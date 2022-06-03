Gwengoat/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

It has been almost two years since I discussed Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB). Back in August 2020, the Massachusetts bank saw its share price slide from in excess of $32 during the pre-COVID era to just under $10. As the bank didn't cut its dividend at the time, its yield had increased to almost 10% and this 'too good to be true' yield acted as another red flag to some investors. However, I argued the impact of the Q2 2020 loss was caused by an impairment charge on the goodwill on the balance sheet and the underlying earnings profile still appeared to be (more or less) intact. I also argued the dividend yield was backed by the earnings and although that proved to be true, the bank decided to play it safe and cut it anyway.

Data by YCharts

Fast-forward to today, and Berkshire Hills' share price has tripled again, and I wanted to dig a bit deeper into the bank's financial results. The dividend has been cut, but that also means the current payout ratio is just 30% and Berkshire is spending a lot of cash on its share buybacks.

Almost two years after my initial article, Berkshire Hills Bancorp is doing well

While most banks I have been looking at were still able to keep their interest income in the first quarter of the year at least stable, but Berkshire Hills noticed a very substantial decrease in its interest and dividend income which fell by over 15% to just under $75M. Fortunately, the interest expenses decreased as well, but as you can see below, this wasn't sufficient to keep the total net interest income stable as the NII decreased by about 8% to $69M.

BHLB Investor Relations

The bank also saw its non-interest income decrease as there was a substantial decrease in the loan fees and insurance commissions it received, but fortunately, it was also able to reduce its expenses as well and the net non-interest expenses fell from $52M to $48M. On top of that, BHLB was able to unwind about $4M in loan loss provisions it had recorded before. While the Q1 2021 pre-tax income was hit by a $6.5M loan loss provision, the bank was able to take back $4M of these provisions and that's the only reason why the pre-tax income increased by about 50% while the net income increased by about 55%.

If we would ignore the loan loss provisions to check how the bank performed on an underlying basis, the pre-tax income would have decreased from just over $23M to $21.2M. This also means the net income would have decreased to $17M on a normalized basis and based on the current share count of just over 47.3M shares, this would represent an EPS of $0.36. That's still okay, but keep in mind that's using no loan loss provisions at all, and in normal circumstances, there will always be some provisions to be recorded. This also means that even when the provision reversal would no longer occur, the dividend payout ratio is still just 33% as the bank currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The balance sheet: a strong focus on liquid assets

Looking at the balance sheet, we see Berkshire Hills has just over $12B in assets (an increase of just over $500M compared to the end of last year) and the majority of the capital inflow deposited by customers on deposit accounts was spent on expanding the loan book which now stands at in excess of $7.2B (before taking loan loss provisions into account).

That being said, the 'safer' and more liquid investments like cash ($1.6B, down $20M) and securities ($2.68B, up from $2.55B) remain very important pillars of the balance sheet as well. Approximately 35% of the balance sheet total was held in cash and securities.

BHLB Investor Relations

Meanwhile, the loan portfolio was expanded to almost $7.2B and when you look at the breakdown of the loan portfolio, we see a relatively strong increase in residential real estate as the exposure increased by approximately 15%. That being said, the exposure to commercial real estate and normal commercial and industrial loans are still the bread and butter of Berkshire Hills as those make up the vast majority of the loan book.

BHLB Investor Relations

I also wanted to check if the allowance for credit losses of just under $100M is sufficient, especially considering the loan loss provisions decreased while the size of the loan book increased. I was slightly surprised to see the total amount of loans past due was still almost $50M, although that was a very substantial improvement from the almost $80M as of the end of the previous financial year.

On the conference call, BHLB also provided a more detailed guidance as it wants to move to a 115-120 bp loan loss provision. This means that on a $7.3B loan book, the bank wants to have a loan loss allowance of $84-88M. But of course, if the loan book grows to $7.5B, the bank would need to maintain about $90M in loan loss allowances which means the era of unwinding previously recorded loan loss provisions is almost over.

Despite this, it remains surprising to see in excess of 1% of the residential real estate loans are actually past due with the majority more than 90 days past due. Of course, not every loan that's past due is no longer accruing. According to the bank's detailed overview, the total amount of non-accruing loans has continued to decrease and the total amount of non-performing assets came in at just under $32M for about 0.43% of the loan book and 0.26% of the total assets.

BHLB Investor Relations

As the total amount of non-accruing loans decreases at a faster pace than the provisions, the coverage ratio of those non-accruing loans is actually improving. As of the end of Q1 2021, the total allowance for credit losses was 222% of the amount of non-accruing loans but despite reducing the total amount of provisions from $124M to less than $100M, the coverage ratio increased to about 335%. And that explains why the bank continues to rewind some of its historical provisions.

BHLB Investor Relations

Investment thesis

Since my 2020 article, the share price of Berkshire Hills has more than tripled before coming off a $31+ high to settle around the $26 range right now. This means the stock is trading at about 15 times its earnings and this, in combination with a dividend yield of less than 2% and a small premium over the official tangible book value of $22.3/share, means I'm passing on taking a position now.

Although the bank retains the majority of its earnings, the TBV per share likely won't increase as the bank is buying back shares at a premium to the TBV. So rather than adding 20-30 cents per share per quarter to the TBV by retaining earnings, the tangible book value has actually been decreasing due to the buyback of in excess of 3 million shares, for about 6% of the share count.

I will continue to keep an eye on Berkshire Hills Bancorp, but I am not taking a position right now.