Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

For Netflix (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:NFLX) investors, a return trip to the “Upside Down” this Memorial Day weekend was a success.

Record breaking numbers paired with love from critics and fans alike created a strong one-two punch for Netflix at a time where it needed a win... badly.

So why should investors still be wary?

First as always, some background.

Yes, Netflix had a big weekend for its marquee show.

You’ve seen the stories, heard the buzz and likely watched the teens of Hawkins battle a variety of foes, but that’s only half the story.

The nice part.

To be clear, this was a win for the streamer (even accounting for OTT’s notoriously skewed numbers), but it’s a short-term win and one that shines a light on a long-term problem.

To start, Stranger Things is nearing the end of its run. We have one more drop in a few weeks and then one more season slated (likely) for next year… but that’s it. The show served its purpose nicely and played the savior role very well in a number of ways, though the overtaxed Netflix content and development pipeline is not what it once was and its now becoming more glaring.

Yes, you can throw a handful of titles out there as big shiny distractions, but the number of shows that can carry a network in the way Things did are few, far between and in many cases ending - and their successors aren’t as clear.

Although as we saw with Squid Game that next big thing can really come from anywhere, but if programming was Netflix’s only problem it would be a different story. However, programming is just ONE of its problems.

The larger overarching problems are still not being addressed, some because they take time (i.e. password sharing crackdown, ad-tier option, lower-spending), but others because Netflix seems to want to keep its head in the sand.

Which brings us back to Stranger Things.

Believe it or not, Things could have been bigger… much bigger.

Imagine if Things had been a weekly release verses an all-at-once. Now yes, the streamer did hold two episodes back for later this summer, but there’s another reason for that which I’ll touch on later. Overall, this was for all purposes the majority of the season – seven episodes coming together designed to be watched together.

Now what if they spread it out over a few weeks or a month?

Think about how much more buzz it would have gotten, how much more it could tout its viewership and more importantly how much longer it could have leveraged what has become its current flagship series.

On top of that it also would have helped ease that content pipeline I mentioned earlier, which is feeding out new series/movies/specials at a breakneck pace. Even if it borrowed from its rivals and did two, three or four episodes at once to start and then a multi-week run of new episodes, it would have made a huge difference.

Specifically, because that is what has helped its rivals.

The other major streamers have begun to pull back from all-at-once to a gradual roll-out – and it’s been working. In a tightly contested race for streaming supremacy, it’s an edge that for some reason Netflix is happy to give up.

Spacing out programming helps not only sustain that programming but sustain a network. With content being such a premium why not maximize it?

With this series it’s a little different because Netflix is (in their eyes) is maximizing it… but whether or not in the right way is the argument.

That takes us back to those two episodes still to come.

Yes you can argue Netflix is still getting that long-term buzz, but no matter how you look at it, that’s four weeks where coverage and buzz is at a low – and it didn’t have to be. Netflix chose to leverage two big holidays for its two big beats, verses a steady stream. However, in between those holidays are a number of other projects from rivals (many running weekly) that are happy to occupy the space and the conversation.

It's one thing to have premiere content, but it’s another to be able to fully utilize it in the grand scheme.

Also overlooked by the casual investors is that the split wasn’t done to give the audience something to look forward to this summer or even to keep up the buzz… it was largely done to get it qualified for next year’s awards cycle.

The Emmy awards – something Netflix spends a lot of money pursuing – has a cut-off date of 5/31. In other words, anything running prior to that date is eligible for this upcoming year’s awards and anything after gets rolled over to next year.

So now Netflix can double-dip across two periods of awards eligibility for what is basically the same season (something AMC is also doing with the final season of Better Call Saul). It also allows them the flexibility to schedule the last season of Things whenever it wants and not have to worry about making a cut-off.

So again, yes in a few ways it does sustain the series and it does give them some options to play with tied to rolling-out of the final batch... but for a very specific purpose.

Which begs the question - was it the right purpose?

That’s up for debate as I can see the value in both sides when it comes to awards - but there was a scenario where Netflix could have tried something new and different.

Where HBO (NYSE:WBD) has been very successful is they always have a steady cadence of series so when one event program ends, another is coming within a week or two. These gives audiences just enough time digest and move on. It also gives them more time to build an audience for newer series so that when it returns for the next season you get the bigger level of hype.

The binge-model worked for Stranger Things and other Netflix series because at the time it was new and different, but audience tastes are beginning to change and they are remembering the appeal of a slower-burn series.

Now to be fair to Netflix, the licensing and partnership deals behind these types of shows are lengthy and full of contractual obligations so even if the streamer wanted to change from batch to weekly (in the wake of bad earnings), it potentially may not have been an option … but teasing that it could be or would be down the road makes for a statement investors want to hear.

And for those that see Netflix’s binge model as a competitive advantage, that advantage may be wavering. What success looks like now verses what it did a few years ago is radically different and the level of competition was not as fierce as it is now.

In a time where all the other streamers are embracing multi-week viewing and seeing subscriber count increase – and Netflix is sticking with batch viewing and seeing its subscribers count decrease, it should give them and investors pause.

As I’ve said prior, Netflix will eventually right its ship and it's made a LOT of moves (some for better, some for worse) in recent weeks to do that, but this is not a quick fix. It is going to take some real change on Netflix’s part to adjust to the market it helped usher in but somehow lost control of along the way.

Let’s see how patient investors are willing to be.