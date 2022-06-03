Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Management presents at Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference - Transcript

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference June 1, 2022 4:30 PM ET

Andrew Dickinson - Chief Financial Officer

Ronny Gal - Bernstein

Ronny Gal

Okay, let's go ahead and start. I was going to cover basically three or four things. First, the main business HIV, then discuss a little bit, Veklury, just because it's kind of an interesting outside potential, go over oncology, and then kind of ask more of other business development philosophy, and depending how far we'll go, jumping in on. Thanking being here.

I was going to cover basically three or four things. First, the main business HIV, then discuss a little bit, Veklury, just because it's kind of an interesting outside potential, go over oncology, and then kind of ask more of other business development philosophy, and depending how far we'll go, jumping in on. Thanking being here.

Andrew Dickinson

Thank you for having us. I'm thrilled to be here. Appreciate the invitation.

Ronny Gal

So let's start with HIV there, the business is stable, the business is a huge cash flow [indiscernible], it counts for the entire company. And then it may be some depends on how long you want to run it. There are two arguments being made being made against it. One of them is around the growth. And then, the other one is the risk of pricing deterioration over time as some of the early generation molecules take place. So first, let's discuss growth. In your models, do you have the HIV market growing over time, in totality? And then if you can break it down to PrEP and patients?

Andrew Dickinson

Yes, no, it's a great question. I think those are the two questions in HIV that people are focused on. So the business is really healthy. The business is doing great. I mean, despite the pandemic, you've seen growth in both the treatment and the PrEP market over the last three quarters in the United States. So is the business growing? Yes. Is the HIV market growing? Yes, unfortunately, we expect it to continue to grow. Yes.

So the market grows year-over-year, about 2% to 3% on the treatment side, there's much greater room for growth on the PrEP side. As you know, I think we just started to build the PrEP market over the last five or six years with our once daily orals, first Truvada, and now more recently, Descovy, you saw much more significant growth year-over-year in the first quarter in PrEP, which I think if I remember correctly, grew by over 30%. I think it was 33% year-over-year, and then you did in the treatment market. But the treatment market also grew again, despite the impact of the pandemic in January. So will the market grow? Yes. Do we believe that our business will grow as well? Yes. And it's going to be easier to see the growth in our business now that we're through the year-over-year comparisons of the Truvada a triple patent cliff, I think over the last year that really, in some ways made it difficult for people to see where the growth was in the HIV business.

So again, if you look back at the first quarter, which is the best example, our HIV treatment business grew at over 3.5%, if I remember correctly, if you adjust for the Truvada, a triple patent cliff, if you also adjust for the exchange rate changes, and the currency headwinds, the treatment business on a year-over-year basis grew at over 5.6%. So the business is growing and moving in the right direction again.

And then what gets really exciting is where we see the business going in 2025 and beyond. So as lenacapavir, which is now back in studies, we're off clinical hold. It's a very special molecule completely unique in terms of the HIV market, both for treatment and for PrEP. As those products whether it's an individual molecule formulated as a q6 monthly subq for prevention, or PrEP, or whether it's doublets for treatment should be coming to market in that late 24, 25 timeframe. And that's really where you have the potential to see our HIV business continue to transform.

Again, as you know, the other thing Ronny had mentioned to be BIKTARVY as the gold standard for HIV treatment. It is the best and most widely used single tablet regimen today for treatment, has incredible growth of BIKTARVY even recently. Again, I think we had 43% market share for BIKTARVY in the first quarter, which is outstanding, and we expect BIKTARVY to continue to grow through at least the end of the decade as well and beyond we have patent protection on BIKTARVY through 2033.

Ronny Gal

So nobody argues that BIKTARVY is going to take share, BIKTARVY is going to be a molecule that two things are being discussed. One of them is, we saw when Truvada -- when generic there was pressure on the second generation molecule to take price down and you've said yourself that this is now a rebated market and the concern is that with the loss of TAF in 2025, and the answer is the entrance of the first generation, [indiscernible] generic in 2027, real competitor to BIKTARVY, we're going to start seeing maybe [indiscernible] share. But, could we go into a situation like we see in other large markets where you'd have like 5% discount -- 5% reduction in prices per year. And in Europe, the market share of the older product, the generic product, tend to be more dominant.

Andrew Dickinson

Yes, that's a great question. And I understand why people are asking. I mean, as you know, this is something that people have focused on for Gilead for 15 plus years, we have been expecting it. So the PrEP market was unique and we did see that you see, less pressure today as more of a short-term because of the transition from Truvada to Descovy, there was a unique window where payers had pricing pressure.

And again, remember, PrEP is a very different market overall, in terms of what you're getting at in terms of the risk of contracting HIV versus treating patients that actually have HIV. So the benefits of a BIKTARVY are well known, the benefits of a single tablet regimen versus forcing patients to take two different pills at the same time are well known. So the risk is there, we don't see it having a significant impact on our business in terms of pricing. And again, this is something that people have debated for a long time in HIV, is there going to be drug pricing pressure overall, across the industry? Of course. Is it unique to HIV? Not necessarily. We don't see the same impact on our business that some analysts have built into their models to be clear,

Ronny Gal

Very good. Lenacapavir, so I hear you about the six months that’s probably the durability that you need to take material share. The question is how much you can actually take with us? If we think about other markets, where there was one of those things, the most obvious ones, the contraceptive market. Contraceptives market, it's 20% share, and the products are fantastic. I mean, the devices are really good, the efficacy is good, the safety is good. And the physician know how to use the product and we still see only a 20% share. So I hear you about the product will take share. But as we think about how far do we draw the current revenue line? Do we have to take 70%, 80% out in 2033? Or is there an argument why 70%, 80% of the business will be retained for another decade or two?

Andrew Dickinson

Yes. I think that there's a lot of arguments to be clear. And we think the contraceptive market is very different. It's a good analogy. But again, when people are thinking about the risk of getting HIV, especially for people that are in high risk, as well as the stigma associated with potentially getting HIV, for a lot of people that take PrEP, there's -- and it may be the same for contraceptives, I'm not an expert in that area. But when I think about just PrEP and HIV, all of our market research suggests this will be a step function change in terms of having a once every six months subcutaneous injectable, of course, we're also trying to formulate it as you know, for a once a year, which would be even another step function change above that. But I think it's fair to say that the market research that we've done suggests that it is a step function change in terms of how potential patients or people at risk of getting HIV C a long acting versus a once daily pill.

The other difference is in efficacy. So if you look at the data from these long-acting regimen, which I don't think is an ideal regimen in terms of intramuscular injection much more frequently, either once a month or every two months. The one thing that's important though, is the data shows, especially in patients that are not adherent to taking the pill every day in high-risk patients that won't take it every day, that there is much better efficacy over time with an injectable. And we think you'll see the same thing with Lenacapavir.

So it's not just a convenience play. It's also an efficacy play that we think will have an important -- it's an important piece of the puzzle both for potential patients or users, as well as for payers over time, not only payers of the United States, payers outside of the United States.

Ronny Gal

I hear you about that. So in your -- Gilead thinking this is a product, I think 80% of the market or 50%, is this going into the range that you guys are having in our mind?

Andrew Dickinson

I think our expectations, it would take a very sizable piece of the PrEP market. But the second portion of it that's really important is that when you think of the PrEP market, we said that we believe the PrEP market was 20% maybe at most 25% penetrated in the U.S. much less than that globally. And the orals were about a $2 billion market for us when Truvada went generic, that's just -- I think the long acting not only will it be used in a very significant percentage of patients, but it should grow the overall market very substantially. So you get the benefit of both, the PrEP market should be a much greater percentage to patients at risk should be on PrEP. And if you give them a better, easier alternative that covers them for a longer period of time you think you'll see that increase in the overall market as well.

Ronny Gal

Okay. Let's switch over and talk a little about Veklury, because you probably have the most efficacious molecule out there four COVID-19. But you are not, or it seems that you've taken a long time to get it into the non-hospital market as an oral pill. And I think you've talked about you've started the trials already. But the idea is that it will take quite a bit of time before we actually get to the completion of those trial, can you share why this is taking so much longer than the Merck effort or the Pfizer effort?

Andrew Dickinson

Yes. Well, I think that -- it's all about the discussions with regulators. I'm sure you're very close with Novartis, it recently made some statements that were really important here, too, in terms of some of their development efforts for COVID therapies in terms of the back and forth of the FDA on the trials that will be required, and what the nature of the trials needs to look like and the length of the study. So without being more specific, I think we're in the middle of our Phase I studies, dose escalation studies, those should complete in the coming months with a good sense of where we are, we're preparing to move forward with the pivotal studies later this year. And we get this question all the time, of why can't you do studies in the same timeframe that you did two years ago when you got the IV Veklury approved? And the answer is, the backdrop is different. The caseload at least until recently, was lower. But more importantly, what are the regulator's going to require in terms of studies or they allow you to do head-to-head studies against standard of care? Do you have to do add-ons to the standard of care? That's what companies are trying to sort through in particular with the FDA.

So there are questions about the size and nature of the studies that we need to resolve. So we're having those discussions with the FDA preparing for success from the Phase I study, and we'll just have to get it -- we'll provide more updates over the coming months in terms of where we see that going.

Ronny Gal

I hear you. So the notion is somewhere between like the 3q report, and the 4q report, you will have the design study, and therefore we'll have a timeline for this.

Andrew Dickinson

Certainly later this year. I mean, I think we want to provide an update as soon as we can. And so we get this question a lot. It's an entirely fair question and where are you going? So but again, I'd step back, the first step is we need to make sure that we get through the Phase I dose escalation studies, and that we're comfortable that we have an oral nuke that is will benefit patients in Phase III, then we're encouraged by what we've seen pre-clinically and clinically so far. So we'll see where that goes. And then, we want to move forward as quickly as you can.

I think the overall message is, is not necessarily as straightforward as people expected in terms of timelines and what clinical development needs to look like in the current market that may change over time. It's such a dynamic situation, that it's hard to say where the FDA or others will go,

Ronny Gal

No, I hear you. Just that, having one drug, one mechanism of action in the marketplace. When resistance can appear any day of the week, you're going to sit there and go, it's kind of make sense that there will be an acceleration over prior year, a second MOA.

Andrew Dickinson

Yes. You're absolutely right. We share that view. You can rest assured we're, as we talk to regulatory authorities, we're sharing our perspective that the data for remdesivir, and Veklury IV speaks for itself, continues to demonstrate that it's an incredibly important therapeutic for patients. And we think the same thing can be true for the oral, we just need to make sure that we align with the FDA on the development plan.

Ronny Gal

Okay. CAR T. So moving on to the oncology efforts, so you have a pretty decent product there, that is now entering second line. It's clearly taking off, I guess the question is, how big can this molecule actually get? It's unlikely it will be first line. I mean, there's still the CD 20s, then probably will -- drug in the first line. But even you're probably missing in the line of therapy where you need to be in and where are we going with this?

Andrew Dickinson

Yes, absolutely agree. We have a terrific set of cell therapy products. And Yescarta and Tecartus, the business is really taking off, which is great. The clinical data has been outstanding. Again, the ZUMA seven data and second line that led to the recent approval showed a 2.5x improvement in progression -- event free survival over the longstanding standard of care for stem cell transplant.

And we all recognize that this market is developing slowly over time and changing physician habits will take time. So we haven't provided specific guidance in terms of where the business goes. But we said when we acquired the company five years ago that we expected this to be a large business that would grow over time and we're already at well over a billion dollar run rate. You see where the business is going. I think a lot of analysts expect the business to be at least a $2 billion plus business, which is not unreasonable. And we see potential from there, as well.

So we're really excited about where the cell therapy market is going with respect to DLBCL, or LBCL, the second line approval is really important. There are opportunities in the first line, it's not to your point, wide open in the first line with the existing therapies that are there. But there are patients that are high-risk patients in the first line that makes sense for cell therapy. We are already doing a study. I think we actually reported out in if I remember of Phase II data in December, for ZUMA, I think it was ZUMA 12 in high-risk first line patients that was great data again, and we will continue to pursue moving it forward in lines of therapy and then also into other key malignancies.

Ronny Gal

So I've got $2.6 billion, so I'm with you on the two more. But that was a good start. It's was worried 2.6, which is -- I'm not worried about you against the current set of players, I think that's fine. I'm worried about the possibility of an allo product coming in, of the center of care changing and you guys are chasing this quite closely. I think one of your peers did a deal as of today, trying to accelerate their movement into allo therapy. Where do you expect allogenic therapy to come in? How far are we from having one?

Andrew Dickinson

Yes, that's a great question. So maybe I'll just back up what we did the Kite deal. We believe that this was going to be an incredibly dynamic market that will grow over the next 20 to 30 years. So everything that we've seen over the last five years suggests that's entirely where it's going. There are hundreds and hundreds, if not 1000s of cell therapy companies globally that are innovating. We've always known that a lot of the innovation will come from the leaders, including Gilead and Kite but that big portion of innovation like any therapeutic area for other modalities will come from outside of our walls. We watch it closely and will continue.

So then with respect to your question on allogeneic, we've always modeled different scenarios. We've believed from the beginning that you we will get allogeneic therapies at some point, but we believe that would take longer to get there than people expected and that people were under appreciating how good the autologous therapies were going to be by the time you get to allogeneic.

So we are working on our own allogeneic therapies as you know, we signed a partnership with Sangamo for gene editing from the outset five years ago. We've done two deals recently with companies called Shoreline and Appia. One is Shoreline, if I remember correctly, is a IPSC NK cell therapy company. And Appia is healthy donor I NK T cell therapy company, we're developing allogeneic cell therapies with them that we're excited about.

It's going to take a while when we look at the allogeneic space, we followed the recent data, including some of the data in the last couple of months that people were excited about. It's early days, right? Just like it was for the autologous therapies, years ago. So do we think the allogenics will develop? Yes. Is it going to take a while? Yes. And by the time they get there, we believe that Yescarta, in particular Tecartus will be -- the data will just continue to mature manufacturing times will shrink. We're currently in the U.S. 16 days [indiscernible] for manufacturing. We see that shrinking significantly over the next four or five years as we continue to make process improvements.

We opened a new cell therapy manufacturing plant in Maryland, which is our third that as part of the manufacturing -- the large part of the manufacturing process is automated, that automation will continue. So you're going to see as much innovation and autologous cell therapies, as you see an allogeneic over the coming years, and the bar just keeps getting higher and higher from our perspective.

Ronny Gal

Okay. Trodelvy, there's a question about Trodelvy is, did the [indiscernible]? I guess that's the first question. So there is a group of analysts basically argue that, look, it's all about the linker. Trodelvy as a linker, the [indiscernible] technology is a different linker, there linker is better, that will always be the better product, we go and therefore, Trodelvy really does not have a lot less significant future.

Andrew Dickinson

Yes. Well, we absolutely believe it has a very significant future to be clear, and we think the data supports that in three distinct solid tumor types already. And of course, there's the big data dropped this weekend at ASCO with the Tropics data.

Ronny Gal

That's the next question.

Andrew Dickinson

We're excited that people will actually be able to see the data and we can talk about it openly because it's hard to talk about it without sharing the specific data. But back to your question, look, but the linkers are different. I mean, when we acquired Immunomedics, we believed as many people did, and I think still believe that the hydrolyzable linker that's part of the Trodelvy construct where the chemotherapeutic agent is released more readily in the tumor and the tumor microenvironment is actually part of the secret sauce and the benefit.

Let's see how that plays out over time. I mean, obviously, if you just look at the triple negative data, or the bladder cancer data, it suggests that this is an incredibly active molecule that provides a huge benefit to patients. And remember, in the triple negative second line, plus we had a .34 hazard ratio, which is almost unheard of in clinical studies.

So there's a lot to suggest now in three separate major studies, three separate tumor types that Trodelvy is a special molecule. It doesn't mean that there's not room for other molecules. So whether it's other ADC is directed against Pro2, whether it's HER2 ADCs. There's a number of molecules out there in bladder cancer, we have another ADC, that's a competitor, they're all slightly different. And they will have different side effect profiles. So it's not a zero-sum game from our perspective.

I mean, if I step back, Ronny, I think the biggest difference is, we look Trodelvy, over multiple solid tumor types, multiple lines of therapy and in many, many combinations as a very big opportunity for us and a very big benefit for patients. And sometimes I think the market focuses myopically too much on single studies are not recognizing the bigger picture and the bigger potential.

Ronny Gal

So I'm going to be in myopic for a second, Wouldn't the HER positive trial Tropics do suggest that the initial view that this is a drug with a huge benefit, kind of is negated. Essentially, you have one trial suggesting you got a great set of data. You got one that suggest you guys got a modest benefits out of there.

Andrew Dickinson

Yes, I don't think so is the answer. And the reason is the patient population is different and we recognized this when we acquired Immunomedics, that the patient population in the hormone receptor positive HER2 negative study Tropics that we'll see this weekend was a very late, very advanced patient population. And with that comes risk, it's very hard to show a benefit. I mean, most of these patients had had progressive metastatic disease for many, many, many years. So you'll see the difference in, you'll see the demographics, patient demographics this weekend, and then we can talk about it more openly.

So when we look at the data, remember, if we had to show a 30% or greater improvement in progression free survival in these incredibly sick, incredibly late-stage patients that had no other options, and we showed a greater than 30% improvement in progression free survival. That said, we acknowledge that, while this was within the range of outcomes that we had modeled when we did the deal, it wasn't at the point that we assumed kind of in the midpoint, so to speak of our model for purposes -- for accounting purposes. Do we think it's still important for patients? Absolutely. Do we still think it's going to get approved? And do we have a high probability of hitting on overall survival? Absolutely.

So to your question, we step back and look at it as, this is another proof point for Trodelvy in a very difficult, very heavily pretreated, very advanced patient set. And as you move earlier, which we're planning to in triple negative breast cancer, as well as in the lung cancer in combinations, you're going to see additional and longer benefit.

Ronny Gal

You kind of said something that I want to make sure we get right. Is that we think we're going to get approval. Do we know yet? Is the conversation with the FDA at the point where you actually believe that you'll be able to submit based on the Tropics today? Or is it….

Andrew Dickinson

It’s too early. We're still in that process. So are we going to make the arguments that we should submit and that the data justifies approval? Absolutely, because we believe that. But we've been very clear, to be fair that we can't say that the FDA will necessarily agree with us. And we need to see and have the discussion. So all the briefing materials have been prepared, whether they'd been submitted or not, honestly, I don't know, at this point, we will have our discussions with the FDA and other regulatory authorities in the coming months, and then we'll have a sense of where we go.

So when I talk about approval, I mean, ultimately, you'll see a very clear trend on overall survival as well. And again, you'll see the data and can make a determination on your own. Do we believe that this gets approved, at some point whether with the PFS data, which is the argument that we will make, and we believe is appropriate for these very late advance patients, or whether we have to wait for the overall survival, there's a high probability of getting approved in this indication.

And then, on top of that, you think about moving into earlier lines where it's easier to show the benefit thinking of combinations.

Ronny Gal

Okay, so let's talk a little bit about magrolimab, because that's the asset that -- that's kind of the sleeper, so you got it for not to expand not too much, though it went on clinical hold. And it seems to kind of like being there's a lot of efforts to try this category, and we've yet to see a huge success.

What is the kind of horizon here for us seeing some data that proves that this mechanism of action actually had something in …

Andrew Dickinson

Yes, I mean, you're going to see additional data at ASCO this week on the Phase I study, the full data set, and some of the other data sets in AML. So I would encourage everyone to take a look at those posters in the data, recognizing, of course, they are uncontrolled datasets, but you'll see, very significant responses in these patients that are above what you would have expected from historic trials and current standard of care. Whether that plays out in a head-to-head study is always the question. And that's why we're running those head-to-head studies. We are starting them. Those will all play out in the 23, 24 timeframe.

So it's going to take another couple of years, which is exactly what we expected. But, we still have the same confidence in magrolimab that we did when we acquired the company a couple of years ago. We knew that it was going to take a couple of years to play it out. There was the possibility but not the overwhelming probability that you could get approved on the Phase I data.

Ronny Gal

Okay. Fourth immunology, for oncology as a dom, so your digit? The required question is, how do we read into the Roche digit? And yes, I know need to sit the data this evening. This week. I know that the differences between the molecules and [indiscernible], but how did you change your thinking different – changed, once you saw that, the initial pretty good data set Roche showed in Phase II has not been replicated.

Andrew Dickinson

Yes, it didn't change our thinking at all to be honest, we want to see the data, of course. So just we need to see the data like everyone else, what really informs our thinking is what we're seeing in our data set. Right? So Argus provided an update all those qualitative, not quantitative, update, and the third interim analysis a month ago. I mean, we continue to see the differentiated response rate and the doublet and the triplet of the ARC-7 study relative to the PD1 monotherapy. And they said and we believe that the PD1 monotherapy is performing like you'd expect the [indiscernible] to perform, which may be a little bit different than the PDLl from Roche, Genentech. So until we see the data, we can't really speak to it.

The other thing that's telling Ronny that is really important is Roche very clearly committed to digit space into the studies and I think recognize that they're full speed ahead and was kind of the tenor of the communications from our perspective, and that's not surprising to us. So it may actually provide a little bit of an opening for us, as they're working through this to continue to catch up. But it doesn't change our enthusiasm here. We know based both on external data as well as our internal data.

Ronny Gal

The internal -- you are supposed to be at the point where you make a decision of go no go with this molecule already. And the way I'm hearing it from Argus is, not yet, positive direction separations, added benefit, but not quite to the point where the decision that you can do we're quite willing to make the decision to pull this…

Andrew Dickinson

We are starting a lot of trials, the risk, right, I mean, that's where I think that we -- the key is we when we entered in the agreement with Argus, we purposely had them expand the size of the ARC-7 seven study significantly. So I believe it's 150 patient trial now. There were some delays in enrollment with the pandemic, that everyone saw nothing that was a result of what they are, we did the study is gone really well.

We're going to have a pretty robust data set later this year. So what we've said is, we want to make sure that we have a big enough data set that really informs and justifies kind of moving forward aggressively with a broad development plan, which is already underway. And we'll continue to check that everything that we're seeing today suggests that we should be moving forward and continue to take dom forward, at least in a double if not in doublet and triplets. So we'll get more data later this year.

We will provide a top-line or expect to provide I should say top-line data release later this year, which they said and then a full presentation of the ARC-7 data as scientific conference in 2023. So more to come.

Ronny Gal

Okay. Which kind of brings me to one or two more, can you talk a little bit about the Dragonfly deal.

Andrew Dickinson

Sure. We've always been interested in biospecifics again, we're modality agnostic, I think when we did the Kite deal there were there was always a belief that Gilead is only investing in cell therapy and in maybe small molecules in monoclonal antibodies. Of course, we already had some biospecific programs. We had a biospecific program with I believe Genmab in HIV. We had a collaboration with MacroGenics at one point. We followed Dragonfly closely over the last couple of years.

Our Head of Research, Flavius Martin who came from Amgen knew the company well, knew their scientific leadership team well. I think it's a great company with really interesting, potentially differentiated biospecific constructs and we're excited. It's a partnership that covers four programs, only one of them was announced at the time of the deal. There are three other programs against different targets that weren't announced. So we're excited to kind of move those forward over the coming years.

So, I think the key there is great technology, great scientists, exciting company, they have a number of other partnerships, as you know. We like the targets that we've assigned with them or agreed upon as part of the partnership. And we'll see where it goes, it just kind of underscores our commitment to continuing to invest in developing a broader high-quality pipeline, both internally and with great partners.

Ronny Gal

So you've done a lot of those small deals over the past years, I would actually argue that that's probably underappreciated how hard your team have worked to make those deals. But you had three largest deals since this management came to power, Galapagos, the CD47, magrolimab, Immunomedics. And the success of those, at least in the eyes of the market has been checkered. And the question is, you got a couple of location strategy, which is very heavy on BD, and we're not seeing the pull through.

Andrew Dickinson

Right. Yes, I think it's a fair question, to be honest. And then, I'll kind of tackle it, these things take years to play out in our sector, as you know. So it's always easy to be on the sidelines and provide commentary. I will use Kite, it is a great example, right? If I was sitting in this chair two years ago, as people always say, we don't believe in Kite. Now, a lot of our investors see what we see, they believe in CAR T, they believe in the durability and growth of the business, the value that it's going to deliver. And they see the strategic and financial benefit of being one of the leaders, the leader in the space as it continues to evolve over not just the coming years, but the coming decades.

So Kite, I think people are growing to appreciate it and recognize it as something that is truly accretive to us, as an enterprise over time, and a special group of people and a unique set of assets. I think people will get there on the other deals as well. Trodelvy a little bit easier. It's already approved for two indications, the data is incredible. I mean, we'll have the Tropics 2 data that we can debate. I think, we have a lot of execution ahead of us to prove that Trodelvy is a pipeline and a product, a multi-billion dollar opportunity that will be one of the largest oncology products in the market over time, we have a very clear plan that we've laid out. Now we just need to execute. But I think Trodelvy, it's a fair question. And we can't really answer it fairly until we're 2, 3, 4 years down the road. And we pulled through additional trials in earlier lines in lung cancer and in combination. We have complete confidence in it.

The other deals Magrolimab was -- we knew that I still think magrolimab it's going to be a great asset. It's a higher risk asset, right? I was in kind of phase one to study, we knew that it was a very competitive process. CD47 has blown up in terms of research interest, it's a great target. We think we'll get there. And we think that AML and MDS are just the beginning. But it's higher risk by definition. And not all of our higher risk things are going to play out. I think that one will, but we'll see.

And then, Galapagos is one that clearly has not played out the way that we expected it. And we structured in a way where we still have a chance to really create value for our shareholders over a long period of time. So great deal structuring doesn't save deals, as you know, but it can give you a chance to get something out of it. So we have another 10 years, it’s a 13-year partnership, we have another 10 years roughly everything that Galapagos does for the most part, we have an option on outside of the EU. We helped Dan O'Day and Linda Higgins, our head of external innovation, one of our senior R&D team members are on the board.

We helped recruit Paul Stoffels to the company, we are absolutely committed to creating value out of that for our shareholders. And we think that the current macro setup is actually a great setup for Paul and his team to acquire assets and use the $5 billion plus of capital that they have to go out and license and acquire assets. And it's going to take years for that to play out, as you know. So we still have a lot of respect for the Galapagos team. And we think we can create value there. It's going to take longer than the assets that were there in clinical development when we did the deal did not play out the way that we expected.

Ronny Gal

Where are the Nash effort right now?

Andrew Dickinson

That's a good question. The Nash effort is still moving forward. We have a series of studies. So for those again, we have two primary Nash assets we have an ACC inhibitor, and we have got restricted FXR agonist, if I remember correctly, that are in combination studies. For Nash, we are doing studies with Novo Nordisk together with their GLP1s. So our view is that GLP1s will become backbone therapy for Nash treatment over time, and that you need to show additive benefit on top of those. Those studies are underway. I don't remember honestly off the top of my head when we report out some of the data from those and then we'll figure out where we go in Nash from there.

Ronny Gal

The reason I'm bringing it up, this is another program where you made significant effort. I think it's been six, seven years of clinical trials. And we're yet to see a convincing Phase II.

Andrew Dickinson

Yes. Well, we had ran a lot of other studies. And again, when you think about Gilead, historically, when I joined the company five and a half years ago, there were really two primary pipeline program filgotnib from the partnership with Galapagos, the first partnership with Galapagos, and then the Nash programs, including selonsertib which forgetting the mechanism of action, which didn't work out in Nash. So we were very heavily weighted towards Nash, and, and filgotnib. And obviously, those are very, very small pieces of the puzzle today, filgotnib is really not part of the puzzle at all, for us. And the Nash programs are a small piece of the puzzle. If the data suggests that our Nash compounds are additive to the GLP1, we'll figure it out where we go with that. We have a lot of strategic flexibility there to move forward. But I would kind of just circle back our primary areas of focus. Now, our virology, expanding our portfolio, of course, HIV and long-acting oncology. And then we're completely committed to inflammation and building an inflammation. But that's going to take longer and it's earlier stage set of programs.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ronny Gal

Very good. We are reaching out to like the 10 minute mark, and I want to see if anybody in the audience had something they want to throw in the mix. Thursday, 5:45 PM, he got in the room, we must have something on your mind. If you're not go out there and having a drink of wine. Come on. Nobody. Alright, I'll throw a couple more. And let you guys think through a couple of additional ones.

So one of the things that are kind of interesting for me is that hospitals are a big consumer of your products, they use a lot, especially on the oncology side. And we've seen them raising prices of material in the assets that you're buying. And Gilead has been more cautious in some of the other peers in terms of their actions in that perspective. Why is that?

Andrew Dickinson

Well, I think we always want to find the right balance between making sure that our access is a primary -- is one of our primary areas of focus, right? We developed world-class breakthrough medicines that provide a huge benefit to patients. And we want to make sure that we're providing broad access globally. And in the U.S., part of that is -- and globally of course, pricing and what we do, we have an entire access program for third world countries, where we license our drugs to Indian generic companies, as you know. So we're always like everyone, I think we're appropriately cautious in terms of price increases. I mean, I think that there's, we are leaning in to building out the company investing in additional research and development. As you know, this is an incredibly risky area and we need to get a proper return on the therapies that we develop, and we want to make sure that we're recognize the drug pricing environment, the United States and that we're being…

Ronny Gal

I’m asking almost the reverse question.

Andrew Dickinson

No, I'm sorry.

Ronny Gal

Basically you say, look, you've got good medicine, we develop them, we spend millions developing them so forth. Then you give them to the hospital, the hospital double or triple the price of the drug. Okay. Now, some of your peers have now taken a step back and said, okay, well, the hospitals can do that internally. But they go externally, and they start licensing out there rights to buy products for cheap. We're going to block this. To some extent, we're going to make an effort.

Andrew Dickinson

Are you talking about 340b pricing specifically?

Ronny Gal

340b pricing, and frankly, the markup of -- for example, for one, CAR T course hospitals charge half a million dollars, on top of what you charge. And the question is, what is the right balance there?

Andrew Dickinson

Yes. I think we're very comfortable with kind of pricing and where we're at. Now, I understand your question. I think 340b continues to be a challenge for the entire industry as it grows. And as you see the unintended consequences of the growth of 340b and how some hospital systems or clinics are using 340b to finance the business. I don't think what's happening at the hospital in terms of how they're pricing Cell Therapy is a primary area of concern for us, Christy, could speak to it more thoughtfully. But now, I think the pricing that we've obtained in cell therapy was it rewards us for the innovation that we're bringing to the table. And I think you know…

Ronny Gal

So another aspect of something that we're noticing this is the news of the week has been in DC, where a third commission of the FTC has been appointed. And without any delays, the FTC is now starting a process to look at how they regulate drug pricing. So what do we know about there? What's on the agenda there? I guess this question is the first question here.

Andrew Dickinson

I mean, I think we're working through that now as the rest of the industry. Obviously, this has been a big topic the last couple of days, not sure that it's that different than what was on the table six months or nine months ago, from what we can tell. So we'll get a better sense as we move in the reconciliation process over the coming months. And I think the general sense is, people are still looking at either capping patients out of pocket expense or limiting price increases or having mandatory negotiated prices, which are really mandated prices, starting after a year, I believe nine for small molecules….

Ronny Gal

You think this is going to pass?

Andrew Dickinson

No. We don't assume that it's going to pass but we take it seriously like everyone else. I think that this is -- it's a -- this is one issue that I think people from both sides of the aisle agree that this is an issue that has to be resolved over time. And going back to my comments on 340b, we and other manufacturers believe a couple of things, one, we all have a responsibility to lower out of pocket burden on patients in the United States to the extent that we can, but that has to be shared by all stakeholders across the entire industry, not just the biopharmaceutical companies. And the system needs to be set up to reward innovation and encourage innovation, right? We don't want there to be unintended consequences of drug pricing legislation that discourage innovation, or discourage, for instance, companies developing small molecules, because they're treated differently than large molecule.

So we worry as the rest of our companies in our industry worry that there will be unintended consequences of the legislation, depending on what it looks like, at the end of the day, just like there have been a lot of unintended consequences of 340b, but it's early days, we'll see where it goes. And we'll be active and making sure that our voice is heard in DC.

Ronny Gal

Okay. And the last question for me, and then I'll encourage the audience to come up with a couple of their own. Look the management team of Gilead has been essentially put together over the last three years. Okay. What are you guys able to do now that you were not able to do three years ago?

Andrew Dickinson

Well, I think we -- I mean, that's a great question. We have a much deeper level of experience in oncology than when I joined the company 5.5 years ago, the company's completely transformed. So and we also have a very clear strategy, I think the very first thing that Dan did when he joined is, we went into a long strategic planning process. And within nine months had a strategy that we completely agreed to from the board all the way down through the management team. And then, that allowed all of us in the company, myself included to go then execute against the strategy. And you see that in terms of the progress that we've made over the last couple of years.

So I think it's the incredible transformation of the company over the last three years. And then, you'll see the pull through of that over the next three or four years from my perspective. So and we have a lot of execution ahead of us, both commercially and clinically. But I think the setup for Gilead is completely different today than it was when Dan joined three years ago. It's really, really encouraged about where we are and where I think we're going.

Ronny Gal

And with that audience, anybody wants to throw something in. Please…

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Andrew Dickinson

Yes. The question from people on the webcast is R&D productivity and the level of R&D spend versus the market cap today? It's a great question. It all depends on the timeframe that you're looking at. Right? So people used to use Gilead as an example of the exact opposite in terms of relatively modest spend for extraordinary amount of value creation for shareholders. It's a little bit different for Gilead because big piece of value creation came in, the cure for Hepatitis C where you saw the sales go from 10 billion to north of 30 billion, and then back down to 20 to 23 billion, and then we've been growing again from there.

So I do think from the recent spend, if that's what you're asking the beta, if you look at the recent spend, including our M&A deals, the value creation is coming. And we've been very clear that we expected just to put it in concrete terms, we expect our growth, our revenue growth, especially starting in 25, to be top quartile if not industry leading. So when you look at what Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca did to rebuild their businesses as a result of patent cliffs, that's exactly what we believe we've done and that we have everything internally that we need to do that today, and that there's additional icing on the cake.

So and it's not going to happen overnight to your point. But again, I'm guessing that your question is more recently, because if you look at it over a long period of time, Gilead, under spent on R&D and yet developed game changing products that had massive revenue over time, and was always the poster child, so to speak for incredible R&D productivity. More recently, we have had to lean into corporate development in particular and increasing our internal R&D to make sure that we have a sustainable engine and of course, I think you're going to see the fruits of that over the coming years, but it's great question. Yes. Okay. One more question.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Andrew Dickinson

The question is the view on the industry's appetite for M&A and what's going to happen with M&A in the industry. The appetite across the industry, set aside Gilead, as increased and a couple of large companies have been very specific and clear that they expect to increase the amount of deals that they do over the coming years. Pfizer being one example. The headwind, of course, is the regulatory environment in the United States, the Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Justice, especially for bigger deals similar to the deals that we saw over the last five years using Allergan, AbbVie as an example.

I think you're going to see an increase in M&A with the market correction for smaller companies, I don't think you're going to see an increase in large M&A. In fact, I don't see, I think you'll see a lot of large M&A in our sector unless there's a change in administrations that leads to a change in terms of the antitrust enforcement, but I do think you'll see an uptick in deals.

The other thing I'd say is for Gilead, specifically, with the macro backdrop with smaller companies now and Ronny is going to see this at Novartis is, we don't -- we'd prefer to do partnerships, we prefer to do Argus, like partnerships and share risks. So as companies as the market is corrected, companies are much more open to partnerships and smaller deals today, which is great for us. We can share risks with those companies. So that's a little bit of an offset for us in terms of, we would prefer to do a partnership or an Argus is like deal. We'll do small acquisitions or other things if we need to, because of the competitive dynamic, or if it's in our best interest, because we want to bring the asset in the house. But for us, even though I think you'll see an uptick in M&A, not big M&A, but M&A across the industry for us. It's going to be more partnerships. Hopefully that helps.

Ronny Gal

So to be clear, you're talking here to the professor of the industry when it comes to structuring M&A deals. So if we're lucky to have Andy with us, I'm going to actually ask you a quick follow up on that. You kind of said the point that, pharma actually prefers to partner essentially as a way of reducing the risk component to pay more milestones. And that has been a trend and we assume that absolute a lot of the recent trends, innovation, whether they are targeted, put into gradations, or the AI companies or oncology asset companies we're seeing in this sell. I guess the question for you is, how much of this is actually the preference of the boards of those small companies, which basically assume that they have an access to the capital markets, and therefore they already stay independent until further in the validation process as opposed to sell.

Andrew Dickinson

I mean, my experience is that most of the boards of those companies would prefer to sell if they can get the right price and not share risk going forward, especially when their portfolio returns are being challenged overall in this environment, so they'd rather take money off the table, if it's at the right price, recognizing they're not going to get back to their 52 week high in most cases, or a premium to their 52 week high. So there's general rules, right, we would rather partner and share risk, but there are times when we see an asset that we think we can create greater value by bringing it in-house so we do a small acquisition, or a structured acquisition.

The big thing for us is, there are limits to what we can do in internally. So if we find smart companies with great people, I use Argus as an example, they can really continue to move programs forward, it expands our ability to do programs and to move things forward. We use our balance sheet, we have scientific input, but we allow partners to move things forward. That's a great setup for us, we can always bring those assets in-house down the road, either through the existing terms, or we can be creative in terms of how we work with those companies down the road.

So I don't want to -- I can generalize, there are circumstances with earlier stage assets that we might want to buy. But generally, you'd rather partner and share risk and allow them to do things because they're nimble, they're agile, they have smart people, as long as you're aligned in the clinical development plans. It's a great path forward.

Ronny Gal

So let's translate that to where you are today. How many proof of concept? So the point of validation in biopharma, we get with the value -- gets incurred to the larger company, is the proof of concept. I think proof of concept, we don't care what you guys have, in development, we don't even need credit, once you should -- one good trial, which has strong data that we know there's a high chance of this one, I'll make it in the market, we've stopped putting numbers into our models. In the next two years, from all this partnership, how many molecules will reach proof of concept?

Andrew Dickinson

I mean, I'm guessing again, my proof of concept may be a little bit different than yours, but does –

Ronny Gal

My proof of concept which is, you'll see externally that you can tell me that this will –

Andrew Dickinson

I mean, certainly five or six major programs. And again, if you look at Trodelvy and some of the combinations, it's probably –

Ronny Gal

New molecules.

Andrew Dickinson

Yes, that's probably five or six programs, at least and then there's dozens and dozens of programs behind that, as you'd expect that will continue to provide proof of concept over the coming years, which is very different than the way Gilead was historically. So we have more to come. But it's pretty exciting with the portfolio that we have together. You can see it develop.

Ronny Gal

And with that, I thank you all for being here on a Thursday afternoon. I appreciate the questions. The most you asked and Andy, thank you very much for being here today.

Andrew Dickinson

Thank you.