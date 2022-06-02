zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

After successfully entering Tampa and Orlando in 2021, Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is launching new expansions in Alabama in 2022. In my view, if Century Communities invests enough in digital marketing, and we see more demand for move-in-ready homes, CCS will most likely experience sales growth. I also believe that the total amount of debt is not small, so careful management of debt will be necessary. In any case, I believe that Century’s stock price in the market is cheap considering potential future free cash flow growth.

Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. develops, designs, and markets single-family homes in the United States.

The numbers exhibited by Century Communities are quite impressive. The company claims to be the largest homebuilder in 45 markets, and notes a return on equity of 33.7% in the website management.

Company's Website

Company's Website

In my view, there are several good reasons to study the company’s business model. First, management noted in a presentation to investors in April that it may launch a second brand. As a result, the company expects more efficient land acquisition and development.

Company's Website

Besides, I expect significant revenue generation from the expansion initiatives started in 2021 and the new expansion expected for the year 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Company's Website

More Move-in-ready Homes, Efficient Building, And More Digital Channels Could Bring The Stock Price Up To $96

In my view, if Century Communities successfully markets more move-in-ready homes than built-to-order homes, the company’s EBITDA margin will most likely improve. Under this scenario, I assumed that selling move-in-ready homes will be less costly as management reported in the most recent annual report:

Preferring building move-in-ready homes over built-to-order homes, which we believe allows for a faster construction process, advantageous pricing with subcontractors, and a shortened time period from home sale to home delivery, thus allowing us to more appropriately price the home. Source: 10-k

Furthermore, in my view, further efficiency improvement in home building and more use of digital marketing will likely bring free cash flow. In particular, if IT professionals inside Century Communities can execute sufficient advertisement of Century’s available home options, revenue will likely trend higher:

Controlling costs, including costs of home sales revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses, and generating further efficiencies, including through the increased reliance on digital marketing and direct outreach to potential customers through our website and digital tools, such as the introduction of the ability to buy a home via our website, to achieve increased profitability. Source: 10-k

Finally, I do believe that Century Communities will obtain sustainable growth only through control of its leverage. In this regard, let’s note that prudent use of leverage was mentioned as one of the first strategies in the most recent annual report:

Maintaining a strong balance sheet and prudent use of leverage. Source: 10-k

According to experts, the commercial building construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2015 to 2024. In my view, Century’s sales growth will most likely stay close to this figure:

According to the report, the commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period. Source: U.S. Building Construction Industry 2015-2024

I included sales growth close to 8.9% from 2022 to 2026, an EBITDA margin of 11%-15.46%, and an effective tax rate of 22%. With the previous assumptions, I obtained net operating profit after tax between $425 million and $499 million.

Author's DCF Model

Note that my figures are pretty aligned with previous financial figures reported by Century Communities. In order to calculate the valuation, I did not come out with non-conservative figures. In the past, changes in accounts receivables were close to -$5 million, changes in account payables were equal to $51 million, and changes in inventories stood at -$580 million.

Ycharts

My discounted cash flow model also includes depreciation and amortization ranging from $42 million to $65 million, conservative changes in working capital, and capex close to $11-$105. My results showed positive free cash flow from 2023 to 2026, and a sum of unlevered free cash flow of $180 million. Keep in mind that my discount is not very different from that of other analysts. My weighted average cost of capital is close to 7.9%.

Author's DCF Model

In the past, Century Communities traded between 19x and 3.7x, however the median valuation right now in the industry is close to 8.1x. Hence, I decided to use a valuation close to 8x.

Ycharts

The results include an implied enterprise value of $4 billion and a fair price of $96, with an internal rate of return of 19%.

Author's DCF Model

Inflation, Labor Shortages, And Supply Disruption Could Bring The Stock Price Down To $20

Century Communities should suffer significantly from potential inflation, labor shortage, or supply chain disruptions. As a result, the company may pay more salaries, or may increase building costs. In the worst-case scenario, we would see a decrease in the free cash flow and a reduction in the implied fair valuation.

We face risks regarding utility, resource, raw material, building supply and labor shortages and prices, which have been exacerbated by recent inflation and supply chain disruptions. Source: 10-k

If interest rate increases, Century may see that fewer clients are willing to obtain mortgage refinancings. The company may sell fewer mortgages. As a result, I believe that Century’s net revenue growth and free cash flow would decline substantially.

Our Financial Services segment can be adversely affected by reduced demand for our homes, a slowdown in mortgage refinancings, our inability to sell mortgages into the secondary market or potential liability in connection with such sales. Source: 10-k

Finally, changing homebuying patterns could decrease the demand for the company’s homes. Century Communities appears to be well prepared for changes in home prices, generational shifts, and affordability concerns. However, management did warn about potential risks in the annual report:

Our business strategy has historically been to offer homes that appeal to a broad range of entry-level, move-up and, lifestyle homebuyers based on each local market in which we operate. However, given the significant increases in average home sales prices across our markets and the increased demand for more affordable homes due to generational shifts, affordability concerns, changing demographics and other factors, we have increased our focus on offering more affordable housing options in our markets. Source: 10-k

Under very detrimental business conditions, I assumed a decline of 25% in sales growth in 2022 and growth of 2.5% from 2023 to 2026. If we also assume an EBITDA margin around 15%-5%, the NOPAT would decline from $474 million in 2021 to $377 million in 2026.

Author's DCF Model

With capital expenditures close to $15-$40 million and changes in inventories ranging from $150 million to $350 million, 2026 free cash flow would stand at $47 million. If we also use a discount of 10%, the sum of future free cash flows would stand at only $40 million.

Author's DCF Model

Considering the previous financial figures, I believe that Century Communities may not trade at very expensive EV/EBITDA multiples. Under this case scenario, I used an exit multiple of 5x forward EBITDA, which implied a valuation including net debt of almost $1.65 billion. Finally, the implied price would be $20.

Author's DCF Model

Balance Sheet: Debt Obligations Are Payable From 2027

As of March 31, 2022, the ratio of assets/liabilities is close to 2x, and Century Communities reports $209 million in cash. I don’t believe that the company has any liquidity issue:

10-Q

With that, the total amount of debt is worrying. Century Communities has to pay $1 billion in notes payables, and it reports mortgage repurchase facilities of $193 million.

10-Q

The total amount of debt is significant, so I studied carefully its maturity. Century Communities has to pay $495 million in 2027 and $494 million in 2029. Currently with $209 million in cash, I don’t believe that future free cash flow will be sufficient to pay its debts, so I would be expecting sales of assets. I don’t see why banks won't help refinance Century Communities.

10-Q

In the last annual report, Century Communities warned clearly that it may have to refinance part of its credit facilities. If the interest expenses to be paid increase, shareholders may not make the same amount of money every year. As a result, the stock price could fall:

We cannot assure you that our business will generate sufficient cash flow from operations or that future borrowings will be available to us through capital markets financings or under our credit facilities or otherwise in an amount sufficient to enable us to pay our indebtedness, or to fund our other liquidity needs. We may need to refinance all or a portion of our indebtedness, on or before its maturity. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

Century Communities announced new expansions in 2022, and will most likely deliver net sales growth from 2021’s expansions. If management also continues to exercise control over expenditures, and building becomes more efficient, the free cash margins will most likely improve. I am very optimistic about potential improvement of Century’s selling processes thanks to digital marketing. In sum, if Century Communities successfully negotiates beneficial financing terms, and revenue keeps growing, this is a buy.