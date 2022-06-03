MPLX Is A Very Safe 8.5% Yielding Retirement Dream Stock

Jun. 03, 2022 10:14 AM ETMPLX LP (MPLX)7 Comments2 Likes
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Marketplace

Summary

  • High-yield investing is powerful, if you focus on maximum SAFE yield, which requires prioritizing safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always.
  • MPLX has almost quadrupled off the pandemic lows, when it was 61% undervalued, at 2.4X cash flow and offered a safe 25% yield.
  • But even after delivering 80% annual returns for two years, MPLX trades at a very reasonable 7.1X cash flow, an anti-bubble blue-chip valuation.
  • MPLX has one of the safest 8.5% yields on Wall Street, backed up by a low payout ratio, strong balance sheet, and recession-resistant energy utility-like business model.
  • Over the long term, MPLX's aggressive buybacks are expected to drive 3% growth and 11.5% long-term returns, slightly more than the dividend aristocrats and S&P 500. For anyone comfortable with its risk profile and a K-1 tax form, this rich retirement dream stock is one of the best ultra-yielders you can safely buy today.
  • I do much more than just articles at The Dividend Kings: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

bank vault from which wads of dollars come out.

tiero/iStock via Getty Images

High-yield blue-chip investing is one of the best ways to retire rich and stay rich in retirement.

The key is to focus on safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk-management always.

  • What I call disciplined financial science
  • And what smart long-term investors call common sense

x

Ycharts

In 2022, high-yield blue-chips are doing magnificently, basically flat while the market is down 14% and tech is down almost 2X that.

But, of course, it's always a market of stocks, not a stock market and energy is the hottest sector on Wall Street, thanks to soaring oil prices and gas prices hitting their highest levels in history (not adjusted for inflation).

Today, I wanted to reiterate my bullish long-term call on MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) a blue-chip quality midstream MLP that's up 17% YTD.

I'm not here to take a victory lap or to tell you that MPLX is set to soar and too cheap to ignore.

MPLX WAS Set To Soar And Too Cheap To Ignore... In The Pandemic

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet Research

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet Research

MPLX has almost quadrupled off the Pandemic lows when it achieved a 61% discount to historical fair value and a safe yield of 25%.

Was that the buying opportunity of a lifetime for high-yield blue-chip investors?

Almost certainly.

But just because MPLX has delivered Buffett-like returns over the last two years, and is on fire during this bear market, doesn't mean it's too late to buy one of the best ultra-high-yield rich retirement dream stocks on Wall Street.

In fact, there are four reasons why MPLX is one of the safest 8.5% yields on Wall Street and a true rich retirement dream stock.

So let's take a look at why you might still want to add MPLX to your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio today.

Reason One: MPLX Is The Complete High-Yield Package

Bottom line upfront.

Reasons To Potentially Buy MPLX Today

  • 80% quality medium-risk 10/13 blue-chip quality midstream
  • 8.5% very safe yield
  • 87% dividend safety score
  • 9-year dividend growth streak (every year since IPO)
  • 0.5% average recession dividend cut risk
  • 1.7% severe recession dividend cut risk
  • 3% conservatively undervalued (potential reasonable buy)
  • Fair Value: $33.91
  • 7.1X forward p/operating cash flow vs. 7 to 8X historical
  • BBB stable credit rating = 7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk
  • 58th industry percentile risk management consensus = average
  • 3.0% CAGR growth consensus
  • 5-year consensus total return potential: 9% to 13% CAGR
  • Base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 9.5% CAGR 1.5X S&P consensus)
  • Consensus 12-month total return forecast: 23% (bullish)
  • Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Returns: 12% CAGR

MPLX 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

MPLX is basically trading near fair value, so that means the easy money has been made.

Now there is absolutely no reason to buy it other than a very safe and steadily growing 8.6% yield and 11.6% long-term return potential.

MPLX 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

MPLX at fair value means modest long-term returns, almost all generated from tax-deferred distributions.

But 66% 5-year total return potential is still about 50% more than what analysts expect from the S&P 500.

  • And with a very safe yield that's 5X higher than the S&P 500's.

MPLX Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth

10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
MPLX 8.5% 3.00% 11.5% 8.1% 5.6% 12.9 1.72
Safe Midstream 5.6% 6.0% 11.6% 8.1% 5.6% 12.9 1.72
High-Yield 3.1% 12.7% 15.8% 11.1% 8.5% 8.5 2.26
10-Year US Treasury 2.9% 0.0% 2.9% 2.9% 0.4% 205.7 1.04
REITs 2.8% 6.5% 9.3% 6.5% 4.0% 18.2 1.47
Dividend Aristocrats 2.2% 8.9% 11.1% 7.8% 5.2% 13.8 1.66
S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 7.1% 4.6% 15.7 1.57

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)

  • Analysts expect MPLX to significantly outperform the aristocrats and S&P 500 in the decades to come
  • it offers the most attractive safe high-yield option for anyone comfortable with the risk profile and K-1 tax forms

MPLX Total Returns Since November 2012 (Peak Of The Midstream Bubble)

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Despite the worst bear market in industry history, MPLX has actually delivered nearly double-digit returns even with an 80% peak decline.

What inflation-adjusted returns do analysts expect in the future?

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.7% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Aristocrats Consensus 9.1% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted MPLX Consensus Difference Between Inflation Adjusted MPLX Consensus Vs. S&P Consensus
5 $1,445.67 $1,514.08 $1,542.16 $28.08
10 $2,089.97 $2,292.44 $2,378.25 $85.81
15 $3,021.42 $3,470.93 $3,667.63 $196.70
20 $4,367.98 $5,255.26 $5,656.05 $400.79
25 $6,314.67 $7,956.89 $8,722.52 $765.63
30 $9,128.95 $12,047.36 $13,451.48 $1,404.12

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Over the next 30 years, analysts think MPLX could deliver 13X inflation-adjusted returns or about 1.5X that of the S&P 500.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio Inflation-Adjusted MPLX Consensus Vs. S&P Consensus
5 1.05 1.07
10 1.10 1.14
15 1.15 1.21
20 1.20 1.29
25 1.26 1.38
30 1.32 1.47

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, MPLX represents a potentially reasonable and prudent above-market-average high-yield opportunity.

  • 3% discount vs. 3% market premium = 6% better valuation
  • 8.5% yield vs. 1.7% yield (and a much safer yield at that)
  • 14% higher long-term return potential than S&P 500 overtime
  • about 10% better risk-adjusted expected return over the next five years

Reason Two: One Of The Highest Quality Ultra-Yielders In The World

There are many ways to measure safety and quality and I factor in pretty much all of them.

The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores are based on a 253-point model that includes:

  • Dividend safety

  • Balance sheet strength

  • Credit ratings

  • Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data

  • Short and long-term bankruptcy risk

  • Accounting and corporate fraud risk

  • Profitability and business model

  • Growth consensus estimates

  • Management growth guidance

  • Historical earnings growth rates

  • Historical cash flow growth rates

  • Historical dividend growth rates

  • Historical sales growth rates

  • Cost of capital

  • GF Scores

  • Long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, and Just Capital

  • Management quality

  • Dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

  • Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

  • Analyst consensus long-term return potential

In fact, it includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

  • credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model

  • dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

How does MPLX score on our comprehensive safety and quality models?

MPLX Distribution Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (162 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)

Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+%
2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16%
3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8%
4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4%
5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2%
MPLX 87% 0.5% 1.7%
Risk Rating Medium-Risk (58th industry percentile risk-management consensus) BBB Stable outlook credit rating 7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk 5% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points
Non-Dependable Companies 21% or below Poor Dependability 1
Low Dependability Companies 22% to 60% Below-Average Dependability 2
S&P 500/Industry Average 61% (61% to 70% range) Average Dependability 3
Above-Average 71% to 80% Very Dependable 4
Very Good 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 5
MPLX 68% Average Dependability 3

Overall Quality

MPLX Final Score Rating
Safety 87% 5/5 very safe
Business Model 80% 2/3 narrow and stable moat
Dependability 68% 3/5 average
Total 80% 10/13 Blue-Chip
Risk Rating

2/3 Medium Risk
7.5% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec

20% Margin of Safety For A Potentially

Why I Trust MPLX And So Can You

MPLX was founded in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum (MPC), America's largest independent refiner.

  • MPC is MPLX's general partner and owns 64% of its voting rights

x

(Source: 10-K)

MPLX was originally designed as a traditional MLP.

  • MPC would sell assets to MPLX to grow its cash flow and distributions
  • MPC would receive incentive distribution rights

In 2015 MPLX bought MarkWest, the largest gas gathering and processor in the Marcellus and Utica shale (America's natural gas capitals).

x

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Today 54% of revenue comes from logistics and storage (the refining transportation assets formerly owned by MPC).

The other 46% is from gas gathering in the Marcellus and Utica.

In November 2017 MPLX completed a mega-deal that bought out the remainder of MPC's refinery transport capacity as well as its IDRs.

  • reducing its cost of capital and significantly increasing its cash flow

In 2018 MPC completed a $23.3 billion acquisition of Andeavor, a rival refining company, becoming the largest independent refiner in the US.

MPLX acquired Andeavor Logistics, gaining the refined product pipeline capacity Andeavor owned.

x

(Source: 10-K)

This gave MPLX a continent-spanning and diversified asset base with access to the most important shale formations in the country.

  • Marcellus and Utica (PA, OH, and WV)
  • North Dakota's Bakken
  • Texas' Eagle Ford and Permian basins

The end game for MPLX is building a significant asset base at the developing NGL market hub in the northeastern United States, similar to Mont Belvieu in importance, including eventual control over NGL exporting capabilities from the East Coast. MPLX has nearly all of the assets in place to do this, with the exception of direct ethane and propane (or LPG) exporting facilities. Much of the partnership’s efforts over the past few years have focused on debottlenecking NGL volumes out of the Appalachian region and providing Midwestern and western Canadian producers with access to cheaper natural gasoline and condensate." - Morningstar

MPLX has been building itself into a mini EPD, focusing on natural gas liquids as a key potential export market that could provide significant growth opportunities for decades.

x

(Source: Earnings presentation)

In the future management is targeting renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and CO2 sequestration as part of its shift to a green energy future.

  • Cummins estimates hydrogen is a potential $3.5 trillion global market by 2030

In the meantime, MPLX is focused on

  • modest organic growth (focused on the NGL debottlenecking efforts)
  • slowly growing the distribution
  • buybacks

How does MPLX plan on keeping the 8.6% yield safe?

  • a free cash flow self-funding business model
  • covering distributions not just with distributable cash flow but free cash flow

The difference between FCF and DCF is that FCF is what's left over after running the business and investing in future growth as well as maintenance.

  • $3.5 billion in 2022 consensus FCF
  • distributions: $2.9 billion
  • $600 million in post-distribution-free cash flow
  • 63% DCF payout ratio vs. 83% safe for this industry according to rating agencies
  • 77% FCF payout ratio

x

(Source: Earnings presentation)

The balance sheet has also been getting stronger, with debt/adjusted EBITDA of 3.7 compared to 5.0 or less safe according to rating agencies.

Quantitative Analysis: The Math Backing Up The Investment Thesis

Ben Graham recommended using both a quantitative and qualitative approach to analyzing companies, looking at the past, present, and likely future.

And that's why all of my deep articles include a quantitative section, backing up the thesis with math.

MPLX Credit Ratings

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
S&P BBB Stable 7.50% 13.3
Fitch BBB Stable 7.50% 13.3
Moody's Baa2 (BBB equivalent) Stable Outlook 7.50% 13.3
Consensus BBB Stable 7.50% 13.3

(Source: S&P, Moody's)

Rating agencies estimate a 7.5% fundamental risk in buying MPLX today.

  • 1 in 13.3 chance of losing all your money over the next 30 years

MPLX Leverage Consensus Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (5.0 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies)

Interest Coverage (2+ Safe)
2020 3.94 3.91 4.33
2021 3.47 3.38 4.70
2022 3.50 3.42 4.88
2023 3.35 3.24 5.19
2024 3.18 3.10 5.47
2025 3.07 NA 5.08
2026 2.75 NA NA
2027 2.55 NA NA
Annualized Change -6.04% -5.60% 3.25%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

MPLX's strong balance sheet is expected to keep getting stronger, and it could soon get upgraded to BBB+ or even A- within a few years.

MPLX Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Year Total Debt (Millions) Cash Net Debt (Millions) Interest Cost (Millions) EBITDA (Millions) Operating Income (Millions)
2020 $20,537 $15 $20,353 $854 $5,211 $3,694
2021 $19,296 $13 $18,809 $849 $5,560 $3,992
2022 $19,858 $28 $19,429 $857 $5,681 $4,180
2023 $19,379 $25 $18,730 $845 $5,784 $4,385
2024 $18,598 $26 $18,122 $806 $5,842 $4,408
2025 $18,274 NA NA $825 $5,962 $4,188
2026 $17,468 NA NA $873 $6,342 NA
2027 $16,565 NA NA $885 $6,499 NA
Annualized Growth -3.02% 14.74% -2.86% 0.51% 3.21% 2.54%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

MPLX's debt is shrinking by 3% per year while cash flow grows modestly at the same rate.

MPLX Bond Profile

x

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

x

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

  • $3.5 billion in liquidity
  • 100% unsecured bonds (maximum financial flexibility)
  • well-staggered bond maturities, no trouble refinancing maturing debt
  • bond market willing to lend to MPLX for 36 years at 5.8% (confidence in their ability to transition to green energy)
  • 4.05% average borrowing cost vs. bond market's 2.55% long-term inflation forecast
  • MPLX's effective real interest rate is 2.5% vs. 22% cash return on invested capital

MPLX Credit Default SWAP Spreads: Bond Market's Real-Time Fundamental Risk Assessment

x

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Credit default swaps are insurance against bond defaults, and thus represent a real-time bond market estimate of a company's short and medium-term bankruptcy risk.

MPLX CDS indicates steady fundamental risk in recent months, consistent with its BBB credit ratings.

The bond market is basically agreeing with rating agencies and analysts that MPLX's investment thesis remains intact.

MPLX GF Score: The Newest Addition To The DK Safety And Quality Model

The GF Score is a ranking system that has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021." - Gurufocus

GF Score takes five key aspects into consideration. They are:

  • Financial Strength
  • Profitability
  • Growth
  • Valuation
  • Momentum

x

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

MPLX's very strong 81/100 GF score confirms its strong fundamentals as well as a reasonable valuation.

Profitability: Wall Street's Favorite Quality Proxy

x

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

MPLX's profitability is historically within the top 20% of its peers.

MPLX Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs. Peers

Metric Industry Percentile Major Oil & Gas Companies More Profitable Than MPLX (Out Of 1,117)
Gross Margins 64.90 392
Operating Margin 82.57 195
Net Margin 85.71 160
Return On Equity 80.46 218
Return On Assets 78.25 243
Returns On Invested Capital 75.95 269
Return On Capital 73.82 292
Return On Capital Employed 67.43 364
Average 77.74 249

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

Profitability in the last year has been in the top 22% of its peers.

MPLX's profitability is relatively stable since its IPO.

x

Ycharts

MPLX's FCF margins have soared to 46% as it cuts back on growth spending.

  • top 5% of all companies on earth

MPLX Margin Consensus Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin
2020 42.5% 68.8% 48.8% -9.5%
2021 41.0% 55.5% 39.8% 30.7%
2022 33.5% 55.2% 40.6% 31.1%
2023 38.8% 59.4% 45.0% 35.4%
2024 47.0% 61.2% 46.2% 35.5%
2025 48.4% 66.1% 46.4% 36.5%
Annualized Growth 2.60% -0.82% -1.01% NA
Annualized Growth (Post Pandemic) 4.18% 4.47% 3.90% 4.40%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

MPLX's profitability is expected to keep improving over time.

  • FCF margins of almost 50% by 2025
  • EBITDA margins of 66%
  • operating margins of 46%
  • net margins of 37%

This is confirmation of the narrow and stable moat and high quality of this MLP.

Reason Three: Steady Growth Prospects For Years Or Even Decades To Come

Midstream isn't a high-growth industry but a slow-growing utility-like business.

Slow Growth Thesis Intact

Metric 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus

2024 Growth Consensus
Sales 17% 8% -1% -1%
Distribution 5% 3% 2% 5%
Operating Cash Flow 9% -6% 8% -1%
Distributable Cash Flow 13% 2% 0% -2%
EBITDA 9% 14% 1% 1%
EBIT (operating income) 15% 15% 2% 1%

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

Here's what analysts expect from MPLX over the medium-term.

MPLX Medium-Term Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Sales Free Cash Flow EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income
2020 $7,569 $3,220 $5,211 $3,694 -$720
2021 $10,027 $4,116 $5,560 $3,992 $3,077
2022 $10,284 $3,448 $5,681 $4,180 $3,197
2023 $9,741 $3,781 $5,784 $4,385 $3,448
2024 $9,550 $4,492 $5,842 $4,408 $3,389
2025 $9,026 $4,365 $5,962 $4,188 $3,291
2026 NA $4,471 $6,342 NA NA
2027 NA $4,609 $6,499 NA NA
Annualized Growth 3.58% 5.26% 3.21% 2.54% -100.00%
Annualized Growth (Post Pandemic) -2.60% 1.90% 2.63% 1.21% 1.70%
Cumulative Over The Next 4 Years $38,601 $20,557 $29,611 $17,161 $13,325

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Modest negative sales growth is expected but the bottom line is expected to grow at a modest pace.

MPLX Dividend Growth/Buy Back Potential Consensus Forecast

Year Distribution Consensus FCF/Share Consensus FCF Payout Ratio Retained (Post-Dividend) FCF Buyback Potential Debt Repayment Potential
2022 $2.89 $3.74 77.3% $861 2.58% 4.5%
2023 $2.96 $3.99 74.2% $1,043 3.13% 5.3%
2024 $3.12 $4.26 73.2% $1,155 3.46% 5.8%
2025 $3.07 $4.58 67.0% $1,530 4.59% 7.9%
2026 $3.21 $4.78 67.2% $1,590 4.77% 8.6%
2027 $3.30 $5.01 65.9% $1,732 5.19% 9.5%
Total 2022 Through 2027 $9.15 $12.83 71.3% $3,727.84 11.18% 18.77%
Annualized Rate 2.69% 6.02% -3.14% 15.00% 15.00% 16.26%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Rating agencies consider an 83% DCF payout ratio safe for this industry and MPLX's FCF payout ratio is expected to average 71%.

  • 2022 DCF payout ratio consensus 63% vs. 83% safe

After distributions, it's expected to retain almost $4 billion in free cash flow over the next five years, enough to pay off 19% of its debt or potentially buy back up to 11% of shares at current valuations.

MPLX Buy Back Consensus Forecast

Year Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions) % Of Shares (At Current Valuations) Market Cap
2022 $600.0 1.8% $33,355
2023 $650.0 1.9% $33,355
2024 $650.0 1.9% $33,355
2025 $650.0 1.9% $33,355
2026 $650.0 1.9% $33,355
Total 2022-2026 $3,200.00 9.6% $33,355
Annualized Rate 1.9% Average Annual Buybacks $640.00

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Over the next five years, analysts expect $640 million in annual buybacks totaling $3.2 billion, enough to retire almost 10% of units at current valuations.

x

Ycharts

MPLX began buying back stock after the pandemic crisis had passed and has one of the most aggressive repurchase programs in the industry.

Time Frame (Years) Net Buyback Rate Shares Remaining Net Shares Repurchased Each Share You Own Is Worth X Times More (Not Including Future Growth And Distributions)
5 1.9% 90.85% 9.15% 1.10
10 1.9% 82.54% 17.46% 1.21
15 1.9% 75.00% 25.00% 1.33
20 1.9% 68.14% 31.86% 1.47
25 1.9% 61.90% 38.10% 1.62
30 1.9% 56.24% 43.76% 1.78

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

If MPLX buys back stock as analysts expect, it could reduce the unit count by 44% over the next 30 years.

  • nearly doubling the value of your units' intrinsic value
  • ignoring future dividend and earnings growth
  • and inflation

MPLX Long-Term Growth Outlook

x

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

  • 6-year growth rate (pure industry bear market): 2.11% CAGR
  • median growth consensus from all 16 analysts: 3.0% CAGR
  • range: 3% to 3.7% CAGR

How accurate are analysts at forecasting MPLX's growth over time?

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

MPLX has never missed the 2-year growth consensus since its IPO.

Normalizing for margins of error of 5% to the downside and 20% to the upside creates a 3% to 5% CAGR historical margin of error adjusted growth consensus range

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Over the past 11 years, MPLX has grown between -4% and 11%.

Growth will be slower now that the drop-down era of buying big assets from MPC is over.

  • 2/3 of the growth consensus can be achieved through buybacks alone

Reason Four: A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price

x

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

During the midstream bear market income investors have consistently paid between 7 and 8X cash flow for MPLX.

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (9-Years, 100% worst bear market in industry history) 2021 2022 2023 2024

12-Month Forward Fair Value
5-Year Average Yield 8.91% $30.86 $31.65 $31.65 $34.23
23-Year Average Yield 7.23% $38.04 $39.00 $39.00 $42.19
Operating Cash Flow 6.92 $33.35 $31.21 $33.29 $33.29
Average $33.83 $33.60 $34.37 $36.16 $33.93
Current Price $32.95

Discount To Fair Value

 2.61% 1.95% 4.14% 8.88% 2.89%

Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends)

 2.68% 1.98% 4.32% 9.75% 2.97% (12% including distribution)
2022 OCF 20223 OCF 2022 Weighted OCF 2023 Weighted OCF 12-Month Forward OCF 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward P/OCF

Current Forward P/OCF
$4.51 $4.81 $2.60 $2.04 $4.64 7.32 7.11

I conservatively estimate that MPLX is worth about 7.3X cash flow and today it trades at 7.1X.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate
$37.73 (7.8X OCF) $30.00 (6.5X OCF)

Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)

Discount To Fair Value
12.67% -9.83%

Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend)

Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend)
14.51% -8.95%

12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend)

Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
$40.55 $32.82

Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)

Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
18.74% -0.40%

Upside To Price Target ( Including Dividend)

Upside To Fair Value + Dividend
23.07% -0.39%

Morningstar's DCF model estimates MPLX is worth about 6.5X cash flow, a tad low by historical norms.

Analysts expect it to reach almost 8X cash flow within a year, the upper end of historical fair value, delivering 23% total returns within 12-months.

I don't make recommendations based on 12-month forecasts but based on whether the margin of safety sufficiently compensates you for the risk profile.

Rating Margin Of Safety For Medium-Risk 10/13 Blue-Chip quality companies 2022 Price 2023 Price

12-Month Forward Fair Value
Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $33.60 $34.37 $33.93
Potentially Good Buy 20% $26.88 $27.50 $27.14
Potentially Strong Buy 30% $23.52 $24.06 $23.75
Potentially Very Strong Buy 40% $16.13 $20.62 $20.36
Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 50% $16.80 $17.19 $16.96
Currently $32.95 1.95% 4.14% 2.89%
Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) 1.98% 4.32% 2.97%

For anyone comfortable with the risk profile and K-1 tax form, MPLX is a potentially reasonable buy.

Risk Profile: Why MPLX Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

What Could Cause MPLX's Investment Thesis To Break

  • safety falls to 40% or less
  • balance sheet collapses (highly unlikely, about 7.5% probability based on advanced accounting metrics)
  • MPLX fails to transition to a green energy future and demand for refined products declines faster than expected.
  • growth outlook falls to less than 1.4% for four years
  • MPLX's role in my portfolio is to deliver long-term 10+% returns with minimal fundamental risk

How long it takes for a company's investment thesis to break depends on the quality of the company.

Quality

Years For The Thesis To Break Entirely
Below-Average 1
Average 2
Above-Average 3
Blue-Chip 4
SWAN 5
Super SWAN 6
Ultra SWAN 7
100% Quality Companies (MSFT, LOW, and MA) 8

These are my personal rule of thumb for when to sell a stock if the investment thesis has broken.

MPLX is highly unlikely to suffer such catastrophic declines in fundamentals.

You can read MPLX's entire 25-page risk section in its 2021 annual report.

  • starts on page 29 of the PDF
  • and runs to page 54

x

(Source: 2021 annual report)

x

(Source: 2021 annual report)

xx

(Source: 2021 annual report)

x

(Source: 2021 annual report)

All businesses are complex, including midstream.

MPLX's Risk Profile Includes

  • regulatory/political risk (in terms of energy production policy and project completion)
  • green energy transition risk: MPLX is not an industry leader in green energy investments (that would be ENB)
  • M&A risk: $3.4 billion in writedowns from overpaying for Andeavor Logistics
  • labor retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years)
  • cybersecurity risk: hackers and ransomware (such as Colonial Pipeline)
  • supply chain risk: disruptions during the last year
  • Governance Risk: MPC owns 64% of MPLX and could one day decide to buy them

In March of 2020, MPC completed a strategic review of MPLX and all its midstream assets.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. Board Concludes Review of Midstream Business

MPC decided to not acquire MPLX because at the time it would have increased its debt/EBITDA and potentially resulted in a loss of its BBB credit rating

If MPC decides to acquire MPLX in the future it would likely be:

  • at a modest premium
  • would be a taxable event (long-term MPLX investors could get a big tax bill)
  • result in a decrease in dividends (MPC yields 2.3% though the ratio of stock would likely mean a higher effective yield)
  • MPLX investors would have no say in the matter since MPC owns 64% of its units

The outcome of the 2020 strategic review was disappointing, as it essentially maintained the status quo versus pursuing meaningful changes, highlighted by the focus on the distribution. However, dealing with the large near-term impacts from the collapse in both oil demand and supply will consume the management team's time in the near term. When market conditions improve as we expect in 2022, we may still see a c-corp conversion or larger asset sales designed to rid the portfolio of weaker Andeavor Logistics assets." - Morningstar

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk

  • see the risk section of this video to get an in-depth view (and link to two reports) of how DK and big institutions measure long-term risk management by companies

MPLX Long-Term Risk Management Consensus ​

Rating Agency Industry Percentile

Rating Agency Classification
Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model 80.1%

27.4/100 Medium-Risk
Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model 53.0% Satisfactory
FactSet 50.0%

Average, Positive Trend
Morningstar Global Percentile (All 15,000 Rated Companies) 48.1% Average
Consensus 58%

Medium-Risk, Average Risk-Management, Stable Trend

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Reuters)

MPLX's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 307th Best In The Master List (39th Percentile)

Classification Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile

Risk-Management Rating
S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List 94 Exceptional
Strong ESG Stocks 78

Good - Bordering On Very Good
Foreign Dividend Stocks 75 Good
Ultra SWANs 71 Good
Low Volatility Stocks 68 Above-Average
Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average
Dividend Kings 63 Above-Average
Master List average 62 Above-Average
Hyper-Growth stocks 61 Above-Average
Monthly Dividend Stocks 60 Above-Average
MPLX 58 Average (Bordering On Above-Average
Dividend Champions 57 Average

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

MPLX's risk-management consensus is in the bottom 31% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as

  • Carlisle Companies (CSL) - dividend champion
  • Church & Dwight (CHD) - dividend aristocrat
  • Raytheon (RTX) - dividend champion
  • Albermarle (ALB) - dividend aristocrat
  • Lincoln Electric (LECO) - dividend champion
  • Kinder Morgan (KMI)
  • UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and MPLX is average, bordering on above-average at managing theirs.

How We Monitor MPLX's Risk Profile

  • 16 analysts
  • 3 credit rating agencies
  • 6 total risk rating agencies
  • 22 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management
  • the bond market for real-time fundamental risk assessment

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: MPLX Is A Very Safe 8.5% Yield Retirees Can Trust In All Economic Conditions

No one can predict what the economy, stock market, interest rates, or energy prices will do.

Nobody can predict interest rates, the future direction of the economy, or the stock market. Dismiss all such forecasts and concentrate on what’s actually happening to the companies in which you’ve invested.” — Peter Lynch

Fortunately for smart income investors, we don't have to.

Here's what I can tell you about MPLX with 80% confidence.

  • MPLX is one of the highest quality midstreams you can buy
  • the safest 8.5% yield on Wall Street
  • 11.5% CAGR long-term return potential (more than S&P and dividend aristocrats)
  • 3% discount to fair value = potential reasonable buy
  • 7.1X cash flow (anti-bubble blue-chip)
  • 9.5% CAGR consensus return potential over the next 5 years, 1.5X more than the S&P 500
  • about 10% better risk-adjusted expected returns of the S&P 500 over the next five years

MPLX's utility-like business model has been battle-tested not just in the worst recession in 75 years, but through two major oil crashes.

Its balance sheet has gotten steadily safer and is potentially on its way to an A-credit rating by 2025.

The 8.5% yield is now protected by not just a self-funding business model but an FCF self-funding business model, the platinum standard of safety in the industry.

With $600 million in post-distribution retained free cash flow this year alone, management has all the firepower it needs not just to execute on its growth projects, but also to buy back stock at 2% per year, one of the most aggressive in the industry.

While the easy money has been made in MPLX already, from its current fairly valued price, it still represents one of the best ultra-yielding blue-chip opportunities in the world.

In fact, MPLX is the safest 8.5% yield on Wall Street, and a rich retirement dream stock you can trust no matter what's coming next for the US economy or stock market.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, Company Screener, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 10 model portfolios (each of which are beating the market in this correction)
  • my personal correction watchlist
  • 50 exclusive articles per month
  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT focused sister service) 
  • real-time chatroom support
  • exclusive real-time email updates for all my retirement portfolio trades 
  • numerous valuable investing tools 

Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
91.91K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

7 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.