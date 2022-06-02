Why I'll Likely Sell Haleon Shares After GSK Demerger

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is only one month away from their planned demerger with their Consumer Health business which will be listed under the name "Haleon". Shareholders still need to approve the transaction in June for the anticipated spin-off in July.

At GSK's current valuation the estimated dividend yield (after the dividend cut post spin-off) is around 3% going forward.

£50 Billion IPO

I view Haleon (GSKs healthcare unit) as a defensive in nature due to their stable/predictable income and moderately growing dividend. Of course, we do not yet know what where Haleon's valuation will be trading at upon their exchange listing, therefore, Haleon is neither an attractive or unattractive investment.

However current rumors suggest the IPO of Haleon could be valued as high as £50 billion, in this case I will likely liquidate my shares and redistribute the proceeds elsewhere. GSK rejected Unilever's (UL) £40 billion bid for Haleon earlier this year, therefore, a £50 billion IPO is entirely possible.

Spin-offs can unlock value for shareholders as business segments listed separately can trade at a higher combined value. For example, if Amazon spun off AWS under its own listing, both listings could potentially trade at a higher total value as the parent listing wouldn't fall more (in terms of market cap) than the new AWS listing.

A 2019 study from Boyar Research involving the analysis of 250 spinoffs found that investors who sell their holdings between 7 and 12 months after a spinoff generate higher returns than those who hold longer. But unfortunately just like normal IPOs or direct listings, new investors who do not already own shares pre-listing aren't offered an attractive entry price.

This week Pfizer (PFE), which has a 32% stake in the consumer healthcare unit, announced they would unwind their stake following the listing of Haleon.

The £50 billion valuation seems high, but the market might be willing to pay a higher price due to Haleon's well-known and market leading brand names (with decent margins 20%+). Unlike Unilever or Procter & Gamble (PG), consumer healthcare has fewer large new entrants and is overall less sensitive to changes in consumer behavior as pain relievers and tooth paste are essential items. In Q1, the consumer healthcare segment achieved an operating margin of almost 25%.

GSK.com (Q1 Results)

If we annualized the above Q1 results, we'd get £2.6 billion in annual operating profit, giving Haleon a potential forward MC/EBIT of 19x if they IPO at £50 billion. Procter & Gamble trades at LTM MC/EBIT of 19x giving GSK and Pfizer grounds to argue for a higher valuation than what Unilever offered them earlier this year.

30-50% Dividend Payout With 4-6% Sales Growth

Management is targeting a 30-50% payout ratio with the initial dividend being at the lower end of that range.

Below are the medium term growth rates for Haleon. It's difficult to argue 4-6% is attractive considering inflationary environment.

GSK.com (Haleon Presentation)

The UK and US are experiencing an economic quagmire as market participants are unsure of how raising rates will improve supply chain efficiency or how persistent inflation will prove to be. In the current environment achieving 4-6% revenue growth means bringing in less every year adjusted for Haleon's cost base. While breakeven inflation expectations have cooled down, UK/US core CPI prints are still highly anticipated by market participants.

Therefore, it's hard to gauge whether 4-6% sales growth is great, fair, or terrible as we do not yet know where 2022/2023 inflation will land. Nevertheless, GSK and Haleon are positioned well for a higher interest rate environment in comparison to high growth sectors, in fact we've already seen this market rotation over the last 10 months as consumer staples and Big Pharma have outperformed.

GSK achieved a 13.2% alpha (not adjusted for dividends) on the S&P 500 over the last 12 months, as investors reposition themselves in cashflow rich and stable businesses. Essentially equity markets are pricing in a recession or a significant moderation to earnings estimates.

Seeking Alpha

Management is also targeting moderate margin expansion which would cause earnings to grow faster than revenue. Therefore, I expect at least 5%+ earnings growth as a minimum over the coming years. To reiterate the nominal earnings growth rate is not as important as the adjusted growth rate for core CPI, therefore, I cannot gauge if this guidance is good or bad.

Conclusion

Over the last two years insiders have purchased frequently and in vast amounts. I personally believe GSK is worth holding as a potential play on a higher total valuation post separation. Furthermore, due to the uncertainty surrounding inflation and appropriate Fed policy, GSK offers downside protection because of its predictable income.

As the listing is a spin-off I'm certain insiders won't be restricted with a lockup period (but I could be wrong), therefore, I'd be interested to see if insiders decide to dispose of their Haleon shares. At a £50 billion valuation, I'd hazard to guess that the general consensus among insiders is to sell their Haleon shares and potentially reinvest the proceeds into GSK depending on how far GSK drops post spin off.

GSK recently entered into a definitive merger agreement to buy Affinivax for $3.3bn which will support GSK's vaccine pipeline and R&D development efforts. This is the first big move since GSK announced its new strategy last year. So I wouldn't be surprised if insiders used their Haleon proceeds to buy more GSK stock, to put it simply "new GSK" is a far greater business. I have discussed this in previous articles.

I'm not keen on owning a strong recession proof consumer healthcare business doing 5% earnings growth if I have the chance to sell at roughly 19x forward MC/EBIT. On the contrary there's limited financial insight into Haleon and I'm solely basing my position on limited financial metrics. Without doing a deep dive it's hard to put an exact valuation on Haleon, without even looking at separated CS, BS and IS.

Overall, I'm excited to see what unfolds in July as I'll likely be making an exit if the valuation seems reasonable or in this case unreasonable as I'm actually selling shares for once.