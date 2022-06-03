photographer3431/E+ via Getty Images

AT&T (NYSE:T) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) are leading players in the communications sector and are very popular with dividend investors as well. T is relied on for its attractive current dividend yield, while AMT is a popular dividend growth engine.

In this article, we look at both stocks and share 3 reasons why we - despite being high yield oriented investors - prefer AMT here.

#1. Better Business Model Economics

AMT is the world's largest telecommunications REIT and owns cell phone towers that companies like T use. Given that cell phones have become an essential part of virtually everyone's daily life across the developed world (as well as a rapidly growing percentage of the developing world), the industry is very recession resistant and the infrastructure that services the big carriers like T and Verizon (VZ) can be considered recession-proof with an extremely stable cash flow profile.

This cash flow stability is enhanced even further in the case of AMT, given that it owns a massive portfolio of high-quality assets that have lengthy contracts attached to them with investment grade counterparties and built-in rent escalators. Add to this the fact that AMT retains a considerable amount of its cash flows after paying out dividends to shareholders which it reinvests in new assets, and you get an extremely consistent and prolific growth machine:

Data by YCharts

Other big positives for AMT's business model are:

It is a fairly capital light business model once the tower is installed (less than 20% of revenue in a tower with three tenants goes towards OpEx and maintenance CapEx). This sets them up remarkably well to tackle inflation

It enjoys meaningful barriers to entry, as it costs a considerable amount of capital to construct a tower network sufficient to compete with AMT and other existing major players in the industry already have lengthy contracts with the major telecom players in their markets.

Its tower economics are phenomenal in that more tenants can be added to a tower with little to no additional cost.

In contrast, while it is also generally recession resistant - T's business model is not as attractive as AMT's for the following reasons:

It is very capital intensive, as the company is having to constantly spend aggressively to upgrade its assets in order to keep up with competition.

It suffers from much greater competitive pressures.

Its cash flow profile is not quite as stable as it is not as recession proof as AMT's and lacks the lengthy contracts with built-in escalators.

The difference can be seen clearly in the two company's margins and returns on equity:

Data by YCharts

#2. More Promising Total Return Potential

Moving forward, we also believe that AMT has a more attractive valuation at present. In addition to not being hurt by inflation quite as much as and being more recession resistant than T, AMT looks cheaper relative to its historical valuation multiples:

EV/EBITDA 3-yr EV/EBITDA AMT 25.80x 26.17x T 8.71x 7.60x

AMT is not only cheaper than its 3-year average multiple, while T is considerably more expensive, but AMT's growth outlook is a 9.9% AFFO/share CAGR through 2025. T, on the other hand, is only expected to grow its earnings per share at a 0.6% CAGR over that same span.

With a lot of room to continue building and acquiring more towers in emerging markets and new growth opportunities related to building the infrastructure to support 5G networks, AMT should be able to sustain a strong growth rate for years to come at economics that are highly favorable to AMT's bottom line.

In contrast, T is largely fighting to sustain its market share and inch the business forward while also trying to deleverage its balance sheet.

While T's 5.3% forward dividend yield is certainly attractive, the yield plus expected growth add up to a meager 5.9% annualized rate. Meanwhile, with its valuation multiple well above recent averages, multiple expansion is unlikely, especially with interest rates likely to rise further.

In contrast, AMT is trading at a slight discount to its recent valuation averages, enabling it to weather rising interest rate headwinds to its valuation better and its yield (2.3%) plus growth (9.9%) adds up to 12.2%, which remains quite attractive.

#3. Vastly Superior Management

Last, but not least, AMT's management stands head and shoulders above T's. AMT's management has deployed capital in a very accretive manner, such that the return on equity has increased over time. In contrast, T's returns on equity have remained mediocre.

Additionally, AMT has been a remarkable dividend growth machine, whereas T recently had to slash its dividend pretty remarkably:

Data by YCharts

Last, but not least, T has squandered tens of billions of dollars on foolhardy acquisitions and ill-timed share buybacks. For example, about a decade ago, T began buying back shares hand-over-fist in a program that lasted over two years:

Data by YCharts

Since then, however, the stock has generated only one-third of the total returns of the broader stock market (SPY), reflecting a rather poor use of shareholder cash:

Data by YCharts

Even worse than that, however, is the fact that management threw away $67 billion through a failed acquisition of DirectTV which later forced them to take a $15.5 billion write-off on the company. At least buybacks generated a positive return for shareholders, even if it was underwhelming. The company's latest acknowledgement of failure was its spin-off of the media assets that it worked so hard to acquire, and then ruined shareholder trust and confidence by slashing the dividend after claiming they were going to maintain it. Back in January 2021 management stated:

We’re committed to sustaining our dividend at current levels.

Then a mere few months later, management effectively announced it was slashing its dividend.

In contrast, AMT continues to grow its cash flows and dividend at a double-digit pace and appears poised to continue doing so for the foreseeable future. As a result, its vastly superior total returns should come as little surprise:

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

While T's current dividend yield is more than double AMT's, that is about all that T has going for it here. AMT's business model economics are vastly superior, its management is far more trustworthy, and its track record stands head-and-shoulders above T's.

If T were trading at a steep discount to its historical levels, that might tempt us to be bullish on it here. However, it is actually trading at a meaningful premium to its historical EV/EBITDA multiple and its growth outlook is rather gloomy after it spun off its main growth business. If management is below average, the business model economics are poor, and the valuation is unappealing, there is really not much to like here, even if the dividend looks pretty nice.

In contrast, AMT looks like it should be able to continue generating double-digit annualized rates of return over the next several years at least while also boasting a recession-proof business model. In the current environment, the safety offered by such mission-critical infrastructure assets, run by a world-class management team, and offering a compelling total return package is very attractive indeed.