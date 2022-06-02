Cristi Croitoru/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Uber Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:UBER) share price is down about 45% since the beginning of the year and is turning a popular growth stock into a possible value play. However with more and more analysts forecasting a recession in the near future, investors should be careful when deciding to jump into the stock. The company's three business segments do not appear to be resistant to a recession and could be drastically harmed from lower consumer spending. Rising gas prices and roaring inflation when money is tight for the average consumer could seriously hurt the company's discretionary services. As for its more staple services, many could opt for cheaper alternatives to get the job done. All in all, investors should be careful before considering the stock a buy.

Data by YCharts

A Quick Overview of Uber's Business Model

Uber operates in three major business segments, those being Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. Mobility is Uber's ride-hailing services through the Uber App. It offers Uber for Business, financial partnerships, and other solutions. This segment accounted for 39.8% of the company's revenue in 2021. The company's second and largest segment is Delivery and is comprised of food and grocery delivery services like Uber Eats. This segment grew massively over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and accounted for 47.9% of the company's revenue. Uber's final segment is Freight. It generates revenue by matching truck drivers with cargo, similar to how its Mobility segment works. In FY21, this segment accounted for 12.2% of total revenue. With more and more analysts now projecting a recession is soon to come, it is important to determine how each of these segments would perform.

Uber's Revenue Breakdown by Segment (Created by Author)

The Mobility Segment Would Likely Lose to Cheaper Competitors

During a recession, consumers have less money to spend. This would seriously hurt Uber because the platform is the busiest during weekends and evening hours. This means that a lot of Uber's demand is for discretionary purposes, such as nightlife, which will be reduced when money is tight.

Another popular location for Uber is airports. With many airports now offering specific locations for Uber and Lyft (LYFT) pickups, it has become a staple for the business. However, recessions seriously hurt the airline industry and especially when gas prices are on the rise. Higher fuel prices for airlines means higher ticket prices when money is already low for consumers. Since this means consumers will go on fewer vacations and travel much less, Uber will lose a large amount of revenue from these locations.

As for business trips, those who still are employed may opt for cheaper options. Since unemployment usually rises during a recession, there will likely be less demand for rides to work. For those who are still employed, they will likely choose the cheapest option to save money. In this case, demand for public transportation is likely to increase and hurt Uber's fundamentals. With gas prices on the rise, Ubers will continue to become more expensive while public transportation can spread these costs across multiple people. During the Great Recession in 2008, demand for public transportation rose to 10.7 billion rides, an increase of 4% from the previous year. This was also due to rising gas prices being too much for many consumers to afford.

Uber could also be at risk from businesses lowering the amount of their company-supported rides. As consumers start to spend less during a recession, businesses will have less money to spend on transportation. This will hurt Uber For Business and other business-related trips. Overall, a recession could severely hurt Uber's Mobility segment, as there would be less demand for discretionary rides and many consumers and businesses would opt for public transportation instead.

The Pricing of the Delivery Segment Could Hurt the Company

Although fast food and groceries are staples during a recession, many consumers still opt for the cheapest options. During the Great Recession, many consumers started using coupons and buying generic products more to save money. Even though Uber Eats has become a necessity for some consumers over the past two years, the segment's pricing model could lead to trouble. Uber Eats takes a 15%-30% commission for orders on the app, causing merchants to raise prices, on top of already high inflation, to achieve a sufficient margin. Furthermore, the platform charges a service fee, delivery fee, fuel surcharge, other special fees depending on a consumer's location, and a driver tip. These fees cause most orders to become much more expensive than what it would actually cost at the store, and could even cost 50%-100% higher.

Uber Eats Order in California (ridesharingdriver.com)

With consumers trying to save as much money as possible during a recession, most would likely choose to drive to a store instead of ordering through Uber Eats. This would lead to the segment underperforming its previous periods, especially when compared to the demand during the pandemic.

High Volume is a Necessity and This Could Lead to Trouble for Uber Freight

Uber Freight generates revenue by matching drivers to cargo. It therefore needs high order volumes to improve its fundamentals. In recent news, many analysts are projecting upcoming issues for the freight industry that could lead to much lower volume, similar to 2019. In 2019, more than 800 trucking companies went out of business because the trucking capacity was oversupplied after strong growth in previous years. A similar development is occurring currently, as the total number of new fleets is rising to numbers never seen before.

Total Count of New Truck Fleets (FreightWaves)

With the number of trucks starting to skyrocket, many may expect volumes to also be at all time highs. This is not the case. Due to inflation and soaring fuel prices, consumers have not been as active as normal. This has caused a slowdown in freight activity and brought trucking rates lower. With an oversupply of drivers and a falling trend for volumes, Uber Freight could expect the platform to see less demand. The lower demand for the platform will hurt the segment's top line as fewer matches will be made with drivers and cargo.

Outbound Tender Volume Index (FreightWaves)

Uber Stock Valuation with Current Estimates

When using consensus analyst estimates for FY22 and combining them with the typical multiples for EV/Revenue and P/S of Uber and its competitors, a price target of $28.97 can be calculated after adjusting for the company's cash and debt. This would mean the stock has an implied upside of 22.02%.

Relative Valuation of Uber

Although it seems like Uber is a normally great growth stock at a reasonable price, an investor should consider if the developing situation could affect the company's future fundamentals and create a value trap. If Uber's fundamentals face difficulties from an upcoming recession, it is likely to face major issues and drop the share price severely.

What Does This Mean For Investors?

Uber is normally a very popular growth company and is currently trading at a reasonable price for many investors. However, more analysts continue to project a recession is coming soon and this could seriously harm Uber. The company's customers in its Mobility segment are likely to switch to cheaper options when money is tight, and the company will see much less demand for its discretionary rides. The Delivery segment's pricing model could cause trouble for the company's top line as the large fees could cause consumers to drive to the store instead of ordering through Uber Eats. Finally, the Uber Freight segment relies on high volumes to generate higher revenue, but the rising number of new fleets and falling volume could cause the demand for Uber's platform to fall and hurt the company's overall fundamentals.

Even though Uber stock looks like it could provide a good return, an upcoming recession caused by rising fuel prices and inflation could mean harm for the stock. Therefore, I believe applying a Hold rating and reassessing later is appropriate for now.