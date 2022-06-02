Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Like recently covered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) ("AB InBev"), fellow brewer Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) has really struggled these past several years. Its shares have ultimately lost around half of their value since hitting a peak back in 2016, with total returns only a little better thanks to dividend cash.

Data by YCharts

Unlike AB InBev, I do feel that the issues facing Molson are more structural in nature. Yes, there are other factors - the debt load, which has tied up most of its free cash flow, not to mention exogenous issues like COVID - but really it's the firm's geographic and portfolio positioning that are holding it back at the moment.

Although this is the first time I have covered Molson on Seeking Alpha, I was previously bullish on it for some time. The thesis was pretty straightforward: eventually, mainstream lager volumes will stabilize in North America, and with Molson stock not pricing in any growth whatsoever, shareholder returns would work out just fine in a world where brands like Coors and Miller see nothing but flat ongoing demand.

So far, that hasn't worked out, with volume comps remaining stubbornly negative. Molson continues to generate a fair amount of surplus cash, but with the brewers naturally exhibiting high operating leverage the company really needs to see volume trends turn around now. Hold.

A Tough Beer Market

Molson is a pretty simple business as it only really operates in the United States (~66% of pre-COVID volumes), Canada (~9%) and Europe (~25%). On the face of it, there's quite a bit to like. It is a solid number two in North America based on market share, and I'd imagine everyone there has heard of brands like Coors and Miller, of which Molson pumps out millions of hectoliters per year. Ditto in Europe - where brands like Carling (clear #1 in the U.K.) are ubiquitous in their respective national markets.

Molson's lack of emerging market exposure is pretty striking. Brewers like Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) and AB InBev have significant operations in Asia and Africa, both of which offer the opportunity for long-term volume growth. Brewing is very profitable at scale, so incremental volume growth is good for the top line and even better for profit. Molson lacks this driver at the moment.

Data Source: Molson Coors Annual Form 10-Ks

The bigger problem is that the company's beer portfolio has had a tough time in developed markets too. In North America, for example, the overall beer market has actually been growing in dollar terms (excluding COVID), but this has been driven to a large degree by areas like premium-and-above, craft, and imports. Mainstream - where Molson is strong - hasn't fared well at all, and the firm's brand volume has been falling consistently. Market share has slowly been declining, too.

Data Source: Molson Coors 2021 Form 10-K

COVID has played a part, of course, but even before that its flagship brands were struggling. Just as adding incremental volume is a great tailwind for the bottom line, declining volume is the opposite.

Data Source: Molson Coors Annual 10-Ks

Debt Also An Issue

The above wouldn't necessarily be the end of the world, as Molson still pumps out plenty of cash and its stock has looked cheap enough on the usual metrics (P/E, free cash flow yield, and so on). I mean, three years ago you could find the stock trading on an implied market cap of around $10B or so. Across 2019, 2020, and 2021, the company generated around 35% of that figure in free cash flow, notwithstanding the significant disruption from COVID.

Data by YCharts

That brings us to the other issue - the balance sheet. Having acquired the rest of the MillerCoors JV it didn't own from SABMiller (a condition of the latter's sale to AB InBev), Molson saw net debt hit around $11.5B back in 2016. The company has generated a lot of surplus cash since then - over $6B by my count - but the vast majority has had to go toward deleveraging, with the excess just about covering dividend payments to shareholders (and even that was cut during COVID). That has been necessary - net debt was around 4.5x forward EBITDA at the end of 2016, with beer volumes declining too - but from a shareholders' perspective, debt reduction has been a low-returning endeavor.

Molson In An Inflationary World

Inflation has become a major topic recently. If I had to construct an ideal stock for a period of significant inflation, it might look something like this: a high margin business, capital light, defensive, with a significant amount of debt and a cheap valuation.

On the face of it, Molson appears to tick some of those boxes, and from a balance sheet perspective an extended inflationary spell should indeed be beneficial. There's also the chance that declining living standards from "stagflation" may push consumers back into mainstream brands, thereby supporting the company's beer volumes.

My main concerns with Molson in terms of inflation are threefold. Firstly, its gross margins are weaker compared to more advantaged peers like AB InBev. Higher gross margins would allow more scope to absorb cost increases.

Data by YCharts

Secondly - and particularly important since inflation is being driven by supply issues - aluminum, crops, and energy are obviously big inputs for brewers, and COGS inflation might eat into profitability in the near term. Finally, while Molson can of course raise prices on its products, given its market share and portfolio positioning it's not going to be a price leader by a long way. That means downward pressure on profit in the short term.

Time For Some Stability

The relatively good news is that, at around $53.60 per share in current trading, Molson isn't exactly aggressively priced. Plug in run rate free cash flow of $1B per annum (the mid-point of management's FY22 guidance) into a discounted cash flow model, and you don't need more than inflationary growth in order to generate high single-digit annualized returns.

What that will require, though, is lager volumes to stabilize in its domestic market, whether that comes via a broader halt in mainstream lager volume declines or from Molson introducing new products in better performing categories. With North America brand volume down low-single digits again in Q1 2022, we're not there yet. If Molson can halt volume declines, then its stock is somewhat cheap. Modest growth would make it very cheap indeed, but right now we need to see evidence of stability in its core operations for more certainty. Hold.