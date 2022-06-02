KathyDewar/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) released second quarter earnings results which showed resilient growth in spite of lower units sold amidst supply chain disruptions. Warren Buffett, through his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), had purchased a stake in the company back in April. Investors seem to have forgotten that entrance as the stock is not trading far from where it did back then. While HPQ is unlikely to report juicy growth rates, it remains a cash cow and a willing repurchaser of its own stock. These factors alone may be enough to make the stock a surprising winner in today's market.

HPQ Stock Price

HPQ was trading around $35 per share prior to it becoming public that Warren Buffett's BRK.B had taken a stake in the company. The stock is now trading around $40 per share.

Data by YCharts

The stock is around 5% higher from when I last covered it in February. For those in favor of following the gurus, this may be an opportune time to enter HPQ at a stock price not far from where Buffett's cost basis is and ahead of what I believe to be a multiple expansion opportunity.

HPQ Stock Earnings

HPQ was able to report solid revenue growth in this past quarter.

HP 2022 Q1 Investor Presentation

While net earnings declined by 20% due to lower operating margins, earnings per share still came in higher than the previous year due to share repurchases.

HP 2022 Q1 Investor Presentation

In its computers business, HPQ delivered robust double-digit revenue growth in spite of total units being down by 17%. This was driven by attractive pricing.

HP 2022 Q1 Investor Presentation

The printing business saw a mid single-digit decline in revenue, which also was a solid result considering the even greater decline in units.

HP 2022 Q1 Investor Presentation

It is unclear how an improving supply chain would impact HPQ. On the one hand it may lead to reduced shipping costs and healthier unit supply, but on the other hand it may lead to deterioration in margins as prices decrease.

HPQ ended the quarter with $4.7 billion in net debt, representing a reasonable debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.78x - there's arguably room for more leverage here.

HP 2022 Q1 Investor Presentation

HPQ raised its outlook for the year as it now expects at least $4.24 in non-GAAP EPS (up from the prior guidance of $4.18).

HP 2022 Q1 Investor Presentation

That represents growth of around 15% year over year.

Why did Warren Buffett Buy HPQ Stock?

That's an interesting question to answer. I doubt that Buffett bought into HPQ thinking that it was a long term secular growth story, as HPQ's business lines are not exactly pushing the envelope.

HP 2022 Q1 Investor Presentation

Instead, I expect the reason for the purchase to be value-driven. HPQ is trading at only 9x forward earnings. This is a company which has consistently returned capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

HP 2022 Q1 Investor Presentation

Buffett has a track record of love affairs with serial acquirers of their own stock, including names like Apple (AAPL) and Bank of America (BAC).

Is HPQ Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The investment proposition for HPQ is quite simple. One shouldn't expect crazy growth from this name as the world finally moves on from the pandemic.

Seeking Alpha

Instead, this is a cash flow story. With the stock trading at 9x earnings, shareholders are buying into this name at a double-digit shareholder yield because the company is returning all cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Even without multiple expansion, the double-digit yield should comfortably beat the broader market. Now that Buffett has entered the name, I can see multiple expansion taking place - if the stock can trade up to 12x earnings, then that would reflect another 33% potential return from capital appreciation alone.

There are two key risks here. The first is if cash flow growth turns negative. That would not necessarily be a surprise, as stagnant revenue growth should inevitably lead to declines in the bottom line over the long term. Moreover, it wouldn't surprise me if computer and printing demand faces secular declines over the long term. This combined with the risk of Buffett exiting the name, may lead to multiple contraction, which would pose sizable downside risk. At the same time though, leverage is conservative and the company would be able to repurchase more shares in the event of lower prices. I could see the stock trading at 7x earnings over near term time periods, reflecting over 20% downside, though the stock probably would not stay low for so long due to the share repurchase program. I rate the stock a buy for those looking for a value stock with near term catalysts in motion (share repurchases and Buffett involvement).