Alphabet/Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) third wave potentially to $1,946 has broken macro support with intent at $2,490 and is currently lingering in its mid stages between $2,490-$1,946. Using the three wave theory that wave three will look to numerically replicate wave one with a high probability, in this article we will be looking at how Google printed this three wave setup south coming within $100 of its third wave target so far.

Chart by writer from C Trader



Google Monthly Chart

Google topped out in its bullish monthly structure at $3,035. Dropping to $2,490 at the time was nothing out of the norm in a bullish setup but can now be taken as a wave one heading downwards in this macro setup.

Bouncing nicely from the now support region $2,490, at one stage a monthly candle in this structure attempted to break into new highs but topped out at $3,023 before dropping to close just below its opening. This candle almost spanned the entire length of the wave one/two in this setup while confirming the high point of the now macro wave two.

We can then see another bullish attempt in the following candle to push towards resistance before finally closing relatively near its highs. This bullish candle in the way of a short structure adds to cementing a three wave pattern because although you do not need a rejection candle in the opposite form to confirm a wave two, in this case it was solid confirmation that bullish movement was running thin.

Still in technically a bullish structure until the wave three to $1,946 broke below the support area of $2,490 with the third wave so far bottoming just under $100 from its target.

At the start of the article, I referenced the three wave theory and to delve a little deeper into its principles. When a third wave breaks above or below waves one and two, it will normally look to complete at least at the numerical bearing extension of wave one, giving exact entry points at both the points of higher high and lower low with a target of wave one's extension.

Now we can move back in time to the weekly chart to examine further if the three wave theory where wave three numerically replicated wave one played any part in shaping this macro pattern.

Google Weekly Chart

Topping at $3,035 and dropping to $2,809 to form the pattern of a wave one on the weekly. Moving from the latter to $2,991 now confirms the wave two. With a break of support at $2,809 to a predicted target of $2,583 completing the third wave before it found support at $2,490 which is now the macro support region.

The second three wave pattern didn't complete its third wave and was rendered a fail. Bottoming initially at $2,490, the wave one continued and topped at $2,731 before retracing deeply to form the wave two. Predicting the third wave break out from $2,732 to complete at $2,971 technically failing exactly at the Fibonacci 161% and not continuing to the 200% on this occasion.

Google Weekly Chart

The rules of the three wave theory state that when a wave three breaks above or below waves one and two, there is a high probability that it will numerically copy its wave one before it extends outside the start point of the wave one in any pattern with a tangible timeframe. Google is now looking for its next direction to either head north to support or drop immediately to $1,946 or lower. A move from this point past $3,035 will render this third wave a fail before touching $1,946. I will be monitoring whether Google wants to form a pattern towards support or move towards target in the near future but I expect the third wave to complete at $1,946 within the next 90-120 days.