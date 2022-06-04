K+S: An European Potash Play Trading At A 20% FCF Yield

Orest Lyzhechka/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The fertilizer markets are on fire these days and although most of the attention goes towards the North American fertilizer plays, one would almost forget there are a few very interesting European companies as well. In a previous article I discussed OCI (OTC:OCINF) but very few people outside of Canada and Europe know K+S (OTCQX:KPLUY) (OTCQX:KPLUF) a German producer of potash and salt. And that's a pity as this company is performing exceptionally well on the back of the very strong potash market. And as it is flying under the radar, this could potentially be an investment opportunity to gain exposure to the potash markets.

Yahoo Finance

K+S has its primary listing in Germany where it is trading with SDF as its ticker symbol. Considering the average daily volume in Germany exceeds 1.5 million shares per day, it clearly is the best listing to trade in the company's shares. There are also options available in Germany.

K+S is taking full advantage of the tailwinds in the fertilizer sector

While the focus of this article will be on the fertilizer division of K+S as this will be the main driver of the profits and free cash flow but we should not forget the company's industrial division generated about 30% of the revenue in 2021. As I expect the potash division to grow its revenue at an exceptional pace this year the contribution from the agricultural segment to the total revenue will likely increase beyond the 70% level obtained last year.

K+S Investor Relations

The impact of the strong potash price is very clearly visible in the company's summary of the first quarter. It produced 11% fewer tonnes of fertilizer product (1.79 million tonnes versus 2.01 million tonnes in Q1 2021) but the revenue more than doubled as the average revenue per tonne increased from less than 240 EUR/t to just over 520 EUR per tonne of fertilizer (which potash represents about 60% of the total amount of tonnes sold). And thanks to that massive boost, the consolidated EBITDA margin more than doubled as well as the company quadrupled its EBITDA to 524M EUR representing a margin of 43.2% compared to just 17.2% in the first quarter of last year.

K+S Investor Relations

The total revenue in the first quarter of this year was just over 1.2B EUR resulting in a gross profit of 505M EUR (an increase from just over 294M EUR in the first quarter of last year). The gross profit already includes the depreciation and amortization expenses of just over 100M EUR per quarter.

K+S Investor Relations

As the company has cleaned up its balance sheet and reduced its gross debt and net debt, the interest expenses decreased very fast and this provided a nice extra boost to the pre-tax income which almost doubled to 441M EUR while the net income came in at just under 311M EUR for an EPS of 1.62 EUR per share. So on an annualized basis, K+S appears to be on track to generate north of 6 EUR per share in earnings, especially as the fertilizer prices continue their upward trajectory.

And that's not just a paper profit or an accounting profit. The cash flow statement confirms K+S may be in for a record year. The reported operating cash flow was 253M EUR but this includes a strong increase in the working capital position (mainly an increase in receivables) to the tune of 248M EUR. On the other hand, we should also deduct the 113M EUR difference between taxes owed and taxes paid and after making these adjustments, the adjusted operating cash flow was 388M EUR.

K+S Investor Relations

The total capex in Q1 was relatively high at 150M EUR as the total amount spent on intangible assets was high but this includes some non-recurring items like the factoring and the purchase of emission rights. Those are intangibles and weighed on the Q1 capex but this also means the capital expenditures for 2022 were very much front-loaded. And despite the high capex, the free cash flow result in the first quarter of the year was approximately 238M EUR. Divided over the 191.4M shares outstanding, the free cash flow in the first quarter of the year came in at approximately 1.24 EUR per share.

The 2022 targets have once again been hiked

Before diving into the near-term expectations, investors should realize K+S did a phenomenal job in getting its balance sheet healthy again. In 2020, the company signed an agreement to sell the Americas operating unit for a total enterprise value of $3.2B including 2.6B EUR in cash. This immediately helped to strengthen the balance sheet which is now in good shape thanks to the combination of a lower net debt and a much higher EBITDA.

K+S Investor Relations

This now means K+S has more flexibility in how it can invest its incoming cash flow rather than worrying how it can repay its debt, and the company will soon have a luxury problem.

While the initial guidance from K+S provided in the annual report was already quite positive with an anticipated 70% EBITDA increase and a 600% increase in the adjusted free cash flow, K+S was able to hike this guidance after the exceptionally strong performance in the first quarter of the year.

K+S Investor Relations

It now anticipates its EBITDA to come in at 2.3-2.6B EUR while the adjusted free cash flow will be approximately 1B-1.2B EUR. If we would deduct the cost related to the purchase of more emission rights from this amount (this comes on top of the expected 400M EUR capex), the underlying free cash flow will be 770-970M EUR. Given the current strength on the fertilizer markets and the current EUR/USD exchange rate which is much stronger than the 1.16 used in the guidance, I now think it is likely K+S will meet and even exceed this guidance. An underlying free cash flow result of 970M EUR (including the 230M EUR spent on emission rights for the period beyond 2026) results in a free cash flow per share of in excess of 5 EUR per share. And if we would exclude the CO2-related expenses, the underlying free cash flow per share will exceed 6 EUR.

Of course, the current tailwinds in the fertilizer sector won't last forever so I will not make the argument K+S should be trading at 12 times its 2022 free cash flow result. But this windfall of profits and cash flow will enable K+S to immediately convert its net debt position into a net cash position.

As of the end of Q1, the company had 630M EUR in cash and financial investments and less than 1.2B EUR in financial liabilities for a total net debt of just over 500M EUR. This is based on the net financial debt and excludes lease debt and provisions for mining obligations.

K+S Investor Relations

The debt ratio (based on the LTM EBITDA) fell to just 0.4 times but considering the EBITDA guidance for this year has been hiked to around 2.5B EUR, the debt ratio based on the expected EBITDA is less than 0.2. And if the free cash flow projections will be confirmed, the net debt will likely be converted into a net cash position by the end of this year.

Investment thesis

If we would assume the net debt indeed is converted into a small net cash position by the end of this year, K+S's current market capitalization of less than 6B EUR essentially means the company is trading at just over 2X EBITDA. While the fertilizer market is a very cyclical sector, the current tailwinds will allow K+S to head into a future downcycle as a stronger company. If the current strong pricing environment lasts until 2024 (which is what competitor OCI was guiding for), K+S could easily have over 1B EUR in net cash on the balance sheet which will be a tremendous help in a downturn.

Additionally, the company is spending cash on improving its existing operations to make sure they can withstand lower fertilizer prices.

While it is difficult to predict the future supply volumes of fertilizer and potash products given the issues with Russia and Belarus, K+S is in an enviable position and with an EV/EBITDA ratio of just over 2, it is trading slightly cheaper than CF Industries (CF), Nutrien (NTR) and Mosaic (MOS) which are trading at EV/EBITDAs of respectively 3, 3.8 and 3 according to the consensus estimates.