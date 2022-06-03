The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Management Presents at Bernstein's 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bernstein’s 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Transcript June 2, 2022 4:30 PM ET

Miguel Patricio - Chief Executive Officer

Alexia Howard - Bernstein

Alexia Howard

Okay. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for being here. My name is Alexia Howard. I’ve been the U.S. Packaged Food Analyst at Bernstein here since 2005. It’s my great pleasure to welcome in person Miguel Patricio, the CEO of Kraft Heinz since 2019 and prior to that, he was the Chief Marketing Officer at AB InBev.

Certainly, my gosh, it’s been a very intense, first few years, and obviously, not only dealing with the pandemic, but now all the supply chain disruptions that have been hitting the industry over the last year or so. But also, there have been a lot of success stories at Kraft Heinz, particularly over the last year or so, as the company has started to introduce a better long-term earnings growth algorithm.

They’ve moved up in the Power Ranking Surveys from Kantar Retail, which really sort of reflects an improving relationship with the retailers here in North America, also being recognized as one of the top marketers across the whole of consumer by the Advertising Age Group.

So there are certainly signs of improvement, despite some of these challenging headwinds for the industry. Also, most importantly, the company has been returned to its investment grade rating recently and that’s obviously helped out a bit as well.

So, with that, I want to welcome Miguel to the platform to give some opening remarks. Thank you for being here.

Miguel Patricio

Oops, sorry about that. Well, thank you for staying with me today. It’s a long day. I opted for talking a little bit not seated, because I’ve been seated the whole day, and saying the same things. So, hopefully, you -- I can still be meaningful on what I’m going to say, because I’m sure you are tired. I am a little bit. But I had a lot of coffee. So I’m good.

Just want to share with you a little bit of the story that we’ve been going through since last three years and what we have ahead of us in a summarized way and then answer the questions of Alexia, for sure to go further on what I’m going to tell you.

Basically, three years ago, our company was as on the bottom, was on the bottom of the industry. It’s on the bottom in terms of morale, morale was very low, turnover was very high and it was even hard to identify areas that we could consider, excellent areas or parts of the company.

And at the same time, when you achieve the bottom is where you see opportunity, right? You cannot go even further. And I joined -- I had the pleasure, the honor to join the company at that time. And we’ve been working hard to get out of this bottom and I would say that today, we feel that we are good company. We are no longer at the bottom. We are very different company. We are good and we are proud of the journey.

But good is good and good is not good enough. We don’t want to be good. Do we are afraid of the complacency of being good. We think we can be great. And to be great is a very different game and this is what we expect to be ahead of us.

Recently we had our internal convention, leadership convention and the theme was exactly that was, we choose greatness and defining what greatness can look like and continue this journey. There’s a lot to be done.

And we’ve done a lot, I mean, on a nutshell, if you allow me to tell the story. We today we have a very engaged organization. We didn’t lose a single talent of what we consider talent in the company.

And in these last two years, even with the great resignation that that we are all facing. We have a really engaged organization with great talent that that we lacked three years ago. We hired a lot of great talent and that, by the way, was my number one fear when I joined the company, not anymore.

We changed a lot in what concerns the consumer. We define priorities. We define where we would grow and where we would not grow. And what we would do with these brands and these categories where we would not grow.

We would double down on brands and categories that we thought we could grow. We deployed investments under these brands. We increased marketing overall as well. And today we do much better marketing than we did in the past. Alexia mentioned that we were, by Advertising Age this year, we ranked number four marketing organization in the country or in North America, we were surprised with that. We were honored with that. And that reflects a big evolution a big change.

And till today we are proud that we do really good marketing, very different. We have today digital marketing organization that we didn’t have before. We have nine, we call the kitchens, which are internal digital agencies throughout the world that deploy content daily, an incredible way and nothing of that existed years ago we were 32nd TV commercial type of organization and communication. Still a lot to be coming in marketing, we definitely have to improve innovation and we’ll do it.

On the customer side, we were as well very transactional type of company. I mean, I’ll tell you ketchup and when you buy ketchup and I want increase my share and the customers were telling us that we had to be much more forward thinkers. And remember the day that’s one of the big retailers in U.S. that I visited first week, they said, why when you come here from Kraft Heinz, we talk about the last three months, instead of talking about the next three years, never -- we’ll never forget that. We are much closer to them today. We have a much better a very new different team today in sales and much more ambition, much more technical.

In supply, we announced at the beginning that we would have $2 billion savings that would feed our growth. And the savings would come from variable costs, not from fixed costs, like in the past, by doing better, by continuous improvement, by improving efficiencies in our factories, by reducing waste, by reducing energy consumption, et cetera.

We’ve been successful on year one and year two. We are on the way to achieve our targets on year three. And so I think that we are positive that we have -- we know how to get to these $2 billion in supply, despite the fact of everything that you know that has happened in supply in the last two and a half years.

We also, in fact, finance, from the financial part, our debt was about 4.7 times EBITDA and today is around 3.1, 3.2, very different situation. We lost our investment grade. We got it back in record two years is which is awesome. So we are back in the game. I am excited to get out of the bottom, proud to be good, but super excited with the greatness that is ahead of us.

On a nutshell, Alexia, now you can, come with all your questions. Thank you.

Q - Alexia Howard

Thank you so much. I really appreciate the comments on the background. So, Miguel, you’re coming up on your three-year anniversary at the helm of Kraft Heinz. What are the biggest changes that you have implemented since you joined the company?

Miguel Patricio

Alexia, I think that the biggest changes come from the fact that we change the business model of the company. I mean, until three years ago, the business model was very clear and was about inorganic growth, fast inorganic growth and reducing costs, transferring it to bottomline, generating cash and buying the next company.

This could have worked. I mean, how many companies we know that have been successful in that sense. But they were not. I mean, we were not successful and basically because to buy someone has to sell and if you rely only on inorganic growth that has risks, right?

And I think that, inorganic growth is great, but it is not inorganic or organic. I think all companies need to have an organic mindset, organic growth mindset and then in organic should come to accelerate the organic growth and that’s what we did, right?

But that’s a big shift, because when you now have to grow organically, that -- now the capabilities have to be different. The leadership has to be different. But the leadership was basically financial leadership in all parts of the company.

But now we need marketing, right? Need to be great in marketing. We need to be creative. We need to know insights. We need a great R&D to do innovation, right? Sales become critical and the sales organization, promotional budgets become critical.

And when we say that we are not going to be relying on reduction on fixed costs that we need variable costs to be reduced, it’s a big shift as well. Now, it’s a different game, right? You need to get better. How do I improve the efficiency in my lines? How do I reduce water consumption? How do I would reduce waste? These are more long-term things.

And so the company had to be retuned, right, different mindset. I mean, we kept the fundamental parts of the culture, which were already strong ownership, a real belief on meritocracy and a big ambition. But the big ambition rewired in a different way and then we had to build new capabilities.

Alexia Howard

Miguel Patricio

Alexia Howard

Question is coming from the audience is related to all of this theme. Would you characterize the company as centralized or decentralized? How are employees at various levels of the organization empowered and maybe incented to move the needle?

Miguel Patricio

Miguel Patricio

One of the things we did was to reduce the layers of the company to make people more accountable. And we reorganize the company in certain areas of the company in the child pods, multifunctional child pods. We have today 25 child pods of 12 people each working to solve or to bring the biggest opportunities of the company to solve problems. And that is, by definition, much more cannot be centralized to make that work.

So I think that we are far more decentralized than in the past. I think we are much more forward thinkers as well. I think that, we were -- in the -- always looking at understanding the present, looking at the past and now we are more obsessed about predicting the future and getting there.

Alexia Howard

Can we stick with the culture and dig a little bit more into that?

Miguel Patricio

Alexia Howard

So Kraft Heinz saw a massive cultural upheaval, as the previous management team took the helm back in 2013 to 2015, there was a lot of employee changeover, they’re just very different way of running the business. And then once again things have shifted under your leadership to become more focused on rewiring for growth. What are the benefits and challenges of having both of those types of shifts under your belt back that level of upheaval culturally? Are there benefits to having gone through that, as well as challenges in your view?

Miguel Patricio

Miguel Patricio

Alexia Howard

Makes sense. Okay. Now, it’s hard for us as outside investors to really get under the skin of what AGILE@SCALE really means at a practical level. Could you describe what has changed in terms of how the company is managed, where and how our resources deployed, how is decision making changed, are there any tangible examples of what you can do now versus what you weren’t able to do a few years ago?

Miguel Patricio

Sure, Alexia. Look, as I was saying, we got out of the bottom. We celebrate the evolution we had. We achieved targets in the last two years. We achieved our budget which the company had not achieved for a while and we feel good about that.

But at the same time, I think danger is to become complacent about that. I mean, now we achieved targets, so we are good now and the majority of people in the world, good is good enough. I mean, being average is good, right? And that’s very dangerous.

And we have to stretch. We have to go to the next level. And that’s why we say now we have to go to greatness. Greatness is different from good. Good, is average right? And greatness is being one of the best. And that is the ambition that we have.

To do that, we need to get there in a different speed. And to get this different speed, we have to reengineering -- reengineer the company. And that is what are we called the AGILE@SCALE is reorganizing the company, I just mentioned that, cutting levels, making people more accountable, make them working pods to solve big questions, multifunctional pods, and at the same time, is looking for partnerships that can help us accelerating this growth and get into this greatness that we are about -- that we talked about, without having to reinvent the wheel.

Let me make some examples of some partnerships we announced recently that excite me immensely. For -- the first one was weakness that we had plant-based products. So we didn’t have any plant-based product in our portfolio. I mean, we have a lot of products coming from agriculture, which in essence are plant base. We are leaders in -- our number one product in your case, beans, which by definition is a plant-based product.

But we didn’t have in -- we have dairy, we have meats in U.S. and that is at the same time a big opportunity and a big threat. You see what happened in milk category, 20% of category now is plant based, just like that, right, in three years, right.

And so we could do this in different ways. We could acquire company in plant-based world that as you know what, like, not in a decent price. We would pay billions for that, which we didn’t want to. We could try to develop ourselves, right? And -- but we were behind and took a lot of time and resources or we could find a partner that could compliment us and we could compliment them.

And NotCo is a company that is has incredible capabilities on artificial intelligence on developing plant-based products. The problem is that they don’t have scale. They don’t even have a strong brand, right. And so we got together, because we can give them the scale, we can give them association with our brands and they can give us in a very fast way solutions for our portfolio. So that’s a great example of a partnership of gaining velocity.

More recently, we announced partnership with Microsoft. I love this partnership. I think it’s incredible. Again, a partnership with both sides win. Their growth comes from the cloud. We have a big project ahead of us to have more and more cloud for the future. And they have incredible knowledge, incredible talent and that’s what they’re giving us. They’re giving us talent to solve big problems and I’ll give you three examples of things that we are working right now on.

Number one, promotions, right? So promotions, we have literally we spent billions of dollars in promotions, billions of dollars in promotions. We are better than we were three years ago. I mean, we are much better. We understand now what promotion is better than what is the better or why.

But on average, I mean, we are using with them artificial intelligence to maximize these promotional budgets. What is better in New York in the convenience store is not better in California on Hispanic supermarket, right? And so, by analyzing all the data that we have, we can maximize this budget in a much better way and a faster way. Again, we could get there. It would take much more money, much more time.

Number two example, we are working with them on planning much better in our factories, supply chain, first example revenues, revenue management, second example on supply chain. They are helping us getting all the data available from Kroger’s, Walmart’s, Albertsons on store-by-store, a product availability, distribution, pricing, together with their warehouses, with our warehouses, with factories, with all this complexity and bringing this to a much better way of forecasting and planning. And these will have incredible results, I mean for the clients less out of stocks, right, better revenues, for us the same, plus better work or working capital, less waste, more precision.

And the third example that they are working on with us is innovation. We’ve been -- on innovation, we are still not on the good part. We are still behind good. We have to good to get to good and then to great. And we still take a lot of time on innovation and the success rate has not been the best. So we are working with them on these two fronts, on reducing the time on innovation and on being much more accurate on the success of innovation.

Just examples, but these are, we have other partnerships that I could talk about, but I will take a lot of time. But I think that this concept of partnership is great in this journey of agility. So it’s not only about reorganizing reward, rewarding the company from a functional standpoint, but also on how to accelerate the -- and find solutions for the opportunities and the problems that we have.

Alexia Howard

It certainly makes sense to me, I was thinking about the industry and the idea of becoming more like, almost like the tech companies as a platform based where you are partnering with other groups to maximize sort of knowledge and as you say, agility as well. Good, another few questions that have come in from the Group. You are chatty bunch this afternoon, which is great. So KPIs, key performance indicators, what key performance indicators do you measure at lower levels of the organization and how have these evolved in the recent past?

Miguel Patricio

Miguel Patricio

So we had 75 entities inside the company three years ago, 55 only in U.S. So there was the entity on cheese, the entity Kroger, the entity Walmart. And these were run almost as business units. I mean, they had their objectives, their targets, their incentives based on that part.

So basically, the ownership was divided in many small parts. And when you do that, you cannot maximize the whole, because if you are doing very well on Walmart, and you say, okay, let me take money from Walmart to put in Kroger, you are either penalizing one side or giving more to the other side. And so you had a company fighting for resources and the enemy feeling I had was there was inside the company, instead of outside the company.

I think this is wrong. I mean, ownership is about maximizing the company, is to put the company ahead of yourself. So we only have one entity today. And so the targets are for U.S. and that changed dramatically the way that people were or are today working together. I mean, it was very silent for this reason and today there’s much more, they cooperate much more, still not where we have to be, because it’s also almost a cultural thing. But we’re in a much, much better way. Maybe that was the biggest change that we made. There are many other ones on incentives and KPIs that change, but maybe this is the most transformational one.

Alexia Howard

Great. Thank you. That’s super helpful. On the -- you were talking earlier about innovation and somebody’s asked, can you be more specific or discuss the change in R&D? What percentage of sales is coming from new products? How are you measuring the success of your R&D investment?

Miguel Patricio

Miguel Patricio

I -- without talking about numbers, I’ll tell you about my ambition. We want to be to have innovation increasing threefold, 3 times from where we are today for the future. So long way to go. We have to 3 beats, 3 times more effective on a creative innovation. This is another very important thing to talk about KPIs in the future.

We made a mistake to put, company made a mistake to put net sales coming from innovation as a KPI, and if you just do that, you’re going to have people doing a lot of stuff. That is not a creative and we lost a little bit the grip on that, like a lot of line extensions, that just made the supply world more complex and really didn’t change the needle. So it really needs to be with ambition of triple, but being a creative, cannot dilute the rest of the portfolio.

Alexia Howard

Thank you. Supply chain, Miguel, everybody’s talking about it at the moment, can you talk a little bit about how the company is handling the supply chain disruptions and input cost inflation? Where are the biggest pain points for you and is there any light at the end of the tunnel?

Miguel Patricio

Miguel Patricio

And I think that in our supply today, there are three big qualities that we need to have, right? And first one is resilience slightly to survive in this environment and we need --for resilience we need to do a lot in the sense of inspiring this crowd.

The second one is predictability. It’s hard to predict today in this world, but predict -- predictability is critical. I’ll give you an example. Your current example is happening right now. So we predicted that that we would have -- we would face a shortage of bean gram. Bean gram is the product that gives consistency to ice cream and to cream cheese, Philadelphia cream cheese.

And basically because the crop bean gram that comes basically from Morocco was very bad and we had good intelligence to understand that this would be a product problem. And so we acquired a big inventory of bean gram believing that we would have a shortage. That’s predictability. The result of that is we’re gaining a lot of share in cream cheese, because we predicted well.

And the other one is adaptability. I mean, with shortage on raw materials, you have to adapt everyday and very fast. Our salad dressing was made with sunflower oils and 80% of that is made what was coming from Ukraine. So there’s -- we have to adapt our farmers. We have to adapt our labels. This level of adaptability on every day, we need to be very fast.

And so I think that in supply, yes. It’s been crazy. It’s been on crisis mode. We have we need to have resilient people with adaptability and predictability skills. It’s been very hard. It’s been very hard. We have a burnout crowd that needs to be re energized every day. It’s been hard.

Alexia Howard

Yeah. I think it’s been hard for everyone.

Miguel Patricio

Alexia Howard

Can we shift to pricing as well. Can you talk about how pricing power has evolved over the past decade and the push and pull between yourself and the channels, and I guess, linked to that, if the consumer weakens and trades down to private label, are you well positioned defend private label?

Miguel Patricio

Miguel Patricio

So first we are happy that we let these price increases in the categories where we are leaders, not everywhere, we are not leaders in coffee, we follow. But in the categories where we are leaders and we are leaders in the vast majority of our business, we let this price increase. We were concerned about that, followship has been great.

Why followship has been great, especially in private label. Because in the past, we never had a situation like this of inflation growing through the roof in all categories, and as a consequence, chains had the flexibility to, okay, coffee increased, but rice decreased. So I’m not going to increase on average, I don’t have to increase, but the coffee producers have to increase, because it’s what he does or she does.

And so for -- now these price increases are across the board, which makes it absolutely necessary the followship to be much higher -- in much higher levels. And that explains, I guess, why elasticities have been different from the past. We are still not seeing big change from private label with the exception of categories that are really correlated to commodities.

The good news is that we are far less dependent on commodities nowadays. We sold our nuts business, we sold our cheese business for that reason, because we -- these were the business that were closer to commodities into private label and we thought that was very hard to give a competitive advantage to mozzarella slices or to peanuts to build this competitive advantage.

So we decided to sell it. So we reduce the dependency on categories, the private label, but we are seeing in categories, where are more correlated with private label like bacon, like meats, like cold cuts. But, overall, we continue with incredible different levels of elasticity and with very high consumption in U.S.

U.S. is 70% of our business different, it’s different when I’m saying in Europe, I can give you more color on that. It’s harder to increase prices in France or in Germany, for sure. And in China, but these are smaller parts of our business. I think we’ve been successful in U.S. You saw that on the first quarter, you’re going to see that on the second quarter as well. So, hopefully, I answer your question. Did I Alexia?

Alexia Howard

I think you did. Yes. No. We hit pricing and we have private label…

Miguel Patricio

Alexia Howard

That’s perfect.

Miguel Patricio

Alexia Howard

Can we move on to the $2 billion in gross cost savings by 2024? Now, when you announced that at the Investor Day a couple of years ago, it seemed a pretty lofty goal, particularly considering what the previous management team had done. And I know you’ve talked about focusing more on variable costs rather than fixed costs, as perhaps they did. What were the biggest savings before you arrived and where are the biggest savings…

Miguel Patricio

Alexia Howard

Miguel Patricio

Miguel Patricio

I think that previously the focus was more on fixed costs and now this -- the -- there’s not a lot of space to decrease fixed costs in supply. Actually, I think that sometimes to improve your variable costs you have to increase your fixed costs to improve your performance in your lines, deficiencies in your lines, sometimes you have to decrease maintenance levels, right? So, that’s why we said.

In our mind, the most sustainable way to reduce costs and the only one in supply is to do better every day is the mentality of continuous improvement. It’s not about cutting fixed costs, because these fixed costs, you cut only once, and if you bet again, actually, this can increase your variable costs, right?

So if you put too much maintenance without changing processes, suddenly you have less productivity in your lines. But if you have a program to invest and efficiencies in every day, you can do that it’s possible by raising the bar every year, by doing better every year, by investing in technology, by investing on maintenance, by investing on your people and that’s -- that was the belief.

So where are these $400 million coming from, from reducing waste, they reduced almost $150 million in three years, we reduce water consumption, we reduce energy, we reduced wage even under the circumstances that we were by planning better, by having less over times and not in the peak of the pandemic, that was impossible, but overall, by doing better every day and having better quality in our factories, less accidents, et cetera.

So continuous improvement is a very different, it is mindset and the skills you need for a supplier organization are different. You need different people, different thoughts, different thinking. And is it a long-term thing. I mean, we announced $2 billion, when we get to the $2 billion, you’re going to announce the other one, because you can always raise the bar, our efficiencies in our lines are better than they were. But they are not at a world class level, there’s still a lot to go and a lot to improve.

Alexia Howard

Thank you. And being dragged back to the retailer discussion, because I think people are curious about it. How are discussions evolving with U.S. retailers on mitigating inflation impacts like reformulating pack sizes, pricing, we’ve talked about? Can you provide examples on the short categories?

Miguel Patricio

Miguel Patricio

We still have eight to announce and to bring to the table. But we are very confident that we’re going to be successful on that as well. Maybe if we had waited to do that, it would have been harder at this moment. So I think that -- in that sense, we are in very good shape.

But it’s not only about price increase. Price increase is just part of the equation. And if we only rely on price increase, we’re going to have problems in the future. I’ll mention two other things we are doing, you mentioned packaging. So we are waiting -- we’re working right now on renovation of our pack assortment, both working with out of pocket solutions. So smaller sizes, smaller packs for Kraft Singles Cheese, smaller packs for Mac and Cheese, smaller portions that reduce the out of pocket.

And also economy packs, the opposite, 12 packs of Mac and Cheese, 12 big bottles of -- huge bottles of ketchup or multiple packs of ketchup. And we are doing these on the vast majority of our or not the vast majority, on all our core products. So this is big change getting ready for eventual recession, which we are, to make it very clear, you really don’t see any signs of recession at this moment, consumption continues very strong. The strong first quarter continue with April, May strong, April, May, from a consumption standpoint. But it can come and we have to be ready for that.

Another thing we are doing that I’m excited about is related to communication. I -- as always, surprised on how fast food could bring such value propositions, I mean, their value meals are incredible, right? How they bring a meal for five bucks that brings fries and cokes and burgers. And so what we found out is that we have even better propositions from a value standpoint, if we communicate it the right way.

I can have a Mac and Cheese for $0.75 of $1, that’s a meal. I can have a grilled cheese with bacon, and mayo for less than $1 or for $1. I can have meals for an entire family for lunch, a lunch for entire family of four for a week, for $20, right? And by the way, I have hemp, I have the ketchup, I have the cheese and so I can really provide the ingredients. I have the cucumber. I can really provide the elements of that meal for the families. It just never communicated that.

And we are testing these right now, because we always communicated the pack, Singles pack, 12 slices, probably it costs money. It’s -- but we never really explored how effective we are from a value standpoint, when you think about meals, right? Not the pack. But the meals, right?

And we are testing these right now. We are -- I’m very excited with that possibility. Just think about what it does for value proposition in fast food. We are -- we have far more affordable solutions for that the fast food.

Alexia Howard

It might be linked to this that we’re discussing right now, but how important to direct-to-consumer efforts across the company and why -- what are your ambitions in that area?

Miguel Patricio

Miguel Patricio

We made a decision to acquire a company recently in Germany, it’s a spices company. We never worked with spices, it’s a new area, but it’s under the taste elevation platform that that we have, right? And the great thing and the reason why we bought this company is, first, because they have 70% of the sales in direct-to-consumer. And when we visit the company we saw that was a very different type of company.

They were born digitally, they were developing formulas on -- through artificial intelligence, they were selling 70% of spices, spices directly to consumer, they had an amount of followers on Instagram in Germany that was higher than ours in for Heinz in the entire Europe. They were converting consumers directly to their social networks and have an amazing loyalty and love for the brand.

We are learning a lot from that. So that was an acquisition we made to learn more about capabilities, still believing that we can launch this just spices across the world specifically on developed countries where our strength is, but more for the capabilities. And I can say that, we are very happy with that acquisition, because we are learning a lot.

Alexia Howard

Great. Thank you for that. The idea of that number of consumers out of one tiny digital company in Germany being bigger than Heinz coming from the U.K., that’s impressive.

Miguel Patricio

Miguel Patricio

Alexia Howard

Alexia Howard

Miguel Patricio

Miguel Patricio

Second, foodservice, I mentioned that, food service, we have gained great momentum, it was always a tactical thing of selling pouches of ketchup in the past. Now we are looking at it as a way to lounge innovation. Launch in foodservice first, generate penetration and then bring in the solutions to retailers.

Now our number one product in foodservice is Heinz Ketchup. Number two is Philadelphia Cream Cheese. Not a coincidence is where we have the highest penetrations in house as well as in the country. Why? Because we teach consumers how great these products are through foodservice and then they buy it on trade.

Although what I’m saying is very simple. That was never really the thought behind it. Thought behind it was to sell more as pouches of ketchup. And I think that, this is basically a huge opportunity, we are growing 17% year-to-date in U.S. We are growing 30% year-to-date in international zone, both parts growing market share in foodservice.

Number three big avenue for growth are emerging countries. Again, not a coincidence that three out of the small acquisitions we made last year were in emerging countries, two in U.S. -- two, sorry, two in Brazil, one in Turkey. We have for the third year in a row double-digit growth in emerging countries. And we are excited with the possibilities, just 10% of our portfolio, we can have a much bigger slice of our sales moving forward, both by growing organically or by growing inorganically as well to help the organic growth.

I was in Brazil, came back yesterday from Brazil. The acquisition we made is make us leaders now in ketchup in the country, leaders in Master, number two in Mayo, so certainly a country that where we didn’t have really scale, now we do and they were strong in the south. We were strong in southeast, huge opportunity now to cross distributions and grow in a faster way.

So we -- that’s what I meant about accelerating the organic growth. We already have great organic growth in the country. Now with this acquisition, in organic we can accelerate the organic part of it.

Alexia Howard

Perfect. We have two minutes left. What do we as investors not understand about Kraft Heinz’s potential?

Miguel Patricio

Miguel Patricio

Huge opportunities moving forward, continue this transformation, get to greatness. But I think what I still see people writing and talking about is like still positioning as on the bottom and repeating examples of things that we were three years ago. That is really not the reality today.

I hear you know people saying, you are very exposed to private label. No, we are not. No, we sold the two biggest exposures on private label. We are -- we don’t have focus on the consumer and marketing. We are not. We are being recognized that we are doing great stuff with consumer.

Oh, this $2 billion on savings. This is not possible to get, we are getting there year-after-year. Oh, you don’t have good relationship with customers. No, that’s not true. We were just ranked five best sales organizations in America and we grew big time in Canada as well. That’s part of the past, it’s not part of the present.

So, we are not on the bottom and I think that part of the market still is valuing us being there. If the price of a stock is not what you are today, but the expectations or the expression -- expectations of being in the future, I think, we should already be in the greatness part, but part of the market still putting us on the bottom.

So I think that that’s why we’re not seeing, it’s -- and big part of it is our thought, because I think we are not communicating well enough to you. Pandemic was part of it. I mean, I think that being on Zooms and teams is a much harder way to be communicating to you. I’m going to take every little moment moving forward to be closer to you and to show you and to share with you, to be much more transparent in that sense of the progress that we’re making. So I think that’s how I see it.

Alexia Howard

Well, that’s a fantastic way to wrap up. I really appreciate your time and sharing how much progress the company has actually made. I mean, there -- as I say, there are so many third-party indicators now that things are moving in the right direction. So thanks for the time. Great to be here in-person and we’ll do it again soon I hope.

Miguel Patricio

Miguel Patricio

Alexia Howard

Alexia Howard

Miguel Patricio

Miguel Patricio