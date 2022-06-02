Dividend Champions For June 2022

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly publication tracking companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. Wider in scope than the well-known S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and Nasdaq Dividend Achievers, the Dividend Champions covers all companies listed on exchanges in the United States. In order to be included in the list, the annual split-adjusted dividend payout of a company (based on calendar year) must be consistently increasing. The Dividend Champions list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained the streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25 or more years), Contenders (10 to 24 years), and Challengers (5 to 9 years). The Dividend Champions list was created by David Fish in 2007 and is currently maintained by Justin Law. The Dividend Champions list may be obtained for free for personal, non-commercial use from Wide Moat Research. Data in the Dividend Champions list is provided “as is” with no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or timeliness.

61 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 8.54% over their previous payouts. The latest version of the Dividends Champions List is available at Wide Moat Research.

The Dividend Champions universe has increased to 725 companies. The average dividend streak has increased to 17.1 years. The average yield has decreased to 2.57% from 2.60% the previous month.

Company Symbol Increase Years Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 2.70% 11 Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) 12.50% 24 American Tower Corporation (AMT) 2.14% 12 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) 5.98% 14 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 2.61% 12 Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 11.67% 13 Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 3.57% 6 Bank of Montreal (BMO) 4.51% 7 The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 3.00% 6 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 1.00% 26 Chubb Limited (CB) 3.75% 29 CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK:CCFN) 2.44% 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 2.47% 7 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 7.69% 11 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 11.46% 19 CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) 3.70% 10 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 5.56% 6 Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 4.55% 36 Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) 5.23% 8 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) 15.52% 28 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) 16.67% 5 Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 4.76% 21 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB) 0.64% 59 First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 10.34% 11 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 23.26% 8 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) 14.29% 6 HNI Corporation (HNI) 3.23% 12 IDEX Corporation (IEX) 11.11% 13 Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 6.78% 9 LCI Industries (LCII) 16.67% 7 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 4.76% 51 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 15.22% 13 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 31.25% 60 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 5.31% 12 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 14.94% 12 ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN) 7.94% 12 Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 9.09% 21 Medtronic plc (MDT) 7.94% 45 Monro, Inc. (MNRO) 7.69% 18 MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 4.55% 51 Materion Corporation (MTRN) 4.17% 10 NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) 5.06% 37 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 12.10% 19 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 10.00% 8 Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 15.56% 12 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 19.70% 12 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 6.98% 50 Pool Corporation (POOL) 25.00% 12 Phillips 66 (PSX) 5.43% 11 RLI Corp. (RLI) 4.00% 47 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 6.67% 7 SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 4.35% 10 First Financial Corporation (THFF) 1.89% 33 The Timken Company (TKR) 3.33% 9 TowneBank (TOWN) 15.00% 11 Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) 15.00% 9 UGI Corporation (UGI) 4.35% 35 Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 10.17% 16 Universal Corporation (UVV) 1.28% 52 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 9.09% 9 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 15.38% 10

Additions to Challengers:

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB), Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH).

Promotions:

Materion Corporation (MTRN), SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG), and Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) have been promoted to Contender.

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK:CCFN) has been promoted to Champion.

Deletions:

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) has been acquired by KKR.

Warnings:

It has been more than one year since the following companies last increased their dividends: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB), FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS), Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP), Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY), Kellogg Company (K), Lindsay Corporation (LNN), Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB), Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK), Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI), PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS), WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS).

Chart of the Month

This graph is a courtesy of Chuck Carnevale and FAST Graphs. As always, it is not intended as a recommendation, but is just one I found interesting. Do your own due diligence.

Fastgraphs

This furniture seller has paid a growing dividend since before the Financial Crisis.

