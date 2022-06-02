Veritone: A First Take
Summary
- Today, we put Veritone in the spotlight for the first time.
- The stock has dropped over 60% in the bear market that has washed over so many equities in 2022, but has seen some recent insider buying.
- A sign to buy the dip? A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
Today, we take our first in-depth look at Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI). Like so many small caps, the stock of this AI-related concern have been hit hard in 2022. However, the shares have picked some small insider buying, and the company's next quarterly earnings report should be out shortly. A full analysis follows below.
Company Overview:
Veritone is based out of Denver and develops AI computing solutions. The company has developed and provides its aiWARE platform. This is described as the following:
An AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data".
The company's solutions help myriad clients in numerous industries sort through and analyzed massive amounts of data to gain valuable insights. The stock currently trades just below eight bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $300 million.
First Quarter Results:
The company posted first quarter numbers on March 3rd. The company had a non-GAAP loss of 15 cents a share, a nickel below analyst consensus expectations. Revenues rose 88% on a year-over-year basis to $34.4 million. The company had proforma sales growth of 45%.
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
Software Products & Services Supplemental Financial Information - Pro Forma (1)
|
2022
|
2021
|
Percent Change
|
Software Revenue
|
$
|
18,167
|
$
|
10,183
|
78%
|
Ending Customers
|
559
|
385
|
45%
|
AAR
|
$
|
207
|
$
|
199
|
4%
|
Total New Bookings
|
$
|
9,574
|
$
|
2,442
|
292%
In summer of last year, Veritone agreed to acquire PandoLogic, Inc, a provider of intelligent hiring solutions for $150 million of potential consideration. This added a projected $50 million of FY2021 SaaS revenue to the overall company. Software Products & Services Revenue increased 288% on a year-over-year GAAP basis and 78% on a Pro Forma basis to $18.2 million. Managed Services grew 20% from 1Q2021 to nearly $15 million.
Gross profit increased 104% on a GAAP basis and 48% on a Pro Forma basis to $27.5 million. Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter came in at $5.2 million. Leadership guided to $180 million to $190 million of sales for FY2022.
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:
Analysts have had a mixed view on Veritone since first quarter earnings came out. Three analyst firms including Bank of America have maintained Buy or Outperform ratings on the stock with price targets ranging from $20 to $24 a share. Craig-Hallum ($12 price target), UBS ($13 price target) and Stifel Nicolaus ($15 price target) all reissued Hold ratings.
Approximately 15% of outstanding shares are currently held short. A director has made several purchases of shares in mid-March and late-May totaling 16,500 shares in all. These are the only insider transactions in the stock so far in 2022. The company ended FY2021 with just over $250 million in cash and marketable securities against some $195 million in long-term debt. The company placed $175 million of 1.75% convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private placement in November of last year. This accounts for most of its long-term debt. The conversion price was a healthy $36.76 a share, so investors should have little fear of dilution risk currently, given where the stock currently trades.
Verdict:
The current analyst consensus has Verifone earning nearly a quarter a share in FY2022 as revenues surge over 55% to just over $180 million. The analyst community has roughly 45 cents a share profit penciled in for FY2023 as sales grow some 23% to nearly $225 million.
If sales projections by analysts over the next two years come close to fruition, VERI does not seem expensive on a price to sales basis. Unlike so many small AI concerns, the company is close to profitability as well.
Given all of this and recent small insider buying, VERI probably merits a small 'watch item' holding for investors looking to increase their exposure to the AI space. Second quarter results should be out shortly. Management guided to a range of $38 million to $39 million of sales this quarter, as compared to $19.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VERI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.