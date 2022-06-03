MPLX Is A Very Safe 8.5% Yielding Retirement Dream Stock

tiero/iStock via Getty Images

High-yield blue-chip investing is one of the best ways to retire rich and stay rich in retirement.

The key is to focus on safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk-management always.

What I call disciplined financial science

And what smart long-term investors call common sense

Ycharts

In 2022, high-yield blue-chips are doing magnificently, basically flat while the market is down 14% and tech is down almost 2X that.

But, of course, it's always a market of stocks, not a stock market and energy is the hottest sector on Wall Street, thanks to soaring oil prices and gas prices hitting their highest levels in history (not adjusted for inflation).

Today, I wanted to reiterate my bullish long-term call on MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) a blue-chip quality midstream MLP that's up 17% YTD.

I'm not here to take a victory lap or to tell you that MPLX is set to soar and too cheap to ignore.

MPLX WAS Set To Soar And Too Cheap To Ignore... In The Pandemic

FAST Graphs, FactSet Research FAST Graphs, FactSet Research

MPLX has almost quadrupled off the Pandemic lows when it achieved a 61% discount to historical fair value and a safe yield of 25%.

Was that the buying opportunity of a lifetime for high-yield blue-chip investors?

Almost certainly.

But just because MPLX has delivered Buffett-like returns over the last two years, and is on fire during this bear market, doesn't mean it's too late to buy one of the best ultra-high-yield rich retirement dream stocks on Wall Street.

In fact, there are four reasons why MPLX is one of the safest 8.5% yields on Wall Street and a true rich retirement dream stock.

So let's take a look at why you might still want to add MPLX to your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio today.

Reason One: MPLX Is The Complete High-Yield Package

Bottom line upfront.

MPLX is an MLP and uses a K-1 tax form

5 Things All MLP Investors Need To Know

typical foreign investors have a 37% withholding (whether they can recoup it depends on their country's tax code)

Reasons To Potentially Buy MPLX Today

80% quality medium-risk 10/13 blue-chip quality midstream

8.5% very safe yield

87% dividend safety score

9-year dividend growth streak (every year since IPO)

0.5% average recession dividend cut risk

1.7% severe recession dividend cut risk

3% conservatively undervalued (potential reasonable buy)

Fair Value: $33.91

7.1X forward p/operating cash flow vs. 7 to 8X historical

BBB stable credit rating = 7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

58th industry percentile risk management consensus = average

3.0% CAGR growth consensus

5-year consensus total return potential: 9% to 13% CAGR

Base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 9.5% CAGR 1.5X S&P consensus)

Consensus 12-month total return forecast: 23% (bullish)

Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Returns: 12% CAGR

MPLX 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet FAST Graphs, FactSet

MPLX is basically trading near fair value, so that means the easy money has been made.

Now there is absolutely no reason to buy it other than a very safe and steadily growing 8.6% yield and 11.6% long-term return potential.

MPLX 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet FAST Graphs, FactSet

MPLX at fair value means modest long-term returns, almost all generated from tax-deferred distributions.

But 66% 5-year total return potential is still about 50% more than what analysts expect from the S&P 500.

And with a very safe yield that's 5X higher than the S&P 500's.

MPLX Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth 10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return MPLX 8.5% 3.00% 11.5% 8.1% 5.6% 12.9 1.72 Safe Midstream 5.6% 6.0% 11.6% 8.1% 5.6% 12.9 1.72 High-Yield 3.1% 12.7% 15.8% 11.1% 8.5% 8.5 2.26 10-Year US Treasury 2.9% 0.0% 2.9% 2.9% 0.4% 205.7 1.04 REITs 2.8% 6.5% 9.3% 6.5% 4.0% 18.2 1.47 Dividend Aristocrats 2.2% 8.9% 11.1% 7.8% 5.2% 13.8 1.66 S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 7.1% 4.6% 15.7 1.57

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)

Analysts expect MPLX to significantly outperform the aristocrats and S&P 500 in the decades to come

it offers the most attractive safe high-yield option for anyone comfortable with the risk profile and K-1 tax forms

MPLX Total Returns Since November 2012 (Peak Of The Midstream Bubble)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium) (Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Despite the worst bear market in industry history, MPLX has actually delivered nearly double-digit returns even with an 80% peak decline.

What inflation-adjusted returns do analysts expect in the future?

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.7% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Aristocrats Consensus 9.1% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted MPLX Consensus Difference Between Inflation Adjusted MPLX Consensus Vs. S&P Consensus 5 $1,445.67 $1,514.08 $1,542.16 $28.08 10 $2,089.97 $2,292.44 $2,378.25 $85.81 15 $3,021.42 $3,470.93 $3,667.63 $196.70 20 $4,367.98 $5,255.26 $5,656.05 $400.79 25 $6,314.67 $7,956.89 $8,722.52 $765.63 30 $9,128.95 $12,047.36 $13,451.48 $1,404.12

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Over the next 30 years, analysts think MPLX could deliver 13X inflation-adjusted returns or about 1.5X that of the S&P 500.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio Inflation-Adjusted MPLX Consensus Vs. S&P Consensus 5 1.05 1.07 10 1.10 1.14 15 1.15 1.21 20 1.20 1.29 25 1.26 1.38 30 1.32 1.47

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, MPLX represents a potentially reasonable and prudent above-market-average high-yield opportunity.

3% discount vs. 3% market premium = 6% better valuation

8.5% yield vs. 1.7% yield (and a much safer yield at that)

14% higher long-term return potential than S&P 500 overtime

about 10% better risk-adjusted expected return over the next five years

Reason Two: One Of The Highest Quality Ultra-Yielders In The World

There are many ways to measure safety and quality and I factor in pretty much all of them.

The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores are based on a 253-point model that includes:

Dividend safety

Balance sheet strength

Credit ratings

Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data

Short and long-term bankruptcy risk

Accounting and corporate fraud risk

Profitability and business model

Growth consensus estimates

Management growth guidance

Historical earnings growth rates

Historical cash flow growth rates

Historical dividend growth rates

Historical sales growth rates

Cost of capital

GF Scores

Long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, and Just Capital

Management quality

Dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

Analyst consensus long-term return potential

In fact, it includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

How does MPLX score on our comprehensive safety and quality models?

MPLX Distribution Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (162 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% MPLX 87% 0.5% 1.7% Risk Rating Medium-Risk (58th industry percentile risk-management consensus) BBB Stable outlook credit rating 7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk 5% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 21% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 22% to 60% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 61% (61% to 70% range) Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 71% to 80% Very Dependable 4 Very Good 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 5 MPLX 68% Average Dependability 3

Overall Quality

MPLX Final Score Rating Safety 87% 5/5 very safe Business Model 80% 2/3 narrow and stable moat Dependability 68% 3/5 average Total 80% 10/13 Blue-Chip Risk Rating 2/3 Medium Risk 7.5% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec 20% Margin of Safety For A Potentially

Why I Trust MPLX And So Can You

MPLX was founded in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum (MPC), America's largest independent refiner.

MPC is MPLX's general partner and owns 64% of its voting rights

(Source: 10-K)

MPLX was originally designed as a traditional MLP.

MPC would sell assets to MPLX to grow its cash flow and distributions

MPC would receive incentive distribution rights

In 2015 MPLX bought MarkWest, the largest gas gathering and processor in the Marcellus and Utica shale (America's natural gas capitals).

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Today 54% of revenue comes from logistics and storage (the refining transportation assets formerly owned by MPC).

The other 46% is from gas gathering in the Marcellus and Utica.

In November 2017 MPLX completed a mega-deal that bought out the remainder of MPC's refinery transport capacity as well as its IDRs.

reducing its cost of capital and significantly increasing its cash flow

In 2018 MPC completed a $23.3 billion acquisition of Andeavor, a rival refining company, becoming the largest independent refiner in the US.

MPLX acquired Andeavor Logistics, gaining the refined product pipeline capacity Andeavor owned.

(Source: 10-K)

This gave MPLX a continent-spanning and diversified asset base with access to the most important shale formations in the country.

Marcellus and Utica (PA, OH, and WV)

North Dakota's Bakken

Texas' Eagle Ford and Permian basins

The end game for MPLX is building a significant asset base at the developing NGL market hub in the northeastern United States, similar to Mont Belvieu in importance, including eventual control over NGL exporting capabilities from the East Coast. MPLX has nearly all of the assets in place to do this, with the exception of direct ethane and propane (or LPG) exporting facilities. Much of the partnership’s efforts over the past few years have focused on debottlenecking NGL volumes out of the Appalachian region and providing Midwestern and western Canadian producers with access to cheaper natural gasoline and condensate." - Morningstar

MPLX has been building itself into a mini EPD, focusing on natural gas liquids as a key potential export market that could provide significant growth opportunities for decades.

(Source: Earnings presentation)

In the future management is targeting renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and CO2 sequestration as part of its shift to a green energy future.

Cummins estimates hydrogen is a potential $3.5 trillion global market by 2030

In the meantime, MPLX is focused on

modest organic growth (focused on the NGL debottlenecking efforts)

slowly growing the distribution

buybacks

How does MPLX plan on keeping the 8.6% yield safe?

a free cash flow self-funding business model

covering distributions not just with distributable cash flow but free cash flow

The difference between FCF and DCF is that FCF is what's left over after running the business and investing in future growth as well as maintenance.

$3.5 billion in 2022 consensus FCF

distributions: $2.9 billion

$600 million in post-distribution-free cash flow

63% DCF payout ratio vs. 83% safe for this industry according to rating agencies

77% FCF payout ratio

(Source: Earnings presentation)

The balance sheet has also been getting stronger, with debt/adjusted EBITDA of 3.7 compared to 5.0 or less safe according to rating agencies.

Quantitative Analysis: The Math Backing Up The Investment Thesis

Ben Graham recommended using both a quantitative and qualitative approach to analyzing companies, looking at the past, present, and likely future.

And that's why all of my deep articles include a quantitative section, backing up the thesis with math.

MPLX Credit Ratings

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P BBB Stable 7.50% 13.3 Fitch BBB Stable 7.50% 13.3 Moody's Baa2 (BBB equivalent) Stable Outlook 7.50% 13.3 Consensus BBB Stable 7.50% 13.3

(Source: S&P, Moody's)

Rating agencies estimate a 7.5% fundamental risk in buying MPLX today.

1 in 13.3 chance of losing all your money over the next 30 years

MPLX Leverage Consensus Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (5.0 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (2+ Safe) 2020 3.94 3.91 4.33 2021 3.47 3.38 4.70 2022 3.50 3.42 4.88 2023 3.35 3.24 5.19 2024 3.18 3.10 5.47 2025 3.07 NA 5.08 2026 2.75 NA NA 2027 2.55 NA NA Annualized Change -6.04% -5.60% 3.25%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

MPLX's strong balance sheet is expected to keep getting stronger, and it could soon get upgraded to BBB+ or even A- within a few years.

MPLX Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Year Total Debt (Millions) Cash Net Debt (Millions) Interest Cost (Millions) EBITDA (Millions) Operating Income (Millions) 2020 $20,537 $15 $20,353 $854 $5,211 $3,694 2021 $19,296 $13 $18,809 $849 $5,560 $3,992 2022 $19,858 $28 $19,429 $857 $5,681 $4,180 2023 $19,379 $25 $18,730 $845 $5,784 $4,385 2024 $18,598 $26 $18,122 $806 $5,842 $4,408 2025 $18,274 NA NA $825 $5,962 $4,188 2026 $17,468 NA NA $873 $6,342 NA 2027 $16,565 NA NA $885 $6,499 NA Annualized Growth -3.02% 14.74% -2.86% 0.51% 3.21% 2.54%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

MPLX's debt is shrinking by 3% per year while cash flow grows modestly at the same rate.

MPLX Bond Profile

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

$3.5 billion in liquidity

100% unsecured bonds (maximum financial flexibility)

well-staggered bond maturities, no trouble refinancing maturing debt

bond market willing to lend to MPLX for 36 years at 5.8% (confidence in their ability to transition to green energy)

4.05% average borrowing cost vs. bond market's 2.55% long-term inflation forecast

MPLX's effective real interest rate is 2.5% vs. 22% cash return on invested capital

MPLX Credit Default SWAP Spreads: Bond Market's Real-Time Fundamental Risk Assessment

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Credit default swaps are insurance against bond defaults, and thus represent a real-time bond market estimate of a company's short and medium-term bankruptcy risk.

MPLX CDS indicates steady fundamental risk in recent months, consistent with its BBB credit ratings.

The bond market is basically agreeing with rating agencies and analysts that MPLX's investment thesis remains intact.

MPLX GF Score: The Newest Addition To The DK Safety And Quality Model

The GF Score is a ranking system that has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021." - Gurufocus

GF Score takes five key aspects into consideration. They are:

Financial Strength

Profitability

Growth

Valuation

Momentum

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

MPLX's very strong 81/100 GF score confirms its strong fundamentals as well as a reasonable valuation.

Profitability: Wall Street's Favorite Quality Proxy

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

MPLX's profitability is historically within the top 20% of its peers.

MPLX Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs. Peers

Metric Industry Percentile Major Oil & Gas Companies More Profitable Than MPLX (Out Of 1,117) Gross Margins 64.90 392 Operating Margin 82.57 195 Net Margin 85.71 160 Return On Equity 80.46 218 Return On Assets 78.25 243 Returns On Invested Capital 75.95 269 Return On Capital 73.82 292 Return On Capital Employed 67.43 364 Average 77.74 249

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

Profitability in the last year has been in the top 22% of its peers.

MPLX's profitability is relatively stable since its IPO.

Ycharts

MPLX's FCF margins have soared to 46% as it cuts back on growth spending.

top 5% of all companies on earth

MPLX Margin Consensus Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin 2020 42.5% 68.8% 48.8% -9.5% 2021 41.0% 55.5% 39.8% 30.7% 2022 33.5% 55.2% 40.6% 31.1% 2023 38.8% 59.4% 45.0% 35.4% 2024 47.0% 61.2% 46.2% 35.5% 2025 48.4% 66.1% 46.4% 36.5% Annualized Growth 2.60% -0.82% -1.01% NA Annualized Growth (Post Pandemic) 4.18% 4.47% 3.90% 4.40%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

MPLX's profitability is expected to keep improving over time.

FCF margins of almost 50% by 2025

EBITDA margins of 66%

operating margins of 46%

net margins of 37%

This is confirmation of the narrow and stable moat and high quality of this MLP.

Reason Three: Steady Growth Prospects For Years Or Even Decades To Come

Midstream isn't a high-growth industry but a slow-growing utility-like business.

Slow Growth Thesis Intact

Metric 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus 2024 Growth Consensus Sales 17% 8% -1% -1% Distribution 5% 3% 2% 5% Operating Cash Flow 9% -6% 8% -1% Distributable Cash Flow 13% 2% 0% -2% EBITDA 9% 14% 1% 1% EBIT (operating income) 15% 15% 2% 1%

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

Here's what analysts expect from MPLX over the medium-term.

MPLX Medium-Term Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Sales Free Cash Flow EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2020 $7,569 $3,220 $5,211 $3,694 -$720 2021 $10,027 $4,116 $5,560 $3,992 $3,077 2022 $10,284 $3,448 $5,681 $4,180 $3,197 2023 $9,741 $3,781 $5,784 $4,385 $3,448 2024 $9,550 $4,492 $5,842 $4,408 $3,389 2025 $9,026 $4,365 $5,962 $4,188 $3,291 2026 NA $4,471 $6,342 NA NA 2027 NA $4,609 $6,499 NA NA Annualized Growth 3.58% 5.26% 3.21% 2.54% -100.00% Annualized Growth (Post Pandemic) -2.60% 1.90% 2.63% 1.21% 1.70% Cumulative Over The Next 4 Years $38,601 $20,557 $29,611 $17,161 $13,325

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Modest negative sales growth is expected but the bottom line is expected to grow at a modest pace.

MPLX Dividend Growth/Buy Back Potential Consensus Forecast

Year Distribution Consensus FCF/Share Consensus FCF Payout Ratio Retained (Post-Dividend) FCF Buyback Potential Debt Repayment Potential 2022 $2.89 $3.74 77.3% $861 2.58% 4.5% 2023 $2.96 $3.99 74.2% $1,043 3.13% 5.3% 2024 $3.12 $4.26 73.2% $1,155 3.46% 5.8% 2025 $3.07 $4.58 67.0% $1,530 4.59% 7.9% 2026 $3.21 $4.78 67.2% $1,590 4.77% 8.6% 2027 $3.30 $5.01 65.9% $1,732 5.19% 9.5% Total 2022 Through 2027 $9.15 $12.83 71.3% $3,727.84 11.18% 18.77% Annualized Rate 2.69% 6.02% -3.14% 15.00% 15.00% 16.26%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Rating agencies consider an 83% DCF payout ratio safe for this industry and MPLX's FCF payout ratio is expected to average 71%.

2022 DCF payout ratio consensus 63% vs. 83% safe

After distributions, it's expected to retain almost $4 billion in free cash flow over the next five years, enough to pay off 19% of its debt or potentially buy back up to 11% of shares at current valuations.

MPLX Buy Back Consensus Forecast

Year Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions) % Of Shares (At Current Valuations) Market Cap 2022 $600.0 1.8% $33,355 2023 $650.0 1.9% $33,355 2024 $650.0 1.9% $33,355 2025 $650.0 1.9% $33,355 2026 $650.0 1.9% $33,355 Total 2022-2026 $3,200.00 9.6% $33,355 Annualized Rate 1.9% Average Annual Buybacks $640.00

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Over the next five years, analysts expect $640 million in annual buybacks totaling $3.2 billion, enough to retire almost 10% of units at current valuations.

Ycharts

MPLX began buying back stock after the pandemic crisis had passed and has one of the most aggressive repurchase programs in the industry.

Time Frame (Years) Net Buyback Rate Shares Remaining Net Shares Repurchased Each Share You Own Is Worth X Times More (Not Including Future Growth And Distributions) 5 1.9% 90.85% 9.15% 1.10 10 1.9% 82.54% 17.46% 1.21 15 1.9% 75.00% 25.00% 1.33 20 1.9% 68.14% 31.86% 1.47 25 1.9% 61.90% 38.10% 1.62 30 1.9% 56.24% 43.76% 1.78

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

If MPLX buys back stock as analysts expect, it could reduce the unit count by 44% over the next 30 years.

nearly doubling the value of your units' intrinsic value

ignoring future dividend and earnings growth

and inflation

MPLX Long-Term Growth Outlook

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

6-year growth rate (pure industry bear market): 2.11% CAGR

median growth consensus from all 16 analysts: 3.0% CAGR

range: 3% to 3.7% CAGR

How accurate are analysts at forecasting MPLX's growth over time?

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

MPLX has never missed the 2-year growth consensus since its IPO.

Normalizing for margins of error of 5% to the downside and 20% to the upside creates a 3% to 5% CAGR historical margin of error adjusted growth consensus range

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet FAST Graphs, FactSet

Over the past 11 years, MPLX has grown between -4% and 11%.

Growth will be slower now that the drop-down era of buying big assets from MPC is over.

2/3 of the growth consensus can be achieved through buybacks alone

Reason Four: A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

During the midstream bear market income investors have consistently paid between 7 and 8X cash flow for MPLX.

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (9-Years, 100% worst bear market in industry history) 2021 2022 2023 2024 12-Month Forward Fair Value 5-Year Average Yield 8.91% $30.86 $31.65 $31.65 $34.23 23-Year Average Yield 7.23% $38.04 $39.00 $39.00 $42.19 Operating Cash Flow 6.92 $33.35 $31.21 $33.29 $33.29 Average $33.83 $33.60 $34.37 $36.16 $33.93 Current Price $32.95 Discount To Fair Value 2.61% 1.95% 4.14% 8.88% 2.89% Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends) 2.68% 1.98% 4.32% 9.75% 2.97% (12% including distribution) 2022 OCF 20223 OCF 2022 Weighted OCF 2023 Weighted OCF 12-Month Forward OCF 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward P/OCF Current Forward P/OCF $4.51 $4.81 $2.60 $2.04 $4.64 7.32 7.11

I conservatively estimate that MPLX is worth about 7.3X cash flow and today it trades at 7.1X.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target Morningstar Fair Value Estimate $37.73 (7.8X OCF) $30.00 (6.5X OCF) Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value 12.67% -9.83% Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend) 14.51% -8.95% 12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend) Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend $40.55 $32.82 Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend 18.74% -0.40% Upside To Price Target ( Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value + Dividend 23.07% -0.39%

Morningstar's DCF model estimates MPLX is worth about 6.5X cash flow, a tad low by historical norms.

Analysts expect it to reach almost 8X cash flow within a year, the upper end of historical fair value, delivering 23% total returns within 12-months.

I don't make recommendations based on 12-month forecasts but based on whether the margin of safety sufficiently compensates you for the risk profile.

Rating Margin Of Safety For Medium-Risk 10/13 Blue-Chip quality companies 2022 Price 2023 Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $33.60 $34.37 $33.93 Potentially Good Buy 20% $26.88 $27.50 $27.14 Potentially Strong Buy 30% $23.52 $24.06 $23.75 Potentially Very Strong Buy 40% $16.13 $20.62 $20.36 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 50% $16.80 $17.19 $16.96 Currently $32.95 1.95% 4.14% 2.89% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) 1.98% 4.32% 2.97%

For anyone comfortable with the risk profile and K-1 tax form, MPLX is a potentially reasonable buy.

Risk Profile: Why MPLX Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

What Could Cause MPLX's Investment Thesis To Break

safety falls to 40% or less

balance sheet collapses (highly unlikely, about 7.5% probability based on advanced accounting metrics)

MPLX fails to transition to a green energy future and demand for refined products declines faster than expected.

growth outlook falls to less than 1.4% for four years

MPLX's role in my portfolio is to deliver long-term 10+% returns with minimal fundamental risk

How long it takes for a company's investment thesis to break depends on the quality of the company.

Quality Years For The Thesis To Break Entirely Below-Average 1 Average 2 Above-Average 3 Blue-Chip 4 SWAN 5 Super SWAN 6 Ultra SWAN 7 100% Quality Companies (MSFT, LOW, and MA) 8

These are my personal rule of thumb for when to sell a stock if the investment thesis has broken.

MPLX is highly unlikely to suffer such catastrophic declines in fundamentals.

You can read MPLX's entire 25-page risk section in its 2021 annual report.

starts on page 29 of the PDF

and runs to page 54

(Source: 2021 annual report) (Source: 2021 annual report) (Source: 2021 annual report) (Source: 2021 annual report)

All businesses are complex, including midstream.

MPLX's Risk Profile Includes

regulatory/political risk (in terms of energy production policy and project completion)

green energy transition risk: MPLX is not an industry leader in green energy investments (that would be ENB)

M&A risk: $3.4 billion in writedowns from overpaying for Andeavor Logistics

labor retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years)

cybersecurity risk: hackers and ransomware (such as Colonial Pipeline)

supply chain risk: disruptions during the last year

Governance Risk: MPC owns 64% of MPLX and could one day decide to buy them

In March of 2020, MPC completed a strategic review of MPLX and all its midstream assets.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. Board Concludes Review of Midstream Business

MPC decided to not acquire MPLX because at the time it would have increased its debt/EBITDA and potentially resulted in a loss of its BBB credit rating

If MPC decides to acquire MPLX in the future it would likely be:

at a modest premium

would be a taxable event (long-term MPLX investors could get a big tax bill)

result in a decrease in dividends (MPC yields 2.3% though the ratio of stock would likely mean a higher effective yield)

MPLX investors would have no say in the matter since MPC owns 64% of its units

The outcome of the 2020 strategic review was disappointing, as it essentially maintained the status quo versus pursuing meaningful changes, highlighted by the focus on the distribution. However, dealing with the large near-term impacts from the collapse in both oil demand and supply will consume the management team's time in the near term. When market conditions improve as we expect in 2022, we may still see a c-corp conversion or larger asset sales designed to rid the portfolio of weaker Andeavor Logistics assets." - Morningstar

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk

see the risk section of this video to get an in-depth view (and link to two reports) of how DK and big institutions measure long-term risk management by companies

MPLX Long-Term Risk Management Consensus ​

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model 80.1% 27.4/100 Medium-Risk Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model 53.0% Satisfactory FactSet 50.0% Average, Positive Trend Morningstar Global Percentile (All 15,000 Rated Companies) 48.1% Average Consensus 58% Medium-Risk, Average Risk-Management, Stable Trend

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Reuters)

MPLX's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 307th Best In The Master List (39th Percentile)

Classification Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile Risk-Management Rating S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List 94 Exceptional Strong ESG Stocks 78 Good - Bordering On Very Good Foreign Dividend Stocks 75 Good Ultra SWANs 71 Good Low Volatility Stocks 68 Above-Average Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average Dividend Kings 63 Above-Average Master List average 62 Above-Average Hyper-Growth stocks 61 Above-Average Monthly Dividend Stocks 60 Above-Average MPLX 58 Average (Bordering On Above-Average Dividend Champions 57 Average

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

MPLX's risk-management consensus is in the bottom 31% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as

Carlisle Companies ( CSL ) - dividend champion

Church & Dwight ( CHD ) - dividend aristocrat

Raytheon ( RTX ) - dividend champion

Albermarle ( ALB ) - dividend aristocrat

Lincoln Electric ( LECO ) - dividend champion

Kinder Morgan ( KMI

UnitedHealth Group ( UNH

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and MPLX is average, bordering on above-average at managing theirs.

How We Monitor MPLX's Risk Profile

16 analysts

3 credit rating agencies

6 total risk rating agencies

22 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

the bond market for real-time fundamental risk assessment

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: MPLX Is A Very Safe 8.5% Yield Retirees Can Trust In All Economic Conditions

No one can predict what the economy, stock market, interest rates, or energy prices will do.

Nobody can predict interest rates, the future direction of the economy, or the stock market. Dismiss all such forecasts and concentrate on what’s actually happening to the companies in which you’ve invested.” — Peter Lynch

Fortunately for smart income investors, we don't have to.

Here's what I can tell you about MPLX with 80% confidence.

MPLX is one of the highest quality midstreams you can buy

the safest 8.5% yield on Wall Street

11.5% CAGR long-term return potential (more than S&P and dividend aristocrats)

3% discount to fair value = potential reasonable buy

7.1X cash flow (anti-bubble blue-chip)

9.5% CAGR consensus return potential over the next 5 years, 1.5X more than the S&P 500

about 10% better risk-adjusted expected returns of the S&P 500 over the next five years

MPLX's utility-like business model has been battle-tested not just in the worst recession in 75 years, but through two major oil crashes.

Its balance sheet has gotten steadily safer and is potentially on its way to an A-credit rating by 2025.

The 8.5% yield is now protected by not just a self-funding business model but an FCF self-funding business model, the platinum standard of safety in the industry.

With $600 million in post-distribution retained free cash flow this year alone, management has all the firepower it needs not just to execute on its growth projects, but also to buy back stock at 2% per year, one of the most aggressive in the industry.

While the easy money has been made in MPLX already, from its current fairly valued price, it still represents one of the best ultra-yielding blue-chip opportunities in the world.

In fact, MPLX is the safest 8.5% yield on Wall Street, and a rich retirement dream stock you can trust no matter what's coming next for the US economy or stock market.