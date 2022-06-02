Darren415/iStock via Getty Images

This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on June 1st, 2022.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) has been holding up reasonably well on a YTD basis. One of the problems with this is that the fund's share price has been holding up better than its NAV per share. That has resulted in the fund's premium being extended even further since we last covered the fund.

I believe that ETB offers an enticing opportunity to investors as a long-term hold, but when it is trading at a better valuation. It has been quite volatile in terms of its premium, so an investor might not have to wait too long.

For investors already holding the fund, it doesn't seem as though they should unload immediately. In fact, that could go against what an investor wants to hold ETB for in the first place. That is the tax-managed strategy that is employed to reduce tax obligations for the investor.

This is one of those Eaton Vance funds that purposely produce distributions that are classified as return of capital. I know some investors immediately see return of capital and write a fund off. However, for this fund, it is by design. This is a topic we discuss a lot when updating coverage on these index writing Eaton Vance funds.

The simple version is that they generate realized losses on their options strategy or on the underlying portfolio. If the indexes are rising, their options strategy causes losses, but the underlying portfolio would presumably appreciate. When indexes are falling, their options strategy can provide realized gains, but these can be offset by selling off underlying positions for a loss.

What ends up happening is the fund tries to avoid having too many realized gains. When return of capital makes up all or a portion of the characterization of the distribution, it defers an investor's tax obligation. This is done because return of capital reduces an investor's cost basis. Therefore, no tax will be paid in the year it is received. At least under the current tax law. It would only happen when an investor sells for a realized gain or when the cost basis gets down to $0.

For the tax year 2021, over 92% of the distribution was identified as ROC. This is exactly what some investors are looking for. I know it can shock some other investors who think of ROC as "only getting your money returned to you."

Eaton Vance Tax Classifications 2021 (Eaton Vance (highlights from author))

Here's another way of looking at it. Since the fund launched, they have paid a total of $22.86 in distributions through 2021. That isn't counting any of the 2022 distributions so far. At this point, if you bought it at inception for $20 - you've been paid in full entirely. Yet, the fund continues to pay the same $0.1080 monthly distribution or its quarterly equivalent since 2010.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: 1.47

Premium: 7.57%

Distribution Yield: 7.63%

Expense Ratio: 1.10%

Leverage: N/A

Managed Assets: $413 million

Structure: Perpetual

ETB's investment objective is "to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation." That's fairly standard for most CEFs and doesn't set it apart from the other EV option-writing funds either.

To achieve that objective, they'll focus on "a diversified portfolio of common stocks and write call options on one or more U.S. indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to seek to generate current earnings from the option premium."

There are several Eaton Vance funds that all seem quite similar and even are similarly named. The one way that ETB is a bit different is that they take focus on the S&P 500 in particular. That can be compared to something such as Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV). That is the sister fund that has an S&P 500 and Nasdaq focus. That means it tilts a bit more towards tech relative to ETB. However, both funds target up to a 100% overwrite of their portfolio.

For closed-end funds, these expense ratios are rather low. They don't change all that much either, depending on the size. ETV is nearly 3.5x the size of ETB and charges a 1.08% expense ratio vs. 1.10%. Across the board, Eaton Vance funds run with relatively lower expense ratios.

Performance - Drop In NAV Pushes Premium

Overall, ETB has been holding up relatively well when looking at the total share price return. As we can see in the chart, it joined the S&P 500 in a bear market briefly but then popped back out just as quickly.

Ycharts

What we can also see here is that the total NAV return has been meaningfully worse. That's precisely what has driven up the fund's premium since we last visited the fund.

The current valuation puts it well over the average of the last decade. At the same time, I could see the argument being made that equities are down across the board. So the fund is relatively expensive, but the price itself is still cheaper than it was previously too.

Ycharts

For those reasons, I still wouldn't say this is a sell. As hinted at above, there is another consideration to contemplate for an investor. Since collecting return of capital distributions over these years, an investor's cost basis could be quite low. If this is held in a taxable portfolio, this could mean a sizeable tax burden due to the realized gains by investors. In my opinion, this would have to push even further into premium territory before making sense to sell for some investors.

Others that aren't as worried about their tax burden could potentially sell now and then revisit when the fund gets back to near parity with its NAV per share. Historically, that would mean a much better price for investors to be holding or buying the fund. Additionally, considering the market moves this year, an investor may have already realized enough losses to offset these potential gains.

Distribution - Supported By Gains, Something To Watch

As an equity fund, they will rely primarily on capital gains to fund their distributions. Except, of course, that they want to reduce their realized gains to stay tax-managed.

ETB has been quite a steady fund. They have cut once in their history, and that was shortly after 2008/09. They then switched from a quarterly to a monthly distribution but maintained the same equivalent payout.

ETB Distribution History (CEFConnect)

Here is where we can see a bit more of how the fund operates. From their last Annual Report, we can see only a small portion of the earnings come from net investment income.

ETB Annual Report (Eaton Vance)

They then also didn't realize enough gains during last year to completely cover their distribution either. That's where the unrealized appreciation of the portfolio came in to still result in an overall positive return for the fund for the year.

From there, we can take a look at a further breakdown of this report. The below image shows that they generated over $29.6 million in realized gains from their underlying portfolio. However, the offset of those gains came from the $22.22 million in realized losses from their written options. That resulted in a net ~$7.4 million gained.

ETB Annual Report (Eaton Vance)

This is visually showing an exact example of what I was describing goes on at the beginning of this article.

For 2022, the options shouldn't be generating losses anymore - or at least they should be relatively limited to years when the market is in a bull run. This helps ETB offset some of those declines we have seen. Below is the performance compared to the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (SPY) to highlight how they've avoided as deep of losses as the "market."

Ycharts

ETB's Portfolio

Interestingly, ETB's portfolio holds only 181 positions. They don't hold as many as the S&P 500 itself. So it is more concentrated, but over the years, they have chosen to hold some of the ones that have performed very well.

ETB Top Ten (Eaton Vance)

Those include the MAMAA names primarily. That is Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (FB), Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL). In this case, they aren't holding the FB position as a top position, but they had been in our previous update. In that article, we were looking at the top ten as of the end of November. Now the above is as of the end of April 2022.

Ycharts

When expanding the full list of names, we can see that FB still makes up 1.57% of the portfolio and comes in as the eleventh largest position. It just so happened to fall just off the top ten. From the chart above, we can see that it was a function of a rapid decline for the stock relative to these other mega-cap tech names.

On a side note, FB will be switching its ticker to META on June 9th. Originally, they were looking to change their ticker to MVRS. However, since then an ETF that was using the META ticker has given it up.

Tesla (TSLA) is another position in the portfolio that has been rapidly declining lately. They aren't alone, as tech and growth stocks have been hit particularly hard. A combination of overvaluation and being out of favor are the largest factors. It is also a hotly debated stock overall. On a YTD basis, TSLA is down 30%.

Ycharts

I know this is a position that one might be surprised to find in ETB's portfolio. While they are an actively managed fund, they will still mirror the S&P 500 generally. The reason for this comes back to their overall tax-managed strategy. They can't have too many positions that will stray from the performance of the S&P 500.

If they do, they could risk not being hedged properly with their index writing strategy. Since TSLA has a tendency to be quite volatile or make some massive moves, it is a position that can move the S&P 500. Therefore, a great position to be included in ETB's portfolio.

Conclusion

I hope this update of ETB was useful for some investors. I can see reasons why some investors would want to continue holding and for others why selling at this time makes a lot of sense. If you are worried about your tax obligations and don't have offsetting capital losses, that could result in a tax bite at the end of the year. If you aren't so worried about the tax situation, trimming or selling out of the position could make a lot of sense at this time too. Then revisiting when this fund trades more in line with its historical premium.