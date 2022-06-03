mellangatang/iStock via Getty Images

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) took another hit with the Environmental Protection Agency's proposal to ban mining waste disposal around the Pebble Mine site. If this proposal goes through, it would effectively veto the Pebble Mine project.

A ban could theoretically be reversed in the future, but there would have to be major changes in both political and public (Alaskan) attitudes to the mine for there to be a chance. In the meantime, Northern Dynasty will have to keep issuing shares to fund its operations. Based on its Q1 2022 cash burn, it may add around 42 million shares per year.

This report uses US dollars and a US$1.00 to CAD$1.26 exchange rate.

The EPA's Proposed Veto

The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed banning the disposal of mining waste within 308 square miles of the Pebble Mine project site. Public hearings are taking place this month, and the proposal is expected to be finalized later in 2022. The EPA's proposal would create permanent protections around Bristol Bay and essentially veto the Pebble Mine and make it impossible to develop. Alaska Public Media notes that the EPA has only used its veto power (under the Clean Water Act) 13 times before.

This move for the EPA under the Biden Administration was largely expected. Alaskan Republican politicians have taken a stance against the EPA's proposed veto. However, for Senators Murkowski and Sullivan their opposition is to this type of federal intervention, and they remain opposed to the Pebble Mine project itself.

Notes On Political Capital

As Senator Murkowski noted, there is the potential for a future administration to revoke the EPA ban on the disposal of mining waste. "Permanent" protections can be undone, although it would take a lot of political capital and effort to do so.

At this point in time, there doesn't appear to be the necessary level of support among Alaskan residents or politicians for the EPA ban to be reversed under a future administration. Pebble ran into issues under the Trump Administration, and both Alaskan Senators have expressed opposition to the mine.

As well, a late 2021 poll of Alaskan voters showed 27% in support of the mine and 64% opposed to it. This poll appears to have been conducted for the Bristol Bay Action Now group that is opposed to Pebble, so the true level of support for the mine may be a bit understated. Partisan-funded polls conducted by reputable polling organizations (in this case Moore Information Group) won't typically be off by a massive amount though, and a 30% or 35% true level of support for Pebble wouldn't help it much.

For the Pebble Mine to make progress in the future, I think there would probably have to be a combination of conditions that are not currently in place. There would need to be a Republican President (and one who is willing to invest significant political capital towards Pebble). There would also need to be support from Alaskan politicians at both the state and federal level. Currently Governor Dunleavy supports Pebble, but the federal Alaskan politicians don't. As well, there would need to be increased public support to at least a majority level and probably a comfortable majority is needed.

Potential For More Dilution

Northern Dynasty had US$14.2 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q1 2022. It used US$3.4 million in cash for operating activities in Q1 2022, so it looks like it has enough cash to last until early-to-mid 2023 before completely running out.

Northern Dynasty noted that it can sell up to US$13.8 million in shares with its at-the-market offering agreement. This would give it a bit over a year in additional runway at its Q1 2022 burn rate.

Northern Dynasty had 529.8 million outstanding shares at the end of Q1 2022. It may end up with over 600 million outstanding shares by the time of the next Presidential election.

Conclusion

The EPA looks set to veto Pebble Mine through banning mining waste disposal around the proposed site. This ban could theoretically be reversed in the future, but at the very least that would require major improvements in both political and public support. Other than Governor Dunleavy, there is limited political support for Pebble and if there is a Republican victory in the 2024 Presidential election, that still may not change. Also, there appears to be relatively limited public support for the mine in Alaska.

Northern Dynasty can continue on and attempt to challenge the veto and/or wait for future changes in the political environment. However, it will need to continue raising funds for operations. Northern Dynasty's cash burn could result in around 42 million additional shares per year based on its current share price and Q1 2022 rate of cash burn.