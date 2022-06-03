RiverPark Advisors - Chobani Global Holdings: An Attractive Yield Opportunity
Summary
- Through our analysis of Chobani, we concluded that it would continue to grow and that net leverage was reasonable at 6.1x.
- CHO achieved solid revenue growth in 2020 and 2021 by outpacing the yogurt industry and successfully introducing several new products.
- The mark-to-market price decline provided an opportunity to add to the position at an attractive yield.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Chobani Global Holdings, LLC (CHO)
Chobani is a leading natural food company that primarily manufactures, markets and sells Greek yogurt and yogurt-based products in the U.S. The company’s yogurt products hold the #1 market share position, and they are aggressively leveraging their brand into additional products. We began purchasing the 7.5% senior unsecured bonds in March 2021 and continued through the year at an average price that would result in a 4.5% yield, were the bond called on April 15, 2022, and a 6.20% yield if held to the 4/15/25 maturity.
Through our analysis of the company, we concluded that it would continue to grow and that net leverage was reasonable at 6.1x. We also liked the “cushion” characteristics of the bond and the added bonus that a much-rumored IPO might produce proceeds enabling an early redemption, increasing yield.
Impact of Rise in Input Costs
Following a modest dip in revenues at the beginning of the pandemic, the company achieved solid revenue growth in 2020 and 2021 by outpacing the yogurt industry and successfully introducing several new products (creamers, oat milk, etc.). EBITDA grew in 2020, largely due to a reduction in SG&A, but flattened in 2021 as a result of increased marketing expenses and a decline in gross margin related to an increase in costs for inputs including milk prices, transportation and packaging, partly offset by lower costs for other ingredients.
The prices for milk and diesel fuel (for transportation) have continued to rise, increasing 22.1% and 48.0%, respectively, during 1Q22. These increased costs are partially being offset by the 24.7%J rise in butter prices in 1Q22, which is mirrored in the selling price of cream, a by-product of yogurt production. As is the case with other yogurt producers, Chobani is raising prices through a combination of cash price increases, product size reductions and reductions in promotional activity, with the gross margin benefits likely to be realized in the second half of 2022. According to Nielsen data for March 2022, yogurt sales have remained strong, +9.2% versus last year, despite the fact that prices have risen 7.7%, suggesting that consumer demand is currently inelastic.
Class III Milk and Diesel Fuel
Bond Pricing and Current View
During 1Q22, the price of the Chobani bond declined from approximately 103 to just below 97, reflecting the view that an IPO and refinancing are not imminent. This was due to the general rise in interest rates, widening of high yield credit spreads and investor concern that the company’s credit quality may be negatively impacted by rising input costs. We purchased the bonds in 2021 based on an expectation that the bonds may be refinanced early, but, if that were not the case, the yield would rise to compensate us for the extension in the expected repayment date toward maturity, an acceptable outcome.
At the end of 1Q22, the bond was trading at a yield-to-maturity of 8.64% in comparison to 6.20% a year prior. The 244-basis point increase in yield-to-maturity reflects a 51-basis point increase in credit spread with 193 basis points related to interest rate movement. We remain comfortable with the credit: the brand has great customer loyalty, which is permitting product line extension and, as suggested above, likely will allow price increases to be partially passed through to consumers. At year-end, we estimate that net leverage was 6.3x and cash interest expense coverage was 2.5x. Although Chobani has experienced some credit deterioration due to margin squeeze, liquidity is strong, there are no imminent debt maturities and gross debt remains below $1.4 billion, far below the $10 billion expected IPO valuation.
Thus, the mark-to-market price decline provided an opportunity to add to the position at an attractive yield. Should the market stabilize so that Chobani can execute an IPO and use the proceeds to repay the bonds prior to the 2025 maturity, the total return would be higher than the current yield-to-maturity because the discount from par would be amortized over a shorter period of time.
