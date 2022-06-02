Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Flagship Ventures launched Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) 4 years ago. Foghorn is a developer of medicine that targets one of the ways cells regulate gene expression by using chromatin in the so-called chromatin gene regulatory system. Foghorn calls this "gene traffic control," a technology that has potential applications in such diverse disease areas as immunology, neurology, oncology, and so on. The technology was developed at Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Stanford University.

The company's current focus is on oncology, and big pharma Merck (MRK) and Eli Lilly (LLY) have poured in hundreds of millions of biobucks to partner with the company for this technology. However, a recent partial hold following a patient death in a Phase 1 dose-escalation study of FHD-286 in R/R myelogenous leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) has taken the wind out of its sails.

Foghorn's early stage pipeline consists of two self-owned phase 1 assets in 4 indications, and a number of discovery stage assets, some of them partnered with Loxo Oncology, Eli Lilly's oncology arm. The two phase 1 assets are FHD-286 and FHD-609, targeting AML/MDS, uveal sarcoma and synovial melanoma respectively.

The chromatin regulatory system

Chromatin is a mix of DNA and proteins formed within the eukaryotic nucleus as chromosomes. These proteins, called histones, form the structural component, while the DNA forms the functional component. Chromatins form chromatin remodeling complexes or CRC, and each complex is responsible for forming a specific protein through expression of the gene present in the chromatin. The CRC is able to do this when it comes in contact with proteins known as transcription factors or TFs. TFs guide CRC to the right locations, where the highly compacted chromatin is unpacked to produce the correct gene expression.

Any problem with either the CRC or the TF produces the wrong sort of proteins, causing various diseases including cancer. There are 28 CRCs and more than 1000 TFs. Each of these form druggable targets. There are three therapeutic approaches. One, enzymatic small molecule inhibitors for CRC mutations or overexpressions; two, targeted bifunctional protein degraders for TFs; and three, TF disruptors that disrupt the interaction sites of CRC and TF.

Foghorn's approach consists of all three listed above, with the aim to produce scalable components of the CRC to be used as active drugs. For example, FHG-286 is an enzymatic inhibitor, while FHG-609 is a protein degrader.

Foghorn's partnerships

Foghorn's first major partner was Merck. In 2020, Merck partnered with Foghorn to develop TF disruptors. For a single TF disruptor molecule still in the discovery stage, Merck shelled out an undisclosed upfront payment and research milestones, with $425 million and royalties on sales.

This isn't the first time Merck has bought transcription factor biology companies. Earlier, it spent $2.2bn on a small company called ​​Peloton Therapeutics (PLTX), which was developing a molecule targeting a transcription factor called hypoxia-inducible factor-2α (HIF-2α), which is involved in cancer. However, Foghorn's work is one or two steps upstream of Peloton's, involving not just a single TF disruptor but a whole platform of structured approach to CRC/TF mutation.

Foghorn's next major deal was with Eli Lilly. In December just last year, Lilly paid the company $300mn upfront and invested another $80mn in Foghorn's equity at a 67% premium in order to partner with it for a protein degrader molecule.

"Oncogenic mutations in BRG1 impact a large population of cancer patients and we believe are best addressed therapeutically with a highly selective BRM inhibitor, though designing such a drug is a difficult chemistry challenge," said Jacob Van Naarden, CEO of Loxo Oncology at Lilly and president, Lilly Oncology. "We've been very impressed by the progress the Foghorn team has made against this product profile and are excited to work with this highly talented team."

The release further states:

The collaboration includes a co-development and co-commercialization agreement for Foghorn's selective BRM oncology program and an additional undisclosed oncology target. In addition, the collaboration includes three additional discovery programs using Foghorn's proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform.

This is Lilly's second foray into the protein degrader technology, having earlier inked a small $35mn pact with Lycia Therapeutics, a next generation protein degrader company targeting protein degradation outside of the cell.

The clinical hold

The Phase I dose-escalation study of FHD-286 in AML/MDS was put on a clinical hold by the FDA on May 20 after a patient died. Foghorn says the death occurred due to something known as differentiation syndrome. This is a partial clinical hold and does not have any effect on the metastatic uveal sarcoma study, which is currently enrolling patients.

The FDA has requested a review of the safety database, risk mitigation strategies and a breakdown of clinical activity across dose levels. No new patients can be recruited, and the company has withdrawn the data announcement timeline. However, currently enrolled patients who are benefitting from the therapy can continue.

Differentiation syndrome is a serious side effect of certain treatments of AML and is related to the drug's mechanism of action. It is caused by the release of cytokines from leukemic cells, and may occur a few weeks after treatment. This makes it difficult for the company to identify patients who may be at risk. This is not a completely unknown thing; just last November, Kura Oncology's (KURA) menin inhibitor was put on hold after an AML patient with severe late stage disease died due to differentiation syndrome. The company requested essentially the same data it asked from Foghorn, and the hold was lifted within two months.

Financials

Foghorn has a market cap of $541mn and a cash balance of $427mn as of the previous quarter. The company has not provided data on expenses, so I am unable to comment on the cash runway.

Bottom line

FHTX has certainly piqued my interest. They have cutting-edge technology, and preclinical studies have shown signs of drug activity. Two big pharma companies have invested in the company. The partial clinical hold - which certainly looks redressable - has taken the stock down, creating a potential long term opportunity.