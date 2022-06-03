5 Dividend Stocks To Buy During The Market Selloff

Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Equity markets have had a rough few months on the back of inflation worries, rising interest rates, and an increased likelihood of a recession in the coming quarters. Supply chain issues caused by the current Russia-Ukraine conflict resulted in additional problems for some companies. In this environment, investors might want to buy stocks of companies that offer reliable income and that are well-positioned to face these macro headwinds. In this report, we'll showcase five such companies.

1: AbbVie

AbbVie (ABBV) is a leading biopharma company that has a strong multi-decade dividend growth track record when we account for the payments made by Abbott Laboratories (ABT), from which it was spun off. AbbVie's portfolio is centered around immunology and oncology/hematology drugs, but the company also owns a range of other assets in fields such as aesthetics thanks to its takeover of Allergan.

AbbVie reported its most recent quarterly results in early May. During the most recent quarter, the company managed to grow its revenue by 4% year over year, while earnings per share rose to $3.16 per share. Analysts are predicting that AbbVie will earn around $14 this year, which means that shares are trading for just 10.2x this year's net profit today.

In the above chart, we see that AbbVie's trailing dividend yield is 3.8% today. That's not the highest level in its history, but quite attractive nevertheless. The company has more than doubled its dividend over the last five years, and even though dividend growth will not be maintained at that pace forever, investors can count on ongoing meaningful dividend hikes in the coming years.

AbbVie's business is resilient versus recessions, input costs are not dependent on commodity prices to a large degree, and as a pharma company, AbbVie has considerable pricing power. All in all, the company looks well-positioned to weather the current macro headwinds. The forward dividend yield of almost 4% provides for solid returns even if equity markets continue to trend down or move sideways for a while, and thanks to an inexpensive valuation and organic and inorganic growth opportunities, AbbVie should see its shares climb in the long run.

2: Enbridge

Enbridge (ENB) is one of the largest energy midstream/pipeline companies in North America. On top of that, it owns some renewable energy assets in North America and Europe, such as offshore wind parks. Its pipelines are important infrastructure assets that are needed to supply demand centers with energy products and commodities that are produced elsewhere. Enbridge's assets include pipes that help transport oil from the Athabasca region in Canada to the East and South to the United States.

Enbridge has a successful history and managed to grow its cash flows even during the pandemic, as most of its contracts with customers are fee-based. This insulates Enbridge from commodity price downturns such as the oil price crash we saw early on during the pandemic.

Enbridge reported its most recent quarterly results in May, delivering 10% cash flow growth compared to the previous year's period and reiterating its guidance for distributable cash flow to come in around C$5.20 to C$5.50 per share this year. This equates to around $4.20, which means that Enbridge is trading for 11x DCF right now. That's not a high valuation for a leading company that provides essential infrastructure assets, and the expected cash flow also easily covers the company's dividend of $2.70 per year. The dividend yield today is 5.8% and the dividend is safe versus both inflation and a potential recession, and it seems very likely that Enbridge will continue to raise its dividend regularly going forward, as it has done in the past.

3: Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is a leading supermajor, i.e. an energy company with vast upstream and downstream activities. Exxon Mobil does not only produce natural gas, LNG, and oil, it also refines and sells it and has a sizeable chemicals business on top of that. This diversification across the energy value chain allows Exxon Mobil to remain more resilient versus commodity price downturns compared to E&P pureplays.

During an oil price crash, Exxon Mobil's chemicals and refining assets can still contribute considerably to its bottom line. This explains how Exxon Mobil was able to remain profitable during most industry downturns, which is also why Exxon Mobil managed to grow its dividend for more than 25 years in a row, making it a Dividend Aristocrat. For a more cyclical and sensitive-to-commodity-prices upstream pureplay, such a dividend track record is way harder to achieve.

Exxon Mobil is widely profitable in the current environment, showcased by the company's strong Q1 results that were reported in late April. During the period, Exxon Mobil earned $2.07 per share on the back of a 53% revenue increase. When we consider that both oil and natural gas prices are currently way higher than they were during Q1, on average, and that refining margins have increased massively in recent months, it's no wonder that analysts are predicting even better results for the remainder of the year. Exxon Mobil is forecasted to earn a little over $10 per share this year, which means that XOM is currently valued at around 9.5x net profits.

The strong profits are shared with shareholders via dividends and share repurchases, as Exxon Mobil has cleaned up its balance sheet in recent quarters, which means that further deleveraging is not really needed. The current dividend yield of 3.6% is accompanied by a ~3% buyback yield, and thanks to the strong cash generation it seems possible that we will see further buyback announcements during the remainder of the current year.

4: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) is, as the name suggests, an infrastructure company that invests in pipelines, utilities, transportation assets, data businesses, and so on. Managed by the widely successful Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), BIP has delivered compelling dividend growth and total returns to its investors.

The assets BIP invests in are highly important for our way of life, which is why they are needed during good times and bad times. This makes BIP resilient versus recessions. At the same time, the "real asset" nature of the business provides compelling inflation protection, as the underlying value of the pipes, electric grid assets, and so on rises during inflationary times, while debt gets inflated away. This combination makes BIP a compelling inflation play, I believe.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently offers a dividend yield of 3.6%. Combined with the dividend growth rate of 7% over the last five years, BIP looks attractive for dividend growth-oriented investors. BIP's management believes that the company will be able to grow FFO per share by at least 5% a year in the long run, thus a mid-single-digit annual dividend growth rate is a reasonable assumption, I believe. Add the current dividend yield, and total returns of at least 8% a year are far from unrealistic -- and may in fact be on the low end of the potential outcomes.

Today, BIP is trading for 15x this year's FFO, which seems like a very reasonable valuation for a quality company that is well-managed and that has delivered compelling returns to its owners in the past.

5: Lowe's

Lowe's (LOW) is a leading home improvement retailer in North America. Together with its peer Home Depot (HD) it controls most of the market, which has been to the benefit of both companies, as neither is interested in a price war that would hurt the margins of both companies.

The goods Lowe's sells are mostly not sold easily online, thus the "Amazon (AMZN) threat" is not a major issue for the company. Over the last two years, Lowe's reported very strong results. The housing market is likely cooling down going forward, due to rising interest rates that make mortgages more expensive. But since the US housing market is far from oversupplied, I do not believe that homebuilding will fall off a cliff, which is why the recent pullback in LOW stock seems overblown.

The company is currently trading for 14x this year's profits and offers highly compelling shareholder returns. Not only has Lowe's, a Dividend Aristocrat, just hiked its dividend by an impressive 31%, but Lowe's also guides towards buying back around 10% of the company's shares this year alone. If Lowe's continues to trade at an inexpensive valuation, its buybacks should provide ample support even in case business fundamentals worsen to some degree due to a housing slowdown. With a yield of 2.2% Lowe's is not a high-yield pick, but in combination with the strong dividend growth rate and a rather low payout ratio of just 31%, Lowe's could be a good dividend growth pick nevertheless.

Bottom Line

Some companies are getting squeezed by rising interest rates, rising inflation, and fears of a recession. But not every company is exposed to these themes to the same degree. In energy, healthcare, real assets/infrastructure, and so on, there are attractively-priced names that offer resilience and reliable income at the same time. I do believe that these sectors, including the stocks shown in this article, are worthy of consideration during the current equity market downturn.