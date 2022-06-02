magicmine/iStock via Getty Images

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) finally announced that they have submitted the BLA to FDA for Anktiva (N-803) in combination with BCG for "BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer "NMIBC' carcinoma in situ "CIS" with or without Ta or T1 disease." This BLA submission was long overdue, and the share price was punished for the prolonged wait. Still, the BLA submission starts the clock for a potential FDA approval. So far, this combination immunotherapy has produced impressive results that point to likely approval. We should see additional insight from the full results in the oral presentation at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology "ASCO" Annual Meeting to be held June 3-7. These updates have boosted my bullish outlook for IBRX, and as a result, I am looking to shift gears in my accumulation process to take advantage of these current prices.

I intend to provide a background on N-803 in cancer and how the immunotherapy combination is expected to work. In addition, I go over some of the data that will support approval. Finally, I disclose how I am shifting gears with my buying actions.

Background on Anktiva (N-803) in Cancer

Anktiva (N-803) is a unique IL-15 "superagonist complex" comprising of IL-15 mutant N72D containing an asparagine to aspartic acid transmutation at position 72, which forms a stable heterodimeric complex IL-15Rα.

N-803 Structure (ASH Publications)

IL-15 is a cytokine that has a vital role in the immune system by influencing the development, maintenance, and function of the natural killer "NK" cells and T cells. Anktiva is expected to imitate the "physiologic trans-presentation" of IL-15 and stimulate CD8+ T cells and NK cells through beta-gamma T-cell receptor binding while sidestepping T-reg stimulation. The N72D mutation allows a 5x proliferation in its biological activity verse free IL-15. What is more, this complex demonstrates a 25x elevation in biological activity and a 35x increase in half-life than soluble IL-15.

Essentially, Anktiva has "improved pharmacokinetic properties, longer persistence in lymphoid tissues and enhanced anti-tumor activity compared to native, non-complexed IL-15 in vivo."

Background on N-803 and BCG for Bladder Cancer

Intravesical BCG administration is seen as the gold-standard adjuvant immunotherapy for NMIBC and has been shown to trigger the innate immune system, thus, generating an in practice heterologous immunological memory. By teaching the innate immune system, NK cells and T cells are activated causing bladder cancer cell death. By adding Anktiva as a boost, the activated NK and T cells will proliferate while also enhancing the immunological response. The combination of BCG and N-803 has produced a high complete response "CR" rate and 24-month durable CRs.

Phase 1 Bladder Cancer Complete Response (ImmunityBio)

Anktiva has two clinical NMIBC trials. QUILT 2005 as a combination with BCG for BCG-naïve NMIBC; QUILT 3032 as a combination with BCG for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC CIS and Papillary Disease.

It is also important to note, that the FDA has already granted this combination of Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC CIS.

Supporting Data

The Anktiva+BCG combination has produced spectacular results that have been shown to outperform some of the leading oncology agents on the market. Back in October, ImmunityBio revealed that the Anktiva+BCG combination achieved its primary endpoints for both CIS and Papillary BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Quilt 3.032 Primary Endpoint (ImmunityBio)

Anktiva+BCG had a 72% complete remission rate and a 57% 12-month disease-free rate. In November, ImmunityBio updated with cutoff data backing the 72% CR rate in the CIS cohort and publicized that the median duration of CR was 24 months.

PFS, Cystectomy Avoidance, OS Results (ImmunityBio)

Furthermore, the data exposed a 90% probability of preventing both cancer progression and cystectomy for over two years. Additionally, there was a 100% of bladder cancer-specific overall survival at two years. This is significant because data from BCG in combination with chemo show that "upwards of 40% of patients recur within 2 years and roughly 10% progress to muscle-invasive bladder cancer." So, the addition of Anktiva had a dramatic impact on efficacy.

The company has also reported that the combination had no treatment-related serious adverse events and no immune-related adverse events.

It is important to note that the Anktiva + BCG figures clearly outperform Merck's (MRK) Keytruda in key metrics.

Safety and Efficacy vs Merck's Keytruda (ImmunityBio)

The pivotal QUILT 3032 data revealed that the combination produced a 50%+ increase in both response and median duration over VALSTAR from Endo International (ENDP) and Keytruda.

NMIBC Overview (ImmunityBio)

Considering the points above, I believe there is a strong likelihood that Anktiva+BCG is approved. This combination already has Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations, so it is possible that a priority review (6-months) could allow for a potential PDUFA date in 2022.

The Opportunity

If approved, the combination therapy will be going after the roughly 80K incident cases of bladder cancer each year in the United States. Considering BCG is the standard, it is conceivable that this combination therapy could be the next option if the patient fails BCG monotherapy, or possibly becomes the standard in the coming years. Considering this combination has patent coverage until 2035, we can say that this is a huge commercial opportunity for ImmunityBio.

An FDA approval would also be a huge pipeline/clinical opportunity for the company considering it would also validate Anktiva's potential to improve outcomes in other tumor types. Anktiva is in 16 oncology programs, and 2 infectious disease programs.

ImmunityBio Oncology Pipeline (ImmunityBio)

ImmunityBio Infectious Disease Pipeline (ImmunityBio)

So, an FDA approval would also validate Anktiva's potential to improve outcomes in other QUILT programs including pancreatic, lung, and other solid tumors. Clearly, this should have a positive impact on the company's long-term outlook and bolster the conviction that the company will hit their future revenue estimates.

IBRX Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Shifting Gears

I have been stalking IBRX for roughly 15 months looking for an indication of a possible reversal in the share price, but I have been disappointed time after time. So, I stuck to my game plan and continued to make periodic additions to my IBRX position. Indeed, these additions were minuscule for most of 2021, however, I was confident enough in the company's valuation and the potential in the company's pipeline.

Now, I am looking to shift gears in my strategy in anticipation that we may leave 2022 with an FDA approval and a commercial launch in 2023. I believe the oral presentation at ASCO will bring some attention to the therapy, which could generate some buildup in demand from providers.

IBRX Daily Chart (Trendspider)

IBRX Daily Chart Enhance View (Trendspider)

Thanks to $300M financing from NantCapital, and the company's efforts to build upon their 400K sq. ft. of GMP manufacturing facilities, I am confident that ImmunityBio is prepared for a successful launch.

Therefore, I am looking to increase my sizing as we approach ASCO and a decision on a potential PDUFA date. Once we hear back from the FDA about the BLA acceptance and get a PDUFA date, I will map out several more buys in anticipation will see a solid "PDUFA Run-Up." However, I have to admit that I will be looking to bank profits on spikes in the share price in order to regain a "house money" position to hold through the initial stages of commercialization.

Long-term, I am still committed to maintaining an IBRX position for at least five more years with a target of $49 per share.