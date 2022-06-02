Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) CEO Kathy Warden Presents at Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Start Time: 10:00 January 1, 0000 10:47 AM ET

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

June 02, 2022, 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kathy Warden - Chairman, CEO and President

Dave Keffer - Corporate VP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Doug Harned - Bernstein

Doug Harned

Okay. I think we can get started here. I'm really happy to again have with us Kathy Warden, the CEO and Chairman of Northrop Grumman back again and fortunately back in person again. And also with us is Dave Keffer, the Chief Financial Officer for Northrop Grumman. I think Dave has a couple useful things to say and then I'm going to hand it Kathy to say a few words to start us off.

Dave Keffer

Thanks, Doug. Good morning, everyone. Today, we're going to make some forward-looking statements and those statements involve results and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties can be found in our SEC filings. We may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures and you can find reconciliations of those measures to GAAP measures within our most recent earnings release.

And with that, I'll turn it back to you.

Doug Harned

Kathy?

Kathy Warden

Thank you, Dave, and thanks, Doug. It is so nice to be back here in person with you in New York City. I just want to open with a few comments and then we'll certainly address your questions. There is a lot that has happened even since our last earnings report and certainly our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine as they deal with both the severe humanitarian crisis and the conflict that we are proud to be supporting for the U.S. and our allies. We are a defense contractor and so we support the deterrence efforts that are underway as well as the protection of people and their human rights. And so our thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine.

In addition, I want to remind you of some commentary in our first quarter call about our strategy, because it's very relevant as we sit here today and see what's happening around the globe to reflect on a strategy that we've been executing for several years. The first is to provide technology leadership to our customers and dealing with some of their most challenging missions. And we're reminded of how important those capabilities are today and how those capabilities need to be both innovative as well as affordable. The second theme in our strategy is to align ourselves with our customers' highest priority missions to grow our business profitably. And we've been doing that well. We'll talk a bit about the backlog growth that we've seen in our company and the growth rates that we expect going forward as a result.

The third area that we focus on as a company is program performance. This is the way that we deliver margin performance, in addition to driving cost efficiencies. And then finally, we have been very forward in our capital deployment strategy, both investing in our own business to support that growth outlook that I talked about, but committing to returning cash to shareholders as well. And I'll lay out some specific commitments that we've made. So all of that results in a financial outlook that projects low single digit growth this year, accelerating that growth into 2023.

And as we look at the budgets that have been released now, the President's budget request as well as the five-year plan, it shows strong support for programs in the Northrop Grumman portfolio, of course, most notably the B-21 and the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, but many others as well. As a result of that and the strong program performance we've had, we are also projecting to see expanding margin rates. So this year projecting at the midpoint of our guidance 11.8% segment operating margin and have indicated that we expect that to grow to 12% by 2024.

And then finally, with strong cash flow outlook, we have committed to expectation of double digit compound annual growth rate on free cash flow by 2024 as well. And what that means is we have been able to have a capital deployment strategy that robustly supports the growth of the business, investing back into the business but also we've committed to return 100% of our free cash flow to shareholders this year. We are outlining a plan for 1.5 billion of share repurchase this year at least. And we also have just raised our dividend by 10%. And our dividend sits now at almost double what it was just five years ago at the beginning of 2017. So a strong commitment to returning free cash to our shareholders.

So with that backdrop, I'm happy to answer any questions that you have, Doug, about the portfolio and the outlook.

Question-and-Answer Session

Doug Harned

Great. Well, thanks, Kathy. At the start, you mentioned the DoD budget and clearly B-21, GBSD very well supported. Can you give us a little more insight into if you go beyond those two programs, how does Northrop Grumman look based on that budget, and I'll add one thing to it, and based on potentially what Congress might do in addition?

Kathy Warden

Yes. So from a technology leadership perspective, we align well with the budget requests primarily because the U.S. has outlined a strategy that focuses on high end conflict, and that aligns well to a portfolio like ours, that is more sophisticated systems that support air, space, ground, land, and subsea and cyber. And so when you look across the breadth of our portfolio, we see growth opportunity in all of those segments. But most notably space, where we have a 3x sales backlog in our space business that's already been built and it is our fastest growing segment of the business and continue to see awards growth there into this year. We also see Mission Systems as a segment of our business that's very well supported in the budget. It is communications, surveillance, processing capability, all of which is highly relevant in today's environment. In some cases, those are programs where we are the prime. In other cases, its efforts like the modernization of the F-35 where we're a key Mission Systems supplier. And across the whole of our portfolio, we see strength into the later part of the decade. In AS in particular, where we've seen some headwinds for programs that are retiring, we see growth emerging with B-21 moving into production in the next couple of years.

Doug Harned

I'm curious, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, are there any things directly tied to that that affect your potential revenues here?

Kathy Warden

We see some short-term opportunity, particularly in our weapons systems business, think ammunition, small caliber and medium caliber cannons. We also have some work in airborne missile systems that are relevant to the Ukraine fight. But at the end of the day, what the bigger impact that we expect is with European allies expressing increased support for budget growth in the next several years. That won't manifest itself in revenues in 2022 or likely even in a significant way in 2023. But we do see it creating upside opportunity to the mid part of the decade. And that's broad based. That's aeronautics. That's our defense systems and our mission systems portfolio.

Doug Harned

When you look at a couple of the big programs, and B-21 is clearly a standard, I know it's hard to talk about. But we recently saw statements coming out saying that first flight would be pushed back to 2023. Can you talk about -- to the extent you can sort of how we should think about the schedule on this program? I know there's been a lot of commentary that it's on schedule, on budget, which is something I never hear about when it's a major new military aircraft program. But just help us understand when you see this is the second time we've seen headlines with first flight pushback, how do you reconcile those things?

Kathy Warden

So there's a bit of a misconception, and it's understandable that it needs reconciling. We are still ahead of the acquisition program baseline date for first flight on the B-21. And so as you have heard other dates unofficially circulated, those dates were early projections of how soon the aircraft might get into first flight. But those were never changes. They were never official dates. And so as we sit here today, what we talked about in our first quarter call is an outlook for the program incorporated with the Air Force now has officially said about when they expect first flight to be in the early part of 2023. And so with the first flight milestone date being later in 2023, that's why you hear from Congress and the Air Force that we are still on schedule, we are still within the timeline that they projected for the program. And to your point, the same is true on cost, even though there's been less information externally provided by the Air Force about costs. What we did say in our earnings call in first quarter is that we've looked out at the program and the commitments that we made and the proposal for the program and expect to be able to meet those cost targets and profitably deliver the aircraft.

Doug Harned

When I look back, I mentioned that there's a long history of major new aircraft programs that didn't go that smoothly. But it seems that the time when things often break down is actually around that first flight point that a lot of the risks really start to build up. How are you thinking about that internally? Have you done things differently that hopefully would mitigate risks at that point in time?

Kathy Warden

Yes, we've absolutely done things differently on this program. And that's what I'm most pleased with in combination with the Air Force. We have worked through a development cycle and now into a test cycle that really is less about meeting a first flight date and meeting a level of maturity for the aircraft, meaning we have wrung out the software before it will ever fly. We have wrung out many elements of the design before the aircraft gets airborne so that we're less likely to find those things. When we go to first flight we have done much more of the integration and testing already on that program. The government also worked with us to ensure that we were building a production representative aircraft. Many aircraft before had worked toward just getting a development aircraft in the air and then figuring out how to make it more producible and meet certain criteria like weight or even range as they went from development into production. We have done that work as we have worked through the development phase of the program. And so it gives us a much higher confidence and more mature aircraft as we prepare for first flight. So when the government talks about a production-ready aircraft for first flight that's different than what most aircraft programs have done in the past.

Doug Harned

Absolutely different, yes. So now with this big ramp up in funding, how should we think of the profile for revenues on the B-21 over the next few years?

Kathy Warden

So we do expect that after we achieve first flight milestone, we will begin to move into production in earnest and low rate initial production. If you look at the five-year budget plan, the FIDA [ph], it shows production being late in now for the first time that's visible and you can see the government has not released the rate, the quantities that will be built, but you can get a sense of the size of the budget that's supported for B-21 production, and we're already working under advanced procurement dollars on those first aircraft.

Doug Harned

We probably shouldn't -- we wouldn't expect to see -- this is sort of starting I would think in 2023 when we will start to see revenues come up, because what I'm trying to do is to think through these mature programs that decline that lead to sort of lower aeronautics revenues this year, trying to picture how that transition goes?

Kathy Warden

Right. So what we've said is that for aeronautics, we expect the segment to be roughly flat in 2023 with B-21 providing growth, but the retirement of the Global Hawk and Joint STARS being a headwind in comparison to 2022, those two things roughly offsetting each other for this segment overall to be flat going into next year, and then returning to growth in 2024. And that partly is fueled by the B-21 continued growth in 2024.

Doug Harned

And so perhaps you could walk through -- when I think of some of these, actually I think we've talked about this on the earnings call. But when you think of some of these programs that are coming down, we've had -- Global Hawk looks like -- I'm not sure where E-2D is going to go in a couple of years. How should we think of these programs that are sort of more mature and declining?

Kathy Warden

So Global Hawk and Joint STARS we see to have some headwinds still into 2023 on a year-over-year comparison basis, and then those will largely be out of the system, if you will. And then as we look at B-21, as I noted, that alone will largely offset those declines in 2023 and provide growth into 2024 when we don't have those headwinds from Global Hawk and Joint STARS. With E-2D and F-35, the other two large programs that drive aeronautics revenue, those are roughly flat over that period. And for E-2D, in particular, the Navy reaches its program of record quantities and that would start to impact us in 2025. However, we have international sales. We just signed a France award and we have other countries that are expressing interest and expect international to begin to fill in, in that 2025 timeframe. So for E-2D, it's a little early to say what that looks like past 2025, but it's not a headwind in the next couple of years.

Doug Harned

But one of the things that this surprised us a little bit was the size of the budget for Triton. So does that -- it was $1 billion. Is that some upside from what -- were you expecting that or is that upside from where you were?

Kathy Warden

We were expecting that. The Navy took a production pause for two years. We had a couple of aircraft, but this is returning to their expected program of record quantities on the aircraft. So we were expecting it. But clearly on a year-over-year basis, it is growth.

Doug Harned

Yes. So if we switch over to GBSD, can you give us a sense of where we should expect that to go over the next three to four years? How large can that program be in revenues?

Kathy Warden

So for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent now called Sentinel, if you hear that terminology, that's the name that the U.S. Air Force gave to the program, we are expecting that program will continue to grow through next year. We're adding about 0.5 billion of sales this year over last and about the same as expected into next year. Then we do expect it to plateau for a couple of years before going back into a growth mode as we transition that program into production as well. And that really starts to kick in on the 2025 timeframe production on GBSD.

Doug Harned

Now, on B-21 I think of the transition to production is probably somewhat similar to normal large aircraft program where you go through LRIP and full rate production margins, then go up when you go to a fixed price contract that matures. How does GBSD work? We haven't seen too many programs quite like GBSD? What does that margin path look like?

Kathy Warden

Similar. In any large development program, we generally start with a lower booking rate because we're sitting with a lot of risk ahead to retire. And as we retire those risks successfully over time, we can increase the profitability on a program that's cost plus development as GBSD is. Then as we transition into production, margin rates improve there over time as well and production usually starts higher than development ends. So that would be the normal progression for a program like this. With GBSD, unlike B-21, we have not bid the production. We've only bid the cost plus development phase of that program. So that will be something that we bid later in the program when the design is more mature, and that should lower risk as well. We'll have a more mature design as we bid that fixed price work.

Doug Harned

And I mentioned we often see around first flight on a new aircraft program where the risks are. On GBSD, what challenges do you see? Is there a point we should focus on I think this is probably where the most risk is and the hardest part to get through?

Kathy Warden

On any program, integration and test tends to be where you find things in the design that need to be addressed. And yet, with our programs using a digital backbone for them, that started with B-21, is even more mature with the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent where we are doing everything from design through production in very sophisticated models, we believe that that is significantly going to lower the risk of these programs and allow us to identify any issues that we might have in previous instantiations on a program encountered in integration and test discover those much earlier and address them in the development phase, which rework is the major cost driver on programs like this. So to the extent that we can reduce that with more mature modeling upfront, we think puts us in a better position. So for GBSD, we're also in that situation where we're wringing out a lot of that risk even now, as we march toward our critical design reviews on that program and then expect to get into a mature build so that what we're testing is highly proven in models before we get to that phase of the program.

Doug Harned

Now if we look at space and I put GBSD aside, I mean space, it's the fastest growing part of the budget. Your backlogs are way up. Can you help us at all understand the other programs in there? And what is allowing you to get this high growth?

Kathy Warden

Yes. In space, the portfolio is broad. And so I'll give you a few representative examples. First of all, I should start by saying 40% of the space portfolio is restricted. And so the program details are not ones that we can broadly speak to. And that's a reflection of the capability in that portfolio to support some of our customers' most important mission areas. But there is also the 60% that is not restricted. And it's things not just GBSD and Next Gen Interceptor that are large singular programs, it's couple hundred million dollar programs. Some examples there are the space development agencies, Tranche 1, which provides a communications backbone. We're going to build 42 low-Earth orbit satellites that will be part of that comms backbone. We also were just in the first quarter awarded a program called DARC. It's a Deep Space Radar Capability that provides situational awareness, particularly in the geostationary orbit. And so those programs give you a sense of we can operate in multiple orbits, multiple types of capability. DARC is more of an ISR capability, whereas Tranche 1 for SDA is a communications mission. And we also work across other parts of the government. NASA's growth, which is 8% in the budget this year, is largely supporting programs like Artemis, where we are a contributor on multiple pieces of that architecture to return a man and put the first woman on the moon. And then we have commercial work as well. We are about to be awarded a contract from ULA to support the Amazon Kuiper launches, and that would be approximately $2 billion. So another significant award.

Doug Harned

And when you look at space, and if we went back 10, 20 years, then you think of things like [indiscernible] AEHF, predominantly lots of large -- there certainly were classified LEOs and things like that. But think of it as more of these large, exquisite satellites. Today, this is all shifted where a lot of the new programs are at sort of different layers. You've got complex networking issues to think about. How do you look at the mix of Northrop Grumman space business and sort of this standpoint without -- we can't get into classified programs, but how's it shifting?

Kathy Warden

I would tell you, our portfolio is purpose built for the environment we're facing right now. I could not ask for a better portfolio than what we have in terms of the range of missions that we're able to support and the knowledge that comes from both legacy Northrop Grumman, legacy Westinghouse from that acquisition many years ago to legacy Orbital ATK, over time we have assembled a portfolio that allows us to develop fast, affordable solutions that can go into LEO and support proliferated low-Earth orbit. We can support much more sophisticated payloads as you referenced for missile tracking as well as surveillance and anything in between. And we can provide support to launch with propulsion solutions. We can support the bus, the framework of the satellite, the payloads that go on it. So we are able to solution with the government and think about what's the best solution for their given requirements, and pull from our toolkit inside the company, it allows us to be much quicker than if we had to go outside and partner significantly and it allows us to be more affordable.

Doug Harned

When I think back to more traditionally what space was, you could sort of look at these satellite launches, you're going to get paid per satellite, that sort of thing. Those things, some of them were complicated and risky, somewhat smoother -- more smoothly than others. But today, you've got a lot of satellites that the customer views as the bus itself being a commodity. And you do this on a fixed price basis. You've got a lot of new entrants coming in there. How do you think about the economics of this business, particularly a lot of these LEO constellations as you go forward? It's got to be different.

Kathy Warden

It absolutely is different. And so while we can build a satellite bus, we don't build all of our own. For SDA, as an example, we are partnering with another provider, because what that required did not meet the criteria for what we currently build. So we went out and partnered. And we're very open to that kind of a model. And we run what we call pitch days where in different parts of our portfolio, we go out and invite in many companies, some of which have a pure commercial model, they don't know how to do business with the government, but are fine entering into a commercial relationship with us. And then we can bring those technologies into the Department of Defense. And so we have built our capability inside the company to really be responsive to what our customers need and what can hit the appropriate timelines and price points that our customers require, brought some of that commercial expertise into the company. But we also, as I said, need the systems engineers that can put that whole solution set together. And that's the value we bring and why we've been as competitive as we have, even in these capabilities that do hit lower price points, as you know, than what we might have built a decade ago.

Doug Harned

Because another aspect of the economics when you go to the low-Earth orbit satellite is they don't last as long.

Kathy Warden

Right.

Doug Harned

So you have these huge constellations, they may last five years, they have to be replenished. When you look at programs like that, I would think that this changes your entire model of how you produce equipment, upgrade equipment, and perhaps you can talk about that, because it seems like a sea change?

Kathy Warden

Absolutely. It's much more of a commercial model. And I've got a commercial background. So we treat it like a product line, where you have an expectation of building many quantities over many increments, not all at once and all in one program. It's also thinking about your manufacturing in that way. We had a bit of a head start on that. We were doing commercial satellite manufacturing in Orbital ATK, higher quantities than what we might have otherwise been doing if we were just working for the Department of Defense. And so that infrastructure is to a certain extent laid in. And the work we're going to do for ULA, as I noted, is also going to be higher quantities. And so it helps us to build out that manufacturing infrastructure that we need in propulsion, along with what I just mentioned with satellite buses that we already have in place. So a lot of the investment that we're talking about when I say our first priority is investing in ourselves to support that growth outlook is going towards space and positioning our company to compete and have the infrastructure to build in these higher quantity programs.

Doug Harned

Can that lead to higher margins, because it seems like it goes to more of a fixed price production model?

Kathy Warden

Right. As we were talking about earlier, you go through that cycle that I talked about much faster and get to fixed price repeatable. And in a product line scenario played right, you absolutely can over time then also draw multiple customers to the same product. So you aren't rebuilding custom each time a customer comes to you with a program requirement. And we see that as a potential in the space business as well and one that we're doing in Mission Systems successfully too. I've talked about that in the past in Mission Systems where we are not starting from a clean sheet design on radars anymore. We're starting with a previous radar design going same form, fit, function inside of an aircraft so that there was no additional integration costs associated with it. All of that helps to save customers money and builds on technology and manufacturing infrastructure that we already have in place.

Doug Harned

So a question that is coming up a lot is hypersonics. So I know your involvement in propulsion for some of the Lockheed platforms. I know you've got a Raytheon JV. But can you help us understand the extent you can, how Northrop Grumman is playing both in hypersonic weapons but in hypersonic defense?

Kathy Warden

Again, hypersonics is a good example where we've placed bets broadly. The department is working across numerous programs, some classified, some more openly discussed, and we in some are prime, in many are supplier. And in each case, we know that you have to get to a level of maturity to win the confidence to take those programs into production. So that's why we like where we are, which is having worked on over six hypersonic programs, and as you mentioned, with multiple partners, and we think the best solutions will win in terms of moving into production and getting the higher quantities based on mission requirement, the price of those platforms. And it's quite different, depending on the program that you speak of in terms of what we think the long-term volume might be on those programs. But we like the diversification of being involved in as many as we can.

Doug Harned

Any sense on how large this can become in a few years for you as a business?

Kathy Warden

It isn't a significant revenue driver as we sit here today. And yet, as these programs do mature into production, there is opportunity for what is a small kernel today to double, triple. I don't think it ever becomes a major program set for our company on the likes of a GBSD, or even its own segment. But it will be a nice growth driver within both our space and our defense systems portfolio.

Doug Harned

This is sort of a hard -- it seems policy wise, this is a hard problem because there's been a big push because of the efforts that have been underway in China and Russia in this area. And depending on what you believe, I'd argue we're behind as a country in this space. But the other part of it that I think does not get enough attention sort of in the public is the hypersonic defense, which maybe much more important than --

Kathy Warden

I agree. And I was going to raise that if you didn't, because I do think that is the bigger market. And therefore it's also where we're positioning attention in our space business. We have the HBTSS, which is tracking capability for hypersonic weapons and working multiple solutions mainly out of the space domain for obvious reasons that would support counter hypersonics. And that will be an important capability for the U.S. and our allies to have, regardless of how we might use hypersonic weapons ourselves. We need to be able to defend ourselves from them.

Doug Harned

Now on Mission Systems, this is one that we just haven't seen. So the backlog growth -- you all have talked about it as a place with really high growth potential. Can you help me understand how we don't have the backlog but we're going to see the growth here?

Kathy Warden

Yes. Well, it's important to remember Mission Systems is a shorter cycle business than aero or space. So you see these large awards in space or aero that run over five, seven years in Mission Systems that tends to be more of a one to three-year timeframe when we get awards in that business. And our backlog last year, our book to bill was 1.06. If you look back over the last three years, it averaged a little over that. So when I talk about a 6% growth rate last year looking at mid to single digits again this year, that backlog does support that kind of a growth rate and our book to bill has consistently been in that range. And that's what I would expect to see out of that business. While you don't see big spikes up, you also then don't see a year where book to bill is down in the 0.8. So it's just a more steady-as-she-goes type of business. What I will tell you is we had $1 billion of restricted awards in that business in fourth quarter. And as I've talked about that portfolio growing, we see our restricted content. They are growing faster than any of our other. So aero is about 40% restricted, space at about 40%, Mission Systems had been a little less than 20% and we see that going up closer to 25% over the next couple of years, because of the growth in the restricted portfolio there.

Doug Harned

Can you give us a sense of a restricted portfolio, but are there any types of programs that are really allowing this to grow?

Kathy Warden

Yes. Our communications portfolio is one of the fastest growing in that segment and also advanced processing. So think about the back end of systems that allow for data processing to turn that data into actionable information. That business when you think of Joint All-Domain Command and Control as the government talks about a vision to share information between platforms that were never meant to inform one another, that requires communications and processing advancement. And that's what we're doing in that business. And that's where we're seeing significant growth.

Doug Harned

And that topic is a tricky one. JADC2, the last session, we were talking about this. It's something that it feels that everyone has a different angle on. You can be more of a defense IT provider and think about the architecture more broadly. You can be working off an individual platform. You can be working off comms and sensors. How do you see Northrop Grumman playing in this, because it doesn't seem like you want to be the sort of all-knowing, all-seeing solution here?

Kathy Warden

We want to build the products that enable that architecture. And so I have said all along, this isn't going to be a big program where you see multibillion dollar awards. You're going to see modernization of platforms that include communications capability to share information securely between that platform and other data sources, like we're doing on the F-35. You're going to see advancements in backend processing that allow you to take all that information and make sense of it, like we're seeing in areas like IBCS, a program we built for the army. And so it's not a lot of new programs, it's standalone that are going to be labeled JADC2. But it is a lot of Mission Systems work and communications processing and sensing that enables that architecture to be knitted together. And we think we're well positioned for that.

Doug Harned

And does that -- is the leverage for that, is it come more from comms or sensors or what positions you better than someone else to play in this role?

Kathy Warden

So our capability and secure communications already having software defined radios, which are a baseline capability for that information sharing, already having decades of experience in advanced processing, usually that's sitting behind electronic warfare suite or radar, but now can be applied to taking information from other sensors and integrating them. And then having programs of record where we're done this positions us different than most other aero, space and defense companies. Of course, we don't have all the platform real estate that sits with other companies. And so we're partnering with them to bring these solutions forward. And they will benefit as well, because those modernization efforts will flow through their platform. So there's plenty of market opportunity here for everyone. And I think we're all working well together to help the government reach that vision.

Doug Harned

Now on international, you have -- you did about I think 15% international, lower than some of your peers. How do you look at international? What are the opportunities there? Can we see that grow as a percentage of your business?

Kathy Warden

We can. What we don't want to do is grow international at the expense of the domestic opportunity that we have, which is quite strong right now with the budgets growing as they are in the U.S. and also with our portfolio being well positioned. So we're taking a balanced approach to how we think about international and domestic growth. They're growing similarly, which is why the share of our portfolio on international isn't growing faster, but we play the long game. And what we're positioning for is if U.S. budgets were to contract, we want to be positioned to grow international more rapidly and we've been working to have a pipeline that enables us to do that. In aero, of course, it's both unmanned with Triton sales to Australia; Global Hawk to Japan, Korea and NATO, as well as E-2D, as I mentioned, already going to Japan, contract signed with France and looking to grow that platform internationally. F-35 has been a key international driver of growth. For production, we see sustainment being a key growth driver internationally going forward. And then, of course, we have our Mission Systems going into platforms all over the globe, F-16 being one of the most notable where we do the radar upgrade for the F-16s for our allied fleet and have seen significant growth from that over the last few years. So lots of opportunity to continue to take product around the globe to our allies. And as I said, I see that strengthening. It's been strong in Asia, as I noted with many of my examples, we see it strengthening in Europe and are positioning to capture that opportunity.

Doug Harned

And are there -- when you see European budgets increasing, are there specific areas that you're looking at that Northrop Grumman could benefit from?

Kathy Warden

Yes. Aero and Mission Systems are the two areas of the portfolio that we see the most long-term change in growth optionality in Europe. With weapons systems, we have already been supplying, we do see that growing. So that's just incremental sales in terms of what we've already been experiencing. And I will note that while space has a very low percentage of international business today, we see growing interest both with European allies and Asia Pacific allies in developing their space capabilities and programs, most notably in Asia, Japan and Australia, and most notably in Europe and the UK.

Doug Harned

Well, just switching gears a little bit here, because you've talked a lot about this, and that's ESG. So we've gone through a period where there are a lot of funds that will have exclusions that can be nuclear, they can be under some defense. I guess the first thing is, I know it's been a big emphasis for you all. You have a relatively new Chief Sustainability Officer. Maybe you could take us through an overall what Northrop Grumman is doing in the ESG universe? And then I'd like to just get a sense of what you're hearing from people as far as these exclusions?

Kathy Warden

So our ESG program is broad, and our Chief Sustainability Officer is very much focused on lowering the impact of our environmental footprint. And we have a set of goals that we've established, including net zero for our operations by 2035. We're also working closely with the U.S. government on their climate-related efforts to shape the future of how they acquire capability. That's a longer set of objectives, but not one that we are ignoring our responsibility in. Secondly, we have a strong social program. We pride ourselves on external recognition for diversity and inclusion efforts, including for the 13th year being recognized by diversity and leading external benchmarking and being in the Top 20 now of companies for efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion. But you're asking about a really important area that we spend time from a portfolio management perspective thinking about, and that is the portfolio itself and how we govern a portfolio to ensure that we're only selling to countries that we believe will use our products responsibly, thinking about unintended consequences of our products in human rights campaigns. And so we are very thoughtful on that and have a robust governance approach inside the company. That has led us in a couple of instances looking at the restricted list and our product portfolio to decide to divest our way out of certain businesses. And we're in the process of doing that for depleted uranium, where we don't build but we do integrate it into a weapon. And we are transitioning that capability and we'll be out of that business by the end of 2023, or at least that's the path we're on right now and we're making good progress toward that timeline. And while we do this, we're very conscious that we have to support our customers. We never want to leave our customers in a bad position. So we do this in a very thoughtful way, but take a long-term portfolio approach to it. You're asking an important question about what's on the list today, what might be on the list in the future? And I will tell you, I can't answer that. But I have seen a shift emerging where anything nuclear was viewed as not a capability that some would want to invest in. And so our support on B-21 or GBSD, even though we aren't working in the nuclear enterprise, we're building missiles or in the case of each B-21 bomber that is mission capable for nuclear weapon delivery, we are in that business clearly definitively in that business. My view though is that that part of our business is key to deterring aggression, deterring conflict and protecting human rights that aggressors would choose to move and maneuver much more freely if those capabilities didn't exist in the world, that it is unlikely they would disarm themselves that instead use those capabilities to build their capability for aggression. And so I know that's the way the U.S. military thinks about it. That is the way this President and two prior administrations have thought about it. The nuclear enterprise is reviewed by every presidential administration and three have reviewed specifically the modernization plans and all three have reinforced their support for it. And I think that's starting to get an understanding and appreciation by the investment community that these are indeed necessary capabilities. We don't have to like the fact that they're necessary in the world. But we should recognize them, listen to our global leaders and our military that they are indeed required. So that's what we're messaging and I think it's an important discussion to be having, especially right now.

Doug Harned

Yes, I'm curious. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine happened, have you had different discussions in a sense with your large shareholders and people who are thinking about this perhaps differently?

Kathy Warden

I think for the most part, our shareholders that are committed in the company have already rationalized in their mind what I just articulated. We are working more with investors, particularly in Europe, and will be engaging a bit more this summer to take the temperature and see has this aggression by Russia into Ukraine shifted the thinking with investors as we are hearing that it may have, and does that open up a broader investment community for us? But the companies that are already investing in us I think are very aligned to the way of thinking that I just articulated.

Doug Harned

Well, we only have a few minutes left. Perhaps we can end it by you telling us when you look at the next 12 to 18 months, what are your priorities? What do you want to get done? And what do you see as the biggest challenges?

Kathy Warden

So there are two that I'd highlight for the next six months. One is more immediate term and that is working our way through our talent strategy to shift to the way work is getting done today. And I think every company around the globe is thinking about how do we hire, retain, develop in today's talent market, which is clearly oversubscribed for the types of talent that we need to hire to fuel the growth in our business. And I feel well positioned with the hiring that we're doing today. Our retention is much better than national averages. But there's always room for more improvement because it is so important for the work that we do. The second is a longer term activity that we have ongoing in our company. We call it a digital transformation. We are shifting from it needing to be a transformation to where digital is the backbone of how we're running the company and how we're delivering product. I gave examples of how that's positively impacting performance on programs like B-21 and GBSD, but we have scaled this enterprise wide. And our objective is that by 2025, we have that digital framework laid in for every part of our business, every program and our back office. And so now it's about digital differentiation, how we're using those capabilities to truly position ourselves for faster growth, better performance, more technology, innovation, and the key themes of the strategy that I outlined, and I'm really pleased with the progress that we're making and how we're setting ourselves apart in the industry. So those are two important areas. You already touched on ESG. I spend a lot of time not only thinking about those governance and portfolio issues, but driving forward our sustainability and social platform as well.

Doug Harned

Well, great. Well, Kathy, Dave, thank you very much. I really enjoyed it.

Kathy Warden

Thank you. So good to be with you, Doug.