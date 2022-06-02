Turning Point Brands: Some Risk But Ready For Growth

Darren415/iStock via Getty Images

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) shares have been crushed over the past year falling from the $50s into the high $20s. That underperformance is due to a number of factors. To start, the most obvious has been declining NewGen product sales due to the PACT Act, which was updated in 2021. In fact, Q1 NewGen sales were down 37% year-over-year, specifically due to lower vape sales. Although Zig-Zag and Stoker's have been steadily growing, we can see the top line overall is unchanged in the last 18 months:

Total sales could remain under pressure for the time being. CFO Louie Reformina also stated that the tobacco industry, in general, saw softening demand in Q1. This headwind was in part due to the fact that we're seeing record gasoline prices, which shrinks consumer disposable income for smoking products. Between 2015 and 2021, national gas prices averaged about $3 per gallon but they are pushing above $4.50 in 2022. The direction of crude oil and gasoline prices is anyone's guess in the near term due to structural supply underinvestment and geopolitical uncertainty surrounding Russia-Ukraine, but I think these higher energy prices are here to stay barring a recession. Additionally, cost inflation and higher supply chain expenses generally have capped margin expansion to some degree through freight and labor. As I've discussed in many articles for more than a year now, rising freight and wages have been a thorn in the side of most companies. The first question from the Q1 conference call outlined the headwind:

So our shipping costs, the percentage within that segment was up over 300 basis points year-over-year, in, what I would call, our Zig-Zag as products traditional channel, our shipping costs were up a little bit, but not to the extent that we saw in our in our NewGen segment."

In other words, TPB is facing some industry-specific demand headwinds and negative cost-driven impacts.

The company also identified a material weakness in its internal controls related to ineffective "information technology general controls". This issue is either related to an accounting error or fraud, but it is statistically likely to only be an error, and rarely does it ever result in a significant adverse impact on the financial statements. The problem with fixing this accounting system issue is that it can take a significant amount of time and can be costly, possibly up to several million.

The company had to writedown its initial $15 million investment in Dodist by $7.1 million, or a 47% haircut in only one year. Pretty disappointing.

Finally, the NewGen segment had $25.6 million in goodwill at the end of FY21. However, NewGen sales declined by 37% in Q1 and operating income declined from $2 million to $0.7 million year-over-year, which is significant deterioration. Additionally, NewGen product assets fell from $72.7 million to $61.5 million, and capex was cut as well. If these trends continue, there's a reasonable possibility that the company will need to writedown some of the goodwill balance, or all of it, particularly if operating income declines further.

These risks seem relatively immaterial individually, but together they can arguably roll up into a significant investment overhang on the stock.

Growth Focused

Fortunately, however, TPB does not have a hazy future. If you are new to the company, I would strongly encourage you to leaf through the company's latest investor presentation. To start, I'll highlight that Zig-Zag and Stoker's products have been secular growth categories that have contributed to significant top-line growth since the company became public. NewGen's revenue decline has essentially masked underlying growth.

FY21 Zig-Zag and Stoker's net sales grew by 32.9% and 7.3%, respectively, versus FY20. This growth was mostly due to higher sales volumes. In Q1 2022, Zig-Zag and Stoker's net sales were down 0.8% and up 1.7% versus Q4 2021, which could not make up for the lost volumes related to NewGen. That explains why Q1 revenue missed estimates. Overall though, Zig-Zag and Stoker's products are enjoying steady growth and mid-to-high single-digit price increases. Pages 4, 5, and 7 of the presentation show all of the company's renowned name brands, powerfully integrated supply chain, and sound distribution strategies, which they continue to push forward. Here's a longer-term picture of TPB's revenue growth:

An increasing number of states are legalizing cannabis and cannabis is a massive multibillion-dollar industry. The U.S. total addressable market was estimated to range between $14 billion and $24 in 2021 and is projected to grow between 14-32% over the next five years. That opportunity is immense and TPB is already capitalizing through hemp wraps and direct minority investments in cannabis companies, including Dosist, Old Pal, Docklight Brands, Wild Hempettes, and Canadian American Standard Hemp. At FYE19, this investment portfolio was floating around $10.7 million, and now it carries a total value of $35 million, primarily through equity investments, as of Q1 2022.

Total cash in Q1 2022 was $126 million, so in effect, the company has deployed about 21.6% of its cash into smaller bets, all of which have shown growth with the exception of Dosist based on data provided by Growjo.com. Overall, I'm very supportive of this strategy of management finding smaller cannabis companies as potential long-term winners at attractive valuations, particularly as they are equivalent to microcaps but even more hidden being privately held. And remember that Dosist is not entirely written off, so the company has a total portfolio of five cannabis companies. If any of these companies start to gain traction, TPB will likely be the first to have access to future funding rounds ahead of other investors to scale the business. Some degree of faith in management is required here, but their own track record should speak for itself.

Additionally, management also stated the following about their growth strategy and ability to maximize shareholder value:

"We continue to be committed to not throwing our cash balance from here as we aim to use our cash flow to invest in our organic growth. Practically, all remaining cash flow will be directed toward buybacks so long as the shares remain priced attractively...We may also pursue smaller tuck-in acquisitions that deliver capability to service our existing business that, we prefer to acquire rather than build organically."

This is music to investors' ears. Management is clearly communicating that they have confidence in their own strategy to build the business but are also keeping their eyes peeled for attractively priced bolt-on acquisitions. Additionally, they are retiring stock so long as shares remain attractively priced. Here we can see the steady decline in the share count when the stock was trading at a discount in 2020 and again in 2022:

Valuation Comparison

To keep this section brief, most publicly traded cannabis companies are pursuing growth at all costs and rapidly burning through cash. That strategy does work if you can acquire market share quickly enough to reach scale, but many companies have not done that yet and, for the most part, have only burned a lot of cash. Without going into all of the individual comps, many are valued at still elevated price to sales and enterprise value to sales multiples.

More established tobacco companies, such as Altria (MO) and Philip Morris (PM), have been exceptional investments over the decade-plus if you reinvested all of your dividends. Despite declining volumes, monopolistic characteristics due to regulation and steady price increases have resulted in high-quality cash flow and tons of it.

TPB is valued quite similarly to the majors on a price to earnings and price to FCF basis, however, P/FCF is slightly lower at 11x when neutralizing changes in working capital but also factoring back in FY21 stock compensation expense of $7.6 million.

We can also tell that the executive team is pretty well aligned with shareholders. The proxy statement shows that in order for management to maximize their compensation packages they need to meet certain multi-year targets (renewed up to five years) for adjusted EBITDA and to maximize ROICs in the teens. They even outlined a high-end ROIC target of 17.5%, which effectively translates to a net income target of $95 million using the current capital base. On a TTM basis, net income was $51 million, or $2.79 EPS. If we hold the share count steady, this profitability target means the company is looking to eventually reach $5 EPS. Although the equity base will likely be reduced through continued share repurchase. In any event, I think it's very possible that the stock could be headed back to the $50 range.

In the meantime, shares are priced inexpensively at $29/share. Hopefully, shares trend lower into the mid or low $20s, which would make the risk/reward opportunity much more compelling.

Bottom Line

Tobacco and cannabis product sales are pretty inelastic, making them an excellent investment option regardless of the economic environment. TPB is certainly dealing with some headwinds today, but on balance, they seem to be minor relative to the big picture. If management can execute on their product expansion and channel penetration, the company will resume growth. Fundamentally, I think this is a growth company in a growth industry at an inexpensive valuation. How do you think TPB will perform? Let me know in the comments section below. As always, thank you for reading.