve the blockchain as DEXs gain a foothold in the market. In my previous article, I wrote about the Sundaeswap debacle with blockchain congestion causing 16-hour transactions for users. Changes to block sizes and Sundaeswap's scooper have found a "sweet spot", reducing the transaction wait to a couple of minutes. This is more in line with the standards of other DEXs. DEXs are vital to future developments on the chain as they provide liquidity for future projects. Minswap and fellow CFund-backed Wingriders also have deployed and are contributing to the network.

CNFT Integration

One interesting CNFT application that has been deployed on the network is Handle. Handle allows Cardano users to mint a custom CNFT to make transactions much easier. Users pay a fee to create a custom name. Instead of sending a transaction to a countless combination of letters and numbers, users can send a transaction to $Michael, for example. The wallet that holds the $Michael CNFT would receive the transaction that was sent. This makes blockchain interaction much easier for the average person. Nike (NKE) has just bought its 10th Ethereum domain for $35k. In the future, more businesses may be interested in this service.

Increased Institutional Recognition

Grayscale has created an investment fund targeting alternatives to Ethereum. The Grayscale Smart Contract Platform Ex-Ethereum Fund (GSCPXE) has Cardano as the largest allocation. This is a significant improvement as crypto as a whole hasn't seen this much recognition with investment funds. With $1.7b assets under management, the fund currently has $386m worth of ADA. Also, cryptocurrency exchange Kraken released a research report on Cardano in February 2022. Kraken highlighted the growth in popularity of the blockchain through on-chain research and on social media.

Grayscale Kraken Intelligence, CoinMetrics Kraken Intelligence, Coinmetrics, SocialBlade, Cardano Blockchain Insights

Note: Present is as of February 2022.

Vasil Hardfork Network Upgrade

IOHK announced that Cardano will be going through an upgrade scheduled for June 29th. Plutus 2.0 will be introduced to reduce transaction size, improve concurrency, and simplify referencing inputs. The changes in Vasil will pave the way for the integration of Hydra in the future. The Hydra update will increase Cardano's transaction speeds immensely. I don't see Vasil being much of a catalyst right now, but investors should pay attention to June 29th and the feedback in the community.

Conclusion - Is Now the Time to Buy?

Cardano is attracting more users from continued decentralized app deployment and CNFTs. However, the macroeconomic environment is a major headwind against Cardano's price. Not only for crypto, but the stock market has also entered bear market territory by definition. This means that, as prices fall, investors are getting a better margin of safety. Historically, investors choose value over growth investments at this time. Cardano is a promising investment, but, there are better opportunities outside of the cryptocurrency sector. I will continue to allocate money to ADA, but I am lowering my rating from strong buy to buy. I am maintaining my price target of 33% relative to the market capitalization of Ethereum. After more information is released about the macroeconomic environment and future updates to the Cardano ecosystem, I will revisit my thesis.