MPLX Is A Very Safe 8.5% Yielding Retirement Dream Stock
Summary
- High-yield investing is powerful, if you focus on maximum SAFE yield, which requires prioritizing safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always.
- MPLX has almost quadrupled off the pandemic lows, when it was 61% undervalued, at 2.4X cash flow and offered a safe 25% yield.
- But even after delivering 80% annual returns for two years, MPLX trades at a very reasonable 7.1X cash flow, an anti-bubble blue-chip valuation.
- MPLX has one of the safest 8.5% yields on Wall Street, backed up by a low payout ratio, strong balance sheet, and recession-resistant energy utility-like business model.
- Over the long term, MPLX's aggressive buybacks are expected to drive 3% growth and 11.5% long-term returns, slightly more than the dividend aristocrats and S&P 500. For anyone comfortable with its risk profile and a K-1 tax form, this rich retirement dream stock is one of the best ultra-yielders you can safely buy today.
High-yield blue-chip investing is one of the best ways to retire rich and stay rich in retirement.
The key is to focus on safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk-management always.
- What I call disciplined financial science
- And what smart long-term investors call common sense
In 2022, high-yield blue-chips are doing magnificently, basically flat while the market is down 14% and tech is down almost 2X that.
But, of course, it's always a market of stocks, not a stock market and energy is the hottest sector on Wall Street, thanks to soaring oil prices and gas prices hitting their highest levels in history (not adjusted for inflation).
Today, I wanted to reiterate my bullish long-term call on MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) a blue-chip quality midstream MLP that's up 17% YTD.
I'm not here to take a victory lap or to tell you that MPLX is set to soar and too cheap to ignore.
MPLX WAS Set To Soar And Too Cheap To Ignore... In The Pandemic
MPLX has almost quadrupled off the Pandemic lows when it achieved a 61% discount to historical fair value and a safe yield of 25%.
Was that the buying opportunity of a lifetime for high-yield blue-chip investors?
Almost certainly.
But just because MPLX has delivered Buffett-like returns over the last two years, and is on fire during this bear market, doesn't mean it's too late to buy one of the best ultra-high-yield rich retirement dream stocks on Wall Street.
In fact, there are four reasons why MPLX is one of the safest 8.5% yields on Wall Street and a true rich retirement dream stock.
So let's take a look at why you might still want to add MPLX to your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio today.
Reason One: MPLX Is The Complete High-Yield Package
Bottom line upfront.
- MPLX is an MLP and uses a K-1 tax form
- 5 Things All MLP Investors Need To Know
- typical foreign investors have a 37% withholding (whether they can recoup it depends on their country's tax code)
Reasons To Potentially Buy MPLX Today
- 80% quality medium-risk 10/13 blue-chip quality midstream
- 8.5% very safe yield
- 87% dividend safety score
- 9-year dividend growth streak (every year since IPO)
- 0.5% average recession dividend cut risk
- 1.7% severe recession dividend cut risk
- 3% conservatively undervalued (potential reasonable buy)
- Fair Value: $33.91
- 7.1X forward p/operating cash flow vs. 7 to 8X historical
- BBB stable credit rating = 7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk
- 58th industry percentile risk management consensus = average
- 3.0% CAGR growth consensus
- 5-year consensus total return potential: 9% to 13% CAGR
- Base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 9.5% CAGR 1.5X S&P consensus)
- Consensus 12-month total return forecast: 23% (bullish)
- Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Returns: 12% CAGR
MPLX 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential
MPLX is basically trading near fair value, so that means the easy money has been made.
Now there is absolutely no reason to buy it other than a very safe and steadily growing 8.6% yield and 11.6% long-term return potential.
MPLX 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential
MPLX at fair value means modest long-term returns, almost all generated from tax-deferred distributions.
But 66% 5-year total return potential is still about 50% more than what analysts expect from the S&P 500.
- And with a very safe yield that's 5X higher than the S&P 500's.
MPLX Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|MPLX
|8.5%
|3.00%
|11.5%
|8.1%
|5.6%
|12.9
|1.72
|Safe Midstream
|5.6%
|6.0%
|11.6%
|8.1%
|5.6%
|12.9
|1.72
|High-Yield
|3.1%
|12.7%
|15.8%
|11.1%
|8.5%
|8.5
|2.26
|10-Year US Treasury
|2.9%
|0.0%
|2.9%
|2.9%
|0.4%
|205.7
|1.04
|REITs
|2.8%
|6.5%
|9.3%
|6.5%
|4.0%
|18.2
|1.47
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.2%
|8.9%
|11.1%
|7.8%
|5.2%
|13.8
|1.66
|S&P 500
|1.7%
|8.5%
|10.2%
|7.1%
|4.6%
|15.7
|1.57
(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)
- Analysts expect MPLX to significantly outperform the aristocrats and S&P 500 in the decades to come
- it offers the most attractive safe high-yield option for anyone comfortable with the risk profile and K-1 tax forms
MPLX Total Returns Since November 2012 (Peak Of The Midstream Bubble)
Despite the worst bear market in industry history, MPLX has actually delivered nearly double-digit returns even with an 80% peak decline.
What inflation-adjusted returns do analysts expect in the future?
Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.7% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Aristocrats Consensus
|9.1% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted MPLX Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation Adjusted MPLX Consensus Vs. S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,445.67
|$1,514.08
|$1,542.16
|$28.08
|10
|$2,089.97
|$2,292.44
|$2,378.25
|$85.81
|15
|$3,021.42
|$3,470.93
|$3,667.63
|$196.70
|20
|$4,367.98
|$5,255.26
|$5,656.05
|$400.79
|25
|$6,314.67
|$7,956.89
|$8,722.52
|$765.63
|30
|$9,128.95
|$12,047.36
|$13,451.48
|$1,404.12
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Over the next 30 years, analysts think MPLX could deliver 13X inflation-adjusted returns or about 1.5X that of the S&P 500.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Aristocrats/S&P
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted MPLX Consensus Vs. S&P Consensus
|5
|1.05
|1.07
|10
|1.10
|1.14
|15
|1.15
|1.21
|20
|1.20
|1.29
|25
|1.26
|1.38
|30
|1.32
|1.47
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, MPLX represents a potentially reasonable and prudent above-market-average high-yield opportunity.
- 3% discount vs. 3% market premium = 6% better valuation
- 8.5% yield vs. 1.7% yield (and a much safer yield at that)
- 14% higher long-term return potential than S&P 500 overtime
- about 10% better risk-adjusted expected return over the next five years
Reason Two: One Of The Highest Quality Ultra-Yielders In The World
There are many ways to measure safety and quality and I factor in pretty much all of them.
The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores are based on a 253-point model that includes:
Dividend safety
Balance sheet strength
Credit ratings
Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data
Short and long-term bankruptcy risk
Accounting and corporate fraud risk
Profitability and business model
Growth consensus estimates
Management growth guidance
Historical earnings growth rates
Historical cash flow growth rates
Historical dividend growth rates
Historical sales growth rates
Cost of capital
GF Scores
Long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, and Just Capital
Management quality
Dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability
Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)
Analyst consensus long-term return potential
In fact, it includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.
credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model
dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model
How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?
During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.
How does MPLX score on our comprehensive safety and quality models?
MPLX Distribution Safety
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (162 Point Safety Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 - unsafe
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2- below average
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 - average
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 - safe
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5- very safe
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|MPLX
|87%
|0.5%
|1.7%
|Risk Rating
|Medium-Risk (58th industry percentile risk-management consensus)
|BBB Stable outlook credit rating 7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk
|5% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation
Long-Term Dependability
|Company
|DK Long-Term Dependability Score
|Interpretation
|Points
|Non-Dependable Companies
|21% or below
|Poor Dependability
|1
|Low Dependability Companies
|22% to 60%
|Below-Average Dependability
|2
|S&P 500/Industry Average
|61% (61% to 70% range)
|Average Dependability
|3
|Above-Average
|71% to 80%
|Very Dependable
|4
|Very Good
|81% or higher
|Exceptional Dependability
|5
|MPLX
|68%
|Average Dependability
|3
Overall Quality
|MPLX
|Final Score
|Rating
|Safety
|87%
|5/5 very safe
|Business Model
|80%
|2/3 narrow and stable moat
|Dependability
|68%
|3/5 average
|Total
|80%
|10/13 Blue-Chip
|Risk Rating
|
2/3 Medium Risk
|7.5% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec
|
20% Margin of Safety For A Potentially
Why I Trust MPLX And So Can You
MPLX was founded in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum (MPC), America's largest independent refiner.
- MPC is MPLX's general partner and owns 64% of its voting rights
MPLX was originally designed as a traditional MLP.
- MPC would sell assets to MPLX to grow its cash flow and distributions
- MPC would receive incentive distribution rights
In 2015 MPLX bought MarkWest, the largest gas gathering and processor in the Marcellus and Utica shale (America's natural gas capitals).
Today 54% of revenue comes from logistics and storage (the refining transportation assets formerly owned by MPC).
The other 46% is from gas gathering in the Marcellus and Utica.
In November 2017 MPLX completed a mega-deal that bought out the remainder of MPC's refinery transport capacity as well as its IDRs.
- reducing its cost of capital and significantly increasing its cash flow
In 2018 MPC completed a $23.3 billion acquisition of Andeavor, a rival refining company, becoming the largest independent refiner in the US.
MPLX acquired Andeavor Logistics, gaining the refined product pipeline capacity Andeavor owned.
This gave MPLX a continent-spanning and diversified asset base with access to the most important shale formations in the country.
- Marcellus and Utica (PA, OH, and WV)
- North Dakota's Bakken
- Texas' Eagle Ford and Permian basins
The end game for MPLX is building a significant asset base at the developing NGL market hub in the northeastern United States, similar to Mont Belvieu in importance, including eventual control over NGL exporting capabilities from the East Coast. MPLX has nearly all of the assets in place to do this, with the exception of direct ethane and propane (or LPG) exporting facilities. Much of the partnership’s efforts over the past few years have focused on debottlenecking NGL volumes out of the Appalachian region and providing Midwestern and western Canadian producers with access to cheaper natural gasoline and condensate." - Morningstar
MPLX has been building itself into a mini EPD, focusing on natural gas liquids as a key potential export market that could provide significant growth opportunities for decades.
In the future management is targeting renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and CO2 sequestration as part of its shift to a green energy future.
- Cummins estimates hydrogen is a potential $3.5 trillion global market by 2030
In the meantime, MPLX is focused on
- modest organic growth (focused on the NGL debottlenecking efforts)
- slowly growing the distribution
- buybacks
How does MPLX plan on keeping the 8.6% yield safe?
- a free cash flow self-funding business model
- covering distributions not just with distributable cash flow but free cash flow
The difference between FCF and DCF is that FCF is what's left over after running the business and investing in future growth as well as maintenance.
- $3.5 billion in 2022 consensus FCF
- distributions: $2.9 billion
- $600 million in post-distribution-free cash flow
- 63% DCF payout ratio vs. 83% safe for this industry according to rating agencies
- 77% FCF payout ratio
The balance sheet has also been getting stronger, with debt/adjusted EBITDA of 3.7 compared to 5.0 or less safe according to rating agencies.
Quantitative Analysis: The Math Backing Up The Investment Thesis
Ben Graham recommended using both a quantitative and qualitative approach to analyzing companies, looking at the past, present, and likely future.
And that's why all of my deep articles include a quantitative section, backing up the thesis with math.
MPLX Credit Ratings
|Rating Agency
|Credit Rating
|30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
|S&P
|BBB Stable
|7.50%
|13.3
|Fitch
|BBB Stable
|7.50%
|13.3
|Moody's
|Baa2 (BBB equivalent) Stable Outlook
|7.50%
|13.3
|Consensus
|BBB Stable
|7.50%
|13.3
(Source: S&P, Moody's)
Rating agencies estimate a 7.5% fundamental risk in buying MPLX today.
- 1 in 13.3 chance of losing all your money over the next 30 years
MPLX Leverage Consensus Forecast
|Year
|Debt/EBITDA
|Net Debt/EBITDA (5.0 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies)
|
Interest Coverage (2+ Safe)
|2020
|3.94
|3.91
|4.33
|2021
|3.47
|3.38
|4.70
|2022
|3.50
|3.42
|4.88
|2023
|3.35
|3.24
|5.19
|2024
|3.18
|3.10
|5.47
|2025
|3.07
|NA
|5.08
|2026
|2.75
|NA
|NA
|2027
|2.55
|NA
|NA
|Annualized Change
|-6.04%
|-5.60%
|3.25%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
MPLX's strong balance sheet is expected to keep getting stronger, and it could soon get upgraded to BBB+ or even A- within a few years.
MPLX Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast
|Year
|Total Debt (Millions)
|Cash
|Net Debt (Millions)
|Interest Cost (Millions)
|EBITDA (Millions)
|Operating Income (Millions)
|2020
|$20,537
|$15
|$20,353
|$854
|$5,211
|$3,694
|2021
|$19,296
|$13
|$18,809
|$849
|$5,560
|$3,992
|2022
|$19,858
|$28
|$19,429
|$857
|$5,681
|$4,180
|2023
|$19,379
|$25
|$18,730
|$845
|$5,784
|$4,385
|2024
|$18,598
|$26
|$18,122
|$806
|$5,842
|$4,408
|2025
|$18,274
|NA
|NA
|$825
|$5,962
|$4,188
|2026
|$17,468
|NA
|NA
|$873
|$6,342
|NA
|2027
|$16,565
|NA
|NA
|$885
|$6,499
|NA
|Annualized Growth
|-3.02%
|14.74%
|-2.86%
|0.51%
|3.21%
|2.54%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
MPLX's debt is shrinking by 3% per year while cash flow grows modestly at the same rate.
MPLX Bond Profile
- $3.5 billion in liquidity
- 100% unsecured bonds (maximum financial flexibility)
- well-staggered bond maturities, no trouble refinancing maturing debt
- bond market willing to lend to MPLX for 36 years at 5.8% (confidence in their ability to transition to green energy)
- 4.05% average borrowing cost vs. bond market's 2.55% long-term inflation forecast
- MPLX's effective real interest rate is 2.5% vs. 22% cash return on invested capital
MPLX Credit Default SWAP Spreads: Bond Market's Real-Time Fundamental Risk Assessment
Credit default swaps are insurance against bond defaults, and thus represent a real-time bond market estimate of a company's short and medium-term bankruptcy risk.
MPLX CDS indicates steady fundamental risk in recent months, consistent with its BBB credit ratings.
The bond market is basically agreeing with rating agencies and analysts that MPLX's investment thesis remains intact.
MPLX GF Score: The Newest Addition To The DK Safety And Quality Model
The GF Score is a ranking system that has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021." - Gurufocus
GF Score takes five key aspects into consideration. They are:
- Financial Strength
- Profitability
- Growth
- Valuation
- Momentum
MPLX's very strong 81/100 GF score confirms its strong fundamentals as well as a reasonable valuation.
Profitability: Wall Street's Favorite Quality Proxy
MPLX's profitability is historically within the top 20% of its peers.
MPLX Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs. Peers
|Metric
|Industry Percentile
|Major Oil & Gas Companies More Profitable Than MPLX (Out Of 1,117)
|Gross Margins
|64.90
|392
|Operating Margin
|82.57
|195
|Net Margin
|85.71
|160
|Return On Equity
|80.46
|218
|Return On Assets
|78.25
|243
|Returns On Invested Capital
|75.95
|269
|Return On Capital
|73.82
|292
|Return On Capital Employed
|67.43
|364
|Average
|77.74
|249
(Source: Gurufocus Premium)
Profitability in the last year has been in the top 22% of its peers.
MPLX's profitability is relatively stable since its IPO.
MPLX's FCF margins have soared to 46% as it cuts back on growth spending.
- top 5% of all companies on earth
MPLX Margin Consensus Forecast
|Year
|FCF Margin
|EBITDA Margin
|EBIT (Operating) Margin
|Net Margin
|2020
|42.5%
|68.8%
|48.8%
|-9.5%
|2021
|41.0%
|55.5%
|39.8%
|30.7%
|2022
|33.5%
|55.2%
|40.6%
|31.1%
|2023
|38.8%
|59.4%
|45.0%
|35.4%
|2024
|47.0%
|61.2%
|46.2%
|35.5%
|2025
|48.4%
|66.1%
|46.4%
|36.5%
|Annualized Growth
|2.60%
|-0.82%
|-1.01%
|NA
|Annualized Growth (Post Pandemic)
|4.18%
|4.47%
|3.90%
|4.40%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
MPLX's profitability is expected to keep improving over time.
- FCF margins of almost 50% by 2025
- EBITDA margins of 66%
- operating margins of 46%
- net margins of 37%
This is confirmation of the narrow and stable moat and high quality of this MLP.
Reason Three: Steady Growth Prospects For Years Or Even Decades To Come
Midstream isn't a high-growth industry but a slow-growing utility-like business.
Slow Growth Thesis Intact
|Metric
|2021 Growth Consensus
|2022 Growth Consensus
|2023 Growth Consensus
|
2024 Growth Consensus
|Sales
|17%
|8%
|-1%
|-1%
|Distribution
|5%
|3%
|2%
|5%
|Operating Cash Flow
|9%
|-6%
|8%
|-1%
|Distributable Cash Flow
|13%
|2%
|0%
|-2%
|EBITDA
|9%
|14%
|1%
|1%
|EBIT (operating income)
|15%
|15%
|2%
|1%
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)
Here's what analysts expect from MPLX over the medium-term.
MPLX Medium-Term Growth Consensus Forecast
|Year
|Sales
|Free Cash Flow
|EBITDA
|EBIT (Operating Income)
|Net Income
|2020
|$7,569
|$3,220
|$5,211
|$3,694
|-$720
|2021
|$10,027
|$4,116
|$5,560
|$3,992
|$3,077
|2022
|$10,284
|$3,448
|$5,681
|$4,180
|$3,197
|2023
|$9,741
|$3,781
|$5,784
|$4,385
|$3,448
|2024
|$9,550
|$4,492
|$5,842
|$4,408
|$3,389
|2025
|$9,026
|$4,365
|$5,962
|$4,188
|$3,291
|2026
|NA
|$4,471
|$6,342
|NA
|NA
|2027
|NA
|$4,609
|$6,499
|NA
|NA
|Annualized Growth
|3.58%
|5.26%
|3.21%
|2.54%
|-100.00%
|Annualized Growth (Post Pandemic)
|-2.60%
|1.90%
|2.63%
|1.21%
|1.70%
|Cumulative Over The Next 4 Years
|$38,601
|$20,557
|$29,611
|$17,161
|$13,325
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Modest negative sales growth is expected but the bottom line is expected to grow at a modest pace.
MPLX Dividend Growth/Buy Back Potential Consensus Forecast
|Year
|Distribution Consensus
|FCF/Share Consensus
|FCF Payout Ratio
|Retained (Post-Dividend) FCF
|Buyback Potential
|Debt Repayment Potential
|2022
|$2.89
|$3.74
|77.3%
|$861
|2.58%
|4.5%
|2023
|$2.96
|$3.99
|74.2%
|$1,043
|3.13%
|5.3%
|2024
|$3.12
|$4.26
|73.2%
|$1,155
|3.46%
|5.8%
|2025
|$3.07
|$4.58
|67.0%
|$1,530
|4.59%
|7.9%
|2026
|$3.21
|$4.78
|67.2%
|$1,590
|4.77%
|8.6%
|2027
|$3.30
|$5.01
|65.9%
|$1,732
|5.19%
|9.5%
|Total 2022 Through 2027
|$9.15
|$12.83
|71.3%
|$3,727.84
|11.18%
|18.77%
|Annualized Rate
|2.69%
|6.02%
|-3.14%
|15.00%
|15.00%
|16.26%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Rating agencies consider an 83% DCF payout ratio safe for this industry and MPLX's FCF payout ratio is expected to average 71%.
- 2022 DCF payout ratio consensus 63% vs. 83% safe
After distributions, it's expected to retain almost $4 billion in free cash flow over the next five years, enough to pay off 19% of its debt or potentially buy back up to 11% of shares at current valuations.
MPLX Buy Back Consensus Forecast
|Year
|Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions)
|% Of Shares (At Current Valuations)
|Market Cap
|2022
|$600.0
|1.8%
|$33,355
|2023
|$650.0
|1.9%
|$33,355
|2024
|$650.0
|1.9%
|$33,355
|2025
|$650.0
|1.9%
|$33,355
|2026
|$650.0
|1.9%
|$33,355
|Total 2022-2026
|$3,200.00
|9.6%
|$33,355
|Annualized Rate
|1.9%
|Average Annual Buybacks
|$640.00
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Over the next five years, analysts expect $640 million in annual buybacks totaling $3.2 billion, enough to retire almost 10% of units at current valuations.
MPLX began buying back stock after the pandemic crisis had passed and has one of the most aggressive repurchase programs in the industry.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Net Buyback Rate
|Shares Remaining
|Net Shares Repurchased
|Each Share You Own Is Worth X Times More (Not Including Future Growth And Distributions)
|5
|1.9%
|90.85%
|9.15%
|1.10
|10
|1.9%
|82.54%
|17.46%
|1.21
|15
|1.9%
|75.00%
|25.00%
|1.33
|20
|1.9%
|68.14%
|31.86%
|1.47
|25
|1.9%
|61.90%
|38.10%
|1.62
|30
|1.9%
|56.24%
|43.76%
|1.78
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
If MPLX buys back stock as analysts expect, it could reduce the unit count by 44% over the next 30 years.
- nearly doubling the value of your units' intrinsic value
- ignoring future dividend and earnings growth
- and inflation
MPLX Long-Term Growth Outlook
- 6-year growth rate (pure industry bear market): 2.11% CAGR
- median growth consensus from all 16 analysts: 3.0% CAGR
- range: 3% to 3.7% CAGR
How accurate are analysts at forecasting MPLX's growth over time?
MPLX has never missed the 2-year growth consensus since its IPO.
Normalizing for margins of error of 5% to the downside and 20% to the upside creates a 3% to 5% CAGR historical margin of error adjusted growth consensus range
Over the past 11 years, MPLX has grown between -4% and 11%.
Growth will be slower now that the drop-down era of buying big assets from MPC is over.
- 2/3 of the growth consensus can be achieved through buybacks alone
Reason Four: A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price
During the midstream bear market income investors have consistently paid between 7 and 8X cash flow for MPLX.
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value Multiples (9-Years, 100% worst bear market in industry history)
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|5-Year Average Yield
|8.91%
|$30.86
|$31.65
|$31.65
|$34.23
|23-Year Average Yield
|7.23%
|$38.04
|$39.00
|$39.00
|$42.19
|Operating Cash Flow
|6.92
|$33.35
|$31.21
|$33.29
|$33.29
|Average
|$33.83
|$33.60
|$34.37
|$36.16
|$33.93
|Current Price
|$32.95
|
Discount To Fair Value
|2.61%
|1.95%
|4.14%
|8.88%
|2.89%
|
Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends)
|2.68%
|1.98%
|4.32%
|9.75%
|2.97% (12% including distribution)
|2022 OCF
|20223 OCF
|2022 Weighted OCF
|2023 Weighted OCF
|12-Month Forward OCF
|12-Month Average Fair Value Forward P/OCF
|
Current Forward P/OCF
|$4.51
|$4.81
|$2.60
|$2.04
|$4.64
|7.32
|7.11
I conservatively estimate that MPLX is worth about 7.3X cash flow and today it trades at 7.1X.
|
Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target
|
Morningstar Fair Value Estimate
|$37.73 (7.8X OCF)
|$30.00 (6.5X OCF)
|
Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|
Discount To Fair Value
|12.67%
|-9.83%
|
Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend)
|
Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend)
|14.51%
|-8.95%
|
12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend)
|
Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
|$40.55
|$32.82
|
Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|
Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
|18.74%
|-0.40%
|
Upside To Price Target ( Including Dividend)
|
Upside To Fair Value + Dividend
|23.07%
|-0.39%
Morningstar's DCF model estimates MPLX is worth about 6.5X cash flow, a tad low by historical norms.
Analysts expect it to reach almost 8X cash flow within a year, the upper end of historical fair value, delivering 23% total returns within 12-months.
I don't make recommendations based on 12-month forecasts but based on whether the margin of safety sufficiently compensates you for the risk profile.
|Rating
|Margin Of Safety For Medium-Risk 10/13 Blue-Chip quality companies
|2022 Price
|2023 Price
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Potentially Reasonable Buy
|0%
|$33.60
|$34.37
|$33.93
|Potentially Good Buy
|20%
|$26.88
|$27.50
|$27.14
|Potentially Strong Buy
|30%
|$23.52
|$24.06
|$23.75
|Potentially Very Strong Buy
|40%
|$16.13
|$20.62
|$20.36
|Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|50%
|$16.80
|$17.19
|$16.96
|Currently
|$32.95
|1.95%
|4.14%
|2.89%
|Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends)
|1.98%
|4.32%
|2.97%
For anyone comfortable with the risk profile and K-1 tax form, MPLX is a potentially reasonable buy.
Risk Profile: Why MPLX Isn't Right For Everyone
There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
What Could Cause MPLX's Investment Thesis To Break
- safety falls to 40% or less
- balance sheet collapses (highly unlikely, about 7.5% probability based on advanced accounting metrics)
- MPLX fails to transition to a green energy future and demand for refined products declines faster than expected.
- growth outlook falls to less than 1.4% for four years
- MPLX's role in my portfolio is to deliver long-term 10+% returns with minimal fundamental risk
How long it takes for a company's investment thesis to break depends on the quality of the company.
|Quality
|
Years For The Thesis To Break Entirely
|Below-Average
|1
|Average
|2
|Above-Average
|3
|Blue-Chip
|4
|SWAN
|5
|Super SWAN
|6
|Ultra SWAN
|7
|100% Quality Companies (MSFT, LOW, and MA)
|8
These are my personal rule of thumb for when to sell a stock if the investment thesis has broken.
MPLX is highly unlikely to suffer such catastrophic declines in fundamentals.
You can read MPLX's entire 25-page risk section in its 2021 annual report.
- starts on page 29 of the PDF
- and runs to page 54
All businesses are complex, including midstream.
MPLX's Risk Profile Includes
- regulatory/political risk (in terms of energy production policy and project completion)
- green energy transition risk: MPLX is not an industry leader in green energy investments (that would be ENB)
- M&A risk: $3.4 billion in writedowns from overpaying for Andeavor Logistics
- labor retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years)
- cybersecurity risk: hackers and ransomware (such as Colonial Pipeline)
- supply chain risk: disruptions during the last year
- Governance Risk: MPC owns 64% of MPLX and could one day decide to buy them
In March of 2020, MPC completed a strategic review of MPLX and all its midstream assets.
Marathon Petroleum Corp. Board Concludes Review of Midstream Business
MPC decided to not acquire MPLX because at the time it would have increased its debt/EBITDA and potentially resulted in a loss of its BBB credit rating
If MPC decides to acquire MPLX in the future it would likely be:
- at a modest premium
- would be a taxable event (long-term MPLX investors could get a big tax bill)
- result in a decrease in dividends (MPC yields 2.3% though the ratio of stock would likely mean a higher effective yield)
- MPLX investors would have no say in the matter since MPC owns 64% of its units
The outcome of the 2020 strategic review was disappointing, as it essentially maintained the status quo versus pursuing meaningful changes, highlighted by the focus on the distribution. However, dealing with the large near-term impacts from the collapse in both oil demand and supply will consume the management team's time in the near term. When market conditions improve as we expect in 2022, we may still see a c-corp conversion or larger asset sales designed to rid the portfolio of weaker Andeavor Logistics assets." - Morningstar
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
Long-Term Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk
- see the risk section of this video to get an in-depth view (and link to two reports) of how DK and big institutions measure long-term risk management by companies
MPLX Long-Term Risk Management Consensus
|Rating Agency
|Industry Percentile
|
Rating Agency Classification
|Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model
|80.1%
|
27.4/100 Medium-Risk
|Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model
|53.0%
|Satisfactory
|FactSet
|50.0%
|
Average, Positive Trend
|Morningstar Global Percentile (All 15,000 Rated Companies)
|48.1%
|Average
|Consensus
|58%
|
Medium-Risk, Average Risk-Management, Stable Trend
(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Reuters)
MPLX's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 307th Best In The Master List (39th Percentile)
|Classification
|Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|
Risk-Management Rating
|S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List
|94
|Exceptional
|Strong ESG Stocks
|78
|
Good - Bordering On Very Good
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|75
|Good
|Ultra SWANs
|71
|Good
|Low Volatility Stocks
|68
|Above-Average
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average
|Dividend Kings
|63
|Above-Average
|Master List average
|62
|Above-Average
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|61
|Above-Average
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|60
|Above-Average
|MPLX
|58
|Average (Bordering On Above-Average
|Dividend Champions
|57
|Average
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
MPLX's risk-management consensus is in the bottom 31% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as
- Carlisle Companies (CSL) - dividend champion
- Church & Dwight (CHD) - dividend aristocrat
- Raytheon (RTX) - dividend champion
- Albermarle (ALB) - dividend aristocrat
- Lincoln Electric (LECO) - dividend champion
- Kinder Morgan (KMI)
- UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and MPLX is average, bordering on above-average at managing theirs.
How We Monitor MPLX's Risk Profile
- 16 analysts
- 3 credit rating agencies
- 6 total risk rating agencies
- 22 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management
- the bond market for real-time fundamental risk assessment
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
Bottom Line: MPLX Is A Very Safe 8.5% Yield Retirees Can Trust In All Economic Conditions
No one can predict what the economy, stock market, interest rates, or energy prices will do.
Nobody can predict interest rates, the future direction of the economy, or the stock market. Dismiss all such forecasts and concentrate on what’s actually happening to the companies in which you’ve invested.” — Peter Lynch
Fortunately for smart income investors, we don't have to.
Here's what I can tell you about MPLX with 80% confidence.
- MPLX is one of the highest quality midstreams you can buy
- the safest 8.5% yield on Wall Street
- 11.5% CAGR long-term return potential (more than S&P and dividend aristocrats)
- 3% discount to fair value = potential reasonable buy
- 7.1X cash flow (anti-bubble blue-chip)
- 9.5% CAGR consensus return potential over the next 5 years, 1.5X more than the S&P 500
- about 10% better risk-adjusted expected returns of the S&P 500 over the next five years
MPLX's utility-like business model has been battle-tested not just in the worst recession in 75 years, but through two major oil crashes.
Its balance sheet has gotten steadily safer and is potentially on its way to an A-credit rating by 2025.
The 8.5% yield is now protected by not just a self-funding business model but an FCF self-funding business model, the platinum standard of safety in the industry.
With $600 million in post-distribution retained free cash flow this year alone, management has all the firepower it needs not just to execute on its growth projects, but also to buy back stock at 2% per year, one of the most aggressive in the industry.
While the easy money has been made in MPLX already, from its current fairly valued price, it still represents one of the best ultra-yielding blue-chip opportunities in the world.
In fact, MPLX is the safest 8.5% yield on Wall Street, and a rich retirement dream stock you can trust no matter what's coming next for the US economy or stock market.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.