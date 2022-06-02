Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Presents at Jefferies Software Conference

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Jefferies Software Conference June 2, 2022 1:00 PM ET

Robert Chatwani - Chief Marketing Officer

Brent Thill

All right. Welcome back. Robert and Martin are here from Atlassian. I think many would agree with my statement that this is probably one of the best built software companies on the planet. It is an incredible force, in growth and profitability. And we're all going to start a company, would probably try to emulate. I think many companies this week that we've had our conference have said, what do you want to be like? They're like, Atlassian.

So maybe you want to just kick off, and just give us your sense of where you're at in this journey and talk about where we're headed, from where you sit and your perspective? What are the kind of the most exciting underpinnings of the story now that you see? No, that mic was there?

Robert Chatwani

Well, look, first of all, thank you, great to be here and share our story. I'm our Chief Marketing Officer. And one of the favorite things I enjoy doing is telling the Atlassian story.

Mike and Scott, our Founders started Atlassian, exactly 20 years ago. And so we've had two decades of incredible growth. And fast forward to today, we play in multiple multibillion dollar markets. Historically, we've always been known for powering collaboration with software engineering and development teams, that has since expanded to helping drive success with IT teams and IT Service Management, and more recently, business collaboration and business teams.

And when we look at the market and the opportunity, you'll see different numbers out there, but there's roughly, 25 million, 30 million software developers around the world, 100 million technical team members, and close to a billion knowledge workers. And so when we look at where we are, and what we've done in the past two decades, as proud as we are of the progress and impact, honestly we're just scratching the surface relative to the potential and the growth upside and opportunity we have, as more and more teams inside of organizations start to model the way they work after software teams. It's been a huge accelerant. And of course, the digital transformation of large enterprises as well.

So I couldn't be more bullish about the future. And to me, everyday feels like we're just getting started.

Q - Brent Thill

Let’s move beyond software developers to the rest of the world, is a big move. And it's pretty exciting, because many of my teammates, we all sit there and we're still sending emails or phone calls or Microsoft Team messages like it's kind of a joke, right? And this is how companies are running. But like this is -- this opportunity beyond developers is so massive for the broader audience. And can you talk to how you're trying to move to unlock this greater opportunity, beyond just software development? And where you're at in this journey? And kind of what are the products? What's the strategy? Help us understand that move?

Robert Chatwani

Yeah, you're absolutely right. Knowledge work is really fragmented. And an average enterprise will have anywhere from 250 to -- large enterprise 250 to 300 SaaS apps. And the promise of collaboration, which is unified work in teams not working in silos hasn't really come true. And so we really pride ourselves in this idea that listen, we’re not going to force individuals and teams to work a certain way, the Atlassian way. You have a lot of collaboration products out there that really emphasize moving to one tool to fit everything, one solution, one platform one suite, it doesn't reflect our reality of what we see.

On the other hand, you've got the promise of apps and tools that promise productivity, do more, ship more, ship faster. And that might be true, but that has diminishing marginal returns when teams aren't using a common shared system of work. So our strategy is really differentiated by this idea that teams can work differently, but still work together.

And so the -- we've made a huge investment in the Atlassian platform, which is to say we have over a dozen different products that are built on the platform. You can choose to use products made for software developers, IT team members, marketing, HR, finance team members, but work should flow throughout the organization in a connected way, even if you're using different applications.

Now that's easy for us to say with our own products, but we've gone one step beyond that and said that you might be using a competitor's products. At a minimum, we want to be able to integrate to that. So we won't force you or ask you to shift off of one of our competitors’ products, but integrate it into the Atlassian suite. Great example of this, we launched something called Open DevOps, which is a suite of JIRA software combined with other Atlassian products. But we auto provisioned our competitors’ products. We partner with them. Effectively a software team will say, hey, we want a more integrated DevOps suite of products. Great, sign up for Open DevOps, you get your software, you get Bitbucket. Once you're in the product, you can just activate products like GitHub, which is a code repository that competes with Bitbucket. We want to adapt to the way teams work versus forcing them to adapt to a single way of working.

Brent Thill

Maybe just while we are on this theme, Atlas and Compass you talked about at Team 22. And maybe just talk a little bit about the interest level you've seen, since talking through this. Maybe explain for those that don't know what it is.

Robert Chatwani

Yeah, sure. So two products launched on the Atlassian platform. We've made huge platform investments, which is certainly good for customers, because they are shared components and ability to unify work when using Atlassian products built on our platform. The other advantage is it really advances our ability to ship faster. We can build and design new products, at I'll call it lightning speed. Two of those products you mentioned, Atlas and Compass are exactly that.

I'll start with Atlas. So Atlas is a SaaS application that is really designed to do a few things, really answer -- help companies answer questions around, who's working on what, right? Who's the team working on a particular project? What are the goals for that particular project, and what's the status of that project?

All of us here, at any given point in time are working across different teams across different projects. And they're at various stages of completion. Today, most of that information is distributed in Excel spreadsheets in email, in to do lists all kinds of different places. And some companies have systems of record for tracking those goals. Atlas is really designed to be a wall-to-wall type solution for any company to say, hey, you may be using disparate applications, but there's a central window into projects and goals, status and teams. And you can use that to get an update on anything that's happening throughout your company.

And what we find is customers, still very early customers will look at that and say, this is the solution, or this is the problem I didn't realize I even had. And to have a single pane of glass to get simple visibility into all of that is really powerful without having to necessarily change the way you work. So that's Atlas.

Compass is really designed for digital organizations that deploy services. So if you're Netflix, you might have a service around personalization, right? Netflix probably has tens of thousands of services like that. These are digital capabilities. There's an explosion of these services in every type of company. And it's really hard to have a shared registry and a common understanding of actually, if the service goes down, who's on point? What's the health of that service? What is the integration of that service to other services? Compass is designed to be a digital registry that helps consolidate all of that and give an engineering team full visibility from top to bottom around the status and health of all services?

Brent Thill

There are a couple of big questions our clients are asking. And so we'll go through those. The elephant in the room has been the macro. And many companies have said, hey, we're not seeing it. Microsoft obviously lowered guidance this morning, FX. The question is kind of what are you guys seeing, and what creates the insulation around your model if things got worse.

Martin Lam

Happy to.

Brent Thill

This is Martin, by the way.

Martin Lam

We have this beautiful linearity throughout our quarter given the bookings on our portal. And so we look at bookings on a system that we have, in terms of customers. We just came off [technical difficulty] conference. We were in front of a lot of [technical difficulty] are just customers and partners, prepped as well [technical difficulty] and sounded very upbeat.

We have a really resilient model. Part of it is our high value proposition, right, like, offer our products at a very affordable price for customers to get in and get started. At the same time, we are powering these really mission critical workflows. So I think that those two factors combined to help us be [technical difficulty].

Robert Chatwani

Yeah, like I say we serve the Fortune 500 and the Fortune 500,000. I think that surface area gives us a lot of resilience in sort of where the revenue comes from, and the types of customers we can reach, two person team do a financial services company like JPMorgan with under 50,000 employees. And it's powerful to cover all of that globally. And so the portfolio of products, the global reach, and the geographic diversity and spectrum of the types of customers, we were able to tap, I think, really builds in a lot of resilience into the market.

As Martin said, we're seeing growth accelerate, at or even above, in some pockets of our business expectations.

Brent Thill

It's great. The other one was just around the COVID, potential pull forward as we went through early digital, we couldn't really do anything together. Now we're back traveling, and we're at this conference, great to see everyone in person. But was there a pull forward or not? Do you feel like we're just, we're just seeing continued natural demand? How would you characterize that?

Robert Chatwani

There was radical acceleration and customers will tell us, hey, is this a two to three years of the journey that they were on, compressed into a matter of months. One of the things we did in the business right at the beginning of the pandemic is to say, hey, wait a second, there's a whole world of customers who now need to work in a distributed remote work fashion, what's the most important thing we can do?

And we decided the most important thing we could do is make our products available for free for under 10 users to more customers. We saw it as a huge opportunity to capture market share, and frankly, attract companies and customers who weren't working on our products or with collaboration software in app that potential to have that opportunity.

In my view, wildly successful, the monthly active user count, and the number of new domains that we were able to track really, really grew. And we did see. So when I think of pull forward, I think, hey, this natural progression of collaboration products being used in enterprises, a lot of that just got accelerated. And from a revenue perspective we’re already on this journey of taking a lot of our on-premises customers to the cloud. And with COVID, and with the pandemic, we saw an acceleration and a lot of transformation initiatives and uptick in sort of the cloud business as well.

Now for better or for worse, when we look at IT budgets, Atlassian, in most companies represents today, a very, very, very small percentage of total IT spend. And so as much as there may have been some pull forward effect, the upside opportunity that we see to grow with an existing accounts is massive.

Brent Thill

Maybe there was a pull forward but you didn't see a dip. You're seeing consistent good demand, as you pull this.

Martin Lam

So I would characterize it as this pull forward of digital transformation and that digital transformation [technical difficulty], it needs to power through. We can all agree that the importance of software [technical difficulty] as people can build software, we [technical difficulty] can we have the work of to help continue to see.

And then at the same time, as Robert mentioned [technical difficulty].

Brent Thill

Yeah, that was the next topic we wanted to go through. So where are you at in the journey? Is there a percentage you think we're through? Or you're a baseball fan with any or whatever analogy you want to use? Where are we at in your cloud migration?

Martin Lam

So I would say that we've always maintained that [technical difficulty]. At our most recent event, we talked about third of our server [technical difficulty] board. What's interesting is also seen [technical difficulty] last year. Third of all, you're going to see new or odd [technical difficulty] I'll pass them. So that's [technical difficulty].

Brent Thill

Why should investors care financially? What is this going to do? What does the cloud give you on pricing and attach rates and everything else that you didn't have before?

Martin Lam

So when we look at cohorts of [technical difficulty] pure economic side [technical difficulty] neutral [technical difficulty] and for larger customers, datacenter to cloud [technical difficulty] are just [technical difficulty] those are really fun cannons.

Robert Chatwani

Sounds pretty good. Well, here's another advantage, right? Historically, in an on-prem world, we might have a few contacts at a customer, even if there's thousands of users of the billing contact, the technical contact, and maybe the admin. And sometimes all three are just one person. In a cloud centric world, the telemetry and instrumentation we have to understand how end users are using our products, incredibly powerful.

I always use -- come from an e-commerce background, an analog of, merchandising, it's at the user level. I can understand preferences, I can understand search behavior. I can understand, potentially the next best product to recommend. Imagine that same competency now in a SaaS business, where we have a portfolio of products, and we can understand individual user behavior. And a simple example I use is, we have JIRA Software, workflow, product, confluence, a workspace and document -- documentation product.

If we see someone an end user, adding Google Docs links into their JIRA ticket, that's a signal, an indicator that they may be prime to try a product like Confluence. And you take all the different permutations and our expand opportunity really dramatically improves in the ability to cross sell products, to end users and then to customers. It's just a game changer in cloud relative to on prem.

Brent Thill

Happy to take any questions if you guys have any? Couple up front? As he's coming up. James is kind of transitioning out on the CFO role. Can you just give us any update? What's the about the transition? That's search?

Martin Lam

There are no update at this time. James is fortunately [technical difficulty]. I told you [[technical difficulty] he's around [technical difficulty] obviously [technical difficulty] hit with [technical difficulty].

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, just a question on the operating margins, you talked about taking operating margins down like mid-teens next year, which is almost 8 to 10 points lower year-over-year, which is even having the top-line. Maybe what is driving that and especially given the kind of fear heading into this macro slowdown, the need to kind of you know spend so much in OpEx?

Martin Lam

Happy to take that. So this actually gets back to almost Brent's question. Earlier we at our Investor Day highlighted that for ‘23 [technical difficulty] our revenue at approximately [technical difficulty] we have tremendous [technical difficulty]. What's driving this [technical difficulty] opportunities that [[technical difficulty] growth investments. Sales and marketing will get [technical difficulty] primarily these will drive return ultimately [technical difficulty]. It is really attractive [technical difficulty] and also really [technical difficulty].

We've also been building [technical difficulty] up to see [technical difficulty].

Robert Chatwani

As one of the go-to-market leaders in the company and running our marketing organization, there is a tremendous window for us to attract talent right now that, frankly, my five and a half years at Atlassian is almost unprecedented. And so the ability to invest and double down on the growth opportunities in front of us, not just on the R&D side, but on the talent acquisition side, we're already starting to see it. And it's, I believe going to be a huge accelerant for our ability to continue to scale and grow the company long-term.

Unidentified Analyst

As you expand your products [technical difficulty] have you [technical difficulty] at what point to [technical difficulty] partners.

Robert Chatwani

So could you just repeat the last part? At what point do we start to --

Unidentified Analyst

Become a competitor to your partners?

Robert Chatwani

We are quite surgical in how we think about collaboration space and the opportunity for us to launch new products in where we decide to launch those products. There are plenty of white spaces or gaps in the market right now that play to our advantage and don't necessarily compete with partners.

But I'll be very open, like our philosophy is to be the best integration partner for every SaaS company out there, any SaaS company looking to our collaboration and teamwork. And it may be a little bit counterintuitive, but what we find is customers are attracted to Atlassian, because of that, we don't necessarily force the way they have to change the way they work. We have a solution called Open DevOps.

And it's built on the JIRA platform and offers a whole spectrum of competitors’ auto provision for customers. So when a software team introduces Open DevOps to their development organization, you can provision Bitbucket, or you can provision GitLab, or GitHub as an alternative. And we found that to be an extraordinarily powerful strategy to help teams call it work differently, but work together.

Unidentified Analyst

And but like GitHub or GitLab is fine with that. Or do they [technical difficulty]?

Robert Chatwani

No, I mean, they're -- they've -- we've got, I think, the 16, growing to maybe over 20 partners as part of our Open DevOps initiative. And what we find is companies can either choose to say, hey, we want to be the one product to rule them all. Or we want to bring our products to where incremental, new customers are, and introduce them to the services that we provide. And we've found it incredibly powerful to offer a strategy for those companies to say, hey, if you want incremental growth, use Atlassian as a distribution partner.

Unidentified Analyst

Just one more question. Is the buyer of DevOps [technical difficulty]?

Robert Chatwani

Great question. In most situations, in that example, no, it's the same one, it would be an engineering manager, the larger organization, it tends to be someone in the CTOs office. But the power of the Atlassian business model is we are still very heavily focused on landing with single teams and expanding from there. And that hasn't changed. Now, as we get to larger 5,000-10,000 seat deals, enterprise customers, the conversation is more top-down. But the flywheel effect in Open DevOps as an example still holds true.

Brent Thill

You have a lot of products that aren't monetized, maybe the level they could be like, Trello. I mean, everyone asks, like, why aren't they leaving? And harder? Is it that you just have such a great revenue engine? On the other side, you don't need it? Is it? You want to get more mass market usage? And then, and then kind of dial the price? Like what we get the question a lot. Yeah.

Robert Chatwani

Good question. We, we love the Trello, millions of customers come into Trello and use the product, end users use the product. And that's just one of the most efficient acquisition engines we have. However, we are in fact monetizing Trello, this past year, 18 months, we've leaned in very aggressively on enterprise Trello. And so we have actually a bold and cheeky and fun, almost consumer grade ad campaign out in the market, promoting the enterprise features of Trello. And we've just been tremendously positive response.

And it's sort of interesting, because we have Trello deployed and enterprise companies, many of them who've been using it, either for free, or at a very low price points, Trello standard or Trello premium. And they don't take advantage of the enterprise grade features. And a lot of the early wins on Trello Enterprise has really been companies who are already using it, unlocking the value of the enterprise tier. And there's a lot of runway left. So we're excited about the value prop of Trello, the existing footprint we have and the monetization potential for sure.

Brent Thill

Martin, any other questions that you're getting that you think need clarification that you're pretty clear on the macro? That's not a not a headwind from what you can see?

Martin Lam

I think you've done a great job of going through all the questions that are top of mind for investors.

Brent Thill

Last question? If not we'll wrap there. Thank you gentlemen.

Robert Chatwani

Thank you very much, pleasure.