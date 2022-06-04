Mastercard Vs. Visa: One Is The Better Bear Market Buy
Summary
- Mastercard and Visa are two of the greatest dividend growth stocks in history, delivering 24% to 32% income growth over the last 14 years.
- They've beaten the market by 3X to 5X and even put the Nasdaq's returns to shame.
- Today the bear market has brought both companies down to attractive valuations, making them as close to perfect hyper-growth dividend opportunities that exist on Wall Street.
- Visa offers slightly higher profitability and a slightly better valuation, resulting in slightly higher short-term returns.
- But Mastercard's 7% faster growth rate makes it my choice between the two, with the potential to 3X in the next five years and double Visa's returns over the next decade.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
The 2022 bear market has been devastating for some of the hottest tech names of the pandemic.
If you were expecting the tech bubble to pop and a valuation reckoning to teach an important lesson to new retail investors, you were right and here it is.
- According to Lipper Financial 1/3 of the Nasdaq is down 70+%
But the great tech crash of 2022 is also offering incredible blue-chip bargain hunting opportunities in some of the world's greatest Ultra SWAN hyper-growth names.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Visa (NYSE:V) are two hyper-growth dividend growth blue-chips that have made investors incredible wealth and grown their dividends at remarkable rates.
Total Returns Since April 2008
MA and V have delivered Buffett-like 20+% annual returns for the last 14 years, putting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to shame.
MA and V have delivered 2X to 2.5X the inflation-adjusted returns of the Nasdaq and 3X to 4X higher real returns than the S&P 500.
And as far as dividend growth goes, it's hard to find more impressive growth rates.
|Portfolio
|2009 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|Annual Income Growth
|Starting Yield
|2021 Yield On Cost
|Nasdaq
|$5
|$44
|19.87%
|0.5%
|4.4%
|Visa
|$7
|$94
|24.17%
|0.7%
|9.4%
|Mastercard
|$3
|$84
|32.01%
|0.3%
|8.4%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
24% to 32% dividend growth over the last 12 years is absolutely stunning, turning a modest 0.3% to 0.7% yield in 2009 into a potentially life-changing 8.4% to 9.4% yield on cost in 2021.
But of course, you can't buy future returns. Fortunately, both Visa and Mastercard are rich retirement dream stocks, that are trading at attractive valuations.
But in case you can't afford to buy both, let me show you why Visa and Mastercard are both worth buying for the long-term and why in my opinion, Mastercard is the better bear market hyper-growth dividend growth blue-chip buy today.
Why You Should Consider Buying Visa Today
Further Reading
Reasons To Potentially Buy Visa Today
- 99% quality low-risk 13/13 hyper-growth Ultra SWAN
- 5th highest quality on the DK Masterlist: 99th percentile among the world's best companies
- 0.7% very safe yield
- 100% dividend safety score
- 14-year dividend growth streak (every year since IPO)
- 0.5% average recession dividend cut risk
- 1.0% severe recession dividend cut risk
- 9% historically undervalued (potential good buy)
- Fair Value: $233.72
- 28.5X forward PE vs 27.5 to 32.5X historical
- AA- stable credit rating = 0.55% 30-year bankruptcy risk
- 80th industry percentile risk management consensus = very good
- 16.5% CAGR growth consensus
- 5-year consensus total return potential: 13% to 20% CAGR
- base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 18% CAGR 4X S&P consensus)
- consensus 12-month total return forecast: 26% (bullish)
- Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Returns: 10% CAGR
Visa 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential
If Visa grows as expected and remains at historical fair value, it could deliver Buffett-like 17% annual returns over the next three years.
Visa 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential
If Visa grows as expected through 2027 it could deliver 18% annual returns or 137%.
- Buffett-like returns
- 4X the S&P 500 consensus
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Visa
|0.7%
|16.50%
|17.2%
|12.0%
|9.5%
|7.6
|2.48
|Nasdaq
|1.0%
|13.9%
|14.9%
|10.4%
|7.9%
|9.1
|2.14
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.2%
|8.9%
|11.1%
|7.8%
|5.2%
|13.8
|1.66
|S&P 500
|1.7%
|8.5%
|10.2%
|7.1%
|4.6%
|15.7
|1.57
(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)
Over the long-term analysts expect Visa to keep beating the Nasdaq along with virtually every major investment strategy on Wall Street.
Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.7% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Aristocrats Consensus
|14.7% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted Visa Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation Adjusted Visa Consensus Vs S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,445.67
|$1,514.08
|$1,980.94
|$466.86
|10
|$2,089.97
|$2,292.44
|$3,924.10
|$1,631.67
|15
|$3,021.42
|$3,470.93
|$7,773.40
|$4,302.47
|20
|$4,367.98
|$5,255.26
|$15,398.60
|$10,143.33
|25
|$6,314.67
|$7,956.89
|$30,503.63
|$22,546.74
|30
|$9,128.95
|$12,047.36
|$60,425.71
|$48,378.35
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Even if Visa only grows as expected for 10 years that's potentially 4X inflation-adjusted returns or 2X what analysts expect from the S&P 500.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Aristocrats/S&P
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted Visa Consensus Vs S&P Consensus
|5
|1.05
|1.37
|10
|1.10
|1.88
|15
|1.15
|2.57
|20
|1.20
|3.53
|25
|1.26
|4.83
|30
|1.32
|6.62
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Visa Investment Decision Score
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, Visa is as close to a perfect hyper-growth Ultra SWAN dividend growth opportunity.
- 9% discount vs 3% market premium = 12% better valuation
- much higher quality and far superior dividends safety
- 70% higher long-term return potential than S&P 500 overtime
- about 2X better risk-adjusted expected return over the next five years
Why You Should Consider Buying Mastercard Today
Full Deep Dive Analysis
Reasons To Potentially Buy Mastercard Today
- 100% quality low-risk 13/13 hyper-growth Ultra SWAN
- 3rd highest quality company on the DK Masterlist: 100th percentile among the world's best companies
- 0.5% very safe yield
- 100% dividend safety score
- 10-year dividend growth streak (every year since IPO)
- 0.5% average recession dividend cut risk
- 1.0% severe recession dividend cut risk
- 2% historically undervalued (potential good buy)
- Fair Value: $366.54
- 34.1 forward PE cash flow vs 28.5 to 34.5X historical
- A+ stable credit rating = 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk
- 82nd industry percentile risk management consensus = very good
- 24.3% CAGR growth consensus
- 5-year consensus total return potential: 18% to 26% CAGR
- base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 9.5% CAGR 1.5X S&P consensus)
- consensus 12-month total return forecast: 20% (bullish)
- Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Returns: 2% CAGR
Mastercard 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential
If MA grows as expected and remains at historical fair value, it could deliver very attractive 13% annual returns over the next three years.
Mastercard 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential
If MA grows as expected through 2027 it could deliver 21% annual returns or almost 200%.
- Buffett-like returns
- 5X the S&P 500 consensus
- almost 3X your money
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Mastercard
|0.5%
|24.30%
|24.8%
|24.8%
|22.3%
|3.2
|7.46
|Visa
|0.7%
|16.50%
|17.2%
|12.0%
|9.5%
|7.6
|2.48
|Nasdaq
|1.0%
|13.9%
|14.9%
|10.4%
|7.9%
|9.1
|2.14
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.2%
|8.9%
|11.1%
|7.8%
|5.2%
|13.8
|1.66
|S&P 500
|1.7%
|8.5%
|10.2%
|7.1%
|4.6%
|15.7
|1.57
(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)
Over the long-term analysts expect Mastercard to potentially crush Visa, the Nasdaq, the market, aristocrats, and pretty much every investment strategy on Wall Street.
- potentially doubling your inflation-and risk-adjusted wealth every 3.2 years
Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.7% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Aristocrats Consensus
|22.3% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted Mastercard Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation Adjusted Mastercard Consensus Vs S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,445.67
|$1,514.08
|$2,730.51
|$1,216.43
|10
|$2,089.97
|$2,292.44
|$7,455.70
|$5,163.27
|15
|$3,021.42
|$3,470.93
|$20,357.90
|$16,886.97
|20
|$4,367.98
|$5,255.26
|$55,587.53
|$50,332.26
|25
|$6,314.67
|$7,956.89
|$151,782.50
|$143,825.61
|30
|$9,128.95
|$12,047.36
|$414,444.17
|$402,396.81
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Even if MA only grows as expected for 10 years that's potentially 7.5X inflation-adjusted returns or almost 4X what analysts expect from the S&P 500.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Aristocrats/S&P
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted Mastercard Consensus Vs S&P Consensus
|5
|1.05
|1.89
|10
|1.10
|3.57
|15
|1.15
|6.74
|20
|1.20
|12.73
|25
|1.26
|24.04
|30
|1.32
|45.40
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
MA Investment Decision Score
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, MA is as close to a perfect hyper-growth Ultra SWAN dividend growth opportunity.
- 2% discount vs 3% market premium = 5% better valuation
- much higher quality and far superior dividends safety
- 150% higher long-term return potential than S&P 500 overtime
- about 3X better risk-adjusted expected return over the next five years
Why Mastercard Is The Better Bear Market Blue-Chip Buy Today
|Company
|Visa
|Mastercard
|Visa Wins
|
Mastercard Wins
|Yield
|0.7%
|0.5%
|1
|LT Growth Consensus
|16.5%
|24.3%
|1
|Total Return Potential
|17.2%
|24.8%
|1
|LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|12.0%
|17.3%
|1
|Historical Total Return
|20.9%
|22.2%
|1
|12-Month Consensus Total Return Potential
|25.4%
|19.7%
|1
|12-Month Fundamentally Justified Total Return Potential
|10.0%
|2.0%
|1
|Discount To Fair Value
|9%
|2%
|1
|DK Rating
|Good Buy
|Good Buy
|1
|1
|Automatic Investment Decision Score
|100%
|100%
|1
|1
|Quality Score
|99%
|100%
|1
|Safety Score
|100%
|100%
|1
|1
|Dependability Score
|99%
|100%
|1
|Long-Term Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|80%
|82%
|1
|Credit Rating
|AA- Stable
|A+ Stable
|1
|30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|0.55%
|0.60%
|1
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|14
|10
|1
|Return On Capital (12-Months)
|660%
|602%
|1
|Return On Capital Industry Percentile
|96%
|95%
|1
|Return On Capital (13-Year Median)
|501%
|830%
|1
|Return On Capital (5-Year trend)
|5.2%
|-11%
|1
|Sum
|13
|11
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, GuruFocus Premium)
Visa actually slightly edges out Mastercard when it comes to an overall summary of safety, quality, profitability, and valuation.
However, here's why I still like Mastercard slightly more, and recently bought it for my retirement portfolio during the bear market.
It comes down to one main reason. Mastercard is smaller than Visa and thus likely has more years of stronger growth ahead of it.
Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.7% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|14.7% Inflation-Adjusted Visa Consensus
|22.3% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted Mastercard Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation Adjusted Mastercard Consensus - Visa Consensus
|5
|$1,445.67
|$1,980.94
|$2,730.51
|$749.58
|10
|$2,089.97
|$3,924.10
|$7,455.70
|$3,531.60
|15
|$3,021.42
|$7,773.40
|$20,357.90
|$12,584.50
|20
|$4,367.98
|$15,398.60
|$55,587.53
|$40,188.93
|25
|$6,314.67
|$30,503.63
|$151,782.50
|$121,278.87
|30
|$9,128.95
|$60,425.71
|$414,444.17
|$354,018.46
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Over the next decade, if both companies grow as expected, analysts expect MA to deliver close to 8X inflation-adjusted returns, about twice what they expect from Visa.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio MA/V Consensus
|5
|1.38
|10
|1.90
|15
|2.62
|20
|3.61
|25
|4.98
|30
|6.86
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Bottom Line: Both Visa And Mastercard Can Help You Retire Rich, But Mastercard Is The Slightly Better Buy Today
If you can afford to buy both companies, thanks to fractional shares and commission-free trades, it's a great idea to do so.
Owning either company is not about immediate income but maximizing long-term dividend income and wealth.
And when it comes to hyper-growth both Visa and Mastercard have incredibly long growth runways ahead of them.
You can't go wrong with either of them, in terms of quality, safety, fortress balance sheets, long-term risk management, and long-term dividend growth potential.
But ultimately Mastercard is a much faster-growing company and over the next 10+ years that could result in 2X better returns for Mastercard shareholders, who are likely to see much faster dividend growth as well.
This is why Mastercard is my higher priority hyper-growth Ultra SWAN in this bear market.
I can't promise you that either company will make you money in the short-term, especially if the market isn't done selling off.
- Citigroup and Morgan Stanley think the market isn't done bottoming yet
But what I can say with 80% confidence is that anyone buying Visa and Mastercard today is likely to be pleased with the result in 5+ years and potentially euphoric in the next 10+ years.
Fortunes are made by buying right and holding on." - Tom Phelps
It's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." - Warren Buffett
Anyone buying Mastercard or Visa today is practicing disciplined financial science and can trust that their hard-earned savings are in very good hands.
If we get a recession in 2023 or 2024, then these are the kinds of world-class Ultra SWANs that will not just likely keep growing their dividends at impressive rates, but also help you retire in safety and splendor.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Research Terminal, Phoenix Watchlist, Company Screener, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
- Access to our 10 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)
- my personal correction watchlist
- 50 exclusive articles per month
- 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT focused sister service)
- real-time chatroom support
- real-time email notifications of all my personal buys
- numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MA, V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns MA, and V in our portfolios.