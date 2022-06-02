Luis Echeverri Urrea/iStock via Getty Images

Since my last article on it, Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) stock is down 23%. The war in Ukraine and inflation have been dragging on the entire market, including FREE. In this article, I will summarize the latest earnings, my view on the latest capital allocation event, and my updated valuation.

Seeking Alpha

Outlook for 2022

Management guided revenue to grow from 7% to 10%, from $530 to $545M USD in 2022. Management expects EBITDA to grow 2% to 6% to be between $84 and $87M USD, implying an EBITDA margin from 15.4% to 16.4%. Even in the best-case scenario, the EBITDA margin is lower than 2021 implying that the pricing and SKU rationalization efforts will not be sufficient to fully offset inflation and supply chain disruptions.

Starting Q2, we should witness a margin improvement as the pricing that is in the market would be fully implemented.

Capital expenditure should be $10M USD. During the Q1 earnings call, the CFO provided more details and expects free cash flow to be around $30M USD for the year.

But you know at the end of the day, right now I'm expecting free cash flows for the year to be somewhere in the mid to high $30 million.

2021 and Q1 2022 results

In 2021 and Q1, 2022 FREE grew its top line by 79% and 23% respectively. While most of the growth is attributed to the acquisitions in 2021, the business grew organically as well. The Branded CPG segment grew 1% organically in 2021 and 3.3% in Q1 2022. The Q1 growth was driven by 3.7% of pricing during the quarter. The Flavors & Ingredients segment showed stronger revenue growth. In 2020 and Q1 2022, it grew 7% and 11.7% respectively. The growth in Q1 was driven by higher volumes in licorice extracts and pure derivatives.

Company Presentation

Gross margin was 30.3% in Q1 2022, 40bps lower than in Q1 of 2021. The company's lower margin was driven by the new Wholesome Sweeteners business, which has a lower margin, and by cost inflation.

The Wholesome Sweeteners earn-out and capital allocation

During Q1 2022, FREE paid the $55M USD earn-out to Wholesome Sweeteners' previous owners. Management decided to pay $30M USD by issuing debt and the rest by issuing 2,659,574 shares of the company’s common stock to the sellers. The implied share price is $9.40 per share. While higher than the $8.16 book value, this is significantly lower than my $24 fair price estimate and the street target prices.

TipRanks

I think this decision is a bad signal for the market. Even if management decided to pay the entire $55M USD with cash on hand, the net leverage would have increased from 4.53 to 4.82 times. While it would be high in the intermediate period, by the end of the year it would be 4.47, just 0.1 higher than the end of 2021. Even though deleverage is a priority for management, they should not deleverage at any cost to shareholders.

A stop on M&A

During the call, the CFO mentioned that their focus is more on execution right now. And this makes sense, as stabilization of the supply chain, organic growth, and deleverage should be the priorities. However, Irwin Simon jumped in to mention that M&A is not discarded.

While FREE may be able to obtain assets at attractive valuations in this macro-environment, I think an M&A at the moment would be negative news. Currently, they should focus on tightening the current business and deleveraging.

Valuation

I have lowered the target price from $30 to $24 per share. Slower growth, the inclusion of the Wholesome margins, and lower margins due to inflation are the three main factors justifying this decrease.

Author estimates

Conclusion

I am bullish on FREE, and the business has been resilient (especially the Flavor & Ingredients segment). The inflation worries are overplayed, and I expect a margin recovery in Q2 when the pricing announced in Q1 will be fully implemented. I think management took the wrong decision on issuing more shares to pay Wholesome Sweeteners' shareholders, and there is always a risk in a mis-timed M&A.