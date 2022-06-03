piranka/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Zymergen

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) went public in April 2021, raising around $500 million in an upsized offering that priced at $31.00 per share.

The firm is developing advanced materials and other technologies that help manufacturers design and create better products.

While the firm has made strides in its restructuring efforts, ZY will likely need to raise additional capital at a higher cost of capital, whether diluting shareholders through an equity raise or adding debt.

ZY presents an ominous financial picture, so my outlook is Sell.

Zymergen Overview

Emeryville, California-based Zymergen was founded to develop optical films and other products using engineered microbes via biofacturing technologies with the promise of better manufacturing results at lower cost.

Management is headed by Chairman and acting CEO Jay Flatley, who was previously Chairman and CEO of Illumina, where as CEO he took the company from $1.3 million in sales in 2000 to $2.2 billion in sales by 2015.

The company launched Hyaline in late 2020, which is an optical film used for display touch sensors that may enable manufacturers to create more durable 'foldable touchscreens and high density flexible printed circuits.'

However, Hyaline has since been a disappointment in the market.

ZY says it has numerous other products in development, in electronics, consumer care applications and agriculture.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global market for optical films was an estimated $21.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to exceed $30 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are due to growing demand from the markets of televisions, smartphones, tablets and large display panels.

Also, below is a chart indicating the historical and projected optical film market by global region:

Optical Filament Market (MarketsandMarkets)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Electronics:

Kolon Industries

SKC

Taimide Tech

Consumer Care:

Traditional DEET-based products

Agriculture:

Traditional synthetic nitrogen fertilizers

Chemical-based crop protection herbicides

Zymergen 's Recent Financial Performance

Total revenue by quarter has largely stalled at a low level over the past 5 quarters:

5 Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Gross profit by quarter has remained highly negative:

5 Quarter Gross Profit (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have been extremely high due to scant revenue and high expenses:

5 Quarter Selling, G&A % of Revenue (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Operating income by quarter has remained highly negative:

5 Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Earnings per share (diluted) have also remained heavily negative:

5 Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

In the past 12 months, ZY's stock price has fallen 95.2 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index's drop of 2.2 percent, as the chart below indicates:

52 Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation Metrics For Zymergen

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $142,330,000 Enterprise Value $48,490,000 Price / Sales 8.48 Enterprise Value / Sales [TTM] 2.72 Operating Cash Flow [TTM] -$264,160,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 26.55% Earnings Per Share -$3.72

Commentary On Zymergen

In its last earnings call (transcript), covering Q1 2022's results, Chairman and acting CEO Jay Flatley highlighted the restructuring of the company since its shock announcement in August 2021 of no revenue expectations and the departure of its CEO.

Flatley also noted progress in its microbe development, with a nitrogen fixation product in testing with a partner.

The company is also exploring a family of other uses for our water repellency technology in packaging applications as well as in new market segments.'

As to its financial results, revenue has been from R&D service agreements and collaborations, so no meaningful product revenue yet.

Operating expenses dropped by 22% year-over-year, to $68.4 million, with a 28% reduction in R&D due to headcount reduction from canceled programs.

Notably, G&A expenses rose 23% during the quarter as a result of stock compensation costs for its employee retention activities.

Looking ahead, 2022 will have virtually no product revenue while operating expenses will remain elevated.

Notably, management says it expects to have cash for operations through mid-2023, one year from today.

The primary risk to ZY's outlook is that having only one year of operating cash for a no-revenue firm with heavy operating expenses is a short runway.

While the firm has made strides in its restructuring efforts, ZY will likely need to raise additional capital at a higher cost of capital, whether diluting shareholders through an equity raise or adding debt.

ZY presents an ominous financial picture, so my outlook is a Sell.