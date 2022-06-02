Not Adding To Farmer Bros.

simon2579/E+ via Getty Images

Those who know me well know that, in addition to being a bit of a braggart, I’ve got a very fragile ego. While I titled my latest article on Farmer Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) “Farmer Brothers is a Speculative Buy,” I do want to draw your attention to a sentence from my conclusion: “Please also note that I think any money put into this stock should be considered 'gone.'” I took a small speculative position in the stock. Small. It was a small position only. I mention all of this because it falls to me now to point out that since I took this exceedingly small position in this stock, the shares have fallen exactly 50% against a gain of ~28.2% for the S&P 500. I offer all of this context to insulate myself from the poor choice on this one. I’m sure I’m the only Seeking Alpha contributor who does stuff like this.

Anyway, the company has obviously posted financials recently, and so I thought I’d review those. After all, a stock trading at $5.20 is much less risky than that same stock when it’s trading at $10.40. Given that it’s less risky to buy at $5.20, I want to review the stock also, to see if it’s worth adding to my vanishingly small position in this name.

I know you’re a busy crowd, so I’m going to come right to the point, and offer you the gist of my thinking in this, the so-called “thesis statement” paragraph. I do this so you can get the “juice” of my thinking without having to exert the “squeeze” of work that it takes to wade through my stuff. This is just one of the many ways that my ongoing obsession with making the lives of my readers better manifests itself. You’re welcome. Anyway, I think the financial performance here continues to be fairly awful. Although the shares are trading near multi year lows, they were trading near multi year lows previously, yet continued to drop. “Cheaper” is not the same as “cheap.” Although I like the fact that an insider added to their stake in February, my history with this stock demonstrates that insider buying activity is a powerful, but not perfect signal. Until I see some catalyst to drive shares higher, I’m not going to add to my stake in Farmer Bros.

Financial Snapshot

There’s no way to sugarcoat this in my view. The financial performance here is worse than when I last reviewed this stock, and it was hardly great back then. In particular, I’m concerned about the fact that the top line keeps dropping, and the fact that the company remains, uh, “profit light.” In fact, the company hasn’t turned a profit since way back in 2017. Nearly half a decade of losses is obviously a bad sign. At the same time, the capital structure has improved slightly over time, but has deteriorated from last year to this. In particular, long term borrowings are about $11.2 million, or 12.7% higher than they were in the same period a year ago.

It’s not all pitch black at Farmer Bros., though. Some of it is only very, very dark. In particular, net losses were “only” $12.3 million during the most recent nine months, which is a $25.78 million improvement from the same period a year ago. This $25.78 million improvement to the bottom line came about as a result of the $51.2 million uptick in revenue from last year to this.

Finally, shareholders continue to be diluted, with share count up by exactly 625,402 shares from last year to this.

Taken as a whole, there’s only one good thing that could be said about Farmer Bros.: net losses are less bad now than they were last year. Given that, I would only be willing to buy more of this stock if it were trading at a very, very significant discount to its history.

Farm Bros. Financials (Farm Bros. investor relations)

The Stock

I've made the point many times that a stock is quite distinct from the underlying business. In fact, I’ve written it so many times that some people who read my stuff regularly must be bored silly by the rate at which I write about it. If I had more empathy, maybe I wouldn’t continue to write about it. Sadly, I’m low on empathy, so I’ll repeat the point here again. Also, there are new readers joining us all the time, so I owe them a refresher.

Anyway, businesses and stocks are quite different, though they’re often considered the same thing, which is potentially harmful. The business takes inputs of various sorts, adds value to those inputs and then sells them. It’d be great if they could sell them at a profit, but in some cases like Farmer Bros. that hasn’t been possible for years. The stock, on the other hand, is a traded instrument that reflects the crowd’s aggregate belief about the long term prospects for a given company. The lower the price paid for the stock, the greater the investor’s future returns. In order to buy at this lower price, you need to buy when the crowd is not sanguine about the company’s prospects. In order to make money in stocks, you need to spot the disconnect between the crowd’s expectations about the company’s future, and what that future actually turns out to be. The drop in the stock price we’ve seen since I last wrote about this investment is a sign that the market is not sanguine about Farmer Bros. future. If the market is “overdoing it”, that’s potentially profitable.

I measure the relative cheapness of a stock in a few ways ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, sales, free cash, and the like. Once again, cheaper wins.

In the previous article on this name, I noted that the stock was trading at a price to free cash flow of just under 9 times. That was better than the 350 times it was priced at in the article before last. There is no free cash flow to speak of now, so I’ll review valuation on a price to sales basis. When reviewed on a price to sales basis, the shares are very near multi year lows, per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

It's also the case that they're very near multi year lows on a price to book basis also.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

The shares are obviously relatively cheap. The problem, from my perspective is that they were at multi year low valuations when they were trading at $15, and then $10, and now $5. While I applaud their plans to optimize production, and reverse losses, I’m going to need to see evidence of these plans working out before buying back in. If shares remain reasonably priced, and there’s even some small amount of profitability, I’ll buy aggressively. I won’t do so until that happens.

Insider Buying

I should also point out that insiders, the people who know this business best, have bought fairly aggressively this year. In fact, on February 7 of this year, director Alfred Poe bought another 4,000 shares to bring his total owned to 33,764. I like this development, but I feel compelled to pour some cold water over it. First, this purchase brings this Director’s holdings to be only ~$20,000. Also, you may remember that one of the reasons I took a small speculative position in this stock years ago is the fact that insiders bought aggressively in mid-November 2019. So, insider buying activity is a powerful, but not flawless signal.

Conclusion

I’m going to refrain from adding to my vanishingly small position in this stock until I see some evidence of significant improvement. We’re told that the first two rules of investing are rule one: “don’t lose money,” and rule two: “don’t forget rule number one.” It’s with that in mind that I want to avoid this name. The shares may rise from here, but I don’t think they will without some sort of positive catalyst. I’m not going to sell my miniscule position in this stock, but I won’t add to it either. If you’re just coming to this party, I would hold off buying until we see some sort of impetus for change.

