How I Prepared My CEF Portfolio For The Bear Market

courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

I've been investing for income with closed-end funds since 2008. My portfolio has done quite well during this long bull-run we've experienced all these years. But every bull market must come to an end sooner or later, and this one appears to be faltering. I believe the market has already peaked.

Despite my feeling disillusioned about writing for Seeking Alpha, I decided it was time to at least offer an update to my readers. Better late than never, I suppose. I have spent the past couple of years focused on other endeavors, including updating my e-book and e-course Perpetual Income With Closed-End Funds. Now that those projects are completed, I thought I'd tackle writing an article as well.

What I've Learned Since 2020

It's been two years since the bottom nearly fell out of the stock market after the pandemic shutdown brought everything to a screeching halt. It was a great teaching tool to test investment strategies and personal resolve, and to provide some needed humility for those who had begun to think they were brilliant investors and could do no wrong. It taught me a thing or two as well.

As the balance in our portfolio dropped with each passing day in early 2020, I found myself not particularly worried about it. After all, I had invested for income, and the distributions from our investments would keep coming no matter what our day-to-day balance was. As this tenet of income investing was definitely put to the test, I am pleased to say that it did indeed make staying the course much easier than when we were invested in stocks or mutual funds.

One thing I hadn't anticipated was deleveraging. Usually, the markets drop more gradually, or not very much, and fund managers have more time to adjust their holdings if necessary to ensure their strategies stay within their requirements. The COVID Crisis put deleveraging front-and-center, and some leveraged securities got hit so hard they still haven't recovered. (Washington Prime Group [WPG] is a prime example.) While this was a painful lesson for me, it did not undo my whole investment portfolio. It did, however, make me much more aware of how a helpful thing during a bull market can become a blight during a market crash.

During the shutdown in 2020, I had lots of time to spend researching and backtesting theories and comparing strategies. After weeks of testing and studying numbers, I decided to alter my approach slightly to include more stock ETFs and some treasuries funds to counterbalance my CEF-heavy portfolio. It wasn't a huge change. I also decided to pare down the number of my holdings a bit because there is great value in simplicity.

What I came up with is as follows:

20 Income Funds (mostly CEFs) make up 70% of our income portfolio

4 Growth ETFs make up 20%

2 Treasuries ETFs make up 5%

Cash Reserves make up 5%

What I had discovered in my backtesting was that the income portfolios performed better over time with the ETFs to bolster them. This is because CEF balances can falter during times of stress on the fund due to paying out all their earnings (and sometimes more). This is a feature of CEF investing that must be understood - and even embraced for reinvestment purposes - by income investors. Reducing our CEF holdings to 70% of the portfolio didn't make a significant difference in the income it generated, but made a notable difference in the strength of the portfolio over the backtest period. It also increased our diversification by broadening the types of investments we own.

What I Use For An ETF Base

I decided to use ETFs that follow the broader stock market. Right now we own SPDR Series S&P 500 Growth (SPYG), Vanguard S&P 500 Growth (VOOG), Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO), and Vanguard Mega Cap (MGC). To balance these out, I also bought SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury (SPTL) and Vanguard Long-Term Treasury (VGLT). All these funds have good track records, so I feel good about letting them just do their job. While all of these funds pay dividends, they don't account for much.

Shifting My CEF Core

I still believe that wide diversification is very important to the success of a CEF portfolio. Holding funds with a variety of stocks, bonds, real estate, treasuries, and sectors should be part of any plan.

Even so, I realized that holding CEFs with precious metals or commodities have only proven to be a drag on my portfolio over the years. For this reason, I sold them and put that money into other diversified funds.

The only sector-specific funds I decided to stick with are technology (STK), healthcare (HQH), and utilities (UTG) because these sectors tend to withstand adversity. Based on personal experience with emerging markets funds, I dropped this as a specific holding in my portfolio.

Other high-yield investments I gladly owned before the pandemic included BDCs, MLPs, and REITs. Unfortunately, these were the funds that took the biggest hits during the COVID crisis, so I am currently down to just one BDC, probably until the market has assuredly bottomed out. The one I chose to stick with is Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD), as it doesn't seem as susceptible to market gyrations as most BDCs, and has served me well.

The Biggest Change In My Approach

Most of the portfolio changes I made the past couple years have been fairly minor. However, knowing that the bull market was pushing higher toward a peak, the biggest change in my approach is that I stopped reinvesting distributions, and gradually pared down my position sizes to build up cash.

I decided on a threshold for income - an amount I did not want to go below - and used that as a gauge to work around for selling gains and rebalancing positions. Over the course of two years, I built up my cash position from 5% to 17%. I have already been able to make use of some of that dry powder for a few positions that have recently dropped more than 20% off their highs, but most of it is still waiting for the inevitable bear market that keeps poking its head around the corner. When that time comes, I will build my position-sizes back up and my income will shoot up higher than ever before!

Closing Remarks

There's nothing like a market crisis to test your investing philosophy and keep you humble. It's easy to think you're a brilliant investor when stocks are continually pushing higher, but the markets will educate you better during a crisis.

Holding a wide variety of closed-end funds for income is worth its weight in gold. Not all funds will do well when things fall apart, but others will stay the course and see you through, paying you to wait until the hard times are over.

Be flexible enough to get rid of duds and remain teachable. Plan for the best but prepare for the worst. But above all, don't abandon a sound investing philosophy.