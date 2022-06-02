AlexSecret/iStock via Getty Images

With a lot of software companies having had their valuations re-rated recently, we are looking for the ones that might have become a bargain. A company that has become a lot more attractive is Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC). Shares are trading at less than half of their peak, and the company is doing relatively well operationally. It just reported another strong quarter.

While its growth rate has come down, we believe its current rate of growth is a lot more sustainable, and we find the valuation a lot more reasonable, even when taking into account this lower growth rate, and that shares are gaining after the report of the most recent quarter.

Data by YCharts

Elastic's thesis is simple: as data volumes grow rapidly, Elastic believes that every company will need a data analytics platform powered by search for Security, Observability and Enterprise Search.

Company Overview

For those unfamiliar with the company we'll give a quick explanation. Elastic develops an open source software to power search functionality for enterprises. This search functionality can be further broken down into three applications: 1) regular search for content across companies' data 2) monitoring of events and application performance, including logs, metrics, and other software events 3) searching for security vulnerabilities and risk events.

Elastic Investor Presentation

The company operates with a fremium business model, where the software is open source, but there are different licenses and subscription options. What is important for us to know is that a lot of companies are interested in subscribing to the company's offerings, and this results in high recurring revenue. Some customers pay the license and self-host/self-manage the application, while others prefer to utilize the Elastic Cloud. In fact, the Elastic Cloud is one of the fastest areas of growth for the company currently.

Elastic Investor Presentation

Financials

Total revenue in the fourth quarter 2022 was $239.4 million, up 35% year-over-year or 37% in constant currency. Subscription revenue in Q4 totaled $221.7 million, comprising 93% of total revenue. Within subscriptions, revenue from Elastic Cloud was again strong at $87.7 million, growing 71% year-over-year or 72% in constant currency. Elastic Cloud revenue grew 9% on a sequential basis versus the prior quarter. The quarter closed with cash & equivalents of approximately $861 million. We view this as very strong results for the company, even if the growth rate has been decelerating, as we'll see in more detail later.

For fiscal year 2022, which just ended, revenue totaled $862 million, and Non-GAAP operating margin was 0%. The company is purposefully operating near break-even to maximize growth potential, and we believe it will continue to do so for at least a few more years.

Elastic Investor Presentation

What we are sure is worrying some investors, and has likely influenced the share price, is the declining growth rate. Notice how Y/Y growth has gone from 53% in Q4 2020 to 35% in Q4 2022.

Elastic Investor Presentation

In our case we are not as concerned with the decelerating growth rate, as long as it stabilizes soon, given that 35% growth is still remarkable. As long as the valuation is reasonable investors can still do great with a company growing at that rate.

What we worry about more is what we see as excessive stock-based compensation. In the trailing twelve months this amounts to ~$125 million, which we believe is excessive given the size of the company and the magnitude of its revenues.

Data by YCharts

In fact, it appears that stock-based compensation is the main difference between the ~0% Non-GAAP operating margin that the company shared with investors, and the -20% GAAP operating margin that we see below. We believe there is nothing wrong with stock-based compensation as it aligns interests of employees and investors, but we believe it is a real cost, and the company should be more straightforward and share the GAAP operating margin instead of highlighting Non-GAAP operating margins.

Data by YCharts

Competitive Moat

So far we have shared two issues we see with the company, the decelerating growth rate and the high levels of stock-based compensation. There is however one big positive, and that is the strong competitive moat that the company possesses.

We view the company's competitive moat having two sources. One is the extremely high switching costs for customers, since once they are using the company's software it would be extremely painful to replace with an alternative, given that it could cause operational disruptions and a learning curve for its employees. Especially if a customer uses Elastic's software for all three of its main uses. The second moat source is the result of network effects given that Elastic has an open source business model. More developers are attracted to working on improving Elastic's software because it is the best one for its applications, and it is the best one for its applications because it has the most software developers working on it. As long as the company can keep this virtuous cycle going, its competitive moat should remain strong.

The company is aware they have a strong competitive moat, as CEO Ash Kulkarni had this to say during the most recent earnings call:

And now, I'll share more about our growing competitive moat. As our customers leverage Elastic to solve a multitude of business problems across their data, applications and infrastructure, this increases our strategic relevance in three main ways. First, we have found that once our customers adopt Elastic, our footprint naturally expands over time to support multiple use cases across their organizations. Second, one of our biggest differentiators is our ability to frictionlessly ingest, index and search data at scale with nearly 1.4 petabytes of incremental data being indexed and queried in real time in Elastic Cloud every day. To put this into context, that's equivalent to 140 years of data generated by the Hubble Space Telescope coming to Elastic Cloud each day to be queried in real time. Third, we are able to help customers solve their biggest challenges with AI and machine learning powered analytics that deliver greater relevance, predictive insights and streamlined workflows.

Valuation

When compared to revenues, shares are cheaper than they were even during the Covid crash in 2020. They are currently trading with an EV/Revenues of ~6.8x, which is almost a third of what this metric has averaged since the company went public.

Data by YCharts

Compared to similar companies like Datadog (DDOG) and Splunk (SPLK), Elastic is trading with a relatively close EV/Revenues multiple to Splunk, and about a quarter that of Datadog. This shows how much the market cares about the growth rate, since the most likely explanation for the much higher valuation for Datadog compared to Elastic and Splunk is that it sports about twice the growth rate.

Data by YCharts

As part of its long-term framework Elastic is guiding to $2 billion in total revenue in FY 2025, Elastic Cloud exceeding 50% of total revenue by Q4 of FY 2024. Several percentage points of non-GAAP operating margin expansion in each of the years FY2024 and FY2025. Unfortunately, while this margin expansion might make the company Non-GAAP profitable, it will probably still be losing money according to GAAP due to the large amounts of stock-based compensation.

Risks

The main risk we see is technology risk, particularly obsolescence risk. This could happen if a competitor came out with a much superior software to perform the same functionality. The fact that the company has an open source base where many developers participate in improving the product helps mitigate this risk.

Another potential risk is that of potential failure to achieve profitability in a reasonable amount of time. Excessive stock-based compensation that dilutes shareholders too much will make reaching real profitability much harder.

Conclusion

We are optimistic on Elastic's prospects in the full-stack monitoring, security, and search spaces. The valuation appears reasonable, despite the reduced growth rate and the high levels of stock-based compensation. The company just reported a solid quarter and is guiding for $2 billion in total revenue by FY2025. We particularly like the strong competitive moat that the company possesses that is the result of network effects from its open source base, and from high customer switching costs. At current prices we think the company is a solid 'Buy', especially if it moderates stock-based compensation moving forward.