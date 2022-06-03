onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the oil and gas royalty trader Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Buy list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 4/5, the stock gained 32.64%.

SBR Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Sabine Royalty Trust was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

131.00+ Weighted Alpha

114.81% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

15 new highs and up 27.79% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 77.81%

Technical support level at 77.47

Recently traded at 79.00 with 50 day moving average of 64.75

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $1.13 billion

Dividend yield 9.45%

Revenue expected to grow 11.30% this year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Not rated by Wall Street analysts

The individual investors following the stock on Seeking Alpha voted 279 to 18 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 32 to 5 for the same result

5,410 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary