Mark Wilson/Getty Images News

Jamie Dimon and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have always been one of my favorites.

They continue to lead my list of banks because it performs, it is proud of its capitalist heritage, and it prepares for the future.

Right now, they are in the midst of all three, but the most important of the three, to me, is their preparation for the future.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. was in the spotlight twice this week. First, on Monday, the bank had its first "Investor Day" in a couple of years and Mr. Dimon and others spent a lot of time bringing their picture of the organization into greater view.

On Wednesday, Mr. Dimon spoke at a conference and expanded on the bank, the economy, and the industry.

Both were helpful.

First, though, let's look at some numbers.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is the best performing bank among the massive banks in the country.

The bank's return on tangible equity tells it all.

The results for March 31, 2022: the bank earned a 17.42% return on tangible equity.

Year-end results: for the year ending December 31, 2021, the bank earned a 20.03% return on tangible equity;

For the year ending December 31, 2020, the bank earned 12.64%;

For the year ending December 31, 2019, the bank earned 16.6%;

And, for the year ending December 31, 2018, the bank earned 15.15%.

Not bad for the time period under review.

Economists define a company that has a sustainable competitive advantage in its industry as one that earns a return on equity of 15% or more for five years in a row.

With the exception of 2020, a year when the country was experiencing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and a short recession, the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. meets this definition.

I excuse the bank's drop-off in 2020.

Shareholder Concern

There is a shareholder concern, even given these results.

The concern is over bank costs. The bank's investment budget for 2022 is $14.7 billion, up by one-third over its number for 2021.

This increase includes a 20% increase in technology spending to $6.7 billion.

On Monday, many investors were hoping to hear that the bank was going to reduce these costs.

What they got is a bigger picture of what JPMorgan Chase & Co. hopes to do with the monies.

What they got was a "new" picture, a picture of what a company that deals in information is going to do in this information age.

What people heard related to platforms and networks.

What people heard was about scale and expansion.

What people heard was more like what people heard when the discussion was about Amazon.com Inc., or about Google-owner Alphabet Inc., and Microsoft. Corp.

Money, as I have written about many times, is nothing more than information.

That is why money can be translated into digital form so easily. Money is nothing more than zeroes and ones.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. talked on Monday about two things.

First, they talked about moving to the cloud. Information is important, and so the bank wants to be up-to-speed when it comes to how the rest of the modern world is operating.

Second, JPMorgan is "building tools or buying businesses that are meant to knit together different types of customers and products."

That is, JPMorgan is talking about platforms and networks.

And when we talk about platforms and networks in an information-rich world, we immediately begin to talk about scale and expansion at a zero or near-zero marginal cost.

Furthermore, the focus is on payments, digital payments, the foundation of the financial and monetary world.

"JPMorgan is spending a lot on all forms of payments."

This is the essence of the financial world of the future.

Paul Davies writes in Bloomberg,

"There is a technology arms race in finance, and the banks that can afford to spend the most have a strong chance of reaping the biggest rewards."

Jamie Dimon and JPMorgan Chase & Co. do not want to come in second.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Is Not "Woke"!

In the mind of Mr. Dimon, there is only one way that this new world is going to be achieved.

At the Wednesday conference, Mr. Dimon spoke at, he made it very clear that he was "a red-blooded, free-market capitalist."

"I'm not woke."

Mr. Dimon made it clear that his interests were in "serving customers, earning their respect, earning their repeat business."

To me, the most important part of this statement is the one that refers to the "earning" of customers "repeat business".

To earn customers repeat business, one needs, for example, "the best employees," and "happy employees."

But, one does not get the best employees and happy employees by treating them in the way that the model for "perfect competition" depicts them.

That is only a narrow, short-run view of employees and the market for talented, skilled, experienced, employees.

To get the very best, an employer must treat them well, must see that they are educated, see that they become more and more skilled, and help to provide for their longer-term welfare.

You don't just hire the cheapest employees and minimize their treatment. That is so very short-sighted.

To achieve the respect of the customer and gain repeat business, you need to provide quality service, service built with the longer run in sight.

But, to some, this focus on employee quality and employee service can be mistaken, as can focus on some social issues and some environmental issues.

Banks are a member of the community and must earn the respect of the community they are a part of.

But, as Mr. Dimon points out, this can often be misinterpreted. And, this is the problem.

And, the organization that Mr. Dimon has built has focused upon outperforming others, but in a way that builds quality outcomes that result in customers coming back again and again to the bank.

Bottom line, longer-term performance is primary and Mr. Dimon has shown that in this field, he certainly can deliver.

One More Point

There was one other point that Mr. Dimon pointed out on Wednesday that is worth mentioning.

Mr. Dimon believes that investors need to brace themselves for and that is "an economic hurricane."

The world is in substantial disequilibrium. It is the world that is disjointed and subject to radical uncertainty, the world that I have been writing a lot about recently.

Ukraine, inflation, Federal Reserve action, China, and the Middle East are among the events taking place these days.

There is "a huge change in the flow of funds around the world," Mr. Dimon concludes, and "I don't know what the effect of that is."

What he sees is volatility, huge volatility.