Photo Italia LLC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Earnings of Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) will benefit from decent loan growth this year. On the other hand, the acceleration of loan growth will lead to a higher net provision expense this year compared to last year, which will hurt earnings. Meanwhile, the net interest margin will likely remain stable this year because the benefits of rate hikes will be felt with a lag. Overall, I’m expecting Arrow Financial to report earnings of $3.00 per share in 2022, down 3% year-over-year. Compared to my last report on Arrow Financial, I have slightly tweaked downwards my earnings estimate. The year-end target price suggests a moderately-high upside from the current market price. Consequently, I’m maintaining a buy rating on Arrow Financial Corporation.

Loan Growth Likely to Remain Strong

Arrow’s loan portfolio grew by an impressive 2.6% in the first quarter of 2022, or 10.4% annualized, which exceeded my expectations. As mentioned in the first quarter’s earnings release, the growth was mostly attributable to automobile lending and residential real estate loans. Although the first quarter’s impressive growth is unlikely to be repeated, the loan growth will likely continue to remain strong in the year ahead.

Arrow Financial operates in New York and mostly focuses on consumer and residential real estate loans, which made up 70% of total loans during the last quarter. Therefore, I believe New York State’s unemployment rate is a good gauge of future product demand. Although the state’s unemployment rate is trailing the national average, it has still recovered substantially from the pandemic. As shown below, the unemployment rate is now back to the level seen in late 2018.

Data by YCharts

Mostly due to the low unemployment rate, and consequently the apparent financial strength of consumers, I believe loan growth can remain strong in the remainder of the year. Overall, I’m expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 7% by the end of 2022 from the end of 2021. Meanwhile, other balance sheet items will likely grow more or less in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 1,932 2,176 2,365 2,566 2,641 2,833 Growth of Net Loans 11.3% 12.6% 8.7% 8.5% 2.9% 7.3% Other Earning Assets 676 646 638 930 1,194 1,253 Deposits 2,245 2,346 2,616 3,235 3,550 3,885 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 245 354 231 88 70 49 Common equity 250 270 302 334 371 380 Book Value Per Share ($) 16.8 18.1 20.1 21.6 23.1 23.6 Tangible BVPS ($) 15.2 16.5 18.6 20.1 21.6 22.2 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Margin is Inversely Related to Interest Rates in the Short Term

The topline’s immediate response to an interest rate hike is negative because of the mismatch between the repricing of assets and liabilities. The liability side is quick to re-price because the deposit book is heavy on interest-bearing checking and savings accounts. These quickly re-pricing deposits made up 73% of total deposits at the end of March 2022. On the other hand, assets are slower to re-price because of the high concentration in residential mortgages, which is the biggest class of loans for Arrow Financial. According to details given in the latest 10-Q filing, residential real estate loans made up 36% of total loans during the first quarter of 2022.

The management’s interest-rate sensitivity analysis in the 10-Q filing shows that a 200-basis points increase in interest rates can reduce the net interest income by 0.89% in the first year of the rate hike. In the second year, the net interest income can increase by 5.79%.

1Q2022 10-Q Filing

Considering these factors, I’m expecting the margin to remain mostly stable in the remaining nine months of 2022 from 2.90% in the first quarter of the year.

Provision Expense Likely to Normalize this Year

After remaining subdued in 2021, the net provision expense for loan losses returned to a more normal level in the first quarter of 2022. As loan growth will likely be higher this year relative to last year (discussed above), the provisioning for expected loan losses will also be higher.

Unlike last year when provision reversals were at an elevated level, I’m expecting provision reversals to normalize this year because of the level of reserves relative to the portfolio’s credit risk. The allowances-to-total-nonperforming-loans ratio dropped to 280.0% by the end of March 2022 from 318.3% at the end of March 2021.

Overall, I’m expecting the provision expense, net of reversals, to return to a normal level this year. I’m expecting Arrow Financial to report a net provision expense of 0.12% of total loans in 2022, which is the same as the average from 2017 to 2019.

Expecting Earnings to Dip by 3%

A higher net provision expense will likely drag earnings this year relative to last year. On the other hand, anticipated loan growth will limit the earnings decline. Overall, I’m expecting Arrow Financial to report earnings of $3.00 per share in 2022, down 3% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 78 84 88 99 110 114 Provision for loan losses 3 3 2 9 0 3 Non-interest income 28 29 29 33 32 32 Non-interest expense 63 65 67 71 78 81 Net income - Common Sh. 29 36 37 41 50 48 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.98 2.43 2.50 2.64 3.10 3.00 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

In my last report on Arrow Financial, I estimated earnings of $3.07 per share. I have slightly reduced my earnings estimate as I have tweaked downwards my margin estimate in light of the recent inflation reports and the Fed’s projections. (Please keep in mind that the margin is inversely proportional to interest rates in the short term.)

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to inflation, and consequently the timing and magnitude of interest rate hikes.

High Price Upside Justifies a Buy Rating

Arrow Financial is offering a dividend yield of 3.2% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.27 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 36% for 2022, which is below the five-year average of 41%. Therefore, the dividend appears secure.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Arrow Financial. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.73 in the past, as shown below.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 16.5 18.6 20.1 21.6 Average Market Price ($) 34.0 33.3 29.3 34.9 Historical P/TB 2.06x 1.79x 1.46x 1.61x 1.73x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $22.2 gives a target price of $38.4 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 15.3% upside from the June 2 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.53x 1.63x 1.73x 1.83x 1.93x TBVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 22.2 22.2 22.2 22.2 22.2 Target Price ($) 33.9 36.2 38.4 40.6 42.8 Market Price ($) 33.3 33.3 33.3 33.3 33.3 Upside/(Downside) 1.9% 8.6% 15.3% 21.9% 28.6% Source: Author's Estimates

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.4x in the past, as shown below.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average Earnings per Share ($) 2.43 2.50 2.64 3.10 Average Market Price ($) 34.0 33.3 29.3 34.9 Historical P/E 14.0x 13.3x 11.1x 11.3x 12.4x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $3.00 gives a target price of $37.3 for the end of 2022. This price target implies an 11.9% upside from the June 2 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 10.4x 11.4x 12.4x 13.4x 14.4x EPS 2022 ($) 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00 Target Price ($) 31.3 34.3 37.3 40.3 43.3 Market Price ($) 33.3 33.3 33.3 33.3 33.3 Upside/(Downside) (6.1)% 2.9% 11.9% 21.0% 30.0% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $37.8, which implies a 13.6% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 16.8%. Hence, I’m maintaining a buy rating on Arrow Financial.