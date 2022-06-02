krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Executive Summary

Investors looking to shelter from inflationary pressures, while still enjoying the benefits of safe long-term compounding, should consider Linde plc (NYSE:NYSE:LIN). This industrial-gases multinational enjoys an undisputedly rich corporate history and a market-leading core return on capital that will take its growth investments to the next level.

The merger between Linde AG and Praxair has left the new Linde with pretty much all of the latter's assets, a move which the management team hasn't so far regretted. We are pleasantly surprised by the much improved business performance, as Linde's operating metrics continue to be miles ahead of peers L'Air Liquide S.A. (OTCPK:AIQUF) (OTCPK:AIQUY) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Although Linde shares will rarely be on sale, except during the COVID-19 meltdown and the slowing economic growth environment in 2015, its latest earnings report once again demonstrated the benefits of the diversified business model, cash flow efficiency, and fortress balance sheet. More specifically, our Linde Plc investment thesis is based upon the following elements:

Industry-leading core return on capital of >30% by mid-2024;

Steady annual revenue growth of 6-7%, consisting of 3-4% volume-driven growth and 3% pricing-related;

Incrementally leveraging its SG&A and D&A structure following the merger between Linde AG and Praxair;

Annual share repurchases penciled at 3-4% of the total share count.

In this regard, Linde's current recurring free cash flow yield of 4.4% for FY '22 looks fair when considering the solid annual 10+% EPS growth ambitions. Given the relatively un-levered balance sheet with an A-credit rating, there might be ample wiggle room for sizable share repurchases to the tune of >$10B annually. Therefore, in the context of today's shaky macro environment, we initiate our coverage with a moderate "BUY" rating.

Risk assessment is essential to surviving the next market turmoil. For Linde, a worldwide slowdown in manufacturing activity would undoubtedly impact its revenues and cash flow, especially its Americas segment which is exposed to the petrochemical end markets. This is true when considering Praxair's weakness in 2015-2016, during which it posted 8 consecutive quarters of flat-to-down volumes.

Geographically Diversified with Defensive End Markets

Simply put, Linde Plc produces (almost entirely in-house), distributes, and sells industrial gases to a variety of sectors such as healthcare, food & beverage, energy, mining, etc. By serving many industries with an essential commodity/service end market, the multinational is less prone to economic shocks, as 65% of its end markets are labeled as "defensive."

Besides being at the forefront of the accelerated European energy transition due to the war in Ukraine and a worldwide shift toward clean energy, Linde also played a key role in providing hospitals with essential medical oxygen during the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Basically, Linde's applications are part of our everyday life, as shown in the below pie graphs. In FY '21, nearly one third of total sales came from its purely defensive healthcare and food markets. In all of the major geographies where Linde has a leading/meaningful presence, it sees attractive long-term growth opportunities in each of its key end markets.

In addition to end market diversification, Linde has a wide geographic footprint, with the bulk of total revenues stemming from the Americas and EMEA, which made up 64% in aggregate last year. Most notably, the contribution by region has remained essentially flat over the past 4 years.

Aside from producing and distributing industrial gases, which it is well recognized for, Linde Plc has an engineering segment that encompasses the design and manufacturing of air separation and other gas equipment tailored exclusively to Linde and its end customers, including third-party orders.

Looking at the distribution mode through which Linde operates, packaged/cylindered comes out on top with 35% of total sales. The type of distribution depends on what quantity the customer requires and what gases can be produced or transported.

Large customers that need permanent supply because of their relatively constant demand pattern will enter so-called total requirement contracts with terms ranging between 10 and 20 years. Also, there is a minimum required purchase agreement coupled with price escalation provisions. Unsurprisingly, this part of Linde's business is considered the most capital-intensive, as it has to construct gas-on-site facilities on or near the customer's production site. However, once the product plant has been erected, these kinds of contracts will offer multi-decade cash flow visibility.

For merchant deliveries, supply agreements typically vary between three and seven years, with specific types of gas such as argon and hydrogen being transported from Linde's plant at the customer's site. Customers that require small volumes will opt for packaged gas, which can be picked up at one of Linde's packaging facilities or ordered via its retail stores. "Other" refers to Linde's Engineering unit. (* FY '18 on a non-pro-forma basis)

Increasingly Profitable Industrial Gases Business

As of FY '21, Linde's pure industrial gasses business generated roughly 94% of total group EBIT. Its "Other" segment, which includes helium wholesale and Surface Technologies, has not made a profitable contribution to Linde's operating income over the past several years. Fortunately, its effect on Linde's cash flows is not material and it does not represent an area of strategic importance.

Since the definitive merger back in 2018, economies of scale on both the SG&A and investment front (lower D&A) have resulted in meaningfully improved underlying EBIT profitability. In our view, management has clearly delivered on its promises by effectively completing several cost-reduction programs, screening for productivity gains, and most importantly improving asset utilization (see later).

Regionally, the Americas reports a 250-300 bps higher operating margin compared to both APAC and EMEA. As evidenced by the quarterly reports, the difference in geographical profitability is here to stay due to the fact that Linde's regions show similar core revenue growth rates and, for that reason, benefit from the very same productivity gains.

Proven Track Record During Uncertain Economic Times

Even though the materials sector is perceived as a cyclical one, the oligopolistic industrial gases industry has proven to be considerably more resilient during periods of economic distress thanks to operational leverage, cash flow visibility, and the ability to cut back growth investments. Keep in mind that Linde and its nearest competitor Air Liquide command well over 50% of the total addressable market, explaining why their business operations are less prone to economic shocks than other highly competitive, cyclical industries. Having said that, Linde's volume growth is tied to production levels and, therefore, GDP.

Prior to merging with Linde AG, Praxair's track record illustrated the destructive impact a recession can have on core revenue growth for the major industrial gases players. On the other hand, one could argue that inherently positive re-pricing will alleviate some of the short-term negative effects of economic contraction. Also, during inflationary periods, positive energy cost escalators should help fuel constant top line growth.

Most importantly, the largest industrial gases companies enjoy stable or steadily increasing operating profitability, as shown in the below graph.

Coupled with long-term cash flow visibility, generally stable multiples and manageable debt levels, Praxair has rewarded its shareholders generously through share repurchases and ever-growing dividend distributions.

When a mature business can grow its sales at a clip of 3-4% per annum at constant currency, share repurchases and economies of scale will likely translate into 6-9% annual EPS and subsequent dividend growth. Indeed, Praxair managed to post a CAGR of 6.6% in its recurring FCF/share over FY 2005 - FY 2017, whilst a doubling dividend payout ratio led to an impressive 12% annual dividend/share growth.

Why Investors Should Cheer The Praxair-Linde Marriage

Quality investors will determine the success of wide moat companies predominantly by assessing organic growth metrics, because they acknowledge that expansion through M&A will more often than not destroy shareholder value.

Speaking of Linde AG and Praxair, the merger created a well-balanced industrial gases mogul with an extended reach into healthcare, petrochemicals, food & beverage, and energy. Their separate activities did not show any overlap with Praxair's end markets being located mainly in North and South America versus Linde's dominance in EMEA and APAC.

By improving SG&A, supply chain, and asset utilization, management of the newly formed Linde aimed for an industry-leading return on capital. And to say the least, it has exceeded those expectations. Whereas Praxair was achieving a ROIC (excluding goodwill and intangibles) of around 12% over the period FY 2005 - FY 2017, Linde Plc churned out a record 25.8% in FY 2021. This achievement, thanks largely to improved underlying profitability and a better ROI for growth/project investments, clearly outpaces Air Liquide's 17% return.

As such, Linde's much-optimized capital allocation means it now has to put up less capital to grow its sales through growth CapEx. Just look at how Praxair's growth investments typically consumed about 40% to 60% of its recurring free cash flow (based on recurring investment intensity) and to what extent free cash flow growth had been buoyed by these initiatives.

The following graphs confirm that Linde's capital intensity has moderated notably after completing the merger. In order for it to grow operating profits by 8% annually (management's mid-term target), a mere 16% of total recurring free cash flow needs to be re-invested compared to 35-40% previously.

During the latest earnings call, CFO White explained:

"And the obvious answer is we're growing earnings faster than our capital base, but I think the underlying thing to take into consideration is we are less capital intensive than I think people realize. We have a lot of avenues of growth that don't require significant capital. We're demonstrating that through our end markets. We're demonstrating that through our supply modes of package and some of the other services we have, and we see a continued opportunity to see expansion of return on capital through significant growth that does not require significant capital." (Q1 earnings call transcript)

Inflationary Hedge Baked Into Sales Growth With Little Impact From Russian Exit

As described above, inflation should be viewed as a positive for Linde given the pricing escalator provisions in long-term/on-site contracts. In its first quarter report, Linde said total sales and underlying operating profit (excl. purchase accounting amortization effects related to the merger) were up 13% versus prior-year-quarter. It also mentioned that the impact of business suspension in Russia approximates to 1% of total sales, while stating that during the process of unwinding these activities, potential impairments may float to the surface.

Breaking down Linde's constant revenue growth of 15%, volume was up 3% year-over-year, whilst pricing-mix effects contributed +6%. Top line growth was also being aided by pass-through energy costs to the tune of 6%, driven primarily by EMEA. Also, keep in mind that the de-consolidation of Linde's joint venture in Taiwan (with $639M of annual revenue and $126M of EBIT) during Q1 2021 will be beneficial to year-over-year growth numbers concerning all quarters in FY 2022.

EMEA showed no volume growth, but 11% improvement from positive pricing-mix, on top of +14% pass-through. Because of elevated top line growth due to energy cost escalators, reported operating margin for the region was 170 bps below the prior-year level.

Recurring FCF (before changes in working capital requirements and excluding share-based compensation) remained strong during the past quarter, totaling $1,8B, out of which $590M was spent on dividends and another $1,7B on share repurchases.

Project CapEx, referring to growth investments with a total value of $5+ million for long-term supply agreements, slightly exceeded 10% of recurring FCF in Q1 2022.

Despite macro-economic headwinds and taking the zero contribution from Russia in H2 into consideration, Linde upped the low end of its constant EPS 2022 growth guidance to +11% versus the prior +10% estimate.

Expect Double-Digit Dividend Growth To Continue with Substantial Share Buyback Programs

Looking ahead, Linde's management team has set the bar realistically high, with targeted adjusted EPS growth in excess of 10% annually. For FY '22, we believe this figure will likely be 11.8%, including a 1.3% hit from the Russian exit. We currently project a CAGR of 13.2% over FY 2022 - FY 2025, as indicated by the below graph.

At its core, Linde's investment case boils down to steady sales growth of 6-7% per annum (3-4% volume-driven, 3% pricing-related), incrementally leveraging its SG&A and D&A structure and annual share repurchases of 3-4% of total share count. Capital allocation as a percentage of recurring FCF looks as follows.

Consequently, the projected CAGR for both FCF/share and cash dividends per share stands at 11.8% for the period 2021-2025.

Main Risks

Risk assessment is essential to surviving the next market turmoil. For Linde, a worldwide slowdown in manufacturing activity would undoubtedly impact its revenues and cash flow, especially its Americas segment which is exposed to petrochemical end markets.

This is true when considering Praxair's weakness in 2015-2016, during which it posted 8 consecutive quarters of flat-to-down volumes. Declining output in U.S. steel, oil & gas and manufacturing, and recessionary conditions in Brazil were partly offset by modest growth in Europe (back then, Praxair had less exposure to this region). The same logic applies to the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

Given the size of Linde, acquiring market share to offset broad-based declining volumes as a result of shrinking global industrial output will not be a key differentiator. Counterweighting this potential negative, its market-leading position does not allow for substantial bolt-on acquisitions. Therefore, M&A execution risk is a minor risk in our view. Linde's management team has enough levers in place to grow cash flows organically well into the future, leading to a stable financial position.

Another risk that may come to fruition over the long run is a slower-than-expected adoption to the hydrogen technology, which has definitely its own pros and cons:

Pros : No vehicle emissions other than water vapor. Fuel economy equivalent to about twice that of gasoline vehicles. Hydrogen is abundant, and can be made from renewable energy;

No vehicle emissions other than water vapor. Fuel economy equivalent to about twice that of gasoline vehicles. Hydrogen is abundant, and can be made from renewable energy; Cons: This space-age technology is expensive. Acceptable range requires extremely-high-pressure, on-board hydrogen storage. Few places to refuel. Hydrogen is very expensive to transport and there is no infrastructure in place yet. Currently hydrogen fuel is made from nonrenewable natural gas in a process that creates enormous CO2 emissions.

Fairly Valued With Starting FCF Yield Of 4.4%

Linde shares currently trade at a recurring FCF yield of 4.4% for FY '22, which is expected to rise steadily toward 5.3% based on our FY '24 projections. Far from being a bargain-like valuation, we view Linde's current multiple as fair.

The long-term kicker, though, is the possibility of stepping up the pace of share repurchases given Linde's relatively un-levered A-rated balance sheet. At the end of FY 2021, its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio equaled to 0.9x. Assuming share buybacks of more than $5.5B annually, Linde's leverage would eventually approach 1.1x by FY '25, which is very reasonable.

Conclusion

In this regard, Linde's current recurring free cash flow yield of 4.4% for FY '22 looks fair when considering the solid annual 10+% EPS growth ambitions. Given the relatively un-levered balance sheet with an A-credit rating, there might be ample wiggle room for sizable share repurchases to the tune of >$10B annually. Therefore, in the context of today's shaky macro environment, we initiate our coverage with a moderate "BUY" rating.

