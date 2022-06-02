Clayton, Dubilier & Rice/TPG Are Not Offering Fair Value To Covetrus Shareholders

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Pen Is Mightier Investing as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

"We are committed to being a trusted and constructive partner" is one of the first claims that greet you on the website of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), a private equity firm. If only it were true.

On May 19th, CD&R - along with TPG, another private equity firm - publicly disclosed a proposal to acquire Covetrus' (NASDAQ:CVET) outstanding shares for $21 per share in cash. Several days later, on May 24th, CD&R and TPG announced that they had reached a definitive agreement with Covetrus' board to acquire the company on those same terms. It seems CD&R/TPG announced the proposal ahead of the definitive agreement because word of the offer had leaked into the market; perhaps they were afraid of their offer appearing even more inadequate than I believe it already is.

Covetrus shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on the deal in the second half of 2022. An essential question for shareholders to consider is whether the cash that CD&R/TPG are offering represents fair value for their shares. In my opinion, the answer to that question is a resounding "no."

For starters, the timing of the offer is highly opportunistic. In the face of roaring inflation, continued shocks and aftershocks from the pandemic, the Fed's lurch toward tighter monetary policy, and geopolitical turmoil from Russia's inhumane invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. equity market is off to its worst start to a year in five decades. Through May 19th, the S&P 500 was down 18.2% for 2022, and the Nasdaq Composite fell a whopping 27.2%, representing its worst start to a year in history. Stocks of growth-oriented companies and those of companies perceived to have benefited from the pandemic have been hit especially hard.

Meeting both of those criteria, Covetrus has faced a double whammy. After starting the year at roughly $20 per share, its stock bottomed at $13.39 in early May, down 33%. Given that Covetrus reported stronger-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2022 and maintained its guidance for the year, essentially all the stock's weakness in early 2022 was due to stress in the broader equity market, not any deterioration in the company's fundamental outlook. CD&R/TPG appear to be aiming to exploit the current disruption in the equity market to make their offer for Covetrus seem like a better deal than it actually is. CD&R/TPG use a highly tailored trading period entirely encompassed by considerable equity market stress to claim that their offer represents a 39% premium.

A broader lens presents a much uglier picture, though. CVET reached a high of $40.78 in February 2021, hardly more than a year ago. CD&R/TPG's offer represents a 48.5% discount to that mark. That price range is also not a one-off aberration. The average trading price of CVET during its first month as a publicly traded company in early 2019 was $38.64. CD&R/TPG's offer is also 18.8% less than CVET's average closing price for all of 2021 - $25.85. Relative to the price at which CVET began the year, $19.97, CD&R/TPG's offer represents just a 5% premium.

None of this is to say that historical trading prices are definitive measures of what a stock is worth today. The fair value of any company is a moving target. At the same time, acquirers should be willing to pay a meaningful premium to public market values to acquire complete ownership and control of a company. Taking all of these points into consideration, a quick glance at where CVET has been valued by the market in the recent past should leave shareholders with serious questions about whether CD&R/TPG are offering fair value for their shares.

CD&R/TPG's offer not only fails the litmus test of comparing it to recent historical trading prices, it also fails a more rigorous consideration of the prospective returns CVET offers based on Covetrus' fundamental prospects. The prospective returns for any stock over a multiyear period can be broken down into three buckets: i) annualized earnings growth, ii) free cash flow yield, and iii) annualized impact of the change in valuation multiple. Combining estimates for the contribution of each of these buckets to CVET's prospective return over the next several years from its current price, $20.76, yields an estimated total prospective return figure north of 25% annualized.

First, Covetrus' earnings outlook is bright. The company's long-term guidance is to grow revenue at a high single-digit rate annually and to roughly double its EBITDA margin to 10%. Achieving those targets over the next seven years would deliver compound annual EBITDA growth in the mid- to high teens. Covetrus' recent results provide clear evidence that it can achieve EBITDA growth in this range. Excluding the negative impact from the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, total company adjusted EBITDA growth would have been 14% year over year in Q1 2022. At Covetrus' targeted leverage ratio of 3.0x-3.5x EBITDA, mid- to high teens EBITDA growth would translate into annualized earnings growth of 20% or more.

Second, Covetrus should not only grow earnings at a rapid rate going forward, but also generate strong free cash flow. Management's target is to convert 30% to 40% of adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow over time. The midpoint of management's guidance for adjusted EBITDA for 2022 is $275 million, which implies free cash flow of $83 million to $110 million based on management's targeted conversion range. Relative to the current equity value, those free cash flow figures translate into free cash flow yields of roughly 3% to 4%.

Third, estimating how the market valuation multiple for CVET might change in the future is admittedly a subjective exercise. Covetrus should prove itself to be a fast-growing, cash-generative, and recession-resistant business over time. Companies that grow earnings at more than 20% annually for many years, generate lots of cash, and enjoy stable demand tend to eventually trade at premium valuation multiples. If Covetrus realizes its potential, it's reasonable to assume that it will eventually trade at a forward price/earnings multiple of 25x or more. If you know of companies that have the characteristics just described trading for less than that, please let me know. Reasonable people can debate what the right multiple for CVET should be over time, but most should agree that the annualized impact of valuation multiple change on CVET's prospective returns should be something greater than zero.

Putting those three buckets together - 20%+ annualized earnings growth plus 3%-4% cash flow yield plus positive annualized impact of change in valuation multiple - yields a prospective annualized return from the current price, $20.60, of 25% or more. Needless to say, that is a stellar prospective return. It is well above what investors can expect from the overall equity market. CVET would have to be trading at more than double its current price to even approach a market-level expected return based on those assumptions. Covetrus shareholders would be far better off holding on to their shares of CVET at the current price than selling their shares for $21 per share in cash and reallocating the funds to other investments, potentially incurring tax liabilities along the way. Put simply, CD&R/TPG's offer is worth far less to shareholders than what the shares will likely prove to be worth as an independent, public company.

That conclusion should not be surprising at all. CD&R has been an investor in - and had representation on the board of - Covetrus since the company was created. Whatever value CD&R can add to the company has likely already been added, and whatever value it might add going forward should be just as easy to achieve under the current ownership structure. In fact, Covetrus makes it abundantly clear in documents recently filed related to the proposed transaction that "[t]his deal does not change our strategy or approach to the Animal Health industry." CD&R/TPG want to buy the company at $21 per share precisely because of the high prospective returns the company offers at that valuation.

That brings us to the crux of the situation. In my opinion, CD&R/TPG have a simple thesis in attempting to make this acquisition. They seem to believe Covetrus' shareholders are poorly informed, short-term-oriented, passive, and indifferent. CD&R/TPG have, in my opinion, made an opportunistically timed offer at an illusory premium. They aim to ram it through by exercising excessive influence over the board. Simply put, CD&R & TPG are attempting to acquire Covetrus from shareholders for much less than what it's worth.

So, what can shareholders do about it? There are several options: