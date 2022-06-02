Research-Backed Portfolio Hedges For High-Net-Worth Investors

KanawatTH/iStock via Getty Images

Should You Hedge Or Sell If You're Bearish?

Sophisticated investors will often use derivatives to hedge their positions, especially options. The advantage of doing this is generally that you get to keep the potential upside of your position while fixing your downside. The other advantage to this is that it allows you to defer taxes compared with selling the position outright.

The traditional way that investors hedge risk and control volatility in their portfolio is with bonds or cash, which both have an opportunity cost. But due to the bond bull market of the last 40 years, the opportunity cost for long-term bonds has only been about 3% annually. Excluding the windfall gains from falling rates, this opportunity cost could be significantly higher in the future, making bonds an expensive place to tie up too much of your capital.

You'll never go broke taking some profits and moving them to cash or intermediate-term bonds. But some very smart investors such as Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Mark Spitznagel, and the co-founders of Simplify have argued that hedging tail risk with options is more effective than tying up capital in bonds and gives you a better return over time. This lets you take more risk with your portfolio, vacuuming up dividends and exploiting the tendency of investors to chase stocks higher even when fundamentals don't support it while covering your losses when the inevitable crash comes.

This approach is called post-modern portfolio theory. Many investors are familiar with modern portfolio theory and seek to maximize their returns for each unit of risk they take. If done intelligently, this is no issue. But large investors tend to pile into the same trades, leaving a vulnerability to market crashes, which occur far more often than random chance would imply. Post-modern portfolio theory not only takes into account expected value based on fundamentals but also takes into account what other market participants are doing and how they might be taking unintended risks. Just as game theory creates opportunities for players in poker tournaments or daily fantasy sports, it creates opportunities in the stock market to exploit overleveraged traders piling into the same trades, which they did en masse in 2021.

Data by YCharts

Spending 1%-3% of your portfolio annually on put options after the huge run-up can go a long way toward hedging your downside risk, offering you a potential return of 5-10x in a bear market. Of course, timing is a factor, as is path dependence, but there are ways to mitigate this. The higher your net worth and total unrealized gains are, the more the balance favors hedging rather than selling.

What Research Says About How To Hedge Your Portfolio

A lot of what I've written about so far is fairly theoretical, and I've tried to link to some good sources that can give readers something to chew on.

I won't dive any more into the theory, I'll just give you the playbook.

Here are the objectives for the hedging program I would run on a $2.5 million S&P 500 (SPY) index fund portfolio today.

1. Take Advantage Of The Quality-Minus-Junk Anomaly.

Research shows that quality stocks, as defined mainly by companies with strong credit ratings, operating profits, and reasonable valuations outperform companies with junk credit, losses, and high valuations.

When designing a hedging program, my first objective is to tilt to quality and remove some junk from my index funds. Junk is fairly easy to find, for example, here's a list from 2020 of stocks in the S&P 500 rated below investment grade. This generally means I want to place bets against airlines, cruise stocks, hotels, casinos, and automakers, because of their weak financials and vulnerability to an economic downturn. This isn't a personal attack on any of these companies, it's just the most effective way to reduce risk.

Here's a long-run return of quality minus junk (note the outperformance is concentrated during bear markets).

2. Reduce Index Concentration

Research also shows that the biggest components in any country, sector, and in the global stock market at large have tended to underperform dramatically over time (with strong countertrends in the late 1990s and the current bull market). Therefore, anticipating that the future might play out similarly, my second goal is to reduce the concentration to FAANG and Tesla (TSLA), which have high valuations and are vulnerable to a market downturn.

Additionally, research conclusively shows that when companies reach a high enough market concentration, their future stock returns go down as a result of antitrust pressure from governments. Excessive index concentration is almost always bad. It reduces your returns on average over the long run and increases your risk. You should invest in small caps (IJR) and mid caps (IJH) as well as the S&P 500 to counter this, and try to hedge some of the top names in the index as well at times.

The Biggest Stocks Underperform (Research Affiliates)

3. Hedge Tail Risk

Simplify, Taleb, and some of the other well-known quants have written pretty extensively about the benefits of reducing tail risk in your portfolio and how it allows you to compound capital at a higher rate.

The third objective here is to cut the tail risk of the portfolio by buying some deep out-of-the-money options.

The Trades: Your Market Volatility Playbook

For this example, we'll spend 2% of your portfolio value on hedges. My example will be for a $2.5 million portfolio, for a total spend of $50,000 on hedges. This will allow you to cut off a large portion of the risk you would otherwise incur in your portfolio while preserving the upside from the quality holdings you still own.

These hedges are chosen for the liquidity and depth of their options markets, the business prospects, and because they trade at reasonable implied volatilities. Another helpful thing about buying puts is that the risk-free rate of interest is priced into them, boosting your risk/reward.

Last year I would be saying to hedge stocks like Zoom (ZM) and Ark Invest (ARKK), but this year the hedges are more tilted towards companies that would have trouble refinancing debt in a recession. Note that meme stocks are bad candidates for these trades because the implied volatility is too high for a strong risk-reward proposition. Companies like Netflix (NFLX) that missed earnings horribly without much warning are much better candidates, but for that, you need to find the next shoes to drop.

When trading options, you need to look at both bid/ask spreads and implied volatility. These change periodically, but when writing this article I priced every put option with software using the Black-Scholes model to confirm that the prices are fair. You should do the same.

Objective #1: Hedge Low-Quality Stocks

Trade 1: American Airlines (AAL) Jan 20 '23 $17 put. This is the first junk hedge, and it's laid against American Airlines. I fly American often and have no issue with their management as people, but the amount of debt the company carries and their reliance on the debt markets to keep operating makes the stock highly vulnerable to any adverse changes to the economy or public health situation. American Airlines has the weakest financial position of major US airlines, which is why I'm choosing it.

Let's buy 15 contracts of these puts, for about $2.90 each. These will pay 3-1 if American Airlines is cut in half by January, with a maximum payout of roughly $17 per share. American is not likely to go to zero in the next few quarters, but I could see the stock trade into the single digits if fuel costs stay high while passenger demand cools (very possible).

Investment $4,350. Potential payoff 3-1 or more.

Trade 2: Carnival Corp (CCL) Jan 20 '23 $15 put. Cruise lines made very little revenue during the pandemic, but they continued to incur large amounts of debt to operate. Big losses plus a big debt load, and I'm likely to make it a target for the hedging program. Carnival could have significant issues refinancing debt in the future with any adverse change to the economy or public health situation.

Let's buy 15 contracts here for $3.70.

Investment $5,500. Potential payoff 3-1 or more.

Trade 3: Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Jan 20 '23 40 Put.

Las Vegas Sands has a huge debt load, is exposed to China via Macau, and has a junk credit rating. I think they'll hang on for a few years, and there's some possibility they'll turn things around, but I wouldn't want the exposure to it and expect it to sink.

In this case, we'll buy five contracts for $8.15.

Investment $4075. Potential payoff 3-1 or more.

Objective #2: Reduce Index Concentration

Trade 4: (AAPL) Jan 20 '23 150 Put.

Apple is the largest company in the S&P 500, and the valuation has definitely gotten ahead of itself. If you own $2.5 million in SPY, you automatically get $175,000 in Apple stock, as the S&P index gives an astounding 7% weight. The goal here is to bring your effective concentration of Apple stock down to about $100,000 while preserving your upside.

Apple's fair value is about $100 by my last analysis. If the stock misses earnings expectations, I'd expect for it to trade below fair value, so I don't think $90 is out of the question. It's gone up incredibly fast while business profits really haven't, so this is a pretty useful hedge.

To do this, we buy five put contracts for about $15.30.

Investment $7650. Potential payoff, 4-1.

Trade 5: Tesla Jan 20 '23 600 Put.

Tesla is another big S&P 500 component, and a $2.5 million S&P 500 position carries about $50,000 in Tesla stock. This is a pure valuation bet, as Tesla's bull market has been insane over the past three years. For Tesla, we're actually pretty much neutralizing our notional position in the company but maintaining upside if the stock keeps rolling higher.

Tesla's valuation of over 100x earnings assumes nothing will ever go wrong for Tesla, and while it's possible, owning some puts here is helpful to maintain the moonshot exposure while covering our downside.

We'll buy 1 contract for $76.

Investment $7600. Potential payoff, 5-1.

Trade 6: Amazon (AMZN) Jan 20 '23 Put.

Amazon is about to split so the options are going to be weird for a bit, but the idea here is similar, with a large index concentration, a valuation of roughly 60x earnings, and being tied to both the consumer and cloud, which have high expectations and little room for disappointment.

For this, we'll invest about $7,000 with a potential payoff of 3-1.

Objective #3: Reduce Tail Risk

For these, you can do them on your own, or you can have Simplify do them for you with their popular downside convexity ETF (SPD). But the idea is to get maximum bang for your buck in the event of a 1987, 2008, or 2020 type event.

Trade 7: SPX 2400 December 15 '23 Put.

The idea here is a little different, because it's fairly unlikely that the S&P 500 will fall to 2400 when in fact the fair value is higher. But if the market does crash, then you'll be flush with cash. Notably, the market doesn't have to go all the way down to 2800 for you to make money buying this option. The key here is to buy these options and turn around to sell them if they ever appreciate 10-1. Don't use a limit order for this, instead set a text alert on your phone so you can then go into the market for the maximum price.

This strike would represent about a 40% decline from current prices and about 50% from the January 2021 peak. But it's cheap insurance and you have the option to cash it in whenever you want, so even a quick 15-20% drop in the markets can make you flush with cash as implied volatility surges and everyone wants your put option if you choose to sell it.

There's a tradeoff here between how much you try to sell the option for and how likely you are to get the price you want, but a 10-1 payoff seems reasonable to shoot for, and you have 18 months of protection against "Great Depression 2.0."

Let's buy 2 contracts for $60.

Investment $12,000, Potential payoff 10-1.

This specific tail hedge will only pay about 5% of your portfolio value in a severe market downturn, but you can scale it up or down depending on how you feel about the risk-reward of markets. The best time to buy hedges like this is when things look sunny and you buy one 18+ months out. If this does hit though, stocks are likely to be very cheap, giving you cash flow when you're most likely to be facing steep losses in the market– and are most likely to lose your job.

Bottom Line

You've got a large position in S&P 500 index funds but want to cover some risk. I've designed you an insurance program that will cover some of your risks, by hedging some exposure to:

1. Unprofitable companies vulnerable to recession.

2. Highly valued stocks that the index is overconcentrated in.

3. A market crash.

The program isn't perfect, and the stocks change from time to time. This said, the research shows this stuff really does work.

In all, I think you've got ~5-1 upside here on these hedges while sacrificing a minimal amount of downside if the index moves higher. Hedges like these won't work in every situation, but they should improve the risk/reward of your overall portfolio. In the comments section, feel free to suggest other trades that you feel would make good hedges for market volatility!