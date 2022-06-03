Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I raise my investment rating for Choice Hotels International, Inc.'s (NYSE:NYSE:CHH) shares from a Hold to a Buy. I last wrote about CHH in an article published on October 11, 2021, where I analyzed the company's shareholder capital return priorities and the stock's valuations.

After assessing the company's recent portfolio optimization activities and the growth of its extended-stay segment, I have decided to upgrade my rating for CHH. Choice Hotels International is optimizing the company's portfolio by retaining what it calls "revenue-intensive" hotels, and exiting those that are not performing within expectations. Separately, CHH's extended-stay segment has done well in the recent quarter, and the company's extended-stay portfolio has also been expanding steadily to capitalize on this segment's good performance. Choice Hotels International's positive growth outlook for its extended-stay business segment is also validated by stronger demand relative to supply in this particular segment of the hospitality market.

Taking The Long-Term View With Portfolio Optimization

I like companies which are willing to bear short-term pains in exchange for long-term gains, and Choice Hotels International has sent a strong signal that it belongs to this category of companies with its recent portfolio optimization activities.

In the company's most recent quarterly financial results press release, CHH disclosed that the company's portfolio of US hotels declined 1.2% YoY as of end-Q1 2022, which also represented a -2.8% contraction in terms of the number of rooms. On the surface, the decrease in the number of units for Choice Hotels International appears to be a negative. But in reality, CHH is simply taking a long-term view by optimizing its portfolio of hotels. In its Q1 2022 results press release, the company noted that it completed the "exit of 41 underperforming assets from the portfolio" in Q4 2021.

Choice Hotels International stressed at its Q1 2022 results briefing that "the hotels that we're expecting to open this year are going to deliver twice the royalty revenue as those that are leaving." The company also added that the decision to terminate or exit under-performing hotels in the short term is "reflective of our strategy of focusing on these more revenue-intense hotel segments and hotel locations."

Based on my analysis, Choice Hotels International's relatively more aggressive portfolio optimization activities this year will result in the company registering flattish or a very low single-digit unit growth for full-year 2022. However, this should eventually pay off in terms of a much faster pace of unit growth in FY 2023 and beyond.

Focused On Growing The Extended-Stay Segment

In the first quarter of 2022, Choice Hotels International's extended-stay business or portfolio has been the best-performing segment for the company as compared to other segments like midscale and upscale. Specifically, CHH revealed in its Q1 2022 earnings media release that its extended-stay segment's "domestic systemwide RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room)" grew by +19.2% in the first quarter of this year as compared to the first quarter of 2019. In comparison, the growth for Choice Hotels International's midscale segment in Q1 2022 vis-a-vis Q1 2019 was relatively lower at +7.5%.

Considering the excellent performance of its extended-stay portfolio, it is encouraged to observe signs of Choice Hotels International accelerating its growth in this segment by expanding its portfolio. As per its first-quarter results press release, the number of hotels in CHH's portfolio grew by +5.3% YoY to 478 units as of March 31, 2022. At its Q1 2022 earnings call, Choice Hotels International guided that its extended-stay portfolio will "grow by double digits over the next 5 years", and this is supported by a robust pipeline of approximately 350 extended-stay hotels.

I am positive on the strong RevPAR growth and portfolio expansion for CHH's extended-stay portfolio, because this segment of the hotel market boasts very favorable demand-supply dynamics. According to the company management's comments at the recent first-quarter results call, it is estimated that extended-stay hotels accounted for 18% of hospitality demand, but only made up around 9% of industry supply.

Robust Financial Position And Liquidity Offer Upside Optionality

Looking forward, Choice Hotels International's future growth in the intermediate to long term should be driven by its aggressive portfolio optimization approach and its efforts in growing its extended-stay business segment.

There is also upside optionality relating to organic growth in other business areas or mergers & acquisitions, and this is supported by CHH's strong financial position and ample liquidity.

Choice Hotels International's current net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is a very modest 1.2 times. This is low in absolute terms, and also way below its internal target or threshold (3-4 times net debt-to-EBITDA as disclosed at Q1 earnings call).

With respect to liquidity, CHH mentioned in its Q1 2022 earnings media release that it had $1.13 billion of "cash and available borrowing capacity" as of the end of the first quarter of 2022. This represented a +37% YoY increase, and is also equivalent to around 15% of the company's $7.2 billion market capitalization as of June 2, 2022.

Choice Hotels International provided some indication of where some of its excess cash and liquidity could be allocated to going forward at its recent Q1 2022 earnings call. The company commented that "we've always looked at tuck-in acquisitions", "opportunities where we have white space in our portfolio", and "the international front, where direct franchising is a viable mode." This implies that mergers & acquisitions and foreign market expansion are some of the other growth channels which CHH is exploring, which offers upside optionality as cash and untapped liquidity could be translated into actual revenue in the future.

Bottom Line

Choice Hotels International is a Buy.

I have a positive view of CHH's portfolio optimization strategy, and its exposure to the extended-stay segment which has favorable growth prospects when viewed from a demand-supply perspective.

Choice Hotels International's valuations are also reasonable. As per S&P Capital IQ, CHH is now trading at a consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiple of 17.3 times and that is below its three-year historical mean of 19.4 times. Similarly, Choice Hotels International's consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E ratio of 25.2 times is lower than its three-year average multiple of 29.0 times.