Zymergen Seeks Turnaround But Runway Is Running Low
Summary
- Zymergen went public in April 2021, raising around $500 million in an IPO.
- The firm designs advanced materials technologies to improve manufacturing processes.
- ZY has been decimated by the market after no revenue in 2021/2022 and the sudden departure of its CEO.
- While the firm has been restructured, it only has one year of cash runway, which isn't much for a zero revenue and high operating loss company.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Zymergen
Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) went public in April 2021, raising around $500 million in an upsized offering that priced at $31.00 per share.
The firm is developing advanced materials and other technologies that help manufacturers design and create better products.
While the firm has made strides in its restructuring efforts, ZY will likely need to raise additional capital at a higher cost of capital, whether diluting shareholders through an equity raise or adding debt.
ZY presents an ominous financial picture, so my outlook is Sell.
Zymergen Overview
Emeryville, California-based Zymergen was founded to develop optical films and other products using engineered microbes via biofacturing technologies with the promise of better manufacturing results at lower cost.
Management is headed by Chairman and acting CEO Jay Flatley, who was previously Chairman and CEO of Illumina, where as CEO he took the company from $1.3 million in sales in 2000 to $2.2 billion in sales by 2015.
The company launched Hyaline in late 2020, which is an optical film used for display touch sensors that may enable manufacturers to create more durable 'foldable touchscreens and high density flexible printed circuits.'
However, Hyaline has since been a disappointment in the market.
ZY says it has numerous other products in development, in electronics, consumer care applications and agriculture.
Market & Competition
According to a 2019 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global market for optical films was an estimated $21.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to exceed $30 billion by 2024.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2024.
The main drivers for this expected growth are due to growing demand from the markets of televisions, smartphones, tablets and large display panels.
Also, below is a chart indicating the historical and projected optical film market by global region:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Electronics:
Kolon Industries
SKC
Taimide Tech
Consumer Care:
Traditional DEET-based products
Agriculture:
Traditional synthetic nitrogen fertilizers
Chemical-based crop protection herbicides
Zymergen's Recent Financial Performance
Total revenue by quarter has largely stalled at a low level over the past 5 quarters:
Gross profit by quarter has remained highly negative:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have been extremely high due to scant revenue and high expenses:
Operating income by quarter has remained highly negative:
Earnings per share (diluted) have also remained heavily negative:
(Source data for above GAAP financial charts)
In the past 12 months, ZY's stock price has fallen 95.2 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index's drop of 2.2 percent, as the chart below indicates:
Valuation Metrics For Zymergen
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization
|
$142,330,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$48,490,000
|
Price / Sales
|
8.48
|
Enterprise Value / Sales [TTM]
|
2.72
|
Operating Cash Flow [TTM]
|
-$264,160,000
|
Revenue Growth Rate [TTM]
|
26.55%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$3.72
(Source: Seeking Alpha)
Commentary On Zymergen
In its last earnings call (transcript), covering Q1 2022's results, Chairman and acting CEO Jay Flatley highlighted the restructuring of the company since its shock announcement in August 2021 of no revenue expectations and the departure of its CEO.
Flatley also noted progress in its microbe development, with a nitrogen fixation product in testing with a partner.
The company is also exploring a family of other uses for our water repellency technology in packaging applications as well as in new market segments.'
As to its financial results, revenue has been from R&D service agreements and collaborations, so no meaningful product revenue yet.
Operating expenses dropped by 22% year-over-year, to $68.4 million, with a 28% reduction in R&D due to headcount reduction from canceled programs.
Notably, G&A expenses rose 23% during the quarter as a result of stock compensation costs for its employee retention activities.
Looking ahead, 2022 will have virtually no product revenue while operating expenses will remain elevated.
Notably, management says it expects to have cash for operations through mid-2023, one year from today.
The primary risk to ZY's outlook is that having only one year of operating cash for a no-revenue firm with heavy operating expenses is a short runway.
While the firm has made strides in its restructuring efforts, ZY will likely need to raise additional capital at a higher cost of capital, whether diluting shareholders through an equity raise or adding debt.
ZY presents an ominous financial picture, so my outlook is a Sell.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. Post-IPO investing carries significant volatility and risk of loss.