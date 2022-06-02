FinkAvenue/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) delivered a lot of optimism in its last quarterly report as many of its business models report double digit revenue growth. In my view, if demand for the prepaid cards continues, and more partners team up with EBIX, revenue growth will likely trend north. I do believe that the company will need to negotiate with debt holders, so the stock may not be for everybody. Investors may have to wait for a long time to see the stock price going up to its fair value.

Ebix

Counting 200 offices across 6 continents, Ebix offers software and e-commerce services to the insurance, travel, financial services, healthcare, and e-learning sectors.

The company’s most relevant service is EbixCash, which consists of a co-branded prepaid card enabled by Visa (V) and MasterCard (MA):

EbixCash revenues are primarily derived from the sales of prepaid gift cards and consideration paid by customers for financial transaction services, including services like transferring or exchanging money. Source: 10-k

In 2021, EbixCash exchanges were responsible for 75% of the total amount of revenue. The sales growth of these services appears overwhelming:

10-k

With that about the main business model of Ebix, I believe that it is a great moment to review some other initiatives of the organization. Let’s note that in the last quarterly report, Ebix noted double digit sales growth in travel and foreign exchange revenues. This level of optimism made me write a report about the business.

In total, our travel, foreign exchange, remittance, e-learning and financial technologies businesses combined grew revenues by 28% year-over-year during the first quarter of 2022. Year-over-year growth in travel and foreign exchange revenues was 85% and 109%, respectively. Our e-learning business also benefited from the reopening of schools and contributed a 138% growth rate year-over-year during the first quarter of 2022. Source: Ebix Announces Q1 2022 Revenues

Ebix reports Growing Free Cash Flow And Positive Net Income

With the previous information about the revenue growth in some business segments, it is also relevant noting the bottom line. In the last three years, Ebix reported positive net income and free cash flow exceeding $56 million. I want to show a few previous figures, so my assumptions about the future seem realistic.

10-k 10-k

Considering that India is the country in which Ebix pays most of its pre-tax income, I used India's gift card market as a reference for growth.

10-k

According to experts, India's gift card market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% until 2027. The company is too large to grow at a CAGR of 19.1%, but the company’s revenue growth will likely not be far from this figure.

India's Gift Card Market is estimated to be USD 39.21 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 93.96 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.1%. Source: globenewswire

$92 Million In Cash And Short-Term Investments, And A Healthy Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2022, Ebix reported $75.9 million in cash and short-term investments worth $16 million. In my view, with an asset/liability ratio close to 2x, the balance sheet looks very healthy.

10-Q

The total amount of debt includes a current portion of $204 million, a current revolving credit of $439 million, and a contingent liability worth $2.5 billion. The total amount of financial obligations is not small. In my view, Ebix will likely have to negotiate with bankers in 2022, which may bring some liability to the market. Ebix's business model generates positive net income and cash flow from operations. I don’t see why bankers wouldn’t give more financing.

10-Q

With New Partners, Expansion Of Forex Operations, And More M&A, The Implied Fair Price Would Stand At $49-$57

Among the strategies of Ebix, the acquisition of targets is quite important for management. In order to understand how relevant the company’s M&A activity is, let’s note that goodwill represents more than $931 million. If Ebix convinces bankers about new acquisitions, more products and services will be included in the portfolio. As a result, revenue and free cash flow will grow north.

The Company seeks to acquire businesses that complement Ebix's existing products and services. Any acquisition made by Ebix typically will fall into one of two different categories: the acquired company has products and/or services that are competitive to our existing products and services; or the acquired company's products and services are either a complement to or an extension of our existing products and services or our core business competencies. Source: 10-k

I am also quite confident about the future EbixCash’s Forex operations. Management reported double digit sales growth in the most recent quarterly report. In the last annual report, the company presented its business as a dominant leader in India’s Forex industry with operations in approximately 16 international airports. If the company successfully offers more forex services in the United States or Latin America, revenue growth will most likely trend higher.

EbixCash’s Forex operations have emerged as a dominant leader in India’s Forex industry, with operations in approximately 16 international Indian airports and 10 ports serving hundreds of corporate customers, hotels, Duty Free Shops, temples, and educational institutes. Source: 10-k

I also believe that new partnerships with international players will likely bring Ebix to the next level. Well-known players like Western Union (WU), MoneyGram (MGI), or Ria are already collaborating with Ebix. As soon as other international actors notice these relationships, new relationships may emerge:

The EbixCash inward remittance business continues to hold a dominant position in India and is the principal agent for large Money Transfer Operators ("MTOs") such as Western Union, MoneyGram, Ria, and Transfast. EbixCash processed more than six million transactions in 2021. EbixCash is the largest network partner for Western Union globally and an exclusive partner for MoneyGram in India. EbixCash also processes over 65% of all Ria transactions in India through its agent network. Source: 10-k

Using expectations from other analysts and my own figures, I assumed sales growth of 4%-11%, an EBITDA margin of 14%-18%, and operating margin around 13%. The result includes an EBIAT of $81-$193 million from 2022 to 2028.

Author's DCF Model

Assuming conservative depreciation and amortization and changes in working capital/sales close to -0.7%, 2028 free cash flow stands at $218 million. Notice also that I used a free cash flow close to 13%, which is what other analysts are currently using.

Author's DCF Model Author's DCF Model

Ebix traded at 24x and even at 6x EBITDA. Moreover, the sector median is at 12x. With these figures in mind, I used an exit multiple of 8x and 9.2x.

Ycharts

With the previous assumptions, I obtained a fair valuation between $49 and $57 and an IRR in the double digits.

Author's DCF Model

Worst Case Scenario

In 2020 and 2021, Ebix reported a significant increase in the demand for its prepaid cards. Changes in regulations by the Reserve Bank of India, COVID-19, and other minor reasons were responsible for the increase in revenue. It is worth mentioning that we will most likely not see the same revenue growth in the near future. If revenue growth is less significant than expected by some market participants, they may sell their shares. As a result, the cost of equity could increase, which may lead to a decrease in the stock price:

During 2020, our revenue from the payment solutions offerings in India, increased dramatically by more than $200 million year over year to approximately $256 million, 590% year-over-year growth. During 2021, material growth continued with our payment solutions revenue in India with an increase in revenue to approximately $630 million (146% year-over-year growth). The increased demand for prepaid gift cards in India was primarily due to changes in regulations by the Reserve Bank of India related to debit cards, which has shifted demand in the market towards prepaid gift cards, among other reasons. Source: 10-k

Ebix could suffer from wage inflation or labor shortage, which may damage the company’s bottom line and the revenue line. As a result, I believe that the stock price will likely trend downwards:

Any significant weakening of the economy, including the worsening of the ongoing labor shortage, continued wage inflation, and increased employee attrition may adversely impact our business. Source: 10-k

Ebix has a substantial amount of debt, and reports certain covenants, which may damage the company’s ability to buy other competitors. Management may not be able to be as ambitious as in the past, and revenue growth may be lower than expected:

The Company has sought covenant relief in the past and we may need to seek additional relief in the future. These covenants may limit our ability to plan for or react to market conditions or meet capital needs or could otherwise restrict our activities or business plans. These restrictions also could adversely affect our ability to make strategic acquisitions, fund investments or engage in other business activities that could be in our interest. The Company’s failure to meet these covenants or comply with these restrictions could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Source: 10-k

Under the previous conditions, I assumed sales growth of -15% in 2023 and a small rebound in sales until 2028. I also included an EBITDA margin of 15% and operating margin close to 12.2%. The results include 2028 EBITDA of around $200 million and 2028 EBIAT of $115 million

Author's DCF Model

With the previous net revenue growth, I believe that the cost of equity would most likely increase as some shareholders may dump their stakes. I used a discount of 17.5% and an exit multiple of 2.55x.

Author's DCF Model

My results include an equity valuation close to $600 million, negative IRR, and an implied fair price of $20.

Author's DCF Model

Takeaway

Ebix reports a substantial amount of leverage, so it may have to negotiate with debt holders soon. With that, I believe that future free cash flow would justify a small position in the stock. The target market and some of the company’s business segments grow at a double digit rate. In particular, if the company signs more agreements with large international partners, and more services are offered outside India, revenue will likely increase. Risks from revenue growth deceleration, labor shortages, and wage inflation are quite relevant. However, I do believe that there are sufficient catalysts to make the stock price trend higher.