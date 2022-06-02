Energy's Breakout Should Continue In The Second Half Of 2022

Igor Borisenko/iStock via Getty Images

A great rotation back into oil and gas is upon us, and it is likely to be a continuing phenomenon. After years of underperformance, the energy sector appears to be entering a new era of strength, and it quite possibly could become a new golden era for hydrocarbons. If this is the case, the recent moves in energy stocks and commodities would be just the beginning of a major wave.

Broad strength can be seen across the oil and gas sector. This is not merely the case for the big producers, but also the downstream refiners and the distributing pipes. Several of these industries still appear substantially undervalued, and also under-owned. Further accumulation appears probable.

Under-ownership of energy is also visible in its minor total position within the S&P 500 (SPY). Even after energy's strong outperformance versus other sectors of the index, the energy sector still makes up less than 5% of the total SPY portfolio. Below is a recent comparison of SPY and the Energy Select Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE), and appreciate that it is only around five percent of the index after that reversal of trend.

XLE versus SPY 2-year chart (Yahoo! Finance)

At this point in time, there are still multiple individual companies that have a larger portfolio share within SPY than the entire energy sector. As this seemingly obvious imbalance corrects, energy could continue to outperform for quite a while.

Similarly, the XLE and other broad energy sector ETFs, such as the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY), are extremely top-heavy. Their top constituents are Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX), with each making up over 20 percent of each of these broad sector ETFs.

Both of those companies are currently breaking out of a recent short-term base:

Here is XOM's recent chart:

XOM candlestick chart (Finviz)

Here is CVX's recent chart:

CVX candlestick chart (Finviz)

I believe their strength is going to power these broad sector ETFs, but it should be noted that there is also explosive potential building on a great many other sub-industries, as well as their constituents.

For example, oil services companies are also showing incredible strength in a bad market tape. The top constituents of the VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) also all appear poised to break out of long-term bases.

The largest company in OIH is Schlumberger (SLB), which makes up about 20% of the ETF. SLB looks like it is testing a possible gap up back into valuations not seen since 2018.

SLB multi-year candlestick chart (Finviz)

Similarly, Halliburton (HAL) looks like it is breaking out of that long base. Halliburton makes up about 10% of the OIH. Perhaps it would but a handle on that cup.

HAL multi-year candlestick chart (Finviz)

Baker Hughes (BKR) is the third-largest holding of OIH, and it appears as though it is about to break out, or at least make a second attempt at another move higher in this ongoing longer term melt-up.

BKR recent candlestick chart (Finviz)

There are good reasons to presume there will be further appreciation within the energy sector. Energy commodities such as oil and gas are still increasing in price, and demand for hydrocarbons could still be strengthening. At the same time, capital expenditures within the petroleum business were substantially reduced over the last decade. Lack of CapEx into future production development substantially contributed to a continuing supply issue, and that condition was further exacerbated by Covid-19 related disruptions.

Also, trends like ESG have not been friendly to petroleum-based energy assets. Energy is likely to be the least loved sector within the market. This implicit bias contributed to energy becoming undervalued and underappreciated. The likelihood that this bias continues to proliferate in the marketplace may now be a wall of worry rather than a reason to divest. After all, one cannot fully divest of something more than once, and one must feel for those who made such a capitulatory move over the last few years.

Another reason why hydrocarbon stocks may outperform is because they have the potential to act as a hedge against geopolitical risks like those that currently exist in Europe. Current tension between Russia and the NATO nations regarding actions in Ukraine affects prices and eliminates supply from legally reaching numerous large marketplaces.

Exploration and production companies, likes those in the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO), or the SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) are currently outperforming too. This is often a leading industry within the sector, indicating further strength is probable. These producers may be breaking out on both the daily and monthly charts.

IEO daily:

IEO daily candlestick chart (Finviz)

IEO monthly

IEO monthly candlestick chart (Finviz)

That monthly breakout on the IEO exploration and production ETF takes the group above the peak it hit back in 2014. There is some likelihood that this long-term resistance will now act as support.

Large refiners are also benefitting lately. The largest independent domestic refiner is Marathon Petroleum (MPC), which is breaking out:

MPC recent chart (Finviz)

Valero (VLO) looks like it could break out of a strong channel soon, too:

VLO recent chart (Finviz)

These larger entities are underperforming their smaller peers. This is evident in the performance of the VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK), which has more clearly broken out:

CRAK recent chart (Finviz)

These businesses all appear to be shown signs of incredible strength within a relatively weak market tape. Further, their capacity to provide yield is not yet fully appreciated. Many now have the capacity to reinstitute or increase dividends, and several already have so far in 2022.

Risks

Commodity valuations are capricious, as are the equities within the business. Any serious spike down in energy commodities could create a significant drawdown in energy equities. Of course, we have already seen multiple drawdowns of that nature over the last several years, so that risk should be somewhat foreseeable.

Similarly, most of these larger entities have redesigned themselves to be able to survive at substantially lower hydrocarbon prices. I believe several may end up providing special dividends later in the year, but this is no certainty.

Another concern that commodity prices spike higher, and that demand disappears, or at least weakens, at those increased prices. It is not yet clear at what price demand would fall, but is most likely to become evident in some emerging markets and Europe before it would be substantially felt in North America.

One risk that is coming in the second half of this year is political risk. Energy companies are in a select class, along with large cap pharmaceuticals and insurers, who are frequently brought before congress and/or are attacked as part of a campaign. This risk is probable, but also fleeting, as the election must occur, at which time so much uncertainty is removed. It is reasonably likely that any such weakness would be a short-term opportunity.

Conclusion

The sectors and industries that were in style over the last several years are now falling out of fashion. Energy equities continue to trend higher, and their underlying commodities are also showing signs of strength. There is little reason to believe that the recent trend upwards for energy equities is over, or even nearing its final stages. Hydrocarbons are likely to continue to be the lifeblood of a healthy portfolio in the second half of 2022.