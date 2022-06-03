Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was jumping after releasing strong earnings results. These results validated a recurring theme that I have been seeing in the markets today: the enterprise tech growth story is resilient in spite of inflation, supply chain disruptions, and rising interest rates. Yet OKTA’s strong results may still have been surprising to many, considering that the stock was down around 70% from all-time highs and had suffered a data breach in March of this year. Their results, including the increased guidance, showed that the selloff has been overdone. This rally after earnings has real legs to it.

Okta Stock Price

OKTA peaked near $300 per share before crashing just under 70% right before releasing earnings.

Data by YCharts

The stock should not have traded as high as it did, but it also should not have traded as low as it did. I last covered the stock in January when I called it buyable (noting better opportunities in the tech sector) and the stock has since crashed another 49%. OKTA was once a fan-favorite in the enterprise tech space and was sent to the penalty box after it disclosed a data breach in March. Perhaps investors were expecting an earnings miss and reduction in guidance.

Okta Stock Earnings

That just did not occur. OKTA saw revenues grow by 65%, or 39% on a standalone basis.

Okta FY23 Q1 Presentation

The company had been guiding for only $390 million in revenue. This is a big beat - in any environment. Dollar-based net retention remained strong at 123%. The high net retention rate has typically resulted in relative premiums because it implies that the company could churn out high growth just based on its existing customer base.

Okta FY23 Q1 Presentation

OKTA is not yet profitable on a non-GAAP basis and did see some margin contraction in the quarter. The company has been heavily investing in its headcount - I am not so concerned about the margin contraction, especially considering that the company has $2.5 billion of cash on its balance sheet.

Okta FY23 Q1 Presentation

As referenced earlier, OKTA also raised guidance. OKTA now expects the full year to see up to $1.815 billion in revenue - up from the previous guide of $1.79 billion.

Okta FY23 Q1 Presentation

OKTA has reiterated its long-term guidance of at least $4 billion in revenue by fiscal 2026 (the latest quarter was the first quarter of fiscal 2023).

Okta FY23 Q1 Presentation

Is Okta Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

It could be hard to buy tech stocks in the current environment. It makes it easier when one narrows down their focus on mission-critical business models. OKTA arguably provides a mission-critical service, as it enables its customers to secure their applications - a critical prerequisite to moving to the cloud.

Okta FY23 Q1 Presentation

If that wasn’t clear, OKTA enables the “single sign-on,” meaning you only need to sign on once to access all your different accounts. This isn’t the kind of business model which loses relevance in a recession - strong security arguably only gains in importance in times of economic distress. The stock is currently trading at 10x sales. Based on $4 billion in revenue by 2025 (fiscal 2026), OKTA is trading at 3.4x 2025e sales. I could see the company sustaining at least a 20% growth rate thereafter (based on the strong net retention rate). Based on a 30% long term net margin assumption, and a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’), I could see OKTA trading up to 9x sales by 2025. That suggests 165% upside over the next 3 years, or 38% annualized. Those assumptions may even prove conservative considering that OKTA has typically commanded a large relative premium - a 2x PEG ratio based on a 40% net margin assumption would not be out of the realm of possibility. The key risk here is definitely tail-end fallout due to its data breach. It would not be unreasonable to expect some customers to leave for competition, though that has not yet been shown in current financials. It is possible that any such weakness simply has not shown itself yet in the fundamentals but will show up later. I nonetheless retain confidence in the management team to fix their issues and continue executing. I rate the stock a strong buy on account of the low valuation and high multiple expansion potential.