LaylaBird/E+ via Getty Images

2022 continues to be a tough year for equities with the S&P down nearly 13% year-to-date. Macroeconomic issues such as the Russia/Ukraine war, rising inflation, supply chain issues, and ongoing COVID-19 issues (especially in China) have hampered various companies and sectors. Workiva (NYSE:WK) has fallen victim to these issues as well and the company’s stock price is now hovering near its 52-week low.

Is the company experiencing temporary setbacks or is there a reason to think it’s something more serious? Let’s dig deeper to find out.

XBRL Usage and ESG

In prior articles, I have mentioned the various situations in which additional XBRL usage may come into play but more recently the SEC has proposed two new rules which would require XBRL usage. The first relates to providing additional information regarding environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) investment practices. This has been a hot topic of late, as Tesla (TSLA) has been removed from the S&P 500 ESG Index. Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, went on to call ESG a “scam.”

With comparable standards, the hope is that ESG won’t be a “scam” and investors can more easily extract, compare, and analyze data. This is the key aspect of including XBRL. As SEC Chair Gensler said in a statement regarding this topic, “It is important that investors have consistent and comparable disclosures about asset managers’ ESG strategies so they can understand what data underlies funds’ claims and choose the right investments for them.” I certainly agree with his statement and believe XBRL usage is how consistent, comparable results can be achieved (see the full statement from Chair Gensler here).

The second rule proposal relates to addressing issues where investment company names are likely to mislead investors about their company’s investments and risks. This rule would require that funds tag new information with iXBRL. (See rule specifics here).

Also, it has been proposed previously by the SEC that new XBRL requirements may be coming related to topics such as cybersecurity, insider trading, and SPACs. In short, the usage of XBRL will only continue to expand and Workiva and their peers seemed poised to benefit.

Despite the current issues, I don’t see demand for XBRL decreasing any time soon. Workiva and their main rivals, Toppan Merrill and Donnelly Financial Solutions (DFIN), will benefit from the continued use of XBRL. I believe XBRL usage will only continue to expand both in the United States and globally, especially considering the rise in ESG investing.

Now, I’d like to further discuss the status of XBRL quality for Workiva, Toppan Merrill and DFIN and the industry as a whole.

XBRL Quality

In my prior article, I discussed the origins of XBRL rules and data quality. To summarize, a company called XBRL US, and specifically the Center for Data Quality within XBRL US, help ensure the quality and usability of XBRL financial data. Workiva, DFIN, and Toppan Merrill are all members of the Center for Data Quality. Within this organization there is a Data Quality Committee (DQC) who is responsible for developing guidance and validation rules that can prevent or detect inconsistencies or errors in XBRL data filed with the SEC. Toppan Merrill is the Chair of this committee.

Recently, new XBRL rules (Ruleset 17) have come out and as it stands, DFIN, Workiva, and Toppan Merrill all have the latest certification.

XBRL US

The results of Q1 2022 were somewhat of a mixed bag. For some issues, such as negative values, the number of issues increased compared to Q3 2021. Although, Q1 typically tends to be the quarterly filing period with the most errors historically as the 10K documents are much larger and many foreign filers are filing their annual reports as well (20-F filings for example). However, as you can see from the various screenshots below, the trend is positive as the number of errors have been dropping over the last several years.

Negative Values

XBRL US

Missing Calculations on Face Financials

XBRL US

Context Dates After Period End Date

XBRL US

Reversed Calculation

XBRL US

Over the past several quarters, I’ve been following the XBRL data quality results for several large companies. Toppan Merrill has consistently had the best quality among the three companies. However, Workiva’s results do appear to be improving. I found some continued issues with Walmart (WMT) but Pfizer has no issues this quarter (see below).

Pfizer (PFE)

Workiva has been providing the XBRL services for this company and you can see the following results from the XBRL US website:

XBRL US

As you can see there were no issues present this quarter. Perhaps the Arelle acquisition is already paying dividends for Workiva’s XBRL quality results.

Similar to last quarter, I was unable to find any issues with Toppan Merrill filings. For example, here is one of their company’s filing results:

Teladoc (TDOC)

Toppan Merrill has been providing the XBRL services for this company and you can see the following results from the XBRL US website:

XBRL US

Considering they Chair the DQC this is company seems to have the best XBRL data quality in the group.

DFIN continues to have issues. I did find errors with various DFIN filings. As an example, Goldman Sachs had more issues this quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

DFIN has been providing the XBRL services for this company and you can see the following results from the XBRL US website:

XBRL US

I have discussed this in prior articles but many public companies who do their XBRL “in-house” are more likely to get XBRL errors and due to the complexity of XBRL, I would urge any public company to avoid the “in-house” model. You surely will get XBRL errors eventually.

Financials

Despite the economic headwinds, Workiva delivered solid results in Q1 2022. The company generated revenue of roughly $130 million in Q1 2022 which is an increase of nearly 24% compared to Q1 2021. Most of this revenue was generated from subscription and support revenue and revenue from professional services accounted for the rest. Subscription and support revenue was roughly $107 million, an increase of 26% compared to prior year’s first quarter. New accounts and new solutions helped drive this growth. Professional services revenue was roughly $22 million for the quarter, an increase of 17% compared to prior-year first quarter. This was due to higher XBRL services revenue, an expanding SEC customer base, and FERC XBRL services.

Additionally, management noted that larger subscription contracts have continued to grow. Workiva had 1,124 contracts valued over $100,000 per year, which is an increase of 27% compared to Q1 of 2021. The number of contracts valued at over $150,000 per year totaled 603, which is up 32% compared to the prior year. Retention remains outstanding as well, as the subscription and service revenue retention rate was roughly 98% for the quarter.

Client count continues to rise as well as Workiva finished Q1 2022 with 4,408 clients, a net increase of 608 compared to Q1 2021. The company gained a net 93 customers from Q4 2021.

Management noted the global and macroeconomic issues which led to a smaller number of IPOs compared to prior years. Even with the ongoing challenges, management said they still expect to meet previously given guidance for the year.

Valuation

Workiva still has yet to achieve profitability. Over the last month, the company’s stock is down nearly 40% as it is now near 52-week lows. Despite, some downgrades and price revisions, Workiva is still reviewed as a “Buy” by most analysts. Also, based on many analysts’ projections, the current stock price is well below analyst price targets. I don’t predict a quick recovery for this stock given the current macroeconomic conditions; however, investors with a long term time horizon may view this as a good opportunity to accumulate shares.

Yahoo Finance

Conclusion

XBRL will only continue to expand over the next several years. I believe ESG reporting will be coming shortly, and likely various other filings/topics may soon require XBRL as well. This is good news for key industry leaders such as Workiva, Toppan Merrill, and DFIN. I don’t believe this is an easy market for a competitor to enter and given Workiva’s leadership position amongst this group, I believe it will be in an advantageous position to continue to grow revenue and perhaps market share as well.

Given the present macroeconomic factors, I’m not inclined to believe the short-term pressures will be alleviated in the near future. However, for long-term investors with a time horizon of several years, this may be a good time to average down or begin to slowly accumulate shares.