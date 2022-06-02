Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) produces dairy alternatives using oats. This includes oat-based milk, yoghurt, and ice cream. When the company went public in May 2021 it did so at the top of its indicated range at $17 per share, raising $1.4 billion. A $10 billion valuation that was far above Beyond Meat (BYND), another plant-based food stock market darling. Just over a year later and Oatly is now trading at a $2.4 billion valuation with the price of its common shares at just over $4.

Enthusiasm and growth in the space have been partly built on the rise of ESG as private capital moved more aggressively in recent years to flow into companies whose business fundamentally moved the world towards more sustainability.

Data by YCharts

The company encompasses the non-profitable but highly valued growth space that has been the worst hit by the stock market collapse. This came as a shock to investors in previously high flying stocks as higher than expected inflationary pressure forced the FED to increase interest rates more aggressively than the market could bear. Oatly is now down 86% from its 52-week high and its long-term investors are asking what's next.

The Appeal Of Oat-Milk: Designed For Human Beings Not Baby Cows

Brothers Rickard and Bjorn Oeste, Oatly's founders, first created oat milk back in 1994 after looking for an alternative to cow’s milk for individuals with lactose intolerance. And Oatly's products still remain far ahead of the plethora of competition that has emerged since then. Hence, when the company released earnings for its fiscal 2022 first quarter last month it saw revenue come in at $166.2 million. This was an 18.6% year-over-year increase and a beat of $5.22 million on consensus estimates.

However, net income was also negative at a material $87.5 million.

Oatly is now available in 179,000 retail and food service locations globally. The company also has products in 7 food categories and is seeing revenue growth in all of these new categories across its core commercial markets.

Oatly

Oatly has stated its total addressable market to be around $628 billion. This bodes well for future growth as the company expects revenue of $880 million to $920 million for fiscal 2022. This should be year-over-year growth of around 37% to 43%. With 9 planned production facilities by 2023, capital expenditures are expected to be high. For the recently reported quarter, this was $53.3 million, nearly one-third of revenue. For fiscal 2022, Capex is expected to not be lower than $400 million.

The push for continued growth to grab the somewhat nascent market for oat-based milk products has placed Oatly at odds with a market that has become allergic to unprofitable high-growth companies. Indeed, the company is expecting its run-rate production capacity to be approximately 900 million litres of finished goods at the end of the year. This comes on the back of the rapid rise of oat milk as a percentage of the total plant-based milk retail market. Oat milk looks set to win the battle between alternative milk as plant-based milk also continues to take market share from traditional dairy.

Oatly

In the United States, dairy alternatives account for just 5% of total dairy purchases with oat-based milk seeing the fastest growth. This has come at the cost of almond and soy milk in the United States and should see the Americas play an increasingly larger role in Oatly's revenue mix.

When Does Oat Milk Go Sour?

Even as its stock price collapses, Oatly continues to grow as it expands into new geographical verticals and consolidates its leading position in its core markets. The company also continues to execute ambitious expansion plans that should allow its production capacity to more than quadruple over the next 3 years. These plans could however be derailed by the high rate of cash burn which was at $122.2 million for fiscal 2021 first quarter. Further, Capex is expected to remain high for the rest of the year and the company has just $411 million of cash and equivalents left.

Oatly has built its business on what is now undoubtedly a structural shift in consumer eating patterns to plant-based alternatives. This has built up real hype as many companies in the plant-based space went public in recent years with multi-billion dollar IPOs. Hence, the last few months have delivered a shock to this fledgling orthodoxy. Whilst the unadulterated growth of the oat milk space continues to grow, its leading pioneer will continue to see a lowly stock price in the face of a collapse of investor confidence in growth companies.

ESG based investments will likely retake their strong position once the market chaos cools. But there could be more pain to come with the haunting specter of a recession, continued high inflation, and the war in Ukraine pushing commodity prices up. Further, Oatly is also facing increased competition from generic store brands looking to also capitalize on the rising popularity of oat milk. Oatly is a hold at current levels and is definitely one for the watchlist of investors looking at eventually gaining exposure to a category leader of the plant-based milk revolution.