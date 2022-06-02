You Have Been Warned

SteveAllenPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Warning signs

It has undoubtedly been a tough start to 2022 for capital markets. Since peaking on the second trading day of the year, the headline benchmark S&P 500 Index has already endured a -21% peak to trough decline and is still lower by -15% to date. And performance has been notably worse and pain measurably longer underneath the market surface. For example, the tech heavy NASDAQ 100 has fallen -31% peak to trough and is still down by -25% from its late November 2021 highs. Despite these challenged market returns in 2022 along with the knowledge that financial markets in general and the stock market in particular has historically been a reliable predictor of the economic outlook, we keep hearing reassuring words from many expert forecasters that the U.S. economy is likely to avoid recession in the months ahead. I am not so sure. And a reliable financial market signal is signaling otherwise.

Thirteen out of fourteen ain't bad

The yield curve has arguably been the most reliable predictor of economic recessions and stock bear markets for more than 100 years. While I highly respect and listen closely to a cadre of esteemed economists that regularly opine about the recession outlook over time, I also pay very close attention to the data itself. For more often than not, the hard facts found in the data provide us with clarity of thought and lead us to bias free conclusions at the end of the day.

So to what are we referring when we reference the yield curve in this instance? It is the spread between the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield or its equivalent minus the Federal Funds Effective Rate or its equivalent. This relationship is shown by the blue line in the chart below. Dating back over 100 years to just after the advent of the U.S. Federal Reserve in 1915, we have seen this spread turn negative (fall below the zero red line with recessions shaded in gray) in fourteen separate instances. In 13 of these 14 past episodes, the U.S. economy eventually descended into recession if it wasn't already there. While one could certainly quibble with the statistical significance of the population size in question, it is still a good hit rate nonetheless that is difficult to dismiss.

StockCharts.com

Let's address the caveats and exceptions before going any further.

First, an inverted yield curve has not been a necessary prerequisite for a recession. For example, the U.S. economy experienced five recessions over the period from 1937 to 1960, and the yield curve did not invert prior to any of these recessions. But even though an economy can enter a recession without an inverted yield curve, we have not seen an instance over the past 108 years where the yield curve inverted and the economy avoided a recession.

Next, what about the one exception? This took place in the summer of 1998 when the yield curve inverted in June of that year, but the economy managed to steer clear of an economic contraction at the time. Of course, many investors can still remember vividly the events that were unfolding at the time. For during the late summer and early fall of 1998, the notorious hedge fund Long-Term Capital Management collapsed and threatened to drag the global financial system into the abyss with it (a la the Great Financial Crisis on a much larger scale a decade later - oh the perils of persistent and unending moral hazard!). The U.S. Federal Reserve not only moved swiftly to lower interest rates, but it also engineered a rescue of the financial system at the time (the details of this episode were chronicled well in the book When Genius Failed by Roger Lowenstein, which is still a timely read so many years later). While these actions kept the economic expansion running for a bit further at the time in 1998, one could certainly argue that it did nothing more than forestall (if not further compound) the inevitable calamity that eventually erupted less than two years later with the bursting of the technology bubble. And one thing we know today is that the Fed is not likely to rush to the rescue with ultra- accommodative monetary policy this time around given that the financial system is relatively sound and inflation is as hot as it has been in nearly half a century.

Lastly and perhaps most importantly, when looking at the chart above, a key fact is missing. I've raised all of these past inverted yield curves, but when looking at the present we see a yield curve that appears to be steepening by our 10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield minus Federal Funds Effective Rate measure. Shouldn't we see this as a sign of reassurance that an economic recession should not be a worry?

StockCharts.com

Unfortunately, such a conclusion is likely false hope. For if we overlay another more commonly discussed yield curve spread in the 10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield minus the 2-Year U.S. Treasury Yield (the 2/10 spread), we see a very high correlation between these two readings over time. But in recent months, we have seen a stark deviation with the 10-Year minus Fed Funds rising and the 2/10 spread sharply falling toward inversion in April 2022.

StockCharts.com

What is the key takeaway from this deviation including the fact that the 2/10 spread inverted two months ago now? If anything, it highlights how far behind the U.S. Federal Reserve may be right now in the need to raise interest rates to combat the current inflation problem and thus the market's perceived need for the Fed to move swiftly and aggressively to arrest the inflation problem. As a result, this deviation has the potential to add even further salt to the economic outlook wound than to be any kind of salve of reassurance.

Implications for the U.S. stock market

Inverted yield curves are not only bad signs for the economy. They also bode ill for the stock market. Consider the table below.

StockCharts.com

Whereas an inverted yield curve predicted an eventual economic recession in 13 out of 14 instances with an average lead time of 13 months, it has also been accompanied by the onset of a bear market in stocks in 11 out of 14 past instances. The only exceptions were twice in the 1920s and in 1998 where financial market speculation was rampant and policy conditions were relatively easy, which is a stark contrast to today. And even during these exceptions when an official bear market was avoided, stocks still endured a solid correction. Moreover, any reassurance we might try to squeeze is already negated by the fact that U.S. stocks have already descended into official bear market territory even if the U.S. economy manages to steer clear of recession.

Given where we stand with stock valuations today that are still historically elevated (high "P" in the P/E ratio) despite record high earnings per share on the S&P 500 that are already running well above trend (high "E" in the P/E ratio - if the E eventually shrinks, the P/E can get a lot higher even if the "P" is falling - ouch!), this does not bode well for the stock outlook if the economy eventually falls into recession as the inverted yield curve is essentially predicting that it will.

I think this point remains particularly true as we make our way through 2019, but perhaps for a different reason this time around.

Bottom line

You have been warned by financial markets that a recession likely looms on the horizon. This warning comes at a time when the U.S. Federal Reserve is moving aggressively to tighten monetary policy in response to an outbreak of high inflation. Even if pricing pressures start to cool in the latter part of the year, the accelerating withdrawal of liquidity from the financial system is likely to increase market volatility, place greater downward pressure on asset prices, and potentially compound the eventual contraction of the economy if it indeed falls into recession.

Of course, the Fed will try its utmost to manage against these risks as conditions unfold in the coming months to engineer as soft of a landing as possible for the U.S. economy, but it must also be recognized that they are concurrently working to navigate a variety of differentiated and pronounced risks in the months ahead. In short, the Fed has their work cut out for them, and this reality should be respected from a portfolio risk management perspective.

As a result, it is important for investors to recognize the following as we continue through 2022 and into 2023. This is no longer your knee- jerk, buy any and all dips market that was enjoyed throughout the 2010s during the post crisis period. While the Fed has spent many years supporting financial markets including stocks seemingly at all costs, their policy focus has distinctly changed toward an entirely different objective of fighting inflation. And this emphasis is likely to remain firmly entrenched at least through the summer months if not longer.

With this in mind, stock investors may be best served to consider a different approach than what may have become comfortable in recent years. Focus away from more cyclical and growth-oriented sectors like information technology and consumer discretionary. Instead, tilt more toward more defensive and value-oriented sectors like health care and consumer staples. Moreover, as we continue through this phase of the economic cycle, financials may also be increasingly of interest. And as long as inflationary pressures persist, commodities such as energy and industrial metals are also worth consideration. Lastly, continue to emphasize broad portfolio diversification including blending assets that are uncorrelated to low negatively correlated with stocks to your allocation strategy. This may include more recession resistant safe haven assets like Treasuries, TIPS, and gold.

Perhaps the yield curve will be wrong and the economy will steer clear of recession. Perhaps the 10-Year/Fed Funds spread will remain positive despite notable inversion across the rest of the curve. Both would be an unusual exception based on the past 100+ years of history, and if we've learned anything over the past decade, it's that exceptions to rules cannot be entirely ruled out. But without the Fed going all in to prevent such an outcome and instead having the Fed all in on stopping the essentially exact opposite outcome in trying to cool prices down, financial markets may be proven right on their recession call when it's all said and done. If this is indeed the case, don't expect the stock market to come through such an outcome unscathed.