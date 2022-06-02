Texas Instruments Incorporated's (TXN) CEO Rich Templeton Presents at Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference June 2, 2022 9:00 AM ET

Rich Templeton - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein Research

Stacy Rasgon

Good morning everyone. Thank you, for coming today. I’m Stacy Rasgon. I cover the U.S. semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment sector here at Bernstein and I cannot express what an honor it is to have our guest here today, Rich Templeton, the Chairman, President and CEO of Texas Instruments.

Before I start, I do want to mention if you have questions that you’d like to ask during the presentation at some point soon there will be a QR code that will come up on the screen here. You can scan that, that will give you a link to our pigeonhole form where you can submit those questions and we should have time for Q&A at the end.

So Texas Instruments and Rich have been coming to this conference for almost as long as I’ve been at Bernstein, that’s going on a fairly long time, and I always joke the company is so consistent that I know the answer to every question before I ask, and they are kind of the same answers sometimes no matter what the questions are. But this time around I think there is some very new interesting dynamics set forth.

The company is embarking on a plan for capital investment that we haven’t actually seen probably since the beginning of those days when Rich started coming to this conference. So I feel in today’s conversation he might actually have some real new stuff and actually frankly I can’t wait to dig into. And so to do that with me hopefully it gives me great pleasure as always to welcome Rich. So thank you so much for coming today, I really appreciate it.

Rich Templeton

Thank you, Stacy. I’ll see if I can stick with just the old manuscripts. I’d like my chances.

Stacy Rasgon

So before I get into that, I always hate to use this session for short-term stuff, and if I -- I know the answers probably…

Rich Templeton

Let’s just get going.

Stacy Rasgon

But let’s go. What is going on out there? What are you guys seeing? I know you are a little different, right? And we’ll talk about this, but you guys decided to build inventory last year, but nobody else did, that was probably a very smart decision as it turned out. Your lead times have kind of normalized broadly, whereas many other players have not. You’ve got maybe a little more concentration in China. You’re seeing a little more impact from the COVID lockdowns, but just in general, like what is TI seeing right now in this environment?

Rich Templeton

You know, we've had a chance even this morning to talk with some folks and if you look, and I think it was in July of 2021 the earnings call, we said that we had started to see a shift from just this. We need more of everything to, okay we need to really make sure we have these unique parts and make sure we have the mix right. And I think we made those comments. I think Dave and Rafael got profoundly booed when they made those comments in July. And I said, suck it up, okay you guys can handle it.

And we then repeated that narrative really in October, again in January, and again in April, because it's kind of the same thing we're still seeing. And I think, you see it and everybody in this audience hears it. You still have companies talking about supply chain disruptions and lack of availability and, and, and, but by the way their inventories are growing. So clearly it's a mix issue that must be inside of there.

So I think that's still pretty consistent with what's going on in the marketplace. And as I, as we joked just in the few minutes before starting, people are like, well, you seem very relaxed about it. I'm like, well, it's because I'm very relaxed about it. And because what it's going to do is it is going to go up until it stops going up and then it will go down and then after it goes down, it will go up again. And I just don't care that much because we know where we're going and what matters is the longer-term we know how we'll make those transitions when they occur. And when it happens, it will.

Stacy Rasgon

Let’s talk about a little few pieces of that. So first maybe on the inventories, and again, as I said earlier, you guys are one of the few folks that actually built the inventory in 2020. My impression is that that is a lesson that came out of the financial crisis and you may have been the only ones that maybe learned the lesson. And for those of you that maybe weren't doing this in the financial crisis, I mean, you had this big whipsaw and everybody got caught on the wrong foot and lead times like stretched out to, even for you guys stretched out to amazing levels. And I kind of got the impression that it was for you, it was like, you didn't ever want that to happen again and the idea was because most of what you're selling, especially now it doesn't go stale.

There is no real like long-term impact like you ship it today, you ship it tomorrow, like what's the difference, like over time it's the same thing. And you did build inventory and it seemed like it worked. So is that an accurate sort of like way to think about how you guys have been thinking about the inventory strategy, because the other piece of this is you obviously you want to take them higher I think versus where we are today right?

Rich Templeton

Correct. Correct.

Stacy Rasgon

So I guess broadly, how are you guys thinking about that inventory management and I mean the idea of taking inventory to 190 days, or it sounds like Rafael wants to go even higher than that, like what is -- what -- and the other piece of this is, I have trouble parsing is anecdotally a lot of the issues when customers are complaining about shortage and in many cases it's TI parts that they're complaining about. I don’t know if that’s just because you sell everything to everybody. So like you're -- there's always going to be something like I just [indiscernible] over that?

Rich Templeton

I suspect that that -- the latter is true. When you're on just about every board and you have a lot of things on boards you'll tend to be popular. So I think you -- as you said in the introduction, you can ask the question and answer it pretty well and you have. We do try to learn lessons over time and we did feel we could navigate this downturn. And I remember in April when April of 2020, when we said we're going to keep the factories running, there was this kind of general dismay of what you're doing. We said, no, trust me, it's really the right move and it really paid off. And the only problem was we only got so much inventory built, so it only lasted us until first quarter of 2021 before the world kind of caught up and worked it over pretty well.

But you also hit, I think the most important point, which is we could not have done this in the global financial crisis because our mix, well, we could have done it, but it would have been 40% of our mix, not 75% of our mix because it would be reckless to do inventory builds on vertical markets where your device is essentially custom, because there is a very great chance you're going to have an obsolescence risk and that's just bad business. So in some ways our portfolio and it comes back to these competitive advantage discussions we have, we're able to do things by design, by intent because we've built this broad portfolio we can sell these parts to many customers, there's very, very low risk of any obsolescence. So it lets us do things that other companies just aren't going to be able to do on that front.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. And I guess, are you parsing the demand that you're seeing in the sense that like, are you just like, if you can fulfill the order, you're shipping the order, like are you applying any sort of filter to the orders at all or…?

Rich Templeton

Where there's limitations we are providing a strong hand, Dave and Rafael talked on the January 2022 earnings call, we put an enormous amount of work across our senior leadership team between fourth quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2021. We actually grew revenue in every end market. And this took extraordinary control and discipline. So you did not allow the noisiest outrageous customers to commandeer disproportionate amounts, because many times you get into the large industrial market and the quiet mid-sized customer gets hurt because somebody is commandeering things.

And so we think that's going to pay great dividends long-term that we've really been able to reach across a very large customer base. And I think we've done a good job because everybody feels like somebody else is getting their share, but everybody's getting supported. And so that’s been an important element that we've applied to it. And I think you can see it in our -- when we gave the end market update in January of 2022. While industrial and automotive incrementally grew, they didn't grow disproportionately and that was by design. We wanted to keep that consistency across the customers.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it, got it. And I'm going ask about the new capital plans in a moment, but just as it relates to inventory, I do know you want to take inventory higher. You are kind of still like closer to the low end of the, what's the range there 130 to 190 days?

Rich Templeton

I think it is, I think we're below coming out of…

Stacy Rasgon

I can’t remember what it is may be it is below 120, so okay. So you want to go to 190 or maybe even above, is this something that you can do in the current environment once the new capacity starts to come online? Or do you actually almost, would you almost need a bit of a pause in demand in order to give yourselves the opportunity to be able to just have enough capacity to make that inventory?

Rich Templeton

You know, it’s going to be a blend of the two is my guess, but we've got, if things continue to move along well with RFAB2 and with the work with the team up at Lehi and they'll be coming on incremental growth from the existing factory. So it will be the combination of what does demand do, what does supply want to do? And we want to get that inventory replenished as quickly as possible, because that gets everybody back to -- we can just service people in an easier way. And as you can well imagine is they see it's been both sides of the supply chain, if you're on the support and sales side, or if you're on the customer side, it's been a tough 18 months for people in that business. And the sooner we can get that pressure off the better.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. One last short-term question then we will move off with China. So obviously you're seeing some impact from the Shanghai lockdown. You're actually seeing a fairly much larger impact than many others are seeing. I was really surprised, a lot of the folks so far are not really seeing much of an impact at all. Now is this like, can you maybe comment a little bit on why? And for those of you that don't know, TI effectively just sort of took a 10% haircut, which was very sell-side-ish by the way, which is maybe not a bad thing. But like what is driving that? Like why do you think you're having like, or seeing a larger, is it just that you're kind of closer to the customer you do more direct, you've got less of a channel to act as a buffer, like what drives that?

Rich Templeton

Yes. Well, I'm guessing those are parts of why we see things or potentially see things sooner. It's also a case that -- and Dave and Rafael, I think were very transparent. You just said it well. We were watching run rates as we started getting 7, 8, 9 days into April and you had a different rate they were going. And…

Stacy Rasgon

Is that when it changed, was it kind of like into April?

Rich Templeton

It was leaving March and going into April. And it's why, as we said on the call that we were on our way to probably guiding it some number around 5 billion and they said we ballpark it at 10% off that. And people are like really, and just 10%, like, yes, because things are unknown. And I think we got that called more right than wrong and that during April and May, Shanghai had had some real challenges. And as we all read, it's starting to open up, but it's not back flowing at the rate it used to be. So in terms of magnitude of impact, I'm careful, let's get the quarter done. We'll find out what the impact other companies is or isn't, I think you've seen the range of end OEMs get impacted differently as well on this. So…

Stacy Rasgon

To be fair, you guys have a fairly sizable infrastructure in Shanghai and you have, I can't remember what the number is, 55% or 60% of your revenue that ships, doesn't actually get consumed ultimately in China, but ships into China? And is pretty high.

Rich Templeton

Those are higher percentage.

Stacy Rasgon

Yes. Okay, got it. Let’s talk about some more of the interesting stuff now and these new CapEx plans I find very interesting. So there's a few ways, we've got RFAB2, the shell has been built and so my understanding is that is being equipped now, right? And then we've got Lehi, which you -- that was the old micron cross point fab that you've purchased, that will come into volume into production beginning of next year. And then Sherman, which ultimately, who knows how long it will take, but it will be four factories, $30 billion of investment in Sherman over that timeframe to equip and however long that takes. So that is the sort of universe of the plan at this point. Now this is not the first time you've embarked on a CapEx strategy although it is different.

And so I still remember, I think it was in 2009, when you first announced RFAB1 when you bought the Commander assets and people thought you were insane. I still remember you’re going to be underutilized and all this, and you were, guys it's, we're getting it for $0.10 on the dollar, like this is, do you understand the returns on this? And I would say that that's been proven. And I think you used to have aspirational targets for something like 55% gross margins, like something -- Dave -- you just printed 70% plus.

Rich Templeton

Plus we snuck over there.

Stacy Rasgon

So that is all done well. There are some differences now, then maybe you could, maybe just articulate a little bit of what are some of -- at a high level, what are the differences of the current CapEx strategy versus what we saw over the prior 10 years?

Rich Templeton

Yes. I actually believe that the commonalities were higher.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay.

Rich Templeton

And the differences were actually pretty minor.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay.

Rich Templeton

And about the only difference is, it's not going be done with discounted equipment, which investors make a big deal about, but Stacy as you know back to a prior life, well you can -- it's great to get equipment at $0.10 on the dollar, but as you know, the real magic of 300 millimeter wafer fabs is 300 millimeter, not what did you pay for? And so the rates of return that we'll be able to achieve, the costs that we'll be able to achieve with all of these factors, and you summarized them very well. They're going to be everything that we've ever seen on RFAB1 and so we’re going to be thrilled with what that looks like. And the commonality and it's what we’d loved about the RFAB1 plan is we knew that we had a great growth plan.

Everybody internal knew where it was going to be. We could get lined up and then just go about executing. And so the beauty about the roadmap that you described, those RFAB1 and Lehi, and the four facilities up in Sherman is, we've really got a 10, and in fact 15-year roadmap, depending on what the growth rates look like. And so, I've spent, so I've talked with investors, I think I've probably had 50 plus video calls with different CEOs and their teams, and used the, in some ways, almost the identical slides that we used on capital management on that capital roadmap. And the response that we've had from customers is just spectacular.

And it's spectacular not, you know, it's one, we love the fact that you are specifically targeting 45 nanometer to 130 nanometer because we are going to need that type of technology for decades, not just a year or two, in fact three decades. And, and two, we loved the fact that you own it and that you don't have to negotiate with foundry suppliers and the whims of what may be in that. We loved geopolitically where it is.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay.

Rich Templeton

And I've had a number of them sit back and say, and we love the idea that you have in fact a 15-year roadmap, and you're looking at your business that way, because that's the type of supplier that we need to be working with. And so the strength of the feedback that we've gotten from those calls is really very assuring. It's leading to even more work on a day-to-day basis on becoming one of the preferred suppliers, making sure you've got kind of preference on boards that are getting done, because as you can either imagine or well aware, almost all companies are starting to rethink their supply chains and what do they have to do differently to get them more resilient, be more focused, make sure they've got the right partnerships and the relationships on that front.

So I couldn't be more thrilled with how that plan has come together, how that plan has rolled out, the reaction that we've had from customers and the progress that the team is internally making to get this stuff in place. And then lastly, I think it does tremendous things to our internal business people and product line managers, because they can operate with great confidence that they know where they can put designs and what they will have to support. So that's all really been very effective.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. And I guess in terms of like the amount of capacity that's going with, so you sort of talked about a 10 or 15-year road roadmap, and I think you said over that timeframe the industry can grow 7% or whatever the number was, and you wanted to have the capacity in place to be able to support that. Is it correct that you were not committing to a 7% growth rate? Is that statement true?

Rich Templeton

No, it’s wonderful.

Stacy Rasgon

I still get that from many clients who believe that you have committed to a gross target, so…

Rich Templeton

I find this whole growth target thing a silly discussion. Okay well, whoops 7, do I have a bid for 8? What about 10? And let's just go do the work and let's go get the results done. The key thing, and it’s what we, I think we're successful getting across is, if this world wants to grow at 7 we’re going to damn well make sure we're able to do that. And in fact, if it wants to do more, if we're getting encouragement from customers, and I don't mean orders in the next year or two, because that's all garbage.

I mean, relationships that we can truly turn into design wins, the encouragement we're getting is that we ought to think even more ambitiously. And I'm not that surprised by that sentiment. And the good news with that roadmap is we've got the ability to -- the whole reason that we told people we're going to build Sherman 1 and Sherman 2 is we wanted to remove or lead the construction lead time for the second building, so that if we want to move faster on that we can. And we don’t have that 18-ish, 20 months of delay in place on that. So, yes, that's how I just tend to think about that longer-term growth rate.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. So I have maybe a, I don’t know if it’s a provocative question or not, but how can the returns on these investments be the same as what you saw on RFAB1, which was discount equipment, especially if your steady-state CapEx intensity around 10% is two to three times what you were spending post RFAB1?

Rich Templeton

Yes, so what timeframe?

Stacy Rasgon

Well, maybe that's the question, but from my understanding is the, I get the initial surge to build up, but it was sort of a steady-state, like forever 10%?

Rich Templeton

Yes you get out past year five and you get this absorbed and the P&L is going to perform spectacularly with that degree of 300 millimeter equipment inside of that.

Stacy Rasgon

So, so even a better question, why is the maintenance CapEx like 10% versus before when it was like 4? Like if I'm taking away the, like the initial surge, what does the maintenance CapEx need to be like?

Rich Templeton

The biggest difference is growth rates between 20 and 30 and growth rates between 10 and 20. You know, as you just said, we probably had 3% growth rate at the company level because you had mix and transitions taking place between 2010 and 2020 and now…

Stacy Rasgon

But it's a percentage of revenue. Right? So that should take into account the growth rate. Yes, the growth rate means you have to have it ahead of time to be able to have it ramped up.

Rich Templeton

So the growth rate is the primary difference in terms of it.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay, and obviously like, I know you guys don't care, but people do get hung up on the impact on gross margins, and to your credit I think you've been very transparent, you’re laughing.

Rich Templeton

It's true. I laugh because I care Stacy.

Stacy Rasgon

To your credit, you’ve been very transparent on how to model this. And I think historically you've said something like in regular kind of 75% kind of incremental gross on average, and then sort of layer on the depreciation and everything else on top of it. And I know ordinarily you don't care about depreciation because that's not cash. The cash gets impacted when the CapEx happens. But it does seem at least for the next like five years or whatever, free cash will get impacted because the CapEx is there, right? At the same, you guys tend to run for growth of free cash flow for sure. Like, I guess, how do we think about that in the sense that I'm not as convinced that free cash flow for sure is going to grow at least over, I don't know, three years or five years or whatever. And maybe the answer is just, you're thinking over 15 or 20, maybe that's the answer,

Rich Templeton

No, I think your statement is the -- let me just back it up a little bit, and I can -- I think if you say, okay, with that approach could free cash flow per share be slower year one, two or three? Simple math, you’ve done it. You get to year five depending on where you're running revenue, you’re going to probably have free cash flow per share that’s higher. Okay? On an absolute basis and to me what matter is where are we going to be in 2025 and where are we going to be in 2030.

And, you know, we've said even on free cash flow margin, we're not driven by how do you maximize that, because there's no awards for who's winning the biggest free cash flow margin contest. The award is, what's your, and I always just clarify sustainable long-term, what's your free cash flow per share is going to be in 25, what's it going to be in 30, that’s going to be the dominant determination of the value of TI I believe from an investor perspective or from an owner perspective.

And this will clearly get us in a position where we're going to be able to drive that number higher. You’ve asked questions I think even in the past couple years we've been here. You know, if you think about the transformation of TI over 15 odd years, from 2004 to 2016, a lot of that free cash flow per share growth came from margin improvements and share count improvements, very small amount from top line contribution, even though you had analog growing great, you had the mix staying in place. But if you look at the contributions from 2016 to 2021, you see revenue becoming what it -- by the way, what it needs to be, because we’re not going to be able to do the same thing we’ve done with margins from the past 15 years. I don't know the trick to do that again for the next…

Stacy Rasgon

I mean, that’s a broader question and the analog that I already had, I always have, which is, does growth need to be a bigger part of the recipe? Just you're not going to get another 1500 basis points of margin?

Rich Templeton

You are right there, simple answer.

Stacy Rasgon

Yes.

Rich Templeton

Yes, and so now it doesn't mean that there is an incremental margin opportunities. I think there are, I think there's incremental margin. I think there's incremental share count gains, depending on what valuations do and how that works out. But you've got to be looking at revenue as the primary driver. So you've got to have the capacity in place. And one of the -- and I’d make the statement kind of in a silly way, but the criticism or the critique that Dave and Rafael kind of felt was, we like the plan. We like the growth. Can you do it without the capital? How can you think of it? You know what, it’s a hell of an idea.

Oh yes, by the way, we like that you control all your own manufacturing, like oh another constraint. It's just people have actually go, oh, we kind of like the plan is what they're now saying when they look at that. And it's not popular in the West or in the U.S. We've had a 25-year period of, well the best models are outsourced the hell out of everything and have no fixed assets on the books. And I just don't think that's a great recipe for everything. And we certainly don't believe that. And our plans are, we think we're going to be able to drive that growth in a very, I think, smart and disciplined way.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. How much of your manufacturing capacity today is like self-controlled? And like where does that go to in five years, 10 years?

Rich Templeton

Self-control.

Stacy Rasgon

Self-control, you own it. Like you can drill versus like out too...

Rich Templeton

Yes. Pick 80% of wafers, okay, or internal 60%-ish of units, all of test is inside. But the good news, the units we can move quickly because that percent is highly skewed to lower complexity package type. So we can move those pretty quickly, when we want to move that. So that 80% wafers will trend up. I think we showed that on that one slide. The units will trend up as well.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it, got it. And I guess just to refresh our memory like, so you're basically full right now. How much capacity -- just in terms of like revenue capacity is coming online with RFAB2, how much is Lehi and how much is each of the Sherman units? Ballpark?

Rich Templeton

Yes, I go ballpark because these things always depend on what you build and what the world looks like. But it's kind of a simple math of each of those wafer fabs is probably $5 billion or $6 billion of revenue annually, probably closer to the 6, depending on what we've got inside of it. And Lehi is a little smaller. So that number is not exact for that, but that's not a bad just approximation for what you can put across those over time.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Is RFAB2 and will it be capable of running it, assuming the -- I'm not saying the revenue would be there, but if you add $6 billion of incremental revenue by the end of the year, would RFAB be capable of running it, will it be fully equipped at that point?

Rich Templeton

No, you've got to ramp that over time in terms of just very simple calculation of number of tools per month you can move in and how many tools end up on the floor and that's then the number of months that it takes to get all that work done.

Stacy Rasgon

Well, how long will it take to ramp RFAB2 like because like Lehi is sort of self-contained right? It's already...

Rich Templeton

No, we've got to get a mix of tools in there as well. So it came with equipment, but we've also got unique -- they were building something very different. As you know, then the processes that we'll install in there. So we've got equipment that we'll have to get installed.

Stacy Rasgon

So I guess like, when is it because everybody is wondering like when the supply constraint season for you, like that's the biggest driver, you get incremental capacity that comes online. So how long does it take to ramp that stuff?

Rich Templeton

It's going to take some time to get that stuff going. We had a first equipment move-in occurred in February for RFAB, the team is moving on that. Revenue will have moving across it in the second half. We've talked Lehi as early 2023 for production out. We've got a great friendly contest with the Lehi team that gets pulled into 2022 to try to move that even sooner. So everybody is going as fast as they can on that.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay. Okay. Got it. Got it. It's exciting times. I guess maybe one last question on this. You talked about obviously, like there are strategic reasons to bring stuff onshore and we have like fixed assets here in the U.S. Subsidies is certainly a big question. I know we're all waiting still for some of the regulations to get this. But presumably, you guys should be very eligible for some of these subsidies. Is that having -- is that impacting your decision to actually do this, because my own view is, I think if you need capacity and you're going to build it in the U.S. now is probably not a bad time to start, right? Is that driving any of the decision at this point?

Rich Templeton

Zero.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay.

Rich Templeton

We made our site choices. We've picked our locations by where they will be most cost-effective and most efficient for the long-term. And so that's about location within regards engineering. It's about cost of energy, and it's about making sure those roadmaps make sense. And if there is indeed a Chips Act or hopefully even a Fabs Act, it's all -- it's just gravy on top in terms of that. I think we were very clear on that February call that the numbers we're showing on CapEx is what the gross capital expenditures would be and if there's something that changes on that, it will just net it down.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay. Got it. Let's talk about some other issues now. I want to talk about R&D investment and OpEx. And so you guys just -- in terms of total OpEx, you're running on a 16% of revenue right now, which is below the target range, which I think is 20% to 30%. And the reason that is primarily is revenues have obviously grown a lot and OpEx has not moved at all. How have you done that? How was OpEx -- I mean we got wage inflation and there's need to invest. Like how have you guys managed to keep OpEx down? Like what is -- how should we be thinking about that assuming revenue is going to like stay in this new range?

Rich Templeton

Yes. I would, I guess I would describe it a little differently. And the world gets into this, well what's your OpEx model as a percent of revenue? And yes, we've got it. We've said it, but we're also very careful about letting that drive things. What we care about is, how we grow free cash flow per share over the long-term. If we think spending more makes sense, we'll spend more, if spending less makes sense, we'll spend less.

Stacy Rasgon

I mean, can you talk maybe a little bit on how you guys think about investing in R&D? Like because...?

Rich Templeton

Yes, I'll go right to the heart of your question. And the other thing that's difficult if you make the comment of what the OpEx trend looks like and gee, you look at over a couple of years or if you look at over 10, and the danger when you back up over 10, usually, you get better insight with time. But we've had a lot of mix changing over a 10-year period as we were bringing down wireless and making some portfolio changes. But the bottom line, if you look at how we're thinking and how of you and I are operating on a daily basis, we want to be steadily growing. Okay, our staffing and our resources, okay, to drive R&D. And that is a recruiting plan. That is a new college hire plan.

Just when we left the building on Tuesday, the halls were full of all the interns that are in for the summer. So the average age had dropped to 24 in the hallway, but there was a lot of energy and that is a great way to build the company over time. We've been on that strategy for a number of years. We kept our intern program. We had to do it virtually. We kept it going during COVID. Most companies stopped it, and we are going to benefit by that kind of long-term steady hand of hiring and growing.

And so, I would expect to see R&D now that most of the portfolio changes are done and in there, you'll find R&D steadily growing, okay? Not alarmingly. You've seen tech companies talk about slowing hiring, and I get asked, are we slowing it. We never sped it up. So we're not slowing it. We're going to run it on a very, very steady basis regardless of what revenue does. And that really is the right way to think about it.

And SG&A is, in many ways, the same thing. And the only thing that we'll do a little different on that is to make sure that mix -- if we could spend less, we would, but if we've got important projects building out capability on ti.com, those are, damn they are like R&D investments. You need to make those because of the long-term value. And so, you're not going to see us gyrate SG&A down even if you have corrections on revenue as well. It's going to be a very steady hand in terms of where those investments are going and what we want out of that.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. And I guess at an SG&A front, you guys are a lot more direct. You've got probably a lot larger field force and sales force in a lot of these regions. I want to talk a little bit about that moved to direct and away in general from distribution. So you guys -- everybody sometimes they -- when I talk to clients about you guys, they look at the distribution of the direct strategy like it's something new. And it's not, like you've been going down this path for at least probably 10 years, like maybe longer, like different pieces of it, right?

You've pulled away a lot of the -- I think you just see still for fulfillment, but not so much for demand generation. And it's interesting, there are not a lot of other companies that do this, especially companies that sell to 100,000 different customers. Can you talk a little bit about how it is that you're actually able to do this? I mean there's a reason in theory that the distributors exist. You seem to be able to -- and there's always on the contrary they're going to lose share because their disties [ph] are not -- we haven't really seen it, right? We haven't seen those share losses or any of those kinds of share losses develop. So what are you doing that enables you to take that functionality that's sort of the bread and butter what the distributor is doing and do it yourself and do it very successfully?

Rich Templeton

Yes. Well, I think embedded in that question you gave a lot of help in it. This has been a long-term view. And it's really a very simple thought process of, you do not want people between you and your customers because they have other agendas. And I don't want inefficiency or people with other agendas buffering between us and customers. And by the way, if you're closer to your customers, you learn more, you know more and you're going to win more business. And it really is that simple. Well, the practical then is how do you do it? And if you can do it really well, I actually think, given the way you asked the question, it's a very difficult thing for our midsized and smaller competitors to emulate.

So we've built the fielded sales force and application force. We've put business processes and techniques in place to go very efficiently combine ti.com and even the broader mass markets with app engineers, so they can be supported. And if they need help, we've got a way to be able to do that. And those systems are all coming together and they're coming together very well because we've been working on them with that plan in mind.

And the cycle of COVID and the demand is actually -- as we started that final phase of moving from 35% direct to 70%, a lot of customers said, yes, okay, we're good. Well, about a year ago, it went from more good to we want in, okay? We want to direct. We want to make sure we're on your list and we want you knowing who we are and having access.

So it's -- we were enormously fortunate to get that all going when we did. It's allowed us to navigate this cycle even better. And I think strategically, we're going to be in a very, very unique position. When you hear Dave and Rafael talk about competitive advantages, manufacturing and technology, breadth of the portfolio, reach of the channel, diversity and longevity, those all work together. And we really do believe that the ability to replicate what we do is very, very difficult even for some of our closer competitors because they don't have the breadth, they don't have the manufacturing and technology, take this topic that we're on.

They don't have the field force. They don't have the infrastructure. They don't have the investments. They don't have investments we've made in logistics and we keep doing this well. We're just simply going to be the most convenient supplier to do business with. And yes, it's a technology industry. Yes, your parts and your technology matter, but if you do all that well, and you're really convenient to work with, it's a great combination, and that's what we're well on our way to.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. And you have a competitor now that's starting to get closer to your scale. You're not seeing any of this, they're not trying to duplicate anything that you guys are doing, they don't have the capability. Like is there -- do you think there is, maybe the broader question is, do you think there's any broader threats to you guys like from the consolidation we've seen in the industry that you guys have not participated in like probably since 2011 or 2012, right?

Rich Templeton

Yes. So we've talked for years. I could ask what are the risks and one is could somebody combine and build up what we built, so they could play the game the same way. And you've seen some consolidation with acquisitions, especially in Analog -- but while it's bigger, it's not as broad, and then start working through each of those slices. Okay? What's the answer on manufacturing and technology? Not there. The reach of the sales channel, the investments we've made on logistics. So I think, I'm going to guess we just think about the problem differently. And if we keep doing that, and we stay aggressive on those implementations, I think it's a difficult thing to replicate.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it, got it. I want to shift over to some of the businesses. I actually want to start with Embedded first. What's going on in Embedded Processing? Like it's under grown and you've talked about -- I mean, I know some of it was deliberate, some of it there was the comp piece that was exited, but some of it was not deliberate.

Rich Templeton

You haven't heard that from us for three years that it was deliberate.

Stacy Rasgon

Yes, that was a while back, right?

Rich Templeton

I've been very clear. I think Rafael and Dave have been very clear, business has underperformed.

Stacy Rasgon

I just want to ask this, why? Like what's going on?

Rich Templeton

I think if you take a look and we made a leadership change in 2019, and then I was very clear with Amichai when he took over, I said, I am not looking for quick fixes, don't go chase a bunch of one-off pieces of business. So it looks better in the short-term. I want this thing rebuilt for the long-term, and long-term means that it stabilizes and then as we get into 2022 and we get into 2023, we start putting together long-term consistent growth like we're experiencing with Analog. And the changes that are being made are just easiest to describe as go get a product portfolio in place that can serve a broad set of customers as opposed to let me go chase a single socket that when you hit it, it's a lot of fun for a couple of years, but it doesn't have sustainability and it doesn't have the long-term strategic legs.

So that team has done a great job. I've been pleased with the progress. I'm pleased with the energy, pleased with the product roadmaps. We're starting to see some of those parts come out. I'm a huge believer that if you want to get a sense of how a team is doing, go check with the sales force, because if your parts and your people are not getting customers excited, your sales force won't care. And the great news is that the energy is high. The leading indicators are all good. And then the final piece of that, that could be one of these great -- sometimes you just get lucky if you work hard enough and prepare, is you've got Lehi showing up with 45-nanometer and 65-nanometer capacity along with a refreshed product portfolio at a time when a lot of the other embedded suppliers have not exactly pleased the world with their supply, and they don't have great alternatives on 65-nanometers.

Stacy Rasgon

Are those new products are going to take advantage of some of the more advanced processing. Okay. And I guess, Lehi…

Rich Templeton

As Amichai has said, Lehi is his new favorite city.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay. Do you see that like, I guess, like longer, if we're looking out to 2025 or 2030, do you see more of your portfolio actually maybe moving to some of those more advanced nodes?

Rich Templeton

No, I think what you're going to find, and it's why even go back to that slide that the guys used talking 45 to 130, you're going to have die sizes and types of devices, especially Analog that you just look at the voltages they want to handle capacitors, size of the die, you want to figure out where the cost-optimized wafer lithography is to have. And in many of those, that will be a 90 or 130 nanometer. So we'll be running those nodes for literally decades where they will be the most cost-effective nodes.

We'll talk about Embedded, really, the new favorite city is Lehi, but you've got portions of Analog that can go down and take advantage of a 65-nanometer node, and we will certainly do that, and we've got roadmaps on that. So it will be very dependent on the product, the density, the die size, where does that make sense the best position at.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Let's talk about Analog a little bit. So this is where you guys have killed it, and I know market share is slow, but it's steady, right? You have only 0.5 point a year, whatever, but it's been pretty consistent there. I guess, can you just maybe talk about just in general how you think about the attractiveness of that market, whether it's content or its sustainability, its barriers to entry, it's the terminal value of the portfolio, what is the TI like recipe like within Analog?

Rich Templeton

Well, I think it's -- it goes back to and even the answer on what we're doing on Embedded, I think shines a light on how we think about it, which is invest and build out product portfolios that can sell across customers, sell across markets and can live for a long time, okay? And by the way, they all tend to be what people would call low average unit prices. And most people say, well, low average unit price must be bad. I'm like, no, no, no. As long as $0.40 isn't a bad number.

We did 50 billion units or something in 2021. And so the AUP is not an issue. What you care about is the margin inside of that thing. So we just -- we are firm believers as we just look at the sustainability of that strategy and the value of that, continue to invest to build that portfolio out and then have highly efficient manufacturing and highly efficient channels, okay? To be able to get those portfolios to customers in unique ways, and now continue to strengthen those portfolios and build them larger.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Only a couple of minutes left. Should we go to the lightning round for some of the questions from the audience? Okay. Demand leakage, we keep the fabs full and build inventory. If so, what is the inventory level you're comfortable with before cutting utilization?

Rich Templeton

Answer is, yes, we will. Answer is higher, and we'll determine at what level we start wanting to not take inventories higher, but stay tuned.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay, can you talk about the competitive landscape in the Analog semis and how it's changed with consolidation of major competitors?

Rich Templeton

Yes. The simple version is not a great change. We competed against all these companies when they were Maxim and Linear Tech and ADI and now we compete against these same companies. They just have one name. And that's always been -- we've talked about it, even the question is, do you use those assets differently and can you get to customers differently? But today, you're competing very much the same way.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay. Are any of your segments more or less impacted by the China issues?

Rich Templeton

Haven't broken it down, let's stay tuned and we'll get an update on that in July.

Stacy Rasgon

What areas in industrial do you believe are the most potential to drive growth and why?

Rich Templeton

Yes. And we joke a little bit about that. Dave is tired of me saying he starts with his boring speech of, is it 13 end markets?

Stacy Rasgon

13, 15 end markets?

Rich Templeton

13. And we love them all, and it's the -- which is your favorite children discussion. And we've got focused teams, and we've got work in all those areas. And it will -- no one of them is ever going to be the subject of an annual report, the subject of strategic discover conference, but the addition of all of them.

The thing that's exciting about that broad industrial market is the same semiconductor content growth that you see and electric vehicles gets used as the best example of it, because you've got mechanical objects thrown out and you've got batteries and semiconductors and electric motors replacing it. Well, that's just literally taking place across all those industrial markets as our customers are trying to get their equipment smarter, easier to service, using less power, able to connect and be smarter. So I think that's going to be a great collective set. We love all those markets.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. I might ask the same question actually on auto. Like auto, you have what, five subsegments? And I think you've talked about all of them doing like -- well, safety was one I know for a little while was a little bit of an issue, but how do you think about the auto sector?

Rich Templeton

It really is the same and that -- and even today, if you bring up automotive, I think most attention goes to electric vehicle because it's so topical, it's growing fast. But by the way, it's going to do that for a long time when you look at diffusion curves of what is still in front of us. But we've -- I think one of the great things that we've done, and I think it's why you've seen a decade plus of consistent outperformance on automotive bias.

We don't change single application, single customer, single exciting things. We've got teams deployed to all five. We joke; we get excited about the tail lights as we do about EVs. And you go in and look at motor drives, you go in and look at ADAS, all of those are wonderful opportunities with growing semiconductor content.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Rich, we are unfortunately out of time. I wish we had another hour; I could sit here and do this. I think that's as good of a place to close it out.

Rich Templeton

Excellent. Stacy, thank you as usual. I appreciate it.

Stacy Rasgon

Thank you so much for coming.

